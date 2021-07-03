Wimbledon day six: British teenager Emma Raducanu’s fairytale continues

Emma Raducanu lit up the middle Saturday at Wimbledon as her fairytale run continued.

The 18-year-old, ranked 338 in the world, only played one WTA Tour match before this tournament but is now in the fourth round after a stunning win over Sorana Cirstea and carrying the home flag.

Fellow Briton Cameron Norrie is out after a Centre Court loss to Roger Federer, while women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty made serene progress and men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev came from two sets down to beat former finalist Marin Cilic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the events of day six.

Nick Kyrgios doing Nick Kyrgios things before having to retire injured in the third round against Felix Auger-Aliassime (John Walton/PA)

Falling out on Court 15

Ajla Tomljanovic is into the 2nd Round of 16 at a Slam of her career and 1st since 2014 Roland Garros. Defeats Jelena Ostapenko 46 64 62 and will face either Cirstea or Raducanu for a spot in her 1st major quarterfinal. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/N4BAhn1joD — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 3, 2021

The third-round match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Jelena Ostapenko ended in an unsavoury fashion as the two players were arguing on court. Tomljanovic called her opponent a “liar” after she called for the physio before a service game deep into the second set. The pair traded insults during the match and continued their disagreement at the net once the Australian had won before continuing to air their dirty laundry in their respective post-match press conferences.

Fallen seeds

Men: Cameron Norrie (29), Taylor Fritz (31)

Women: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30)