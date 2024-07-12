Wimbledon 2024: How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs. Lorenzo Musetti semifinals match

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia will play Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the 2024 Wimbledon semifinals. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The tennis world has returned to the gorgeous grass courts at All England Club for the oldest tournament in the world: Wimbledon 2024. Next up, No. 2 Novak Djokovic plays No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti in the men's semifinals on Friday. Here’s how you can catch all the action on the grass court during the 2024 Wimbledon semifinals — including the Djokovic vs. Musetti match — and stream the tennis Grand Slam in the US, including channels, schedule, livestream info, how you can watch Wimbledon for free and more.

How to watch the Djokovic vs. Musetti match:

Date: Friday, July 12

Time: After Alcaraz vs. Medvedev

Location: All England Club, London, UK, Centre Court

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, ESPN+, VPN

What channel is Djokovic vs. Musetti on?

Wimbledon matches will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The entire tournament will stream on ESPN+. The Tennis Channel will also run nightly coverage.

If you don’t have cable, don’t worry. Here are our recommendations for the best ways to watch Wimbledon in 2024:

All of Wimbledon will stream on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.

Fubo TV's Elite tier gives you access to ESPN and the Tennis Channel, plus ABC, NBC, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. At $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can stream some of Wimbledon totally free.

DirecTV Stream Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel Try free at DirecTV

YouTube TV Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC Try free at YouTube

How to watch Wimbledon for free:

This year, the BBC will once again cover the entire tournament across BBC One and BBC Two for UK audiences. All of the BBC's free Wimbledon coverage will stream live on BBC iPlayer. And in Germany, you can catch the whole tournament included with Amazon Prime Video. Tuning in from the US but want to watch the Grand Slam for free like the Brits or Germans? You can stream freely with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to a boxing match this weekend without paying the PPV prices, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

ExpressVPN offers "internet without borders," meaning you can catch free coverage of the 2024 Tour de France without shelling out for Peacock. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to the UK and then find free livestream coverage on one of the streaming platforms mentioned above. ExpressVPN's added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN's 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN.

2024 Wimbledon schedule:

Friday, July 12, 2024

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Men’s Semi-finals (ESPN, ESPN+)

Saturday, July 13, 2024

9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Women's final (ESPN, ESPN+)

11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Men's doubles final (ESPN, ESPN+)

Sunday, July 14, 2024

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Men's final (ESPN, ESPN+)

12 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Women's doubles final (ESPN, ESPN+)

Every way to stream Wimbledon 2024:

