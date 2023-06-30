Wimbledon draw LIVE: Latest updates as Andy Murray learns fate

The draws for this year’s Wimbledon takes place this morning as Andy Murray prays for a favourable opening round after missing out on seeding for the Championships.

Murray has hopes of reaching the deep end of the tournament after the two-time Wimbledon champion won titles at Surbiton and Nottingham, but the 36-year-old faces the possibility of being drawn against one of the world’s top players in the early stages of the competition.

“I need to be prepared for that,” Murray said, having lost an exhibition to Holger Rune this week. “I need to be ready to play against anyone right from the start. I’ve had some pretty tough first-round draws in the slams over the last couple of years so I need to to be ready for that and I think I am.”

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are top seeds for this year’s Wimbledon while Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina will be looking to defend their titles on the iconic grass courts of SW19.

Follow the Wimbledon 2023 singles draw live:

The draw for the Wimbledon men’s and women’s singles is underway

How to watch the Wimbledon draw

Britain’s Andy Murray is unseeded

Carlos Alcaraz is the men’s No. 1 seed with Iga Swiatek the top seed for the women’s tournament

10:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Time for the men’s draw! We start with the top seeds.

Carlos Alcaraz lands in the same quarter as Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe, Holger Rune! That’s stacked.

Proejcted quarter-finals

(1) Alcaraz vs Rune (6)

(3) Medvedev vs Tsitsipas (5)

(4) Ruud vs Sinner (8)

(7) Rublev vs Djokovic (2)

10:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Well, well.

With the women’s draw completed, you’ve got to say it’s great news for Iga Swiatek. The bottom half of the draw looks much, much tougher with Rybakina, Sabalenka, Jabeur, Krejcikova, Muchova, Pliskova and Ostapenko all landing there.

The tie of the first round is a sensational meeting between Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina - two wildcards.

As for the British players, Jodie Burrage has a good draw against Caty McNally while Katie Boulter will also fancy her chances against Daria Saville. It looks a lot tougher for Katie Swan and Heather Watson, who face Belinda Bencic and Barbora Krejcikova respectively.

10:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Selected first round matches - bottom half

Ons Jabeur vs Magdalena Frech

Katie Boulter vs Daria Saville

Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers

Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk

Sonay Kartal vs Madison Key

Heather Watson vs Barbora Krejcikova

Karolina Muchova vs Jule Niemeier

Aryna Sabalenka vs Panna Udvardy

10:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Selected first round matches - top half

Iga Swiatek vs Zhu Lin

Harriet Dart vs Diane Parry

Katie Swan vs Belinda Bencic

Jodie Burrage vs Caty McNally

Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina (!)

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin

Caroline Garica vs Katie Volynets

10:06 , Jamie Braidwood

So... in-form players Karolina Pliskova, Karolina Muchova and Jelena Ostapenko all fall in the bottom half of the draw alongside Rybakina and Sabalenka.

The top half looks a lot more favourable - which is good news for Swiatek.

10:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! The Wimbledon draw is underway - starting with the women’s singles. The seeds are being draw - and the defending champion Elena Rybakina is in the same half as Aryna Sabalenka!

We could see a rematch of last year’s final as Rybakina and Ons Jabeur are drawn in the same quarter, while Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff is also a potential last-eight clash.

Proejcted quarter-finals

(1) Swiatek vs (7) Gauff

(4) Pegula vs (5) Garcia

(3) Rybakina vs (6) Jabeur

(8) Sakkari vs (2) Sabalenka

10:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Ones to watch in the draw - men’s singles

Dangerous seeds

23. Sebastian Korda, USA

24. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan

31. Nick Kyrgios, Australia

Floaters to avoid

Matteo Berrettini

Stan Wawrinka

Ben Shelton

Brits in the draw

Cameron Norrie (12)

Dan Evans (28)

Andy Murray

09:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Ones to watch in the draw - women’s singles

Dangerous seeds

16. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic

17. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia

18. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic

Floaters to avoid

Venus Williams

Elina Svitolina

Jule Niemeier

Top Brits in the draw

Jodie Burrage

Katie Boulter

Heather Watson

Venus Williams is back at Wimbledon at the age of 43 (PA Wire)

Coco Gauff confident of Wimbledon success

09:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Coco Gauff believes she is on track for Grand Slam glory in the near future after powering past her doubles partner Jessica Pegula to reach the semi-finals of a rain-affected Rothesay International in Eastbourne.

