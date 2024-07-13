Wimbledon 2024 LIVE! Krejcikova vs Paolini latest score and updates from women's final

Wimbledon 2024 LIVE!

The women’s singles final takes centre stage at Wimbledon today as Barbora Krejcikova takes on Jasmine Paolini. It is a battle between the Czech former French Open champion and in-form Italian seventh seed, who has now reached back-to-back Grand Slam finals after producing another brilliant run at Roland Garros last month.

Paolini was eventually brushed aside by world No1 Iga Swiatek in a one-sided Paris showpiece, but suffered no lingering hangover from that emphatic loss as she first made the semi-finals at Eastbourne and now another major final, defeating the likes of Madison Keys, Emma Navarro and Donna Vekic along the way - the latter in the longest semi-final showdown in Wimbledon history.

Krejcikova, meanwhile, is a former world No2 and doubles No1 who won her only Grand Slam title to date at the French Open three years ago. She bounced back from an early deficit to stun favourite Elena Rybakina in the last four to give her real confidence for a shot at more major glory, having beaten Paolini in their only previous meeting back in 2018. Follow Krejcikova vs Paolini in the women’s singles final with Dom Smith at Wimbledon live below!

Krejcikova vs Paolini latest news

Start time: 2pm BST

How to watch: BBC

Krejcikova's path to the final

Paolini's path to the final

Prediction

Standard Sport prediction

13:20 , Dom Smith

Barbora Krejcikova has done extremely well to weather the storm in a number of closely fought matches to get herself all the way to the final.

Paolini has shown another level though, and might just be about to celebrate the greatest day of her career.

Standard Sport prediction: Paolini wins in straight sets.

Jasmine Paolini's path to the final

13:10 , Dom Smith

First round: Sara Sorribes (Spain) — 7-5, 6-3

Second round: Greet Minnen (Belgium) — 7-6(5), 6-2

Third round: Bianca Andreescu (Canada) — 7-6(4), 6-1

Fourth round: Madison Keys (USA, 12th seed) — 6-3, (6)6-7, 5-5 (walkover)

Quarter-final: Emma Navarro (USA, 19th seed) — 6-2, 6-1

Semi-final: Donna Vekic (Croatia) — 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(8)

Barbora Krejcikova's path to the final

12:59 , Dom Smith

First round: Veronika Kudermetova (Russia) — 7-6(4), (1)6-7, 7-5

Second round: Katie Volynets (USA) — 7-6(6), 7-6(5)

Third round: Jessica Bouzas (Spain) — 6-0, 4-3 (walkover)

Fourth round: Danielle Collins (USA, 11th seed) — 7-5, 6-3

Quarter-final: Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia, 13th seed) — 6-4, 7-6(4)

Semi-final: Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan, 4th seed) — 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

How to watch

12:48 , Dom Smith

The match will be broadcast live in the UK to licence fee payers on BBC One and online via BBC iPlayer.

Start time

12:37 , Dom Smith

The match is scheduled to begin at 2pm BST, where it is first on Centre Court at SW19.

Good afternoon!

12:28 , Dom Smith

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s dedicated live coverage of the Wimbledon women’s singles final.

A first for both players, who are playing in their maiden Wimbledon finals. It’s 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic versus Jasmin Paolini, the seventh seed, from Italy.

Stay with us for build-up to the match and for game-by-game updates of the action, LIVE from Centre Court!