Wimbledon: 5 things we learned on Day 5 - Oldies day and Jabeur meets Beckham

With Roger Federer now frequenting the Royal Box at Wimbledon and Rafa Nadal injured, there was a touch of yesteryear in the men's tournament with a troika of star thirty-somethings in action. Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic all showing their genius. And one of them was bound to go into the fourth round too.

Andy out

Andy Murray revved up the crowd on Centre Court during his battle with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The place was packed and cheering for the 36-year-old who won in 2013 and 2016. One particularly vocal supporter was the actor Tom Hiddleston – known intergalactically for his role as Loki in the Thor movies. He was happy to bark out: "Come on Andy" as the Briton started to flail against the fifth seed in the final set. We particularly liked one comment from another in the throng as Murray was bouncing the ball studiously before a serve: "Take your time, son," suggested the wag. If only it had brought success.

Respect

Stan out as Novak press

Aware that the Wimbledon supremos do wacky things like close the roof, turn the lights on and then kick you out at 11pm, Novak Djokovic seemed in such a hurry to finish his third round match with Stan Wawrinka. The 36-year-old had no pity for the old man. He was 6-3, 6-1 up 67 minutes. Wawrinka was a tad more stubborn in the third set. The 38-year-old took Djokovic to a tiebreaker in the third – which he lost. All over for Stan in straight sets and before 11pm too.

Iga express



