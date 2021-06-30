Wimbledon day three: Andy Murray heads the four Britons in action at SW19

PA Sport Staff
·1 min read
Serena Williams tumbled out through injury while three Britons also fell by the wayside on day two.

Day three sees Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Katie Boulter in second-round action, while Cam Norrie has a first-round match to finish.

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic opens things up on Centre Court against former runner-up Kevin Anderson.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day three at Wimbledon.

Order of play

Centre Court
Novak Djokovic (1) v Kevin Anderson
Katie Boulter v Aryna Sabalenka (2)
Oscar Otte v Andy Murray

Court One
Elina Svitolina (3) v Alison Van Uytvanck
Dan Evans v Dusan Lajovic
Ons Jabeur (21) v Venus Williams

Brit watch

TENNIS Wimbledon

Match of the day

Wimbledon 2021 &#x002013; Day One &#x002013; The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Katie Boulter faces the second seed on Centre (Adam Davy/PA)

Boulter faces a huge test against second seed Sabalenka, but it is one the 24-year-old is likely to relish on Centre Court, especially after her battling three-set win over Danielle Lao in round one.

Biggest fan

Has Novak found her yet?

Day three weather watch

