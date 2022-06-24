Wimbledon draw LIVE: Latest updates as Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Serena Williams learn fate

Follow live updates from the Wimbledon draw as Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray discover their first-round matches and the top seeds learn their potential routes to the final at the Championships.

The absence of Daniil Medvedev due to the ban on players from Russia and Belarus and the injury to Alexander Zverev means six-time champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed for the men’s draw, with Rafael Nadal to be separated on the other half as second seed.

Iga Swiatek is the top seed in the women’s draw and favourite for the title after winning the French Open and extending her 34-match winning streak, with Raducanu seeded 10th as she returns to Wimbledon following her US Open victory.

There is potential for heavyweight first-round matches on both sides, with two-time Wimbledon winner Murray and seven-time champion Serena Williams among the unseeded players for the Championships and able to be drawn against anyone in the field.

Follow live updates from the All England Club as the tournament draws are made.

Wimbledon 2022 Draw

Wimbledon 2022 singles draw at 10am BST

Wimbledon 2022 seedings: Women’s seedings

Wimbledon 2022 seedings: Men’s seedings

Exclusive: Former Wimbledon finalist sexually harassed ‘at least 30 times’ by WTA staff member

Exclusive: Andrea Jaeger - The dark truth behind a tennis star’s burnout

Exclusive: Andrea Jaeger - The dark truth behind a tennis star’s burnout

09:49 , Jamie Braidwood

A two-time grand slam finalist while still a teenager, Andrea Jaeger is often cited as one of tennis’s early examples of burnout. She tells Tom Kershaw how sexual harassment and subsequent threats drove her away.

Andrea Jaeger: The dark truth behind a tennis star’s burnout

Exclusive: Former Wimbledon finalist sexually harassed ‘at least 30 times’ by WTA staff member

09:45 , Tom Kershaw

Former Wimbledon finalist Andrea Jaeger says she was sexually harassed “at least 30 times” in the women’s locker room during her career by a WTA staff member.

Story continues

In an interview with The Independent, Jaeger, who turned professional at just 14 years old and peaked at No 2 in the world rankings, also alleged that she was unknowingly served alcohol at a post-tournament party before a different WTA employee drove her home and attempted to kiss her. She was 16 at the time.

Jaeger, 57, said that when she attempted to make a complaint to someone at the WTA, she was threatened and told not to raise the issue again.

The WTA have been approached for comment.

Click here for the full story:

Former Wimbledon finalist harassed ‘at least 30 times’ by WTA employee

Wimbledon 2022: Murray issues injury update

09:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray is hopeful to be fully fit for Wimbledon after his preparations for the tournament were disrupted by a strained abdominal injury. Murray was forced to withdraw from the Queen’s Club championships last week but has been pictured serving at the All England Club, in what is a positive sign ahead of the tournament.

The positives are I’ve been able to practise but there are certain shots I’ve not been able to practise, so that has obviously disrupted my preparations,” Murray said earlier this week. “The injury is healing but still not perfect.

“I’ve been practising for the past three or four days and have been practising well. But unfortunately in matches you can’t just not hit certain shots. In the next couple of days hopefully I’ll get the chance to test that and hopefully it will be fine.”

Wimbledon 2022: Raducanu on course for Wimbledon

09:34

Emma Raducanu is making good progress in her recovery from injury and will take her place in the Wimbledon draw today.

The 19-year-old managed only seven games of her first grass-court tournament of the season in Nottingham a fortnight ago before pulling out after suffering a side strain.

Raducanu was not ready to return for this week’s WTA tournament in Eastbourne but has been practising at the All England Club this week and it is understood she is on course to be fit for the Championships.

The British number one’s team are not taking anything for granted, though, and will monitor her carefully over the next couple of days before a final decision is made.

Raducanu, who made headlines with her debut run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last summer before going on to win the US Open, is the 10th seed in the women’s singles.

Emma Raducanu on course for Wimbledon after making progress with injury

Wimbledon 2022: Dart the pick of British wildcards

09:24 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been a brilliant week for Britain’s players at both Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne, with Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage all achieving career-best victories in the women’s tournaments.

Dart is set to break into the world’s top 100 after beating Camilla Giorgi at Nottingham before reaching her first WTA quarter-final. She then repeated the trick at Eastbourne after battling through experienced players in Madison Brengle, Jil Teichmann and Marta Kostyuk.

Boulter has also enjoyed an impressive few weeks and her best win came against former World No 1 Karolina Pliskova at Eastbourne, where Burrage knocked off the tournament’s top seed Paula Badosa.

Hopes are high ahead of Wimbledon but much depends on the draw.

(Getty Images for LTA)

Wimbledon 2022: Draper likens ‘fiery’ personality to Murray

09:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Jack Draper is an interesting one and the Briton has come a long way since taking the opening set off Novak Djokovic in last year’s first round.

The 20-year-old is through to his first ATP semi-final at Eastbourne after following his big win over World No 15 Diego Schwartzman with a 6-3 6-3 win over countryman Ryan Peniston yesterday.

