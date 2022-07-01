Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic back in action as Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson aim for fourth round

Jamie Braidwood,Luke Baker and Tom Kershaw
·5 min read
In this article:
Follow live scores and updates from Wimbledon as Novak Djokovic continues his title defence and the third round gets underway today. Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson will look to build a couple of stunning results for the British players on Thursday, as home hopes were revived following the early exits of Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.

An emotional Boulter fought from a set down to defeat former World No 1 Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court, before revealing that the best win of her career had come just two days after the death of her grandmother. It came as Broady also secured a career-best victory, as he battled to defeat the 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in five sets.

Today, British No 1 Norrie can advance to the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time after overcoming Jaume Munar in five sets on Wednesday. The draw has opened up nicely for Norrie, the No 9 seed, and he faces the experienced Steve Johnson last on Centre Court. Watson will open play on Court No 1 as she takes on Kaja Juvan.

Elsewhere, six-time champion Djokovic is coming into supreme form at the Championships and plays Miomir Kecmanovic in an all-Serbian contest. Ons Jabeur, Carlos Alcaraz, Maria Sakkari and Angelique Kerber are all also in action today as the top players plot their way through to the second week.

Follow all the action from day five live, including the latest results, reaction and analysis from the All England Club

Wimbledon 2022 Day 5 updates

  • Heather Watson faces Kaja Juvan first on Court 1 as third round begins

  • Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie follow Ons Jabeur on Centre Court

Rafael Nadal overcomes errors and Ricardas Berankis to reach Wimbledon third round

08:45 , Jamie Braidwood

In the end both results counted the same, but while Novak Djokovic produced a near faultless display to advance on Wednesday, Rafael Nadal was more selective when finding his top form to defeat Ricardas Berankis on Centre Court and advance to the third round of Wimbledon.

As the contenders from Nadal’s half of the draw fall, the comparison to Djokovic and the level that will almost certainly be required to capture the third leg of the calendar grand slam has been made clear. But, for a player whose year has been defined by rediscovering the peak of his powers, this was a far from vintage performance from the two-time Wimbledon champion.

Rafael Nadal overcomes errors and Ricardas Berankis to reach Wimbledon third round

What time is Novak Djokovic playing at Wimbledon today?

08:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic is looking every bit the Wimbledon favourite as the six-time champion continues his defence against Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court today.

Djokovic was on supreme form in dispatching Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday, in what was a far more assured performance from the Serbian after needing four sets to defeat Soonwoo Kwon in his opening match.

Now, Djokovic faces his compatriot Kecmanovic, the 22-year-old who reached the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this season.

Djokovic has won both previous matches against the world No 30 Kecmanovic, which both came at his home tournament in Belgrade at the Serbian Open.

What time is Novak Djokovic playing at Wimbledon today?

What time is Cameron Norrie playing at Wimbledon today?

08:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie will look to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time as the British No 1 faces Steve Johnson of the United States today.

Norrie survived a five-set epic against Jaume Munar on Wednesday after battling from two sets to one down on Court No 1.

Norrie is carrying the British hopes following the second-round exits of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu, and the 26-year-old will reach new ground if he can defeat the Johnson, who defeated Britain’s Ryan Peniston in the second round.

The men’s draw has opened up for Norrie and there is a real chance the number nine seed can go on a tournament run if he can advance past the experienced world No 93 Johnson.

What time is Cameron Norrie playing at Wimbledon today?

Who is playing at Wimbledon today?

08:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie highlight the action on day five of Wimbledon as the third round gets underway at the All England Club following the early exits of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu.

Djokovic is looking every bit the Wimbledon favourite as the six-time champion continues his defence against Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court today.

Norrie will look to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time as the British No 1 faces Steve Johnson of the United States.

Here’s the order of play for day five.

Who is playing at Wimbledon tomorrow? Day 5 order of play featuring Novak Djokovic

Good morning

08:34 , Jamie Braidwood

