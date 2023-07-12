Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur avenges last year’s final to beat defending champion Elena Rybakina

Ons Jabeur avenged her defeat in the final of Wimbledon last year by knocking out defending champion Elena Rybakina 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 in an engaging encounter on Centre Court.

Throughout the match the crowd were right behind the Tunisian Jabeur, who became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final when she lost to Rybakina in three sets last summer.

Jabeur took the first set that day but Rybakina came back — while this was the total opposite. Rybakina won a tense first set in which there had been two breaks of serve each — the Kazakhstani getting over the line 7-5 on a tiebreak.

The second set was another tight and tense affair, but with Jabeur ahead 5-4 in the set, Rybakina’s serve abandoned her at the worst possible time as Jabeur broke to take it 6-4.

If the second set left the Kazakhstani with regrets, the third was even worse. Rybakina won just a single game in a set in which Jabeur was in total contral. World No 3 Rybakina put shots into the net and went long with swings she would simply not have normally struggled to make.

Jabeur now faces second seed Aryna Sabalenka tomorrow for a chance to reach the final, after Sabalenka beat American Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 on Court 1.

“I’m very happy with the performance”, Jabeur said. “A lot of emotion out there. Playing someone who serves really well, it’s frustrating to return. I got angry, then got calm and focused. Hopefully I can mamnage my emotions like this for the next few matches.

“It’s not easy playing her. I wish I can exchange this match for the final last year!

“I think I’m going to end up writing a book about my emotions because this is unbelievable.”

Speaking about facing Belarus’s Sabalenka next, Jabeur joked: “I saw she won very quick, which I wasn’t very happy with. She’s an amazing player. It’s going to be very challenging. She has been paying amazingly this year. She’s number one in the race right now.”