On Monday morning (July 3) the sun was shining (albeit briefly) on a winding queue of dedicated tennis fans. Many of whom had camped overnight for a chance to get inside the village. The energy was positively electric, and the gates to Wimbledon 2023 were officially open. Weave past the centre court and the towering order of play board, and you will find the No.1 Court hospitality boxes, which became a hub for A-listers on the opening day thanks to evian, an official sponsor of Wimbledon, and their pastel pink VIP box.

Emma Raducanu was first to arrive, posing for early pictures in striped, blue and white boxer shorts and a navy cashmere pullover by Madeline Thompson, just after waving at fans waiting to get in. The young tennis champ is stuck supporting this year, following a string of recent industries that left her hospital bound.

Couple Marvin and Rochelle Humes were also early through the door, in teal and chocolate tailoring respectively, before singer Pixie Lott and model Oliver Cheshire arrived, fresh from announcing they are expecting a baby in September. Looking every inch evian’s dress code of ‘Summer Smart and Eco-Conscious’, Lott opted for a tweed jumpsuit from Sandro, while Cheshire rocked a knitted, cricket-ready cardigan from his clothing brand CHÉ.

But prize for chicest couple went to American actress Leslie Mann and her filmmaker husband Judd Apatow, who arrived in the suite in coordinating white blue; Mann sporting a flowing floral dress with statement black straps from Prada, and Apatow in a similar shade, checked blazer. They were joined by daughter Iris Apatow, who wore a polka dot dress and Vivienne Westwood handbag, who was joined by what appeared to be her boyfriend, as they cosied up for polaroid pictures taken by her mother.

Elsewhere on the grounds, there were sightings of presenter Amanda Holden, and singers Jessie Ware and Ashley Roberts, while Mollie King and dancer Oti Mabuse lit up the Lanson champagne suite wearing a monochrome midi dress from Gabriela Hearst and purple pleated & Other Stories gown respectively.

Day two (July 4) began with great excitement as the Princess of Wales, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, made her way in, ready to watch matches including the hotly anticapted Ryan Peniston vs Andy Murray game, which saw the latter truimph. She looked every inch the tennis fanatic in a new, mint green blazer with rounded white lapels from Parisian house Balmain, which she wore with a pleated white skirt, Gianvito Rossi white heels and drop pearl earrings from London label Shyla. The Princess joined retired sporting legend Roger Federer, who wore a beige, peaked lapel suit with striped shirt and dotted tie, in the Royal Box.

The evian box joined forces with British GQ to entice a showbiz-heavy crowd on Tuesday, too, which saw Raducanu back once again posing with TV sensations Sebastian Croft, from the hit Netflix show Heartstopper and Fleabag’s Andrew Scott. Also spotted was football presenter Alex Scott, in cream tailoring, and actor Aisling Bea, in a polka dot frock.

Wednesday (July 5) saw the Princess shoot up to Edinburgh Castle to see King Charles III be presented with Scotland’s crown jewels, but there was no shortage of star power as football royalty, and Wimbledon fixture, David Beckham took his seat Centre Court. Beckham opted for a Ralph Lauren Purple Label beige suit with a matching coffee-colour tie and handkerchief. Katy Perry - channeling Audrey Hepburn with black sunglasses and a chic neck scarf - and Orlando Bloom were also spotted kissing in their seats.

Also turning heads walking around the village was Bear Grylls - sporting a moustache - and his wife Shara, while presenter Dermot O’Leary and Downton Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern enjoyed the Lanson champagne suite.

The style stakes ramped up over the weekend thanks to Ralph Lauren who invited a flurry of the stars to enjoy the day. Sunday’s (July 9) arrivals were led by Sienna Miller, with boyfriend Oli Green in tow, wearing a striped blue lined trouser suit from the US label, as well as towering black platform heels. Lila Moss, the model daughter of Kate, followed her lead with her partner Yoni Helbitz in a blue silk slip dress from Ralph Lauren.

Also recieving Ralph Lauren’s hospitality was Alexa Chung, who dressed down in jeans, a beige shirt and pink cable knit sweater, and a smart clad Emma Corrin, who was dapper in a cream, peaked lapel blazer, shorts and tie. They were joined by models Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn, as well as actor Phoebe Dynevor. Elsewhere on centre court, singer Ellie Goulding made her way to the Royal Box wearing a taupe leather vest and skirt.

Tuesday (July 11) saw the evian suite populated once again, led by Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mia Regan who sat with Beckham’s grandmother Sandra Georgina West centre court. Black Panther star Letitia Wright looked smart in a Prada look consisting of a tan leather trench coat, shorts and logo loafers. She was joined in the box by singer Jess Glynne, DJ Nick Grimshaw and Lewis Hamilton’s half brother, Nicolas.

Wimbledon continues until July 16.

