Wimbledon draw LIVE: Latest updates as Andy Murray learns fate
The draws for this year’s Wimbledon takes place this morning as Andy Murray prays for a favourable opening round after missing out on seeding for the Championships.
Murray has hopes of reaching the deep end of the tournament after the two-time Wimbledon champion won titles at Surbiton and Nottingham, but the 36-year-old faces the possibility of being drawn against one of the world’s top players in the early stages of the competition.
“I need to be prepared for that,” Murray said, having lost an exhibition to Holger Rune this week. “I need to be ready to play against anyone right from the start. I’ve had some pretty tough first-round draws in the slams over the last couple of years so I need to to be ready for that and I think I am.”
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are top seeds for this year’s Wimbledon while Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina will be looking to defend their titles on the iconic grass courts of SW19.
Time for the men’s draw! We start with the top seeds.
Carlos Alcaraz lands in the same quarter as Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe, Holger Rune! That’s stacked.
Proejcted quarter-finals
(1) Alcaraz vs Rune (6)
(3) Medvedev vs Tsitsipas (5)
(4) Ruud vs Sinner (8)
(7) Rublev vs Djokovic (2)
Well, well.
With the women’s draw completed, you’ve got to say it’s great news for Iga Swiatek. The bottom half of the draw looks much, much tougher with Rybakina, Sabalenka, Jabeur, Krejcikova, Muchova, Pliskova and Ostapenko all landing there.
The tie of the first round is a sensational meeting between Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina - two wildcards.
As for the British players, Jodie Burrage has a good draw against Caty McNally while Katie Boulter will also fancy her chances against Daria Saville. It looks a lot tougher for Katie Swan and Heather Watson, who face Belinda Bencic and Barbora Krejcikova respectively.
Selected first round matches - bottom half
Ons Jabeur vs Magdalena Frech
Katie Boulter vs Daria Saville
Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers
Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk
Sonay Kartal vs Madison Key
Heather Watson vs Barbora Krejcikova
Karolina Muchova vs Jule Niemeier
Aryna Sabalenka vs Panna Udvardy
Selected first round matches - top half
Iga Swiatek vs Zhu Lin
Harriet Dart vs Diane Parry
Katie Swan vs Belinda Bencic
Jodie Burrage vs Caty McNally
Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina (!)
Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin
Caroline Garica vs Katie Volynets
So... in-form players Karolina Pliskova, Karolina Muchova and Jelena Ostapenko all fall in the bottom half of the draw alongside Rybakina and Sabalenka.
The top half looks a lot more favourable - which is good news for Swiatek.
Here we go! The Wimbledon draw is underway - starting with the women’s singles. The seeds are being draw - and the defending champion Elena Rybakina is in the same half as Aryna Sabalenka!
We could see a rematch of last year’s final as Rybakina and Ons Jabeur are drawn in the same quarter, while Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff is also a potential last-eight clash.
Proejcted quarter-finals
(1) Swiatek vs (7) Gauff
(4) Pegula vs (5) Garcia
(3) Rybakina vs (6) Jabeur
(8) Sakkari vs (2) Sabalenka
Ones to watch in the draw - men’s singles
Dangerous seeds
23. Sebastian Korda, USA
24. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan
31. Nick Kyrgios, Australia
Floaters to avoid
Matteo Berrettini
Stan Wawrinka
Ben Shelton
Brits in the draw
Cameron Norrie (12)
Dan Evans (28)
Andy Murray
Ones to watch in the draw - women’s singles
Dangerous seeds
16. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic
17. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia
18. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
Floaters to avoid
Venus Williams
Elina Svitolina
Jule Niemeier
Top Brits in the draw
Jodie Burrage
Katie Boulter
Heather Watson
Coco Gauff confident of Wimbledon success
Coco Gauff believes she is on track for Grand Slam glory in the near future after powering past her doubles partner Jessica Pegula to reach the semi-finals of a rain-affected Rothesay International in Eastbourne.
Gauff spoke earlier in the week of feeling like a contender going into every major tournament and is growing in confidence ahead of Friday’s Wimbledon draw. “That would be the greatest thing,” the 2022 French Open finalist said of the prospect of winning a Grand Slam title.
“I don’t know how my career will pan out but I do think I’m giving myself the best opportunity and the best chance with the day by day work that I’m doing and that’s all I can control.
“Obviously when I get on the court I will try my best but I definitely feel like I’m on the pathway to getting one soon.”
Novak Djokovic was victorious back on British grass as he defeated Frances Tiafoe at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham.
The 36-year-old will bid to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles over the next fortnight, and he looked fully at ease in a light-hearted clash at the exhibition event.
As he has routinely done in recent years, Djokovic did not enter an official warm-up tournament, instead prioritising rest and recuperation after winning his 23rd grand slam title at the French Open.
The Serbian practised on Centre Court with Italian Jannik Sinner on Thursday afternoon before making the short trip across the river to Hurlingham, where he struck the ball crisply in a 6-3 3-6 (10/7) victory over Tiafoe.
By Eleanor Crooks
Andy Murray revealed he has a plan for how he would like to retire from tennis but reassured fans it will not be for a while yet.
The two-time Wimbledon champion turned 36 in May and is continuing to defy expectations of what can be achieved with a metal hip.
While Novak Djokovic is as dominant as ever, Murray has seen one of his other big rivals, Roger Federer, bow out, and Rafael Nadal announced his intention to call it a day after a final tilt next year.
Murray had a taste of retirement during his battle to recover from his hip problems, and he told the PA news agency: “That’s an experience I went through where I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play again.