With a huge frame and powerful hitting combined with agility and speed around the court, Draper is suited to grass and is coming into form at a good time ahead of Wimbledon.

Draper’s aggression is an important part of his game, too, and has drawn comparisons to Andy Murray, not least from Draper himself. “That’s the unique thing about tennis: everyone has a different mentality. Mine’s a bit more fiery and therefore it’s tough to be calm the whole time,” Draper said.

“If I was calm the whole time, I probably wouldn’t get the best out of myself because that’s just not who I am. Andy’s got a similar personality, I guess. He’s someone who loves competing, wants to win the whole time, and sometimes that brings out a little bit of anger here and there.

Wimbledon 2022: Women’s ones to watch

09:08 , Jamie Braidwood

And the same applies for the women’s draw, where Serena Williams is a name none of the top seeds want to land in their section...

Beatriz Haddad Maia (34)

Sloane Stephens (40)

Karolina Muchova (79)

Harriet Dart (111)

WC - Katie Boulter (140)

WC - Serena Williams (246)

Wimbledon 2022: Men’s ones to watch

08:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Unseeded players can draw anyone once their names are pulled out of the hat, and there are some dangerous first-round ties on the cards in the men’s draw. That said, there are 128 players in the main draw so the odds are still pretty high...

Andy Murray (69)

Nick Kyrgios (76)

Jack Draper (106)

WC - Ryan Penison (199)

WC - Tim van Rijthoven (202)

WC - Stan Wawrinka (257)

Wimbledon 2022: Women’s singles odds

08:49 , Jack Rathborn

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek - 6/4

Coco Guaff - 10/1

Ons Jabeur - 14/1

Simona Halep - 12/1

Emma Raducanu 16/1

Serena Williams - 16/1

Karolina Pliskova - 18/1

Maria Sakkari 20/1

Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini practice on Centre Court

08:47 , Jack Rathborn

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

Wimbledon 2022: Men’s singles odds

08:45 , Jack Rathborn

Novak Djokovic - 4/5

Matteo Berrettini - 11/2

Rafael Nadal - 13/2

Carlos Alcaraz - 8/1

Felix Auger-Aliassime - 11/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas - 18/1

Andy Murray - 25/1

Cameron Norrie - 50/1

Wimbledon 2022 seedings: Women’s singles

08:42 , Jack Rathborn

1 Iga Swiatek (POL)

2 Anett Kontaveit (EST)

3 Ons Jabeur (TUN)

4 Paula Badosa (ESP)

5 Maria Sakkari (GRE)

6 Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

7 Danielle Collins (USA)

8 Jessica Pegula (USA)

9 Garbine Muguruza (ESP)

10 Emma Raducanu (GBR)

11 Coco Gauff (USA)

12 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

13 Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

14 Belinda Bencic (SUI)

15 Angelique Kerber (GER)

16 Simona Halep (ROU)

17 Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

18 Jil Teichmann (SUI)

19 Madison Keys (USA)

20 Amanda Anisimova (USA)

21Camila Giorgi (ITA)

22 Martina Trevisan (ITA)

23 Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

24 Elise Mertens (BEL)

25 Petra Kvitova (CZE)

26 Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

27 Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

28 Alison Riske (USA)

29 Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

30 Shelby Rogers (USA)

31 Kaia Kanepi (EST)

32 Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Wimbledon 2022 seedings: Men’s singles

08:35 , Jack Rathborn

1 Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2 Rafael Nadal (ESP)

3 Casper Ruud (NOR)

4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

5 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

6 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

7 Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

8 Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

9 Cameron Norrie (GBR)

10 Jannik Sinner (ITA)

11 Taylor Fritz (USA)

12 Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

13 Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

14 Marin Cilic (CRO)

15 Reilly Opelka (USA)

16 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

17 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

18 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

19 Gael Monfils (FRA)

20 Alex De Minaur (AUS)

21 John Isner (USA)

22 Botic Van de Zandschulp (NED)

23 Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

24 Frances Tiafoe (USA)

25 Holger Rune (DEN)

26 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

27 Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

28 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

29 Daniel Evans GBR)

30 Jenson Brooksby (USA)

31 Tommy Paul (USA)

32 Sebastian Baez (ARG)

Jack Draper keeps British hopes alive at Eastbourne after reaching semi-finals

08:29 , Jack Rathborn

Jack Draper became the last British player standing in the singles draws at Eastbourne after battling past compatriot Ryan Peniston to reach the semi-finals.

The 20-year-old tournament debutant won the final five games in a row, including breaking his opponent three times in succession, to wrap up a 6-3, 6-3 win at the Rothesay International.

Draper will now face French-born American Maxime Cressy in what will be his first ATP Tour semi-final.

Peniston, who was also a quarter-finalist at Queen’s, Nottingham and Surbiton this summer, joined fellow Britons Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart in exiting the competition at the quarter-final stage on Thursday.