Wimbledon day three: Protesters cause delays as Katie Boulter moves on

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted play on the third day of the Championships as Katie Boulter’s straight-sets victory provided the only cheer for British hopefuls at Wimbledon.

Boulter’s victory over Daria Saville was one of two matches on Court 18 targeted by the climate activists, who threw orange confetti and jigsaw pieces on the lawn.

There were no such disruptions for Novak Djokovic or Iga Swiatek on Centre Court after they cruised through in quick time to make the third round.

British number one Jodie Burrage had opened up proceedings on the venue but lost emphatically in her second-round match while compatriots Arthur Fery, George Loffhagen, Heather Watson and Sonay Kartal all suffered first-round exits.

Tweet of the day

Probably my biggest Wimbledon accomplishment — Dusan Lajovic (@Dutzee) July 5, 2023

Picture of the day

A Just Stop Oil protester on throws confetti and jigsaw pieces on to the grass and causes a delay during Katie Boulter’s match on Court 18 (Adam Davy/PA)

Quote of the day

Brit watch

Only five British players remain in the singles draws at Wimbledon (PA Graphics)

Shot(s) of the day

Stat of the day

Chaotic day three for organisers

Not a single rain delay since 1988 but we stay humble#PLO23 | #Wimbledon — Palermo Ladies Open (@LadiesOpenPA) July 5, 2023

If Wimbledon organisers were left cursing the weather after day two of the Championships, Wednesday brought even more problems with rain and protests.

Light morning rain meant a delay on the outside courts and when play did get under way just after 12.30pm, it barely lasted half an hour before players were forced off again.

Live tennis should still have been on the menu, but the questionable decision to keep the roof open on Court One resulted in a delay to Daniil Medvedev and Fery’s first-round clash starting.

And now it’s raining again. I get the outdoor tournament thing but come on, use the roof pic.twitter.com/9sTIL4uHTs — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) July 5, 2023

Just Stop Oil protesters then caused havoc on Court 18, with Sho Shimabukuro and Grigor Dimitrov’s match disrupted shortly before another rain delay, and the climate activists also targeted Boulter’s contest later in the day on the same court.

With a number of cancellations and other matches moved, only to subsequently be suspended, it proved to be a challenging day for organisers, who will hope the only orange spotted in SW19 on Thursday is the sun.