Wimbledon draw: Andy Murray to face British wildcard Ryan Peniston

Andy Murray will face fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in the Wimbledon first round, and could come up against Stefanos Tsitsipas in his second match. (Scroll down for the full first-round draw)

Murray, 36, has only played a compatriot once before at Wimbledon, when he beat Liam Broady to begin his run to the title in 2016. He will hope that proves a positive omen, as he aims to have a good run at the Championships this year, having not gone past the third round since 2017.

Peniston had a brilliant month on grass last year, reaching the quarter-finals at Queen’s and Eastbourne, but he has dropped down to 267 in the rankings partly through injury.

Though Murray avoided a seed in the opening round, if he beats Peniston he will face the winner of the first-round match between the world No 5 Tsitsipas and former US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

The reigning men’s champion, Novak Djokovic, will play Argentinian debutant Pedro Cachin in the first round, while world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz plays former top 30 player Jeremy Chardy, 36, who is ranked 534th.

The British No 1, Cameron Norrie, will face Tomas Machac, the world No 107 in his opening match.

Wimbledon 2023 men's draw - Britons

Women’s draw: Three Britons draw seeded players

British number one Katie Boulter will take on Australia’s Daria Saville in the first round of the women’s draw.

Three British players drew seeds - Heather Watson, who reached the fourth round last year, plays former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, Katie Swan meets 14th seed Belinda Bencic and Sonay Kartal takes on 25th seed Madison Keys.

On Friday World No 1 Iga Swiatek pulled out of her match in Bad Homburg due to “possible food poisoning” but will need to recover in time for Monday, when she opens her Wimbledon campaign against Zhu Lin of China, who is ranked 128th.

Elena Rybakina will begin her Wimbledon title defence against American Shelby Rogers. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will play world No 82, Panna Udvardy of Hungary.

In one of the standout first-round draws, two high-profile wildcards will meet in five-time champion Venus Williams and Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, a former top five player and semi-finalist at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile Coco Gauff will have to get past former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who made the main draw through qualifying.

Wimbledon 2023 women's draw - Britons

Wimbledon 2023 men’s first-round draw in full

Seedings in brackets

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa) (1) v Jeremy Chardy (Fra)

Alexandre Muller (Fra) v Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)

Jason Kubler (Aus) v Ugo Humbert (Fra)

Marco Cecchinato (Ita) v Nicolas Jarry (Chi) (25)

Alexander Zverev (Ger) (19) v Gijs Brouwer (Ned)

Marc-Andrea Huesler (Swi) v Yosuke Watanuki (Jpn)

Matteo Berrettini (Ita) v Lorenzo Sonego (Ita)

Kimmer Coppejans (Bel) v Alex De Minaur (Aus) (15)

Frances Tiafoe (USA) (10) v Yibing Wu (Chn)

Dominic Stephan Stricker (Swi) v Alexei Popyrin (Aus)

Ilya Ivashka (Blr) v Federico Coria (Arg)

Sho Shimabukuro (Jpn) v Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) (21)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) (31) v Arthur Fils (Fra)

Zhizhen Zhang (Chn) v Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned)

Matteo Arnaldi (Ita) v Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa)

George Loffhagen (Gbr) v Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Den) (6)

Andrei Medvedev (Ukr) (3) v Arthur Fery (Gbr)

Adrian Mannarino (Fra) v Alexander Shevchenko (Rus)

Marcos Giron (USA) v Hugo Dellien (Bol)

Marton Fucsovics (Hun) v Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) (28)

Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) (18) v Nuno Borges (Por)

Jiri Lehecka (Cze) v Sebastian Ofner (Aut)

Milos Raonic (Can) v Dennis Novak (Aut)

Shintaro Mochizuki (Jpn) v Tommy Paul (USA) (16)

Cameron Norrie (Gbr) (12) v Tomas Machac (Cze)

Christopher Eubanks (USA) v Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra)

Christopher O’Connell (Aus) v Hamad Medjedovic (Ser)

Jiri Vesely (Cze) v Sebastian Korda (USA) (22)

Ben Shelton (USA) (32) v Taro Daniel (Jpn)

Maxime Cressy (USA) v Laslo Djere (Ser)

Ryan Peniston (Gbr) v Andy Murray (Gbr)

Dominic Thiem (Aut) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) (5)

Jannik Sinner (Ita) (8) v Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Arg)

Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser) v Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg)

Aleksandar Vukic (Aus) v Daniel Altmaier (Ger)

Quentin Halys (Fra) v Daniel Evans (Gbr) (27)

Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn) (24) v Daniel Elahi Galan (Col)

Dominik Koepfer (Ger) v Oscar Otte (Ger)

Mikael Ymer (Swe) v Alex Molcan (Svk)

Yannick Hanfmann (Ger) v Taylor Harry Fritz (USA) (9)

Borna Coric (Cro) (13) v Guido Pella (Arg)

Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) v Harold Mayot (Fra)

Corentin Moutet (Fra) v Richard Gasquet (Fra)

Roman Safiullin (Rus) v Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa) (20)

Denis Shapovalov (Can) (26) v Radu Albot (Mol)

Lloyd George Harris (Rsa) v Gregoire Barrere (Fra)

Liam Broady (Gbr) v Constant Lestienne (Fra)

Laurent Lokoli (Fra) v Casper Ruud (Nor) (4)

Andrey Rublev (Rus) (7) v Max Purcell (Aus)

Luca Van Assche (Fra) v Aslan Karatsev (Rus)

Sebastian Baez (Arg) v Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera (Chi)

David Goffin (Bel) v Nick Kyrgios (Aus) (30)

Alexander Bublik (Kaz) v MacKenzie McDonald (USA)

Jeffrey John Wolf (USA) v Enzo Couacaud (Fra)

Maximilian Marterer (Ger) v Borna Gojo (Cro)

Filip Krajinovic (Ser) v Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) (11)

Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) (14) v Juan Pablo Varillas (Per)

John Isner (USA) v Jaume Munar (Spa)

Jan Choinski (Ger) v Dusan Lajovic (Ser)

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa) v Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) (17)

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg) (29) v Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spa)

Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin) v Stan Wawrinka (Swi)

Jordan Thompson (Aus) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Pedro Cachin (Arg) v Novak Djokovic (Ser) (2)

Wimbledon 2023 women’s first-round draw in full

Wimbledon women’s singles draw (pdf view) pic.twitter.com/ZKtz25aKUY — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) June 30, 2023

