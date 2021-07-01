Wimbledon day three: Andy Murray rolls back the years in five-set thriller
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Andy Murray came through another rollercoaster match under the Centre Court roof, this time beating German qualifier Oscar Otte in five sets.
The Scot is still a long way short of returning to the levels which won him two Wimbledon titles, but he still provided plenty of late-night drama yet again.
Among the other Brits, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans got through their matches, as did 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on her Wimbledon debut.
But Katie Boulter came up just short after threatening a major upset against second seed Arnya Sabalenka, Liam Broady was beaten in four by Diego Schwartzman, and Samantha Murray Sharan was also knocked out.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the events on day three at Wimbledon.
Tweet of the day
Andy Murray and Wimbledon just looks right. I love seeing him out there, especially after all the injuries. He really is an inspiration. Even more so to me attempting a sporting comeback.
COME ON ANDY!#Wimbledon
— Greg Rutherford (@GregJRutherford) June 30, 2021
Quote of the day
Picture of the day
Shot of the day
How to seal a win in style, starring @alizecornet 💫#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/gNeO7k21iA
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021
Stat of the day
Centurion.@keinishikori records his 100th Grand Slam match-win by beating Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/gCTRWdbCc5
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021
The original Hawkeye
No escape
#ItsComingHome 🏴#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/wxaOyIqblQ
— LTA (@the_LTA) June 30, 2021
Fallen seeds
Men: Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Casper Ruud (12), Aslan Karatsev (20), Ugo Umbert (21), John Isner (28).
Women: Sofia Kenin (4), Bianca Andreescu (5), Belinda Bencic (9), Jessica Pegula (22), Anett Kontaveit (24), Petra Martic (26), Ekaterina Alexandrova (32).
Brit watch
Day four order of play
THURSDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13:30 BST)
Barty vs BlinkovaVesnina vs GauffFederer vs Gasquet#Wimbledon
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021