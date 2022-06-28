Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams return after Iga Swiatek wins

Follow all the action as Wimbledon continues with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams all in action on day two.

Today marks the return of Nadal, back for the first time since 2019 and fresh from opening up a lead in the race to finish with the most men’s grand slam titles with 22. That’s compared to defending champion Novak Djokovic, who has 20 titles, with the six-time champion up and running after swiftly moving into the second round with a hard-fought four-set win over Soonwoo Kwon. The other finalist from SW19 last year, Matteo Berrettini, is out of the tournament after testing positive for Covid.

The favourite in the women’s singles is World No 1 Swiatek and she opened up her championships on Centre Court with a straight-sets victory over Jana Fett. There is more Wimbledon royalty in action on day two with Williams making her long-awaited return. The seven-time Wimbledon champion is back in singles action after cruelly being forced to retire from her first round match at SW19 last year and the 40-year-old, third up on Centre Court, looks to ignite her comeback from a hamstring injury when she takes on Harmony Tan.

Elsewhere there is intriguing matches involving Coco Gauff and Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Court Two, while the charismatic Nick Kyrgios is hoping to cement his status as a dark horse this year with a first-round encounter against Paul Jubb on Court Three. Follow all the action from day two live, including the latest results, reaction and analysis from the All England Club

Wimbledon 2022 live updates

Rafael Nadal returns to Centre Court against Francisco Cerundolo

No 1 seed Iga Swiatek beats Jana Fett in straight sets

Serena Williams third on against Harmony Tan

Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Wimbledon following positive Covid test

Serena Williams 1-2* Harmony Tan

19:30 , Jack Rathborn

Now, can Tan hold her nerve? Williams carves out a sniff of a break at 0-15.

Tan moving well, but being moved as Williams dictates the rally.

But the American cracks, sending one long with the forehand, 15-15.

Wow, Centre Court erupts, a backhand smash from Serena denies Tan a game point. Deuce.

And again! Stunning, this time the forehand across court, a yelp in delight, two huge points.

(Getty Images)

Serena Williams *1-2 Harmony Tan

19:25 , Jack Rathborn

A first shout of joy from Serena at 15-15 as she moves clear when Tan goes long, 30-15.

Impressive from Serena, who rallies after a double fault, a crucial hold of serve and she’s on the board.

(PA)

Serena Williams 0-2* Harmony Tan

19:23 , Jack Rathborn

That’s better, but Tan putting Serena under pressure by coming to the net.

Tan up 40-15 here and looking strong as she nears the hold of serve to consolidate her early break.

Backhand crosscourt to return, Tan stumbles, and Serena volleys into the empty court. 40-30.

(PA)

Serena Williams *0-1 Harmony Tan

19:19 , Jack Rathborn

It’s a shaky start for the Queen of Wimbledon.

A break for Tan, who raced to 0-40. The American looks to the turf as they switch ends.

The crowd erupts, looking to wake Serena up.

Serena’s back

19:14 , Michael Jones

As if today’s action hasn’t been exciting enough the conclusion of Tuesday’s Wimbledon action sees Serena Williams return at the age of 40.

She’s facing Harmony Tan of France who’s making her debut at SW19.

(PA)

Post-match reaction from Rafael Nadal

19:11 , Michael Jones

“First of all all the credit to Francisco, I think he started to play great and was a very tough opponent. Three years without being here on this amazing surface, it is amazing to be back and I can’t thank [people] enough for the support.

“It is not a surface that we play very often especially in my case in the last three years I didn’t put any foot on the grass. Every day is a test and I am at the beginning of the tournament and the difficult circumstances [under which] I arrived here.

“When you play well in Roland Garros it’s not much time between. I used to remember all beautiful days I finished the final in Roland Garros and was playing on the grass at Queens but by body is not allowing me.

“For me the most important thing is that I am in Wimbledon 2022 and I won the first match.”

Nadal overcomes tough test from Cerundolo to reach second round

19:08 , Michael Jones

What a turnaround in the fourth set from Nadal. He almost went 4-1 down in the last set but somehow saved two break points in the crucial game and went on the claim the set and the match.

