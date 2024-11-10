Wimbledon champion Krejcikova hits back after US journalist mocked her appearance on TV

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova hit back after an American journalist mocked her appearance during television coverage - CameraSport/Rob Newell

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has expressed her dismay at “unprofessional commentary” after a prominent American tennis journalist mocked her appearance during television coverage.

Apparently unaware he was on air, Jon Wertheim said of Krejcikova on the Tennis Channel US network: “Who do you think I am? Barbora Krejcikova? Look at the forehead when Krejcikova and Zheng take the court.”

Krejcikova was taking part in the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia this week, the culmination to the regular women’s season, where she lost to Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals on Friday.

The clip was quickly circulated on social media, prompting the Czech to write on X: “You might have heard about the recent comments made on Tennis Channel during the WTA Finals coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance.

“As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary. This isn’t the first time something like this is happening in sports world. I’ve often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it’s time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media.”

It is not the first time a broadcaster has been criticised for comments made about a female tennis player’s appearance. In 2013, the BBC apologised after presenter John Inverdale said of French player Marion Bartoli after she had won Wimbledon: “Do you think Bartoli’s dad told her when she was little: ‘You’re never going to be a looker, you’ll never be a (Maria) Sharapova, so you have to be scrappy and fight’?”

Krejcikova finished outside the top eight in the world rankings but was given a place at the WTA Finals on account of being a Grand Slam champion.

She received hundreds of supportive messages from tennis fans after posting in response to Wertheim’s comments: “These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication all athletes bring to the field. I love tennis deeply, and I want to see it represented in a way that honours the commitment we make to compete at this level.”