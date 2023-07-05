Wimbledon craves another Andy Murray love story

Andy Murray looked good against Ryan Peniston but tougher tests await - AP/Alberto Pezzali

Somehow, Andy Murray is still breaking records, even if they tend mostly to be his own these days. With the loss of just four games to Ryan Peniston, this was statistically his most businesslike filleting of a first-round opponent in his 18-year Wimbledon career. So much for him grizzling pre-match about always being scheduled on Centre Court too late to see his children before bedtime. Here he dealt his compatriot such a beatdown that he could have been back in time to make their dinners and read them a goodnight novella.

You do wonder if Murray had tongue in cheek when querying his traditional teatime scheduling, all designed to maximise BBC viewing figures. After all, his endurance is so freakish that even the night porters had gone home by the time he saw off Thanasi Kokkinakis in Melbourne at 4.05am. Still, having spoken about the loneliness of life on tour, he seeks domestic comforts whenever he has the chance. And for a change, the man who has made a habit of delaying the Ten O’Clock News with his evening grasscourt epics had everything wrapped up by the Six.

It all felt strangely nostalgic, watching Murray navigate a match in a manner where you never doubted the outcome. Perhaps the last time he conveyed such self-assurance on this stage was in 2016, and we all know how that turned out. Asked on court whether he had greater confidence than at any time since his second Wimbledon title, he did not demur, saying: “I’m ready for a good run.”

So, frankly, is the tournament – and tennis as a whole. The sense of interregnum is palpable at Wimbledon this year in the men’s draw. Gone is the king, with Roger Federer switching to ceremonial cream-suited splendour in the royal box. Missing, too, is Rafael Nadal, who, it seems barely credible to recall, was still in contention for a calendar grand slam 12 months ago. True, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz fills the requisite quotient of rippling Spanish muscle, but Wimbledon is a place that glorifies the established aristocrats. And officials are desperate, despite inadvertently leaving him out of their promotional artwork, for Murray to rekindle the old fires once more.

Sober judgment suggests this is unlikely, given he is expected to face Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world No 5, in the second round. But how about discarding the rankings for a second, and indulging a more romantic projection? Tsitsipas has a dreadful record on grass for a player of his gifts, only once reaching the last 16. He was also a set down on Court Two to Dominic Thiem, battling back from a career-threatening wrist injury, before the rain swept in. Should Murray prevail over Thiem or Tsitsipas, major finalists both, his potential third-round opponent is Ben Shelton, richly talented but tender, having never travelled outside the United States before becoming an Australian Open quarter-finalist in January. Beyond that, a nation can dare to dream.

Not that Murray owes anybody anything. He is already a Wimbledon icon, having scratched the country’s most stubborn sporting itch with his two triumphs in four years. But somewhere in that complex competitive psyche is a thirst unquenched. The reason why he has not yet joined Federer in a plush courtside perch is that he remains convinced he can “go deep”, as the best say, at the place where he forged his legend. It is why he sustains his itinerant touring existence with four children under seven. It is why he still enters humble challenger events just to give himself hope of being seeded. These are the moments, he believes, where he can still conjure a glorious encore.

Encouragingly, no one has needed to ask about his metal hip yet. That is because he insists he is in peak condition, with no aching or stiffness of any kind. The imperiousness with which he swept Peniston aside was a happy portent on this front. In Australia, he earned universal acclaim for his two herculean five-setters, but by the third round he was a wincing, exhausted husk. This time, he is yet to expend any unnecessary effort, preserving his body for more gruelling tests ahead.

Murray belongs, inescapably, to the iconography of the sporting summer. In this of all years, the first for a quarter of a century to be deprived of both Federer and Nadal, it would not seem like Wimbledon without Murray’s first mutterings of self-reproach, or his mother Judy’s first quiet fist-pump, or his wife Kim’s perfectly blowdried hair. It is a heavy burden of expectation for one person to shoulder, except he suggests he would not have it any other way. As he maintained his record of never losing here in the opening round, he reflected on how oppressive he had found the humidity, hearing every raindrop drum against the roof above.

The feeling is one he hopes never to take for granted. There is a weight of emotion he has accumulated on the sport’s most venerable court, which breeds a nervous energy each time he takes to the grass. He channels it in multiple ways, sometimes against himself, sometimes against his long-suffering support team, but always in service of the grand quest for one last Wimbledon wonder. It is said sometimes that the finest champions should take their leave once they can no longer contemplate winning. Few would dare ask it of Murray in this mood.