He turned it up another level and rattled off four games in a row to win the game. That’s exceptional from Nadal who hasn’t played a grass court tournament for three years.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 Nadal

19:04 , Michael Jones

Three hours 33 minutes on court and Rafael Nadal gets past Francisco Cerundolo in four sets. What a showing from Cerundolo who was making his Wimbledon debut.

He certainly pushed Nadal all the way to the end.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 Nadal

19:02 , Michael Jones

Game, set and match Nadal!

Cerundolo goes wide and his brilliant resistance finally comes to an end. A tough and fully entertaining match comes to a close and Rafael Nadal is through the second round!

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-5 Nadal

19:00 , Michael Jones

There was a point in this match somewhere around the midway point of the third set when Centre Court was fully behind Francisco Cerundolo.

That has changed.

Every point Nadal scores is met with raucous cheers. He collects consecutive points and moves 30-40 in front.

Match point to Nadal.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-5 Nadal

18:58 , Michael Jones

Every point for Nadal is met with a fist pump. Cerundolo takes the opening point of the game but Nadal stays alive in the next rally with a wonderful slice that Cerundolo belts out of play.

The Argentine collects himself and knocks a backhand down the line that Nadal races over to but can only guide into the net.

30-15.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-5 Nadal*

18:56 , Michael Jones

Insane tennis from Rafael Nadal. He’s won the last 12 points and three games in a row and is now just one game away from taking the match!

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-4 Nadal*

18:54 , Michael Jones

Nadal has seemingly turned up another level. He guides a cross court forehand over to the right side of court to win the ball then a dodgy line call falls Nadal’s way when he challenges it.

0-30.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-4 Nadal

18:52 , Michael Jones

0-40 thanks to another mistake from Cerundolo. The crowd goes wild for Nadal who now has three chances to break the Argentine.

He only needs one.

Excellent recovery from Rafa Nadal. Back on serve in the fourth set.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-3 Nadal

18:51 , Michael Jones

Nadal isn’t out of it yet. He takes the first point off Cerundolo’s serve and curls a forehand return back at Cerundolo in the next rally with the Argentine finding the net.

0-30 and a big chance for Nadal to break.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-3 Nadal*

18:48 , Michael Jones

This is a big game for Rafa in terms of the match. Hold here and there’s a chance he can get back into the set but lose and Cerundolo will have the chance to serve out.

It’s a brilliant start from the Spaniard who draws out a couple of errors from Cerundolo before finishing things off with an intelligent drop shot.

He’s still in the set.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-2 Nadal

18:44 , Michael Jones

Cerundolo’s confidence behind his forehand is incredible. He’s totally dictating play off his own serve and quickly closes out the next game.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 3-2 Nadal*

18:41 , Michael Jones

Nadal holds! He puffs out his cheeks and punches the air.

A resilient, brilliant game ends in favour of the Spaniard but he’s still down a break in this set.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 3-1 Nadal*

18:40 , Michael Jones

Incredible. Nadal rescues the two break points but gets shocked by a perfect backhand down the line from Cerundolo at 40-40.

Nadal misses his first serve with Cerundolo on another break point. The Argentine tries to get up to the net but hits his shot too low and gives up the point.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 3-1 Nadal*

18:36 , Michael Jones

The Argentine moves 0-30 in front off Nadal’s serve but the Spaniard responds with a rocket forehand that Cerundolo punts into the net.

Another error from Nadal’s backhand gives Cerundolo two more break points.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 3-1 Nadal

18:34 , Michael Jones

Game Cerundolo! Nadal meets a drop shot but flicks it wide when guiding it across court. Cerundolo holds serve and takes control of the fourth set.

There are more mistakes creeping into Nadal’s game now. He’s feeling the pressure.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 2-1 Nadal

18:32 , Michael Jones

A serve and volley from Cerundolo brings the game to deuce and saves him a break point.

He then lobs Nadal and lands one on the baseline to move to advantage.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 2-1 Nadal

18:29 , Michael Jones

There’s a genuine buzz around Centre Court that Cerundolo can achieve something special here but he needs to hold serve.

The first point is hooked out of play by the Argentine before Nadal whacks a forehand winner back at him to take a 0-30 in the next game.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 2-1 Nadal*

18:26 , Michael Jones

This game will not end! Cerundolo has a chance to break now after an attempted drop shot from Nadal bounces back off the net cord.

Nadal faults on his first serve before smoking a forehand return down the line to take the game and the break!

Wow.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 1-1 Nadal*

18:23 , Michael Jones

Nadal has three attempts to close out the match but each time Cerundolo has pulled him back. The most recent attempt sees Nadal miss a regulation forehand down the line by pushing it too wide.

A fourth deuce coming up.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 1-1 Nadal*

18:18 , Michael Jones

What pressure?

Cerundolo twice goes long off Nadal’s serve before Spaniard sends another serve at the body. Cerundolo turns a backhand over the ball and again puts it out of play.

40-40.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 1-1 Nadal*

18:16 , Michael Jones

The pressure has massively ramped up on Rafael Nadal as the Spaniard fails to put away a volley that Cerundolo lobs back over him.

He’s got three break points now!

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 1-1 Nadal

18:14 , Michael Jones

Blow for blow on Centre Court at the minute with Francisco Cerundolo matching everything Rafael Nadal throws at him. The Argentine holds his service game.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 0-1 Nadal*

18:09 , Michael Jones

Nadal takes the first game of the fourth set and finishes it off with an ace out wide.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 0-0 Nadal

18:07 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal has only been beaten twice from two sets to love up in his career. Is Francisco Cerundolo about to become the third man to beat him in such a way?

He’s got a long way to go to do so.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 Nadal

18:04 , Michael Jones

(EPA)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 Nadal

18:02 , Michael Jones

Cerundolo takes the set!

He whips a forehand across court and forced Nadal behind the baseline. The Spaniard gets his return back but another forehand from the back of the court from the Argentine seals the deal as Nadal’s attempted backhand comes up short.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 5-3 Nadal

18:00 , Michael Jones

Cerundolo falls back on his tested method of smashing his forehand at Nadal and causing him trouble. He brings the match back to deuce.

Then he saves another break point! Incredible tennis from the Argentine who will not let this game go.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 5-3 Nadal

17:57 , Michael Jones

Disappointment for Cerundolo who knocks two balls long and lets Nadal back into the game.

At deuce, Nadal drops one just over the net and after a sprint across court Cerundolo can’t lift it over.

Advantage to Nadal.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 5-3 Nadal

17:55 , Michael Jones

Nadal goes long twice and leaves Cerundolo within two points of the set. The Argentine sees his chance to move within one and blast a forehand down the line but overhits it!

30-15.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 5-3 Nadal*

17:53 , Michael Jones

Yes he can! Another unforced error sees Nadal find the net and Cerundolo has the chance to serve for the set!

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 4-3 Nadal*

17:52 , Michael Jones

Oh hello! Two big mistakes from Rafael Nadal gifts a couple of break points to Cerundolo.

He saves one with a forehand winner that leaves the Argentine rooted to the spot.

30-40. Can Cerundolo break?

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 4-3 Nadal

17:47 , Michael Jones

Cerundolo runs round the ball and looks to unleash a forehand smash but changing his mind and attempting a drop shot that bounces back off the net cord.

30-15.

The Argentine takes the next point before forcing Nadal long to claim the game.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 3-3 Nadal*

17:44 , Michael Jones

A tricky start to his service game sees Nadal go behind before responding excellently. Three mishits from Cerundolo off the serve give the game to the Spaniard.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 3-2 Nadal

17:39 , Michael Jones

A powerful inside out forehand from Cerundolo moves him to advantage in his service game. He then gets on the end of Nadal’s return and whips it over to the back corner for another forehand winner.

Cerundolo’s aggression is his main attribute at the minute. He moves back in front in the third set.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 2-2 Nadal

17:35 , Michael Jones

There’s a steely focus in Rafael Nadal’s eyes as though he realises he hasn’t broken his opponent just yet.

Another intense rally needs a deft touch from Nadal to finish it as he dinks a drop shot over the net and comes level at 15-15.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 2-2 Nadal*

17:33 , Michael Jones

0-40. What is happening here?

That’s a break back for Francisco Cerundolo who latches onto Nadal’s serve with a blistering cross court winner to take the game.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 1-2 Nadal*

17:31 , Michael Jones

It seems unlikely that Francisco Cerundolo will get back into this match now but you never know.