Gauff spoke earlier in the week of feeling like a contender going into every major tournament and is growing in confidence ahead of Friday’s Wimbledon draw. “That would be the greatest thing,” the 2022 French Open finalist said of the prospect of winning a Grand Slam title.

“I don’t know how my career will pan out but I do think I’m giving myself the best opportunity and the best chance with the day by day work that I’m doing and that’s all I can control.

“Obviously when I get on the court I will try my best but I definitely feel like I’m on the pathway to getting one soon.”

(PA)

09:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic was victorious back on British grass as he defeated Frances Tiafoe at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham.

The 36-year-old will bid to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles over the next fortnight, and he looked fully at ease in a light-hearted clash at the exhibition event.

As he has routinely done in recent years, Djokovic did not enter an official warm-up tournament, instead prioritising rest and recuperation after winning his 23rd grand slam title at the French Open.

The Serbian practised on Centre Court with Italian Jannik Sinner on Thursday afternoon before making the short trip across the river to Hurlingham, where he struck the ball crisply in a 6-3 3-6 (10/7) victory over Tiafoe.

By Eleanor Crooks

(Getty Images)

09:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray revealed he has a plan for how he would like to retire from tennis but reassured fans it will not be for a while yet.

The two-time Wimbledon champion turned 36 in May and is continuing to defy expectations of what can be achieved with a metal hip.

While Novak Djokovic is as dominant as ever, Murray has seen one of his other big rivals, Roger Federer, bow out, and Rafael Nadal announced his intention to call it a day after a final tilt next year.

Murray had a taste of retirement during his battle to recover from his hip problems, and he told the PA news agency: “That’s an experience I went through where I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play again.

“So I certainly don’t want to put myself in that position – I want to finish my career on the tennis court. It’s something I have an idea about when it is I would like to stop and a plan for that – certainly nothing immediate.”

09:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Why are Russian and Belarusian players allowed back at Wimbledon?

Russian and Belarusian players will return to Wimbledon as neutrals this year after the All England Club lifted its ban on players from both countries competing in the Championships.

Wimbledon was the only one of the four grand slam tournaments to ban players from Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but was criticised by the men’s and women’s professional tours for doing so.

In response, Wimbledon was stripped of its ranking points and the Lawn Tennis Association was hit by a fine after the ban on Russian and Belarusian players was extended to the summer’s other grass-court events in Britain.

But in March this year, the All England Club announced it had reversed its decision ahead of this year’s Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete, as long as they agreed to several strict conditions.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why are Russian and Belarusian players allowed back at Wimbledon?

09:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray on his form coming into Wimbledon after titles at Surbiton and Nottingham but defeats to Alex de Minaur and Holger Rune.

“Form-wise, I think has been good,” he said of his recent displays. “There are some positive signs there.

“Maybe the other players would see it differently but I don’t think there are loads of guys that would want to draw me in the first round. That’s a good place to be.”

(PA)

09:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray on the challenge of coming into Wimbledon unseeeded, and the possibility of playing someone like Novak Djokovic early in the tournament.

“Ideally that wouldn’t happen right at the beginning,” he said of facing a top seed. “I would obviously want that to happen probably later in the tournament.

“But at the same time, because of the situation, I need to be prepared for that. I need to be ready to play against anyone right from the start.

“I’ve had some pretty tough first-round draws in the slams over the last couple of years so I need to to be ready for that and I think I am.

“Obviously, I would love to play against Novak again. I can’t remember the last time we played. It’s a long time ago.”

09:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Women’s seeds

1. Iga Swiatek, Poland

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan

4. Jessica Pegula, USA

5. Caroline Garcia, France

6. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia

7. Coco Gauff, USA

8. Maria Sakkari, Greece

9. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic

10. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic

11. Daria Kasatkina

12. Veronika Kudermetova

13. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil

14. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland

15. Liudmila Samsonova

16. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic

17. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia

18. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic

19. Victoria Azarenka

20. Donna Vekic, Croatia

21. Ekaterina Alexandrova

22. Anastasia Potapova

23. Magda Linette, Poland

24. Zheng Qinwen, China

25. Madison Keys, USA

26. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine

27. Bernarda Pera, USA

28. Elise Mertens, Belgium

29. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania

30. Petra Martic, Croatia

31. Mayar Sherif, Egypt

32. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic

(AP)

09:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Men’s seeds

Men’s singles

1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain

2. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Casper Ruud, Norway

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

6. Holger Rune, Denmark

7. Andrey Rublev

8. Jannik Sinner, Italy

9. Taylor Fritz, USA

10. Frances Tiafoe, USA

11. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada

12. Cameron Norrie, Great Britain

13. Borna Coric, Croatia

14. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy

15. Alex de Minaur, Australia

16. Tommy Paul, USA

17. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland

18. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina

19. Alexander Zverev, Germany

20. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany

21. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain

22. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria

23. Sebastian Korda, USA

24. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan

25. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan

26. Nicolas Jarry, Chile

27. Denis Shapovalov, Canada

28. Daniel Evans, Great Britain

29. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands

30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina

31. Nick Kyrgios, Australia

32. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain

(PA Wire)

09:04 , Jamie Braidwood

How does Wimbledon determine the seeds?

The AELTC used to use a grass court seeding formula to determine the seeding for Wimbledon, however that was discontinued ahead of the Championships in 2021 and seedings now following the Tour rankings for both men’s and women’s singles draws.

09:02 , Jamie Braidwood

How can I watch the draw?

Fans can watch the men’s and women’s singles draws on wimbledon.com from 10am BST. You can also follow The Independent’s live blog which will have all the updates and key first-round ties.

09:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is the Wimbledon draw?

The draw for the Wimbledon men’s and women’s singles tournaments will take place on Friday 30 June at 10am BST.

The draw will be conducted at the All England Club.

Wimbledon to tighten security after recent protests at sport events

08:55 , Jack Rathborn

The All England Club has increased its security plans for Wimbledon in coordination with London police and other agencies ahead of the beginning of play next week, in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.

On Wednesday in London, environmental activists ran onto the field and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia. Players from both teams intervened when the protesters attempted to spread orange powder on the field.

“Based on what has happened at other sporting events, and on the advice from our key partners, we have reviewed our security plans, which have now been uplifted for The Championships accordingly,” All England Club operations director Michelle Dite said Thursday.

“We have plans in place to mitigate the risks working in partnership with specialist agencies and the Metropolitan Police and should an incident occur the appropriate specialist teams will respond,” Dite said.

Earlier this month, protesters held up the England cricket team bus briefly during the test against Ireland in London. Activists also have targeted Premier League soccer matches, the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham, and the world snooker championship in Sheffield this year.

Play at Wimbledon, the year’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament, begins on Monday.

“The safety and security of all our players, colleagues and visitors is paramount,” Dite said. “Throughout the year, we work closely with the Metropolitan Police and other relevant organizations to ensure that The Championships is as safe and secure as possible and that our plans and measures are commensurate with the threat level and prevailing risks.”

08:50 , Jack Rathborn

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Wimbledon draw as Andy Murray prays for a favourable opening round after missing out on seeding for the Championships.

Murray has hopes of reaching the deep end of the tournament after the two-time Wimbledon champion won titles at Surbiton and Nottingham, but the 36-year-old faces the possibility of being drawn against one of the world’s top players in the early stages of the competition.

“I need to be prepared for that,” Murray said. “I need to be ready to play against anyone right from the start. I’ve had some pretty tough first-round draws in the slams over the last couple of years so I need to to be ready for that and I think I am.”

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are top seeds for this year’s Wimbledon while Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina will be looking to defend their titles on the iconic grass courts of SW19.

Follow the Wimbledon 2023 singles draw live throughout the morning.