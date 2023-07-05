Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Novak Djokovic faces Jordan Thompson and Jodie Burrage in action on day three

Novak Djokovic returns to Centre Court for day three at Wimbledon after Andy Murray’s straight-sets victory over Ryan Peniston.

The Serbian takes on Australian Jordan Thompson, with one of the biggest threats to him claiming an eighth title at SW19 also in action, as Italian Jannik Sinner faces Diego Schwartzman. Meanwhile, the women’s No 1 seed Iga Swiatek will look to pick up momentum when she takes on Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.

British interest comes in the form of Jodie Burrage against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, with the Briton riding high after her first-ever victory at the grand slam. Heather Watson is also back in action, she'll be second on No 1 Court against the 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova. After a rain-affected day two, the forecast suggests plenty of tennis and drama as the tournament plays catch-up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Follow all the live scores, updates and latest happenings on day three at the Championships:

Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Latest scores and updates

Wimbledon order of play and Wednesday’s schedule

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023: TV channel guide and schedule

Wimbledon weather forecast for Wednesday

Andy Murray confident in Wimbledon chances after getting Roger Federer approval

The key ingredient making Carlos Alcaraz tennis’ next best showman after Wimbledon win

Key matches to look out for on day 3 at Wimbledon

11:04 , Alex Pattle

First of all, here’s a reminder of today’s order of play on the main two courts:

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START

1 Daria Kasatkina [11] vs Jodie Burrage (GBR)

2 Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

3 Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

1 Daniil Medvedev [3] vs Arthur Fery (GBR)

2 Heather Watson (GBR) vs Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [10]

3 Jannik Sinner (ITA) [8] vs Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

So, a few top seeds in action: women’s world No 1 Iga Swiatek, plus men’s No 2 Novak Djokovic and No 3 Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev is facing an unseeded Briton in Arthur Fery, and Fery, 20, isn’t the only home underdog playing today...

Jodie Burrage, 24, and familiar face Heather Watson have tough tasks against Daria Kasatkina and Barbora Krejcikova respectively.

Wimbledon day 3: Rain delays play on outside courts

10:58 , Alex Pattle

Well, there’s the first bit of rain-related disruption today...

Play on the outside courts will not begin before 11.30am.

Play on those courts was originally due to get started at 11am.

(Getty Images)

Better weather for day 3 of Wimbledon

10:44 , Alex Pattle

Erm... So, about the weather being better...

It is currently drizzling at Wimbledon.

Of course, Centre Court and No 1 Court have roofs, but there are matches on other courts that are yet to be completed from yesterday. That could prove problematic as the day goes on.

We’ll keep you updated – at the moment, it’s only some light rain, and the forecast looks decent for the rest of the day...

Wimbledon day 3: Play starts at 11am BST

10:35 , Alex Pattle

The courts have been prepped, the grounds have been checked; crowds are arriving at the All England Club, where play will begin at 11am BST today.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Better weather for day 3 of Wimbledon

10:26 , Alex Pattle

I’ve just arrived at the All England Club with our sports editor, Jack Rathborn, and thankfully the weather is looking much better than yesterday, when Wimbledon was hampered by significant rain delays.

Story continues

There’s still a chance of rain today, but fingers crossed play is not disrupted too much – if at all.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023: TV channel guide and schedule

10:19 , Luke Baker

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Wimbledon today.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is today’s TV schedule?

11:00-19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

13:45-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two,

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

Carlos Alcaraz desperate to impress Roger Federer

10:01 , Luke Baker

Carlos Alcaraz cruised through his opening match yesterday on Court No 1 but was casting jealous glances towards Centre Court, where some tennis royalty was taking in Andy Murray’s win over Ryan Peniston

Wimbledon order of play for Centre Court and No 1 Court on Wednesday

09:45 , Jack Rathborn

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START

1 Daria Kasatkina [11] vs Jodie Burrage (GBR)

2 Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

3 Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

1 Daniil Medvedev [3] vs Arthur Fery (GBR)

2 Heather Watson (GBR) vs Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [10]

3 Jannik Sinner (ITA) [8] vs Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Wimbledon order of play and Wednesday’s schedule

British number one Cameron Norrie happy to avoid rain delays this year

09:30 , Jack Rathborn

Cameron Norrie reaped the benefits of not being Wimbledon’s rain man as he got his campaign up and running with a four-set victory over Tomas Machac.