Nadal tries to win the first point off his serve with a backhand passing winner down the line but he belts his shot into the net. 0-15.

Cerundolo pushes up to the net in the next rally and smashes home an overhead to take this point too. 0-30.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 1-2 Nadal

17:28 , Michael Jones

Another break point for Nadal after a terrific rally ends with the Argentine going long.

Nadal whips a forehand return back off Cerundolo’s serve but his opponent pulls his shot wide of the sideline.

Nadal breaks in the third.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 1-1 Nadal*

17:25 , Michael Jones

Nadal tidies up and holds his first service game of the third set.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 1-0 Nadal*

17:24 , Michael Jones

Nadal is doing his utmost to keep the ball away from Cerundolo’s massive forehand. Cerundolo has a beltin’ backhand as well though and smokes it across court only for Nadal to get a spinning return over the net.

Cerundolo responds with a forehand towards the opposite corner but clips the net cord and the ball bounces back to his side of court. 30-15.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 1-0 Nadal

17:21 , Michael Jones

Good hold from Cerundolo! He takes the first game after saving break point.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 0-0 Nadal

17:18 , Michael Jones

A loose shot from Cerundolo sees him knock the ball out of play and set Nadal up with an early break point.

The Spaniard doesn’t manage to take it as he finds the net with a low forehand. Back to deuce.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 0-0 Nadal

17:16 , Michael Jones

Into the third set then with Nadal two sets up.

Cerundolo takes the first point before Nadal immediately responds. A huge hit from the Spaniard puts Cerundolo on the back foot but he manages to sweep a forehand back over the net just as Nadal slips and misses his return.

30-15.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6 Nadal*

17:11 , Michael Jones

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6 Nadal*

17:09 , Michael Jones

Beautiful! Nadal serves out the set with a game to love and takes a two-nil lead in the match. Nadal has settled nicely into the match now and things will only get tougher for Francisco Cerundolo.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-5 Nadal

17:06 , Michael Jones

Great hold! Cerundolo saves two set points before claiming the match thanks to a wayward shot from Nadal. The Spaniard will have the chance now to serve out the set.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 2-5 Nadal

17:03 , Michael Jones

A swish of the wrist from Nadal brings up set point with a cross court winner. 30-40.

Cerundolo peppers Nadal with some heavy hits from his forehand which comes to his rescue. He takes the next point as Nadal sends a defensive stroke over the back.

Deuce.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 2-5 Nadal

16:59 , Michael Jones

Nadal has switched racquets ahead on the next game in the second set. He’s one away from taking the set but Cerundolo has the serve.

Another error from the Argentine gives the first point to Nadal. 0-15.

Cerundolo 4-6, 2-5 Nadal*

16:57 , Michael Jones

What looks to be a more routine service game for Nadal doesn’t turn out that way as Cerundolo latches onto a couple of drop shots from the Spaniard to bring himself level at deuce.

The Argentine overcooks one in the next rally and Nadal punishes him with a big hit from the forehand to win the game.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 2-4 Nadal

16:51 , Michael Jones

Another fine rally ends in an unforced error from Cerundolo to gift a break point to Nadal.

The Argentine then goes too long with a cross court forehand and Nadal has his break in the second set!

Cerundolo* 4-6, 2-3 Nadal

16:50 , Michael Jones

Cerundolo scores his first backhand winner of the match! He’s been pretty deadly with his forehand when he’s had the opportunity to unload it but this time he spanks a two-handed backhand across court and leaves Nadal flat footed.

Cerundolo can’t take advantage though and goes long in the next rally.

Back to deuce.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 2-3 Nadal

16:48 , Michael Jones

Excellent rally! More fabulous hitting from both men, finding the corners but unable to get on top in the rally. Nadal goes down the line and finally wins the point as Cerundolo hits the net.

Deuce.

Cerundolo 4-6, 2-3 Nadal*

16:43 , Michael Jones

Nadal knows he’s got a match on his hands here and lets out a sigh after closing out the game. He moves back in front in the second set.

(EPA)

Cerundolo 4-6, 2-2 Nadal*

16:41 , Michael Jones

Break point opportunity for Cerundolo. Nadal sends down a heavy serve to his forehand and Cerundolo overhits his return!

