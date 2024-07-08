Wimbledon 2024 LIVE! Holger Rune vs Novak Djokovic latest score and updates

Wimbledon 2024 LIVE!

Novak Djokovic is in fourth-round action on Centre Court at Wimbledon this evening as he battles Holger Rune for a place in the men’s quarter-finals. The seven-time champion has been in impressive form at SW19 so far this fortnight, but had to battle back from dropping the first set against Australia’s world No47 Alexei Popyrin on Saturday before eventually finding his groove and winning in four.

He also dropped a set against the plucky British No13 Jacob Fearnley last week following an opening thrashing of Vit Kopriva as he insisted he had no lingering concerns over a knee injury that forced his withdrawal from the French Open last month and required surgery. Djokovic could now face a tough test against Rune, the 15th seed and Danish firebrand who usually brings the excitement to the court.

Djokovic has won three of his previous five matches against the current so-called ‘bad boy’ of men’s tennis, but this is the first ever meeting between the duo on grass. Follow Rune vs Djokovic live below with Standard Sport’s Dom Smith at Wimbledon!

Djokovic reached the fourth round by beating Alexei Popyrin of Australia in four sets.

He had to come from behind too, and his opponent played some brave tennis.

You can recount his performance on Saturday night with Standard Sport’s match report here, from Centre Court.

Match delayed for a little while...

Taylor Fritz has forced a fifth set against Zverev on Centre Court, so Djokovic and Rune will have to wait a while.

It could be 7:15pm before we see them at this rate.

Day 8 round-up so far

Earlier on Monday, Jelena Ostapenko reached the quarter-finals with a straight-sets victory over Yulia Putintseva, while Elena Rybakina also reached the last eight as Anna Kalinskaya retired.

Ale de Minaur made his first Wimbledon quarter-final in front of girlfriend and British No1 Katie Boulter by beating Arthur Fils of France in four sets, and Jamie Murray — flanked by Taylor Townsend — reached the second round in the mixed doubles.

Head-to-head (H2H) record

This will be the sixth meeting between Djokovic and Rune, with Djokovic having won three of the previous five.

Interestingly, though, this will be their first-ever clash on grass. We know the Serb loves a grasscourt, but he still has heavy strapping on his leg after recent knee surgery. Could be a tight match.

Scheduled time

The match is due to start after the end of the fourth-round clash currently on Centre Court between Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev.

They are halfway through the fourth set right now. As it stands, Djokovic and Rune could be underway at around 6pm BST.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One or online via the BBC iPlayer app or website.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune at Wimbledon.

Stay tuned for all the live updates from SW19!