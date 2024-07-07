Wimbledon 2024 LIVE! Emma Raducanu vs Lulu Sun latest score and updates from Centre Court

Wimbledon 2024 LIVE!

Emma Raducanu continues her bid for Wimbledon glory when she plays New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun on Centre Court. Raducanu pulled out of the mixed doubles with Andy Murray on Saturday because of stiffness in her wrist, but there is a growing feeling she could go all the way in the singles at SW19 this year.

The 21-year-old has looked mightily impressive in wins over Renata Zarazu, Elise Mertens and Maria Sakkari on her way to the fourth round. Victory against unseeded Sun would seal a quarter-final spot.

But Raducanu knows full well that a little-known qualifier can upset the odds at a Grand Slam after she famously won the US Open as a teenage qualifier three years ago. And Sun, ranked 123rd in the world, produced one of the shocks of the tournament when she beat Chinese eighth seed Zheng Qinwen in the first round. Follow live coverage of Emma Raducanu vs Lulu Sun below with Standard Sport’s Dom Smith at Wimbledon!

Emma Raducanu vs Lulu Sun latest news

Start time: 4:35pm BST (approx)

How to watch: BBC

Raducanu pulls out of Murray mixed doubles match

Head to head (H2H) record

How to watch

16:15 , Dom Smith

The match will be broadcast on BBC One.

Good afternoon!

16:04 , Dom Smith

Hello and welcome along to Standard Sport’s dedicated live coverage of Britain’s Emma Raducanu versus Lulu Sun of New Zealand in the fourth round at Wimbledon.

We’ll be with you every step of the way as the Brit seeks to make this her best-ever run at Wimbledon by making the quarter-finals.

Don’t go away!