The 27-year-old dropped the second set but went on to record a 6-3 4-6 6-1 6-4 win over the tricky Czech youngster under the roof on Court One.

“Yeah that’s, for me, such a big advantage – to win, first of all, and to finish my match and know that I’m going to play,” he said.

“I looked at the weather this morning and I knew it was raining. (But) I knew I could plan as per usual to play.

“Yeah, it’s difficult. There are some guys still in the first round, and I was obviously fortunate enough to play, which is a big thanks to the club.

“I felt that I earned the right to play on that court, and I was able to hit on that court before I played, so I think that was a good advantage as well.

“So, yeah, it was nice to be through in four tough sets. He made it really tricky for me. He played great, I thought.”

Cameron Norrie celebrates beating Tomas Machac (PA Wire)

Andy Murray confident in Wimbledon chances after getting Roger Federer approval

09:20 , Jack Rathborn

Andy Murray was bullish about his Wimbledon chances after putting on a Centre Court show for the Princess of Wales and old foe Roger Federer.

The two-time champion took apart countryman Ryan Peniston with a 6-3 6-0 6-1 victory under the roof to ease into the second round of Wimbledon for the 15th consecutive time.

“I’m playing well enough to beat most of the players, I think, in the draw,” said Murray. “Physically, I feel good.”

(AP)

Dan Evans targets short break from tennis after latest Wimbledon disappointment

09:10 , Jack Rathborn

Dan Evans admitted switching off from tennis for a little while would help him get over more first-round disappointment at Wimbledon.

The British number two exited SW19 at the first hurdle for a fifth time in eight main draw appearances following a 6-2 6-3 6-7 (5) 6-4 defeat to France’s Quentin Halys.

“I think now it’s important to spend time with family, friends. Tennis won’t be on my agenda for a little while,” Evans reflected after an underwhelming grass-court campaign.

“You know, it’s been a long six months or seven months, whatever it is. It’s important to recharge and get ready for a good swing in America, which I enjoy, but it’s important to rest as well. Yeah, that’s all I’m really going to do for a bit and then start back up.

“I think it’s important to totally switch off now. You know, it’s important to step away sometimes, to live a bit of a normal life and get away from living out of a suitcase for a long time.”

Dan Evans lost in four sets to Quentin Halys on day two of Wimbledon (PA Wire)

The key ingredient making Carlos Alcaraz tennis’ next best showman after Wimbledon win

09:00 , Jack Rathborn

Poor old Jeremy Chardy. Go out against the best in the business, they said. What match is experience for youthful exuberance, they said. Announcing his retirement from singles ahead of Wimbledon, the 36-year-old journeyman had the sort-of glamour match-up athletes in their final years either love or loathe. Sadly for Chardy, world number one Carlos Alcaraz gave him little choice in the matter.

For a long while, it seemed set to be a demolition job on Court 1. In fact, it seemed genuinely plausible that a triple bagel – which has not been achieved in a main-draw Grand Slam match since 1993 – was on the cards. Alcaraz, tennis’ next star prodigy turn dominant force, wrapped up the first set in just 22 minutes. The Roger Federer fanfare over on Centre Court had not even started.

In the end, much owed to Chardy’s valiant resilience in what proved to be his final set of singles tennis, the world No 1 had to settle for conceding seven games, on his way to a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory. A few hairy moments in the third set may, over the course of the fortnight, prove useful. Not every point will be with a favourable scoreboard in his favour, particularly on grass at what is only Alcaraz’s third Wimbledon.