Back to deuce.

Cerundolo 4-6, 2-2 Nadal*

16:40 , Michael Jones

An excellent recovery from Nadal is halted in progress by another unload from Cerundolo who drills yet another forehand at the Spaniard to win the rally and take the game to deuce.

Cerundolo 4-6, 2-2 Nadal*

16:37 , Michael Jones

Nadal’s unforced error count is up to 19 now as he gifts the next point to Cerundolo. The Argentine moves 0-30 up with a beautifully worked forehand to the back corner that Nadal doesn’t even try to reach.

Pressure on Nadal now.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 2-2 Nadal

16:35 , Michael Jones

Yes he can! Nadal fails to return a serve down the middle and finds the net. He then belts a second serve return straight out of play to hand the game to his opponent.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 1-2 Nadal

16:33 , Michael Jones

Rafa holds.

The first pressure game of the second set fails on Cerundolo’s serve. Nadal works his way in front at 15-30 but goes too long when returning a deep ball from the Argentine.

30-30. Can Cerundolo hold?

Cerundolo* 4-6, 1-1 Nadal

16:29 , Michael Jones

Fair enough. Francisco Cerundolo rattles through a brisk service game of his own and tidies things up with an ace. All square in the second set.

Cerundolo 4-6, 0-1 Nadal*

16:24 , Michael Jones

Nadal starts the second set with an ace down the centre line before following it up with a missed return from Cerundolo.

30-0.

Cerundolo finds the net on the next serve before Nadal takes the game with a forehand to the corner that the Argentine returns wide.

Cerundolo* 4-6 Nadal

16:22 , Michael Jones

Nadal takes the first set! He wins it with a powerful cross court backhand before getting out the fist pump.

The first set took 55 minutes and that’s to Cerundolo’s credit for making it tricky for Rafael Nadal.

Cerundolo* 4-5 Nadal

16:20 , Michael Jones

Great serve from Cerundolo who blasts one over to Nadal’s forehand and the Spaniard finds the net. Deuce.

Cerundolo* 4-5 Nadal

16:19 , Michael Jones

Nadal gets a lucky bounce off the net cord and draws level with Cerundolo at 30-30.

He miscues a drop shot in the next rally and flicks the ball to the baseline giving Cerundolo the chance to lob. The Argentine attempts it but knocks it long!

30-40, Nadal has a set point.

Cerundolo* 4-5 Nadal

16:17 , Michael Jones

Cerundolo takes the first point with a cheeky drop shot after Nadal’s return comes back short. 15-0.

Nadal then fails to capitalise on the second serve after a fault from the Argentine and smokes a forehand over the back of the court. 30-0.

Cerundolo 4-5 Nadal*

16:14 , Michael Jones

Nadal almost falters after a double fault sets Cerundolo up with another break point. It’s saved after the Argentine goes too long.

The Spaniard finally holds serve and moves back ahead in the set.

He’s one game away from taking the first set.

Cerundolo 4-4 Nadal*

16:12 , Michael Jones

‘Come on!’ releases Nadal after two serves draw two missed returns from Cerundolo. Nadal gets up to deuce.

He takes the next point but Cerundolo doesn’t let him off the hook. The Argentine gets in the fornt foot in the rally and works Nadal side-to-side.

Nadal has to defend and lofts one back over the net allowing Cerundolo to smash home an overhead and bring the game back to deuce.

Cerundolo 4-4 Nadal*

16:08 , Michael Jones

15-30 and the pressure is on Nadal.

He faults and sends his second serve at Cerundolo’s forehand. The Argentine works it back into the middle of court but Nadal fizzes a backhand into the net.

15-40 and two break points for Cerundolo.

Cerundolo* 4-4 Nadal

16:04 , Michael Jones

Fine work from Cerundolo who matches Nadal shot for shot from the back of the court. The first set remains on serve with the Argentine looking more at home on Centre Court.

(PA)

Cerundolo* 3-4 Nadal

16:01 , Michael Jones

The wind is just starting to pick up as Nadal takes another game. The balls get changed and Cerundolo is up to serve.

Nadal works the ball over to the Argentine’s forehand but Cerundolo whips one down the line and takes the point!

15-0.

