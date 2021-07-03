  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Coco Gauff charges back into fourth round at Wimbledon

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The sixth day at Wimbledon features an American sensation and an established Swiss. Coco Gauff and Roger Federer highlight Saturday's action as players seek entrance into the fourth round. 

Check back here for updates throughout the day. 

Coco Gauff back in Wimbledon's fourth round

It was only two years ago that 15-year-old Coco Gauff became a household name with an astonishing run to the fourth round at Wimbledon. 

Gauff, seeded 20th, is back in the fourth round again in her second appearance at the tournament. It wasn't the prettiest of wins, but she took down Kaja Juven, 6-3, 6-3, in early action on Saturday. 

"Definitely coming in today, I wasn't as nervous as I was in my second round," Gauff said in the on-court interview.

Gauff took a 4-0 lead in the opening set, but fell down to 5-3 and 0-30 on her own serve against the 20-year-old Slovenian. She got out of it, and again pulled from down 0-1 in the second set to win. It took three tries to earn the match point.

She had five aces and won 71 percent of break points, but also had four double faults. 

Gauff has yet to drop a set at Wimbledon this time around and will face Angelique Kerber in the next round on Monday, Kerber won the 2018 Wimbledon and advanced with a 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 win over Aliaksandra Sasanovich. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lightning continue to out-class Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.

  • Report: Oilers 'most likely' destination for Duncan Keith

    Chicago's veteran defenseman is reportedly seeking a move to Edmonton, among other teams.

  • Shohei Ohtani makes all kinds of history with 30th homer of season

    Babe Ruth never hit this many home runs while working as a pitcher.

  • Patrick Mahomes, others speak out after Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension

    The White House, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others all weighed in after sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended for marijuana use.

  • NBA playoffs: Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as doubtful, Trae Young questionable for Game 6

    Antetokounmpo has been out since the third quarter of Game 4.

  • Denis Shapovalov trounces Andy Murray, advances to Wimbledon quarters

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the round of 16 at Wimbledon after routing Britain's Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.

  • Report: Josh Gordon applies for reinstatement with NFL after latest indefinite suspension

    Josh Gordon was suspended again in January after suffering "a setback in his battle with substance abuse."

  • Copa America: Brazil's Gabriel Jesus hit with red card after wild flying kick

    This looked ugly.

  • Kyle Schwarber, MLB's hottest hitter, exits game with hamstring injury

    The man has 16 homers in the last three weeks.

  • Wild sign Joel Eriksson Ek to 8-year, $42M extension

    Restricted free agent Joel Eriksson Ek has signed a new eight-year, $42-million extension that carries a $5.25-million cap hit with the Minnesota Wild.

  • UFC 264 preview: Momentum favors Dustin Poirier in trilogy bout vs. Conor McGregor

    McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the second round of their bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24. making him 3-3 in his last six fights.

  • The G.O.A.T.s: Who wore #32 the best?

    The Mailman. Magic. Shaq. Which Hall of Famer wore the number 32 the best? Yahoo Sports asked current NBA players to give their picks.

  • The Latest: Kerber turns match around to win at Wimbledon

    WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local): 2:10 p.m. Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber turned her third-round match around completely after a rain delay to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1. Kerber trailed 5-1 in the first set when play was halted for about 90 minutes but dominated her Belarusian opponent when the match resumed. Kerber is the only former women's champion left in the draw. Sasnovich advanced from the first round when Serena Williams had t

  • Let's hoop! 3x3 basketball is Olympic version of pickup game

    The latest stop on the perennial search for the younger, attention-span-challenged audience for the Olympics might look familiar — the blacktop, and 3-on-3 basketball. Not a pickup game, mind you. Once the Olympics gets hold of this version of street hoops, it will only share a faint resemblance to anything happening on an urban playground. For one, there will be no Americans — at least none playing in the men's tournament. Another difference is that these games will have refs, a scoreboard and

  • The Latest: Spinazzola could miss rest of the Euro 2020

    The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola could miss the rest of the European Championship because of injury. Spinazzola was taken off the field on a stretcher in the 79th minute of Italy’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over Belgium after pulling up sharply while chasing the ball. The 28-year-old writes on Instagram “Unfortunately we all know how it went but our blue dream continues and with this great group nothing is impossible.” Italian media reports that Spi

  • Mariners' late magic continues, topple Rangers 5-4 in 10

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Fraley's single with one out in the 10th inning scored Jake Bauers with the winning run, and the Seattle Mariners improved to 10-1 in extra innings this season with a 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Nearly 4 1/2 hours after the first pitch, Fraley chopped a grounder off Texas reliever Taylor Hearn (2-3) into right field and set off another celebration for the Mariners. Seattle improved to 19-7 in one-run games and has won 13 straight overall at home agains

  • Lightning beat Canadiens 6-3 to take 3-0 stranglehold in Stanley Cup final

    MONTREAL — The Canadiens' dream of hoisting the Stanley Cup a 25th time to close out an improbable playoff run in a season like no other is on life support. And the Tampa Bay Lightning are now one victory from sipping out of hockey's holy grail for the second time in just over nine months. Tyler Johnson scored twice, Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman had a goal and an assist each, and Tampa defeated Montreal 6-3 on Friday to grab a 3-0 stranglehold in the final. "Put ourselves in a hole early,"

  • Dickerson, Wade homer as Giants beat Diamondbacks 11-4

    PHOENIX (AP) — Alex Dickerson and LaMonte Wade Jr. homered, and the San Francisco Giants stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-4 on Friday night. The Giants broke it open with Thairo Estrada’s two-out grand slam in the ninth inning against J.B. Bukauskas. Estrada also had an RBI double in the fifth. Halfway through its schedule, surprising San Francisco has baseball's best record at 51-30. It leads the Los Angeles Dodgers by a half-game in the NL West. Giants left-han

  • Hernández helps Red Sox beat A's 3-2 in 10 with bat, glove

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kiké Hernández drove in the go-ahead run with a broken-bat single in the 10th inning and then made a tremendous defensive play to throw out a runner at home plate from center field as the Boston Red Sox held off the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Friday night for their eighth straight win. All-Star slugger Rafael Devers had two hits and an RBI for Boston. Alex Verdugo added a run-scoring single. “The way we play defense in the outfield is elite,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

  • Marlins hit Acuña with 1st pitch, 3 ejected; Braves win 1-0

    ATLANTA (AP) — Marlins starter Pablo López insisted he wasn't trying to plunk Ronald Acuña Jr. The umpiring crew didn't agree. López was ejected after hitting Ronald Acuña Jr. with his very first pitch, leading to the only run as the Atlanta Braves edged Miami 1-0 Friday night. “We all know Acuña is a superstar," López said. “We all know the things he does. You also don’t want to put him on base because he’s a guy that can steal 40-50 bases a year." “But that was just a poorly executed sinker,”