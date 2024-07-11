Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Tennis scores and updates from women’s semi-final day

It’s women’s singles semi-finals day at Wimbledon as 2022 champion Elena Rybakina headlines the four players competing to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish on Saturday afternoon.

Rybakina is the overwhelming favourite against the remaining contenders who have far less grass-court pedigree than the Kazakh. She took barely an hour to sweep aside Elina Svitolina in Wednesday’s quarter-final and now faces former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova as she returns to Centre Court.

This is the first time Krejcikova has gone beyond the quarter-final stage of any grand slam since her 2021 Roland Garros triumph and the 28-year-old Czech had never previously gone beyond the fourth round at the All England Club.

That’s still a comparatively starry Wimbledon resume compared to Jasmine Paolini, who had never even won a match on grass until this summer as she builds on her shock run to the French Open final. Paolini is also the first Italian woman to reach the singles semi-finals in SW19 and faces Donna Vekic, who reached her maiden grand slam semi-final at the 43rd time of asking when she ended qualifier Lulu Sun’s dream run in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

LUKE BAKER: The high-risk style that makes reluctant Wimbledon favourite Elena Rybakina unbeatable

Novak Djokovic handed walkover to semi-finals afer Alex de Minaur withdraws injured

KIERAN JACKSON: Meet Lorenzo Musetti, the humble Italian eyeing Wimbledon final after beating Taylor Fritz

Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Donna Vekic* 5-2 Jasmine Paolini

14:11 , Alex Pattle

Things go from bad to worse for Paolini. She’s facing triple break point...

But she saves the first, as Vekic drags a backhand return well wide. 40-15.

Another saved! Vekic crouches for a forehand but can’t lift it over the net. 40-30.

But there is the double break, as Paolini reaches a drop shot but gets too ambitious at the worst time, hitting wide in the process.

Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Donna Vekic 4-2 Jasmine Paolini*

14:08 , Alex Pattle

Paolini laughs after she makes an awful challenge on Vekic’s serve – one of the worst I’ve ever seen. That was miles inside the service box!

15-15, and Paolini tries to match Vekic’s power but pushes a backhand just long. She’s visibly frustrated at herself. 30-15.

Again Paolini goes long on a backhand. 40-15.

A rare error by Vekic, and it’s 40-30.

But the Croat holds as Paolini flings a forehand well long. The Italian needs to arrest this slide.

Donna Vekic’s power has caused Jasmine Paolini problems (Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Donna Vekic* 3-2 Jasmine Paolini

14:02 , Alex Pattle

Break! Paolini falls to 30-40, then hits a forehand high into the net!

It felt like that had been coming, in truth.

Vekic moves ahead in this first set...

Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Donna Vekic 2-2 Jasmine Paolini*

13:58 , Alex Pattle

Big hitting on display from Vekic as she gives Paolini the runaround and holds to love.

So far the Croat has been able to win points in quicker fashion, and hold in smoother fashion; Paolini is having to work harder at this point.

Jasmine Poalini stretches to play a shot against Donna Vekic (Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Donna Vekic* 1-2 Jasmine Paolini

13:53 , Alex Pattle

Again Paolini is forced to stretch for a backhand volley, which she sends wide like her last one. 0-15.

Brilliant forehand winner by the Italian now, though! She whips it crosscourt with a ton of pace, keeping it low and accurate. 15-15.

30-15, but then Paolini flicks a forehand long. 30-30.

Vekic with another drop shot, but this time she can’t beat the tape. 40-30.

And Paolini holds as Vekic hits long.

Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Donna Vekic 1-1 Jasmine Paolini*

13:50 , Alex Pattle

Paolini gets out in front at 0-15, but Vekic slings a backhand winner up the line! 15-15.

Vekic moves ahead to 40-15, setting up two game points as she lures Paolini to the net with a drop shot and beats her with a pass – Paolini only able to send her volley wide.

Ace! There’s the hold. Much more comfortable than Paolini’s.

Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Donna Vekic* 0-1 Jasmine Paolini

13:46 , Alex Pattle

Paolini to serve first. She moves to 30-0 as Vekic puts a forehand long, but the Croat narrows the gap with some powerful hitting – and a winner in the corner. 30-15.

Now Paolini clips the back of the baseline with her own forehand. 40-15.

40-30, as Vekic puts in some great running and just does enough to force Paolini into a miss on the volley.

Deuce! Paolini hooks a forehand into the net.

The Italian gets back in front after a brief ralley, but again she strikes into the net – this time on a backhand. Deuce again.

A forehand winner into the corner brings up another game point for Paolini, but she errs twice to hand Vekic an early break point!

Saved! Paolin then gains another game point with a smash at the net. And finally she holds!

Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Donna Vekic vs Jasmine Paolini

13:33 , Alex Pattle

The first women’s semi-final is just moments away!

Donna Vekic and Jasmine Paolini are warming up on Centre Court as we speak.

Italy’s Paolini is the seventh seed, while Croatia’s Vekic is unseeded.

Paolini beat Emma Navaro comfortably in the quarter-finals, while Vekic overcame Lulu Sun in three sets.

13:15 , Kieran Jackson

Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [7]

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [31] vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [4]

Kim Clijsters (BEL) / Martina Hingis (SUI) vs Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) / Francesca Schiavone (ITA)

13:02 , Kieran Jackson

12:51 , Kieran Jackson

Meet Lorenzo Musetti, the humble Italian eyeing Wimbledon final after beating Taylor Fritz

12:51 , Kieran Jackson

Prior to his first Grand Slam quarter-final against Taylor Fritz on Wednesday at Wimbledon, Lorenzo Musetti was asked about the important topics at hand: his tattoos. The 22-year-old has three. The first is a heart with a tennis racket in the middle, the second is a ship's anchor with "family" written on it and the third is a phrase shared with his coach: "Il meglio deve ancora venire."

It translates: "The best is yet to come."

Full piece below:

It translates: “The best is yet to come.”

Full piece below:

Meet Lorenzo Musetti, the Italian eyeing Wimbledon final after beating Taylor Fritz

12:35 , Kieran Jackson

Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [7]

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [31] vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [4]

Kim Clijsters (BEL) / Martina Hingis (SUI) vs Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) / Francesca Schiavone (ITA)

Barbora Krejcikova tames Jelena Ostapenko to reach semi-finals

12:12 , Kieran Jackson

12:12 , Kieran Jackson

Latvian livewire Jelena Ostapenko blew herself out as Barbora Krejcikova reached her first Wimbledon semi-final.

Ostapenko had blitzed her way through the women’s draw, dropping only 15 games in four matches with a ferocious flurry of winners.

But when the unforced errors started to creep well above the winner count on Court One, Krejcikova was able to take advantage.

A blink-and-you-miss-it quarter-final encounter did not feature a rally of more than eight shots, but Krejcikova made hers count in a 6-4 7-6 (4) victory to set up a last-four showdown with 2022 winner Elena Rybakina.

Barbora Krejcikova tames Jelena Ostapenko to reach semi-finals

Donna Vekic eclipses Lulu Sun to reach first Wimbledon semi-final

11:58 , Kieran Jackson

Donna Vekic ended the fairy tale Wimbledon run of qualifier Lulu Sun to reach her first grand slam semi-final on Thursday.

SW19 sensation Sun won the first set and looked on course to become only the second woman to come through qualifying and reach the last four.

But Vekic, the 28-year-old from Croatia, took a tight second set and then ran away with the third for a 5-7 6-4 6-1 victory.

“It was a really tough match, she played unbelievable, I feel like she really pushed me to my limits,” said an emotional Vekic.

“I felt like I was dying out there in the first two sets but I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end.

“I have a full box of people there and I wouldn’t be here without them.”

John McEnroe backs Novak Djokovic in spat with Wimbledon fans

11:43 , Kieran Jackson

11:43 , Kieran Jackson

John McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic had every right to take a swipe at the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon.

Djokovic claimed some spectators disrespected him during his straight-sets win over Holger Rune on Monday night by repeatedly chanting the young Dane’s surname.