The key ingredient making Alcaraz tennis’ next best showman after Wimbledon win

Andy Murray earns royal approval to begin Wimbledon in clinical style

08:50 , Jack Rathborn

Ryan Peniston wasn’t dreaming but there were moments on Centre Court when it must have felt like he was. Not only was the 27-year-old British wildcard facing his childhood hero Andy Murray on the second day of Wimbledon, but Roger Federer was in the first row, sitting next to Kate Middleton. It was quite the sight: the king of Wimbledon and the future Queen, sharing jokes and engaging in almost constant conversation, the best of friends. Afterwards, Federer gave Murray’s straight-sets victory a royal seal of approval.

This was an impressively straight-forward afternoon for Murray, a welcome opener to shake off any nerves and loosen the limbs ahead of the sterner tests to come, but for Peniston this was a day he will never forget. Peniston was 17 when Murray won Wimbledon 10 years ago and undoubtedly would have played out this fantasy countless times growing up in Essex. Add in a legend of the sport and the Princess of Wales and it was like being transported into a different world. “It was amazing to have some royalty here,” Murray said. “But also some tennis royalty.”

Andy Murray earns royal approval to begin Wimbledon in clinical style

Jodie Burrage takes centre stage as Wimbledon plays catch-up on day three

08:40 , Jack Rathborn

Jodie Burrage’s reward for registering her first win at Wimbledon is opening up Centre Court’s schedule on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old was best known for her affiliation with the Percy Pig sweets after offering some to a stricken ball boy at last year’s event but it is her tennis that is attracting attention this year.

She will have it tough in the second round against 11th seed Daria Kasatkina, but she is playing with confidence after an excellent grass-court season and a partisan home crowd could help deliver one of her best career wins.

Great Britain’s Jodie Burrage will open Wednesday’s play on Centre Court (PA Wire)

Who will Murray face next?

08:30 , Jack Rathborn

The rain robbed fans of a potential classic clash between fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem on Tuesday as the heavens opened midway through the second set.

They will return to finish on Wednesday and it is even more intriguing given Thiem won the opening set on his first outing at SW19 since 2019.

Tsitsipas is hardly rich in pedigree on the grass having never gone past the fourth round.

Murray will be among those looking on with interest as he will face the winner in the second round.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Swiatek and Djokovic aim for smooth route into Wimbledon third round

08:20 , Jack Rathborn

Amid all the chaos of matches elsewhere, big hitters Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be hoping to go about their business in serene fashion on Centre Court.

Women’s world number one Swiatek, in search of her first title at SW19, follows Burrage against Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, against whom she should have few problems.

Djokovic is seemingly invincible on Centre Court, unbeaten in the arena since the 2013 final against Andy Murray, and Australian Jordan Thompson seems unlikely to be the man who is going to end that record.

(AP)

Wimbledon weather forecast for Wednesday

08:10 , Jack Rathborn

Take a look at the mid-week weather with Wednesday's #4cast 👇 pic.twitter.com/9hu8gO32TV — Met Office (@metoffice) July 4, 2023

Wimbledon order of play and Wednesday’s schedule

08:00 , Jack Rathborn

Wimbledon will hope for more on-court action on day three after rain washed out all outside matches on Tuesday. Consistent rain throughout the afternoon meant that only matches held on Centre Court and Court One were completed, leaving organisers needing to play catch-up.

The stacked day of action will be highlighted by Britain’s Jodie Burrage taking to Centre Court for the first time, while Novak Djokovic looks to continue his winning run at WImbledon against the Australian grass-court specialist Jordan Thompson.

Burrage secured her first ever win at Wimbledon on Monday and plays the 11th seed Daria Kasatkina in the opening match, while world No 1 Iga Swiatek faces Sara Sorribes Torm.

Heather Watson will meet 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova on Court One while Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune are also in action as they take on the British wildcards Arthur Fery and George Loffhagen respectively.

Wimbledon order of play and Wednesday’s schedule