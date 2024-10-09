Wimbledon brings in electronic line calling for 2025

The French Open is now the only one of the four Grand Slams to still have line judges [Getty Images]

Line judges are to disappear from Wimbledon as the All England Club has decided to adopt electronic line calling from 2025.

The technology will be in place for all qualifying and main draw matches and replace the judges who were responsible for calling shots 'out' and 'fault' on a serve.

Wimbledon's hand has been forced by the ATP's decision to adopt Electronic Line Calling Live across the men's tour from 2025 in the interests of greater accuracy and consistency.

The women's WTA Tour is moving in the same direction and with the Australian Open and the US Open having already adopted electronic line calling in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Wimbledon risked becoming an anomaly.

"The decision to introduce Live Electronic Line Calling at The Championships was made following a significant period of consideration and consultation," the All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said.

"Having reviewed the results of the testing undertaken at The Championships this year, we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating.

"For the players, it will offer them the same conditions they have played under at a number of other events on tour.

"We take our responsibility to balance tradition and innovation at Wimbledon very seriously. Line umpires have played a central role in our officiating set-up at The Championships for many decades and we recognise their valuable contribution and thank them for their commitment and service."

There will also be a significant change to the schedule on the final weekend, with the ladies' and men's singles finalists no longer walking out on to court at 14:00 BST.

In future, the singles finals will begin at 16:00, with the men's doubles at 13:00 on the Saturday and the ladies' doubles at 13:00 on the Sunday.

The move brings Wimbledon in line with the other three Grand Slams, with the fortnight concluding with the men's singles on the final Sunday.

"The doubles players competing in the finals will have increased certainty over their schedule and fans will enjoy each day's play as it builds towards the crescendo of the ladies' and gentlemen's singles finals, with our champions being crowned in front of the largest possible worldwide audience," Bolton said.