During a heated on-court interview, the seven-time champion said: “Well, to all the fans that had respect and stayed here tonight thank you very much from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate it.

“And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player, in this case me, have a gooooood night. Gooood night, gooood night. Very good night.”

Three-time champion McEnroe, who had his fair share of run-ins with crowds during his colourful career, revealed he would have told Djokovic “well done” for calling out the spectators.

John McEnroe backs Novak Djokovic in spat with Wimbledon fans

11:29 , Kieran Jackson

Novak Djokovic accused the Wimbledon Centre Court crowd of “disrespect” following his third-round win against Holger Rune.

Alex de Minaur withdraws from Wimbledon prior to quarter-final against Novak Djokovic

11:12 , Kieran Jackson

11:12 , Kieran Jackson

Alex de Minaur says he is “devastated” after pulling out of Wimbledon prior to his quarter-final against Novak Djokovic on Wednesday due to a hip injury.

The Australian No 1 and world No 9, enjoying the best season of his career, sustained a torn cartilage to the hip in the final game against Arthur Fils in his fourth-round match on Monday.

De Minaur’s expression immediately changed as he claimed victory and despite playing down the injury in his press conference afterwards, the 25-year-old’s withdrawal was confirmed on Wednesday lunchtime, when he admitted to feeling a “loud crack” in the last three points of Monday’s match.

Alex de Minaur withdraws from Wimbledon quarter-final against Novak Djokovic

The high-risk style that makes reluctant Wimbledon favourite Elena Rybakina unbeatable

11:02 , Kieran Jackson

11:02 , Kieran Jackson

The Elena Rybakina experience rarely lasts long. Which is not to say you don’t get value for money when watching the Kazakh star – quite the opposite. She’s a whirling dervish of entertainment.

It’s just that, especially on grass, she has no interest in engaging in long rallies, preferring a “no guts, no glory”, “blink-and-you’ll-miss-her” approach to most points which means the winner and unforced error counts both ratchet up pretty quickly. When she’s more hit than miss – as she was en route to the Wimbledon title in 2022 and appears to be again this year – it’s tough to work out how to stop her.

Elina Svitolina tried in this quarter-final, she really did, but her opponent’s point-ending flashes of racquet were generally finding the lines rather than the grass beyond. Combined with a ferocious serve that pumped down six aces to reach a tournament-high total of 31 and saw her win 84 per cent of points on first serve, the result was a ruthless 6-3, 6-2 win in just 61 minutes.

Read Luke Baker’s full report from Centre Court:

The high-risk style that makes Wimbledon favourite Elena Rybakina unbeatable

Jasmine Paolini makes history for Italy with dominant quarter-final victory

10:46 , Kieran Jackson

10:46 , Kieran Jackson

Jasmine Paolini kept the Italian flag flying at Wimbledon by thrashing Emma Navarro to reach the semi-finals.

Centre Court was still reeling from the defeat suffered by Italy’s poster boy and world number one Jannik Sinner, at the hands of Daniil Medvedev, when Paolini entered the fray.

The 28-year-old seventh seed duly dispatched American Navarro 6-2 6-1 to become the first Italian woman to make the last four in SW19.

“It’s amazing to get the win on this special court and I’m so happy to be in the semi-final,” she said.

“It’s so special, a dream to be here in this position. I was watching finals on this court when I was a kid, it’s strange to be here.”

Jasmine Paolini is through to a first Wimbledon semi-final (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

10:30 , Kieran Jackson

Marcus Willis reaches mixed doubles quarter-finals on Wimbledon return

10:13 , Kieran Jackson

10:13 , Kieran Jackson

Marcus Willis is on a charge again at Wimbledon eight years after facing Roger Federer on Centre Court.

The 33-year-old briefly became the biggest story of the Championships when he qualified for the main draw in 2016 and won his first-round match to set up the date with Federer.

A stunning lob was the highlight of a straight-sets defeat and Willis soon slipped off the radar and into retirement, but two years ago he returned to the sport in doubles and is back at the All England Club for the first time since 2017.

Marcus Willis reaches mixed doubles quarter-finals on Wimbledon return

09:59 , Kieran Jackson

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START

Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [7]

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [31] vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [4]

Kim Clijsters (BEL) / Martina Hingis (SUI) vs Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) / Francesca Schiavone (ITA)

Meet Lorenzo Musetti, the humble Italian eyeing Wimbledon final after beating Taylor Fritz

09:52 , Kieran Jackson

09:52 , Kieran Jackson

Prior to his first Grand Slam quarter-final against Taylor Fritz on Wednesday at Wimbledon, Lorenzo Musetti was asked about the important topics at hand: his tattoos. The 22-year-old has three. The first is a heart with a tennis racket in the middle, the second is a ship’s anchor with “family” written on it and the third is a phrase shared with his coach: “Il meglio deve ancora venire.”

It translates: “The best is yet to come.”

Full piece below:

Meet Lorenzo Musetti, the Italian eyeing Wimbledon final after beating Taylor Fritz

09:00 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Barbora Krejcikova reacted to the news she would be facing Elena Rybakina in the last four today!

"I can tell you after the semi-finals how does it feel" 🤣



Barbora Krejcikova reacts to the news that she will face Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/fT6ZVy3QM1 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2024

John McEnroe backs Novak Djokovic in spat with Wimbledon fans

08:45 , Luke Baker

08:45 , Luke Baker

John McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic had every right to take a swipe at the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon.

Djokovic claimed some spectators disrespected him during his straight-sets win over Holger Rune on Monday night by repeatedly chanting the young Dane’s surname.

During a heated on-court interview, the seven-time champion said: “Well, to all the fans that had respect and stayed here tonight thank you very much from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate it.

“And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player, in this case me, have a gooooood night. Gooood night, gooood night. Very good night.”

Three-time champion McEnroe, who had his fair share of run-ins with crowds during his colourful career, revealed he would have told Djokovic “well done” for calling out the spectators.

John McEnroe backs Novak Djokovic in spat with Wimbledon fans

08:15 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic accused the Wimbledon Centre Court crowd of “disrespect” following his third-round win against Holger Rune.

Alex de Minaur withdraws from Wimbledon prior to quarter-final against Novak Djokovic

08:00 , Luke Baker

08:00 , Luke Baker

Alex de Minaur says he is “devastated” after pulling out of Wimbledon prior to his quarter-final against Novak Djokovic on Wednesday due to a hip injury.

The Australian No 1 and world No 9, enjoying the best season of his career, sustained a torn cartilage to the hip in the final game against Arthur Fils in his fourth-round match on Monday.

De Minaur’s expression immediately changed as he claimed victory and despite playing down the injury in his press conference afterwards, the 25-year-old’s withdrawal was confirmed on Wednesday lunchtime, when he admitted to feeling a “loud crack” in the last three points of Monday’s match.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic therefore receives a walkover to Friday’s semi-finals.

Alex de Minaur withdraws from Wimbledon quarter-final against Novak Djokovic

Who is playing at Wimbledon today? Full order of play and schedule

07:55 , Luke Baker

Here’s how the two main courts look at Wimbledon today

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START

Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [7]

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [31] vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [4]

Kim Clijsters (BEL) / Martina Hingis (SUI) vs Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) / Francesca Schiavone (ITA)

No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START

Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [1] vs Max Purcell (AUS) / Jordan Thompson (AUS) [15]

Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR) vs Neal Skupski (GBR) / Michael Venus (NZL) [9]

Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) / Giuliana Olmos (MEX) vs Marcus Willis (GBR) / Alicia Barnett (GBR)

Alfie Hewett (GBR) / Gordon Reid (GBR) [1] vs Martin De la Puente (ESP) / Joachim Gerard (BEL)

Full order of play here:

Wimbledon order of play and Thursday’s schedule

Queen Camilla enjoys surprise 'escape' to Wimbledon

07:45 , Luke Baker

07:45 , Luke Baker

The Queen has made a surprise visit to Wimbledon, saying it was “so nice to be able to escape for a day”.

