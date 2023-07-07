Wimbledon order of play and Friday’s schedule

The conclusion of Andy Murray’s match against Stefanos Tsitsipas adds to an already stacked schedule on CentreCourt on Friday as Wimbledon begins to heat up up the All England Club.

Murray will resume two sets to you up against Tsitipas, while Novak Djokovic returns to Centre Court - and the seven-time Wimbledon champion will follow arguably his biggest threat this year.

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz has been gradually adjusting to the grass and looks to be timing his form perfectly.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Serb takes on two-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka, while the Spaniard battles Alexandre Muller. Iga Swiatek, the women’s No.1 seed, is back too and the Polish star faces Petra Martic.

FOLLOW LIVE - Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas updates and latest scores

While two British heroes from Thursday are back: After Liam Broady’s epic win over Casper Ruud, he’ll take on Denis Shapovalov. Katie Boulter, meanwhile, is back in singles action on Saturday, but she is set to play doubles with her partner Alex De Minaur. Here is Friday’s intended order of play:

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START

1 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Alexandre Muller (FRA)

Not before 15:00

2 Andy Murray (GBR) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] T/F 6/7(3) 7/6(2) 6/4 0/0

3 Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] vs Petra Martic (CRO) [30]

4 Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

1 Varvara Gracheva (FRA) vs Aryna Sabalenka [2]

2 Cameron Norrie (GBR) [12] vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)

3 Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] vs Zhuoxuan Bai (CHN)

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START

1 Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]

Not before 12:30

2 Daniil Medvedev [3] vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 35 T/F 6/3 6/3 4/4

3 Alexander Zverev (GER) [19] vs Yosuke Watanuki (JPN)

4 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [26] vs Liam Broady (GBR)

5 Marie Bouzkova (CZE) [32] vs Caroline Garcia (FRA) [5]

No.3 COURT - 11:00 START

1 Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) vs Holger Rune (DEN) [6]

2 Jannik Sinner (ITA) [8] vs Quentin Halys (FRA)

3 Jessica Pegula (USA) [4] vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

4 Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Sofia Kenin (USA)

COURT 12 - 11:00 START

1 Viktorija Golubic (SUI) vs Madison Keys (USA) [25]

2 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [14] vs Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [17]

3 Daria Kasatkina [11] vs Victoria Azarenka [19]

4 Andrey Rublev [7] vs David Goffin (BEL)

Not before 18:00

5 Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) / Katerina Siniakova (CZE) [1] vs Fang-Hsien Wu (TPE) / Lin Zhu (CHN)

COURT 18 - 11:00 START

1 Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs Paula Badosa (ESP)

2 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs Alex De Minaur (AUS) [15]

3 Alexander Bublik (KAZ) [23] vs Maximilian Marterer (GER)

4 Rajeev Ram (USA) / Joe Salisbury (GBR) [3] vs Tallon Griekspoor (NED) / Bart Stevens (NED)

For the full order of play, click here