Cerundolo* 3-3 Nadal

15:54 , Michael Jones

Back on Centre Court, Cerundolo holds serve and draws level with Nadal in the set. This is a testing opener for the 22x grand slam winner.

Around the courts

15:53 , Michael Jones

Game, set and match to Nick Kyrgios. He’s defeated Britain’s Paul Jubb 6-3, 1-6, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 5-7 in a five set thriller on Court 3.

Paul Jubb is 219th in the world rankings and although this defeat will definitely hurt, he’s given the world no. 40 a massive challenge and will definitely be back on this stage in the future.

In better news for Britain, Heather Watson is through to the second round too.

She’s beaten Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-7 (7-9), 7-5, 6-2 in a match that began under the Court One roof last night. The 30-year-old gets through the first round in a match that lasted just over two and a half hours.

Cerundolo 2-3 Nadal*

15:48 , Michael Jones

Break back for Cerundolo! Nadal slips as he knocks a soft shot over the net than Cerundolo latches onto. Nadal is forced to defend and lobs the ball back to the Argentine. Cerundolo lets it bounce then smokes it across court for the winner.

It’s initially called out but a successful challenge gives the Argentine his first break.

Cerundolo 1-3 Nadal*

15:46 , Michael Jones

Pressure on Nadal. Cerundolo has three break points after working his way to 0-40 on the Spaniard’s serve.

Nadal fires a rapid serve at the Argentine then follows it up with a volley at the net. Cerundolo gets to it and flicks a forehand at Nadal who dinks it back and takes the next point.

15-40.

Cerundolo* 1-3 Nadal

15:42 , Michael Jones

Rafa Nadal earns his first opportunity to break as Cerundolo hits a return out of play.

The Argentine targets Nadal’s backhand but the Spaniard is patient and keeps the ball in the middle of court. Cerundolo breaks first and drills a low forehand into the net.

Nadal breaks!

Jubb 6-3 1-6 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 5-5 Kyrgios

15:39 , Michael Jones

Huge drama on Court Three. Nick Kyrgios opened up a 5-3 lead over Paul Jubb and was serving for the match yet the Brit broke his serve just when he needed to.

Jubb won the next game as well and draws the match is all square again!

Brilliant entertainment.

Cerundolo 1-2 Nadal*

15:37 , Michael Jones

Cerundolo is making things tricky for Nadal. He keeps chipping away at the two-time Wimbledon champion. 30-30.

Nadal hangs in there and forces Cerundolo into the net.

He goes on to claim the next point as well, closing out the game.

Cerundolo* 1-1 Nadal

15:33 , Michael Jones

Cerundolo sends down an ace before forcing Nadal long off his next serve. The Argentine takes his opening service game without dropping a point.

Cerundolo 0-1 Nadal*

15:29 , Michael Jones

30-30.

Cerundolo is the massive underdog in this match but he’s sticking to his guns in the opening game. Nadal moves in front once after a helpful bounce slides the ball underneath Cerundolo’s racquet.

The Argentine then finds the net in the next rally and Nadal takes the opening game.

Cerundolo 0-0 Nadal*

15:27 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal kicks off proceedings on Centre Court with his first serve of the match. A sedate rally comes to an end with Nadal taking the point as Francisco Cerundolo belts a backhand wide of court.

15-0.

Cerundolo vs Nadal

15:21 , Michael Jones

Over on Centre Court, Francisco Cerundolo and Rafael Nadal are out for the warm-ups. Nadal received a brilliant reception from the watching fans as he came onto court.

Jubb 6-3 1-6 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 2-3 Kyrgios*

15:20 , Michael Jones

Paul Jubb lets a break point slip on Court 3 and the game drops back to deuce.

Kyrgios holds serve and goes back in front in the final set.

Iga Swiatek extends winning run to 36 matches with first-round Wimbledon success

15:16 , Michael Jones

World number one Iga Swiatek went into the record books in style as she won her 36th match in a row with victory over Jana Fett on Centre Court.

Swiatek’s amazing streak, which goes back to February and has seen her win six tournaments, means it is the longest winning streak of the 21st century, overtaking Venus Willams’ record set in 2000.

The two-time French Open champion, a hot favourite for the SW19 crown, enjoyed the prestigious opening slot on Centre Court usually reserved for the defending champion and beat Croatian Fett 6-0 6-3.