“So I certainly don’t want to put myself in that position – I want to finish my career on the tennis court. It’s something I have an idea about when it is I would like to stop and a plan for that – certainly nothing immediate.”
Why are Russian and Belarusian players allowed back at Wimbledon?
Russian and Belarusian players will return to Wimbledon as neutrals this year after the All England Club lifted its ban on players from both countries competing in the Championships.
Wimbledon was the only one of the four grand slam tournaments to ban players from Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but was criticised by the men’s and women’s professional tours for doing so.
In response, Wimbledon was stripped of its ranking points and the Lawn Tennis Association was hit by a fine after the ban on Russian and Belarusian players was extended to the summer’s other grass-court events in Britain.
But in March this year, the All England Club announced it had reversed its decision ahead of this year’s Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete, as long as they agreed to several strict conditions.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Why are Russian and Belarusian players allowed back at Wimbledon?
Andy Murray on his form coming into Wimbledon after titles at Surbiton and Nottingham but defeats to Alex de Minaur and Holger Rune.
“Form-wise, I think has been good,” he said of his recent displays. “There are some positive signs there.
“Maybe the other players would see it differently but I don’t think there are loads of guys that would want to draw me in the first round. That’s a good place to be.”
Andy Murray on the challenge of coming into Wimbledon unseeeded, and the possibility of playing someone like Novak Djokovic early in the tournament.
“Ideally that wouldn’t happen right at the beginning,” he said of facing a top seed. “I would obviously want that to happen probably later in the tournament.
“But at the same time, because of the situation, I need to be prepared for that. I need to be ready to play against anyone right from the start.
“I’ve had some pretty tough first-round draws in the slams over the last couple of years so I need to to be ready for that and I think I am.
“Obviously, I would love to play against Novak again. I can’t remember the last time we played. It’s a long time ago.”
Women’s seeds
1. Iga Swiatek, Poland
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan
4. Jessica Pegula, USA
5. Caroline Garcia, France
6. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia
7. Coco Gauff, USA
8. Maria Sakkari, Greece
9. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic
10. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic
11. Daria Kasatkina
12. Veronika Kudermetova
13. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil
14. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland
15. Liudmila Samsonova
16. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic
17. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia
18. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
19. Victoria Azarenka
20. Donna Vekic, Croatia
21. Ekaterina Alexandrova
22. Anastasia Potapova
23. Magda Linette, Poland
24. Zheng Qinwen, China
25. Madison Keys, USA
26. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine
27. Bernarda Pera, USA
28. Elise Mertens, Belgium
29. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania
30. Petra Martic, Croatia
31. Mayar Sherif, Egypt
32. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic
Men’s seeds
Men’s singles
1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain
2. Novak Djokovic, Serbia
3. Daniil Medvedev
4. Casper Ruud, Norway
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece
6. Holger Rune, Denmark
7. Andrey Rublev
8. Jannik Sinner, Italy
9. Taylor Fritz, USA
10. Frances Tiafoe, USA
11. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada
12. Cameron Norrie, Great Britain
13. Borna Coric, Croatia
14. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy
15. Alex de Minaur, Australia
16. Tommy Paul, USA
17. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland
18. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina
19. Alexander Zverev, Germany
20. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany
21. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain
22. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria
23. Sebastian Korda, USA
24. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan
25. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan
26. Nicolas Jarry, Chile
27. Denis Shapovalov, Canada
28. Daniel Evans, Great Britain
29. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands
30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina
31. Nick Kyrgios, Australia
32. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain
How does Wimbledon determine the seeds?
The AELTC used to use a grass court seeding formula to determine the seeding for Wimbledon, however that was discontinued ahead of the Championships in 2021 and seedings now following the Tour rankings for both men’s and women’s singles draws.
How can I watch the draw?
Fans can watch the men’s and women’s singles draws on wimbledon.com from 10am BST. You can also follow The Independent’s live blog which will have all the updates and key first-round ties.
When is the Wimbledon draw?
The draw for the Wimbledon men’s and women’s singles tournaments will take place on Friday 30 June at 10am BST.
The draw will be conducted at the All England Club.
Wimbledon to tighten security after recent protests at sport events
The All England Club has increased its security plans for Wimbledon in coordination with London police and other agencies ahead of the beginning of play next week, in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.
On Wednesday in London, environmental activists ran onto the field and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia. Players from both teams intervened when the protesters attempted to spread orange powder on the field.
“Based on what has happened at other sporting events, and on the advice from our key partners, we have reviewed our security plans, which have now been uplifted for The Championships accordingly,” All England Club operations director Michelle Dite said Thursday.
“We have plans in place to mitigate the risks working in partnership with specialist agencies and the Metropolitan Police and should an incident occur the appropriate specialist teams will respond,” Dite said.
Earlier this month, protesters held up the England cricket team bus briefly during the test against Ireland in London. Activists also have targeted Premier League soccer matches, the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham, and the world snooker championship in Sheffield this year.
Play at Wimbledon, the year’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament, begins on Monday.
“The safety and security of all our players, colleagues and visitors is paramount,” Dite said. “Throughout the year, we work closely with the Metropolitan Police and other relevant organizations to ensure that The Championships is as safe and secure as possible and that our plans and measures are commensurate with the threat level and prevailing risks.”
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Wimbledon draw as Andy Murray prays for a favourable opening round after missing out on seeding for the Championships.
Follow the Wimbledon 2023 singles draw live throughout the morning.