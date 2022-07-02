Wimbledon: British hopes Liam Broady and Katie Boulter fail to make second week of tournament

  • Heather Watson
    Heather Watson
    British female tennis player
  • Cameron Norrie
    Cameron Norrie
    British tennis player
  • Alex De Minaur
    Alex De Minaur
    Australian tennis player

British hope Liam Broady has crashed out of Wimbledon hours after Katie Boulter also lost her third round tie.

Broady was beaten in straight sets by Alex de Minaur as the Australian claimed a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 win on court one.

Earlier, France's Harmony Tan outclassed Katie Boulter, winning 6-1 6-1 in just 51 minutes.

The disappointment for British tennis came a day after Heather Watson and Cameron Norrie both reached the quarter-final of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Broady's best-ever run at Wimbledon ended in a straight sets defeat following a classy display by de Minaur.

For the Briton, who is expected to drop in the rankings due to the lack of points on offer at the All England Club, he will now aim to build on this for the hard-court season.

British number Cameron Norrie one reaches last 16 of Wimbledon for first time

Despite strong support from the home crowd on court two, Boulter failed to put up any resistance against Tan's variety and superb court coverage, and the world number 118 did not help her cause by committing 21 unforced errors.

After breaking Boulter's serve twice, Tan hit three aces in her fourth service game to take the opening set in just 27 minutes.

The 115th-ranked Frenchwoman - who knocked out seven-times Wimbledon champion Serena Williams in the opening round - secured three breaks in the second set in a swift and dominant performance.

The results come after hopes that Emma Raducanu could replicate her US Open magic in SW19 were dashed on Wednesday when the 19-year-old lost to France's Caroline Garcia.

The same day former champion Andy Murray lost in four sets to big-serving American John Isner.

In the next round, Norrie will face American Tommy Paul, while Watson will play 97th-ranked Jule Niemeier from Germany after defeating Slovenia's Kaja Juvan.

