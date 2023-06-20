Wimbledon 2023: London’s outdoor screenings and the best places to watch the tennis

Missing Murray Mound? Here’s the best outdoor screenings of this years Wimbledon championships (PA)

It’s that time of year again: put the Pimm’s on ice and get the strawberries and cream at the ready – Wimbledon returns.

From July 3, the eyes of the sporting world will turn to SW19 once again, as the biggest names in tennis compete for the most prestigious prize in the calendar.

Tennis is a sport of sunshine; the matches are always best enjoyed outside. Happily, there are plenty of free outdoor screenings taking place across the capital.

If you didn’t manage to nab your tickets in the ballot, or you can’t make it to the All England Lawn Tennis Club courts themselves, here’s a round up of the best outdoor spots to head to, listed in no particular order.

Screen on the Canal

(Press handout)

As part of the King’s Cross open-air film festival, which runs until August 6, the waterside screen will be showing the biggest matches from across the tournament. It’s all un-ticketed, so get down there early if you want to be sure of a seat. The aptly named film ‘Wimbledon’ is also screening on July 4, to help get you in the mood.

Canalside Steps, Granary Square, N1C 4BH, kingscross.co.uk

Brown Hart Gardens

(press handout)

Something of a gem in Mayfair, this tucked-away idyll is perfect for lunchers and shoppers looking for a little respite in the sun. The added bonus of lounging deckchairs, Wimbledon tennis on the big screen and proximity to the Beaumont hotel (and its terrific Magritte bar) for cocktails and other refreshments is an added draw.

Brown Hart Gardens, W1K 6WP, grosvenor.com

St James’s Market

St James’s Market will be showing the tennis on a giant screen in its smartly finished courtyard. The space is kitted out with Wimbledon-themed decor and comfy deckchairs, and there are a fair few bars, restaurants and bakeries nearby to keep you fully fuelled. Fallow is a particular highlight, especially given its enormous new terrace.

Regent Street, SW1Y 4HA, stjameslondon.co.uk

Merchant Square

Enjoy a cocktail or two in Merchant Square, with the idyllic Paddington venue hosting screenings throughout the tournament, until about 8pm each day. Unreserved deckchairs are in place (unless the weather turns wet, in which case the chairs will disappear but the screening will continue), and the on-site bar is set to serve Pimm’s, Aperol spritzes, espresso martinis and more.

Merchant Square, W2 1AS, merchantsquare.co.uk

Summer by the River in London Bridge

(Brendan Bell/London Bridge City)

Where better to watch the tennis than against a stunning backdrop of Tower Bridge and the Thames? Screenings take place every day in the outdoor amphitheatre at the Summer by the River Festival at London Bridge City.

The Scoop, SE1 2AU, londonbridgecity.co.ukâ

The Wimbledon Piazza

(Press handout)

Not quite Murray Mound (or Henman Hill, depending on your DoB) but within serving distance to the SW19 championships themselves, the Piazza is a top spot for watching all the action live and benefits from close proximity to a number of Wimbledon’s lovliest restaurants, including the Fox & Grapes.

Wimbledon Piazza, SW19 1QB, lovewimbledon.org

St Katharine Docks

St Katharine Docks will be screening the Wimbledon matches upon its own floating pontoon. Sink into a deck chair, or grab a bench or table, and watch the live action unfold as you bob along in the water.

St Katharine Marina, E1W 1LA, skdocks.co.uk

Duke of York Square

(David Parry)

Fairweather fans often get a bad rep but this year’s “Strawberries and Screens” seems intentionally set up for the finals of this year’s tennis action. With a large screen popping up for just the men’s semi-finals and both men’s and women’s singles finals, Duke of York square is a top spot to catch the sharp end of the action.

80 King’s Road, SW3 4LY, dukeofyorksquare.com

Vinegar Yard

(Justin De Souza)

The London Bridge favourite is screening all the major matches, with Bad Boy Pizza society putting on the food. No prizes for guessing what that food will be...

72-82 St Thomas Street, SE1 3QX, vinegaryard.london

Berkeley Square

Details are scant around this year’s Berkeley Square offering but in the past, a few dozen garden chairs and a screen showing the main matches of the day has miraculously appeared for the tournament. Located just outside Annabel’s, it’s often a surprisingly quiet place to enjoy some tennis outdoors.

Berkeley Square, W1J 5AS

Summer in the Square

(Handout)

Bright yellow deckchairs mark the summer series in the idyllic Portman Square, which in the past has filled with food stalls from the likes of Chotto Matte and the plant-based Wulf & Lamb. Mayfair’s Grosvenor Square is doing something similar, with added music.

Portman Square, W1 6LT, bakerstreetq.co.uk

Wimbledon Covent Garden

(Covent Garden)

The piazza at Covent Garden can often be a tough place to navigate — not because the layout is particularly puzzling, but rather the swarm of out-of-towners can test the patience. Instead, opt for an early start, secure a deckchair and oodles of Pimm’s on the piazza and enjoy.

Cranbourn Street, WC2H 9DD, coventgarden.london