Wimbledon 2024 men’s final: What time does Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz start?

Can Carlos Alcaraz win back-to-back Wimbledon titles? - Getty Images/Andrej Isakovic

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final tomorrow.

The Spaniard earned his spot in a fourth major final and a second in a row after his first title at the French Open last month after a four-set win over Daniil Medvedev.

In the second semi-final, Lorenzo Musetti fought hard but Djokovic proved too strong as he claimed victory in straight sets.

That defeat in 2023 was Djokovic’s only loss in his last 50 matches on Centre Court.

What time will the men’s final take place?

The men’s final is tomorrow, Sunday, July 14 at 2pm (BST).

How to watch the Wimbledon on TV in the UK

The BBC is broadcasting the final on BBC One and iPlayer. Clare Balding leads the presenting team again after replacing Sue Barker last year and is likely to be joined by former Wimbledon champions, including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash.

How to watch the Wimbledon on TV in the US

ESPN has the rights to show 140-plus hours of coverage from Wimbledon in the US. In 2021, ESPN signed a 12-year agreement to broadcast the event. Coverage begins each day at 6am Eastern Time.

Who is the defending champion?

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first Wimbledon title when he defeated Novak Djokovic in five sets.

What is the Wimbledon prize money?

In 2024, total prize money is £50 million, up 11.9 per cent from last year. The men’s and women’s singles champions will take home £2.7 million each.