Defending champion Ashleigh Barty’s retirement meant that Swiatek was given the honour of opening play on the main show court and she looked entirely at home, handing her opponent a 33-minute bagel.

Iga Swiatek extends winning run to 36 matches with first-round Wimbledon success

Britain’s Ryan Peniston reels off straight-sets win on Wimbledon debut

15:13 , Michael Jones

British wild card Ryan Peniston enjoyed a dream Wimbledon debut with a straight-sets victory over Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen.

The 26-year-old from Southend, having a breakthrough summer after reaching the quarter-finals at Nottingham, Queen’s and Eastbourne, won 6-4 6-3 6-2 on a packed Court 12.

The British number six will face American Steve Johnson, ranked 93 in the world, in round two after 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov retired from their match with a groin injury.

Peniston, who overcame a rare cancer as a baby, defeated French Open finalist Casper Ruud at Queen’s in a stand-out win earlier this month and appears to have brought that form to SW19.

Britain’s Ryan Peniston reels off straight-sets win on Wimbledon debut

Post-match reaction from Iga Swiatek

15:09 , Michael Jones

“I am pleased it’s my first match on grass this season so I knew it was going to be tricky. I am pretty happy I came back and did it in two sets.

“It’s a new experience for me and pretty exciting.

“I feel I have only played 12 weeks of my life on grass but the whole atmosphere and tradition is pumping me up and just looking forward to the next matches.

“I really worked on that [becoming world no. 1] and my team gave me huge support and all the work we have been doing has really clicked.

“I am pretty sad Ash [Barty] isn’t here as I would really would have loved to play her on grass.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jubb 6-3 1-6 7-5 7-6 (7-3) 1-1 Kyrgios

15:08 , Michael Jones

The crowd is packed in around Court 3 as the fifth set between Paul Jubb and Nick Kyrgios continues. Kyrgios has been his petulent, entertaining self so far today but he’ll be annoyed at things not going entirely his way.

Jubb has been quietly going about his business. The crowd is fully behind him and he’s just held his first service game of the final set.

Next up on Centre Court

15:05 , Michael Jones

The Australian and French Open champion Rafael Nadal gets his Wimbledon campaign underway on Centre Court next. He’s facing Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo before Serena Williams returns to SW19 later this evening.

(EPA)

Jubb takes the fourth set!

14:59 , Michael Jones

A huge momentum swinger for Britain’s Paul Jubb who wins the fourth set against Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7-3) after a tie break. This game is going down to the wire.

Jubb 6-3, 1-6, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3) Kyrgios

(Getty Images)

Swiatek* 6-0, 6-3 Fett

14:56 , Michael Jones

36 - Iga #Swiatek is the first female player since Martina Hingis in 1997 to win 36+ consecutive matches. Tank.@WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/R1iQEW9WHX — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 28, 2022

Swiatek* 6-0, 6-3 Fett

14:55 , Michael Jones

Game, set and match to Iga Swiatek!

A straight set victory for the French Open champion sees her safely into the second round. Swiatek was imperious in the opening set but a resurgence from Jana Fett made life a little more difficult in the second.

Swiatek has now won 36-matches in a row. A new record in the Open era.

Swiatek* 6-0, 5-3 Fett

14:53 , Michael Jones

Swiatek is mixing up brilliant shots with simple errors to keep Fett interested. A backhand cross court winner from the Croatian keeps her in touch before Swiatek goes too long with a forehand.

30-30.

Swiatek 6-0, 5-3 Fett*

14:50 , Michael Jones

This time she takes it! Fett is wayward with her shot to the left side of court and the ball lands on the wrong side of the line.

Swiatek will serve for the match.

Swiatek 6-0, 4-3 Fett*

14:50 , Michael Jones

She saves the second one as well! Swiatek’s forehand shot lands in the net and Fett draws level at deuce.

Another double fault from the Croatian undoes her hard work and Swiatek has her third break point of the game.

Swiatek 6-0, 4-3 Fett*

14:48 , Michael Jones

Iga Swiatek is closing in on victory. She has two break points against Jana Fett’s serve.

Fett saves the first one with a brilliant backhand down the line.

