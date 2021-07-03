Coco Gauff charges back into fourth round at Wimbledon

The sixth day at Wimbledon features an American sensation and an established Swiss. Coco Gauff and Roger Federer highlight Saturday's action as players seek entrance into the fourth round.

Check back here for updates throughout the day.

Coco Gauff back in Wimbledon's fourth round

It was only two years ago that 15-year-old Coco Gauff became a household name with an astonishing run to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Gauff, seeded 20th, is back in the fourth round again in her second appearance at the tournament. It wasn't the prettiest of wins, but she took down Kaja Juven, 6-3, 6-3, in early action on Saturday.

"Definitely coming in today, I wasn't as nervous as I was in my second round," Gauff said in the on-court interview.

Coco ➡️ Manic Monday



17-year-old @CocoGauff is at her brilliant best in beating Kaja Juvan on Centre Court - Angelique Kerber waits in the fourth round#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uNHk2kcqVX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2021

Gauff took a 4-0 lead in the opening set, but fell down to 5-3 and 0-30 on her own serve against the 20-year-old Slovenian. She got out of it, and again pulled from down 0-1 in the second set to win. It took three tries to earn the match point.

She had five aces and won 71 percent of break points, but also had four double faults.

Gauff has yet to drop a set at Wimbledon this time around and will face Angelique Kerber in the next round on Monday, Kerber won the 2018 Wimbledon and advanced with a 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 win over Aliaksandra Sasanovich.

More from Yahoo Sports: