Wimbledon day nine: Top seed Ashleigh Barty headlines women’s quarter-final day
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It is women’s quarter-finals day at Wimbledon with the top two seeds, Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka, in action on Centre Court.
The men’s quarter-final line-up also needs completing with second seed Daniil Medvedev 2-1 up against Hubert Hurkacz.
Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the eighth day of the Championships.
Order of play
Centre Court
Daniil Medvedev v Hubert Hurkacz
Ons Jabeur v Aryna Sabalenka
Ashleigh Barty v Ajla Tomljanovic
Court One
Karolina Pliskova v Viktorija Golubic
Karolina Muchova v Angelique Kerber
Brit watch
Match of the day
Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title in Birmingham last month and had already knocked out former champions Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza before a 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory saw seventh seed Swiatek added to the list. Sabalenka is enjoying her best run at a grand slam and is desperate to go further. This will be an intriguing clash of styles.
Fond farewell
The future is bright 🇬🇧💜
Congrats on a great #Wimbledon run, @EmmaRaducanu pic.twitter.com/HWfrrkv3nF
— wta (@WTA) July 5, 2021
British teenager Raducanu’s fairytale run came to an end in sad circumstances on Monday night, but the future certainly looks bright.