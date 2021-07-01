Wimbledon day three: Andy Murray rolls back the years in five-set thriller

Andy Murray came through another rollercoaster match under the Centre Court roof, this time beating German qualifier Oscar Otte in five sets.

The Scot is still a long way short of returning to the levels which won him two Wimbledon titles, but he still provided plenty of late-night drama yet again.

Among the other Brits, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans got through their matches, as did 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on her Wimbledon debut.

But Katie Boulter came up just short after threatening a major upset against second seed Arnya Sabalenka, Liam Broady was beaten in four by Diego Schwartzman, and Samantha Murray Sharan was also knocked out.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the events on day three at Wimbledon.

Andy Murray and Wimbledon just looks right. I love seeing him out there, especially after all the injuries. He really is an inspiration. Even more so to me attempting a sporting comeback. COME ON ANDY!#Wimbledon — Greg Rutherford (@GregJRutherford) June 30, 2021

Nick Kyrgios was the latest player to take a tumble, although he went on to beat Ugo Humbert in five sets over two days (Jon Super/AELTC Pool)

Hamish the hawk, SW19’s pigeon police chief, did his annual photo shoot (Steve Paston/PA)

Fallen seeds

Men: Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Casper Ruud (12), Aslan Karatsev (20), Ugo Umbert (21), John Isner (28).

Women: Sofia Kenin (4), Bianca Andreescu (5), Belinda Bencic (9), Jessica Pegula (22), Anett Kontaveit (24), Petra Martic (26), Ekaterina Alexandrova (32).

British players in 2021 Wimbledon singles (PA Graphics)

