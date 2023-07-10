Wimbledon: 5 things we learned on Day 8 - debutants and youngsters

Christopher Eubanks held his nerve to reach the last eight and Mirra Andreeva imploded.

First time

Christopher Eubanks reached the last eight at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time with a super plucky victory against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 27-year-old American called his performance surreal. "A dream come true," he added. "Yeah, it's tough to really put into words." He won't have to say too much to his bank manager who'll be seeing a chunky cheque for around 340,000 euros should he go down to third seed Daniil Medvedev on Day 10. Actually, Eubanks has nothing to lose. He can go into the encounter swinging against the Russian who will have all the pressure.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Reality check

Rather measured the response of Daniil Medvedev. He said he would be in for a tough battle against Christopher Eubanks in their quarter-final on Day 10. "I know that I'm playing someone very dangerous in the quarter-finals who is on the rise right now," remarked the Russian. "I kind of don't care if in three months he's going to play even better or even worse. What matters is two days after for me. I hope he's not going to be on absolute fire. Or if he is, I hope I'm going to be, too." Very now.

Sixteen pack

Ons love

Wham!bledon



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Wimbledon: 5 things we learned on Day 7 - right image for crowd pleasing antics

Wimbledon: 5 things we learned on Day 6 - drama and downpours

Wimbledon: 5 things we learned on Day 5 - Oldies day and Jabeur meets Beckham