Camilla headed to south-west London to enjoy watching play on the 10th day of the tennis championships.

She was dressed for her day out at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in a cream linen dress featuring large giraffe motifs by Anna Valentine, with a Jack Russell brooch from Van Cleef and Arpels.

Camilla told former player Laura Robson, who works in international player relations at Wimbledon, it was “so nice to be able to escape for a day”.

Queen Camilla enjoys surprise ‘escape’ to Wimbledon

Donna Vekic eclipses Lulu Sun to reach first Wimbledon semi-final

07:30 , Luke Baker

07:30 , Luke Baker

Donna Vekic ended the fairy tale Wimbledon run of qualifier Lulu Sun to reach her first grand slam semi-final.

SW19 sensation Sun won the first set and looked on course to become only the second woman to come through qualifying and reach the last four.

But Vekic, the 28-year-old from Croatia, took a tight second set and then ran away with the third for a 5-7 6-4 6-1 victory.

“It was a really tough match, she played unbelievable, I feel like she really pushed me to my limits,” said an emotional Vekic.

“I felt like I was dying out there in the first two sets but I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end.

“I have a full box of people there and I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Jasmine Paolini makes history for Italy with dominant quarter-final victory

07:15 , Luke Baker

07:15 , Luke Baker

Jasmine Paolini kept the Italian flag flying at Wimbledon by thrashing Emma Navarro to reach the semi-finals.

Centre Court was still reeling from the defeat suffered by Italy’s poster boy and world number one Jannik Sinner, at the hands of Daniil Medvedev, when Paolini entered the fray.

The 28-year-old seventh seed duly dispatched American Navarro 6-2 6-1 to become the first Italian woman to make the last four in SW19.

“It’s amazing to get the win on this special court and I’m so happy to be in the semi-final,” she said.

“It’s so special, a dream to be here in this position. I was watching finals on this court when I was a kid, it’s strange to be here.”

Barbora Krejcikova tames Jelena Ostapenko to reach semi-finals

07:00 , Luke Baker

07:00 , Luke Baker

Latvian livewire Jelena Ostapenko blew herself out as Barbora Krejcikova reached her first Wimbledon semi-final.

Ostapenko had blitzed her way through the women’s draw, dropping only 15 games in four matches with a ferocious flurry of winners.

But when the unforced errors started to creep well above the winner count on Court One, Krejcikova was able to take advantage.

A blink-and-you-miss-it quarter-final encounter did not feature a rally of more than eight shots, but Krejcikova made hers count in a 6-4 7-6 (4) victory to set up a last-four showdown with 2022 winner Elena Rybakina.

Barbora Krejcikova tames Jelena Ostapenko to reach semi-finals

The high-risk style that makes reluctant Wimbledon favourite Elena Rybakina unbeatable

06:45 , Luke Baker

06:45 , Luke Baker

The Elena Rybakina experience rarely lasts long. Which is not to say you don’t get value for money when watching the Kazakh star – quite the opposite. She’s a whirling dervish of entertainment.

It’s just that, especially on grass, she has no interest in engaging in long rallies, preferring a “no guts, no glory”, “blink-and-you’ll-miss-her” approach to most points which means the winner and unforced error counts both ratchet up pretty quickly. When she’s more hit than miss – as she was en route to the Wimbledon title in 2022 and appears to be again this year – it’s tough to work out how to stop her.

Elina Svitolina tried in this quarter-final, she really did, but her opponent’s point-ending flashes of racquet were generally finding the lines rather than the grass beyond. Combined with a ferocious serve that pumped down six aces to reach a tournament-high total of 31 and saw her win 84 per cent of points on first serve, the result was a ruthless 6-3, 6-2 win in just 61 minutes.

Read Luke Baker’s full report from Centre Court:

The high-risk style that makes Wimbledon favourite Elena Rybakina unbeatable

06:30 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Wimbledon 2024. We’ve reached day 11 and it’s women’s semi-finals day at SW19. Elena Rybakina is the heavy favourite but there are three women trying to stop her lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish for the second time.

Stick with us for full live coverage