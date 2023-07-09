Wimbledon: 5 things we learned on Day 6 - drama and downpours

Just as the evening crunches were coming to a boiling point, down came the rain. And the roof was closed on Centre Court as well as on Court 1 so at least some people got their money's worth.

Love match

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz was up against it during his third round match against the 25th seed Nicolas Jarry. The 20-year-oldSpaniard dropped the second set and was looking very creaky in the fourth set where he had to save two points to stop Jarry from taking a 4-0 lead. Alcaraz turned it around and then he turned it on. "This match gave me a lot of confidence honestly," said Alcaraz. "Every match that I win on Centre Court is better for me to get into this court, this atmosphere."

Regal feeling

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the fourth round with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Anna Blinkova. It was all over in 81 minutes - a blink of an eye. Sabalenka reached the semi-finals the last time she played at Wimbledon in 2021. And the 25-year-old Belarusian appears delighted to be back in south-west London. "I mean, I think Wimbledon, it's a special place," she effused. "I don't know. I feel it's more history behind it. I mean, the royal family is here. It's just different, you know? It's bigger than anywhere else." The lovely thing is that the players go to all the Grand Slam tournaments talking about how "special" the place is. They play on grass and in white kit. That is different.

Rain? Wimbledon?

Billie-Jean on the scene

What Katie did next



