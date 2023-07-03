Wimbledon 2023: Tennis fans greeted by warm sunshine after queuing overnight to see heroes

Tennis fans (left to right) Joziane,Kaylee and Avery were among those in the queue for Wimbledon early on Monday morning (Jeremy Selwyn)

Thousands of tennis fans queued overnight to get their hands on tickets to the Wimbledon Championships as play was set to get under way on Monday.

By 6am, there was a buzz in the air around the All England Lawn Tennis Club as sports fans queued for Wimbledon tickets in the morning sunshine.

Wimbledon Park, where the queue begins, opened at 2pm on Sunday with many people arriving early in order to get the best tickets in the house.

Over 6,200 non-ticket holders were in the queue by 8am on Monday.

The first in the queue were Julia Barker, 47, and husband Nickie, 54, who arrived from Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday to stand in line. They were joined by their son Dan, 23, who is based in London, with the family waiting for over 50 hours to get their hands on Centre Court tickets.

Mr Barker said when asked why they had arrived so early: “I mean our whole life is tennis. People would call us fanatics.”

His son explained how they arrived on Saturday morning - and were confused as to why there was no one else in line. He said: “We assumed we were in the wrong place but then we realised it was because we were first. We really didn’t expect to be first. We have come a few times and done the queue but never been first.”

The family were looking forward to a day on Centre Court - watching number two seed and 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in person for the first time and seeing “legend” and five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams.

Mrs Barker said they were undecided as to whether to join the queue again after the tennis had stopped on Monday.

“We will see. If we have had a lovely day today we might just leave it. But we might join again.”

Meanwhile, Natalia Davison, 31, from Brazil, turned up at 5am on Monday morning. She had Ground Passes for the day. The Leeds-based fan said: “We have been coming since 2018 and this is the first time we couldn’t get tickets. But this is a new experience for us and it has been fun.”

She wanted to see Italian hopeful Jannik Sinner take on Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo on Centre Court: “A Brazillian backing and Argentina. Only in tennis!”

The sun was shining on people in the queue in Wimbledon Park (Jeremy Selwyn)

Kaylee McLeod, 18, and Avery Jameson, 17, had flown over from Texas with their tennis club to attend Wimbledon. They had ground passes but were keen to get on court to see American player Coco Gauff.

On camping overnight after arriving on Sunday night, Kaylee said: “I mean it was a little rough but it was fun. The sun comes up at 4am here which is something new.

British stars Dan Evans, Katie Swan, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Liam Broady and Jan Choinski are all playing on Monday. Katie Boulter, Cameron Norrie and Sir Andy Murray begin their bids on Tuesday.

It comes as people going to Wimbledon were urged to pack rain jackets and umbrellas as scattered showers are expected over London during the first week of the tennis tournament.

Met Office meteorologist Amy Bokota told fans to expect some rain in south-west London on Monday and a “much wetter day” on Tuesday.

But Thursday and Friday could bring better conditions for spectators, she said.

She said Wimbledon-goers should “definitely pack an umbrella and a coat” as “there is going to be rain through the afternoon period”.

She said it is “looking at the moment like Thursday is probably the better day of the week and Friday just might be staying dry in the South East as well, so they’ll probably be good days for Wimbledon”.