Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Ons Jabeur battles Elena Rybakina before Carlos Alcaraz returns

The Wimbledon quarter-finals continue today with a rematch of last year’s final taking place in the women’s draw and Carlos Alcaraz competing in the pick of the men’s matches.

Elena Rybakina will go up against Ons Jabeur in the first contest of the day, as the defending champion looks to repeat her success against the Tunisian from 12 months ago. However, Jabeur was in scintillating form last time out, thrashing two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova.

In the other Centre Court match for the day, Alcaraz takes on fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune. World No 1 Alcaraz fought from behind in the last round to overcome Matteo Berrettini, and sixth seed Rune did the same against Grigor Dimitrov.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Yesterday, Novak Djokovic continued his title defence as he saw off the challenge of Andrey Rublev to reach his 46th grand slam semi-final, which equals Roger Federer’s all-time record. In the result of the day, Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina knocked out world No 1 Iga Swiatek to extend her stunning run at the Championships.

Follow live updates and results from day 10 of Wimbledon, below.

Wimbledon 2023: Latest scores and updates

Wimbledon quarter-finals continue on day 10 at the All England Club

Elena Rybakina takes first-set tie-break against Ons Jabeur

Aryna Sabalenka beats Madison Keys 6-4 6-2 to return to Wimbledon semi-finals

Wimbledon order of play and today’s schedule

Carlos Alcaraz battles Holger Rune in meeting of two young stars on Centre Court

Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer record with 46th grand slam semi-final

Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina stuns world No 1 Iga Swiatek to continue fairytale

14:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Game, set and match! Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 6-4 Madison Keys

Aryna Sabalenka is through to the Wimbledon semi-finals, returning there for the first time since 2021. The Belarusian turns around the second set in style, coming from 40-0, 2-4 down to win four games in a row and beat Madison Keys 6-2 6-4.

An awesome performance from Sabalenka, who will face wither Elena Rybakina or Ons Jabeur for a place in the Wimbledon final.

*Rybakina 7-6 1-2 Jabeur - Jabeur holds

14:35 , Ben Fleming

Jabeur almost makes a mess of her service game as she lets 40-15 slip to deuce. But a couple of thumping forehands means the Tunisian moves ahead to 2-1 in this second set.

Rybakina 7-6 1-1 Jabeur* - Rybakina saves three break points

14:32 , Ben Fleming

That’s an uncharacteristic missed volley from Rybakina, with the court gaping, and it’s followed up with a deft drop shot from Ons Jabeur which the Kazakh can only direct wide of the lines. Within an instant, the Tunisian has three break points and the perfect platform to respond emphatically after losing the last set.

Or not! Some thumping serves from the defending champion to save all three break points. A whipping cross-court forehand brings up advantage straight away for Rybakina and Jabeur nets to give Rybakina the hold straight away. A huge missed opportunity there for the Tunisian, albeit there wasn’t much she could do with many of those serves from Rybakina on break point.

Wimbledon 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys

14:29 , Jamie Braidwood

*Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 5-4 Madison Keys

Sabalenka turns it around! The Belarusian steps up the power on her forehand and Keys can’t control the volley at the net as it pings over the baseline. Sabalenka will serve for the set next.

Story continues

*Rybakina 7-6 0-1 Jabeur - Jabeur holds to love

14:27 , Ben Fleming

The Tunisian has to ensure she doesn’t let that frustrating end to the last set affect her too much. And it doesn’t appear to have as she holds to love in the opening game of the second set.

Rybakina 7-6 Jabeur - defending champion takes first-set tie-break

14:24 , Ben Fleming

Jabeur slams another ball into the ground as she finds the net with yet another shot. Rybakina takes advantage, driving the next point through the middle of the court before crushing a forehand volley with the following one.

6-3 in the tie-break and three set points coming up for the defending champion now. Jabeur saves the first couple on her serve but a thunderous serve down the T is too much for Jabeur and brings up the opening set for the Kazakh.

Wimbledon 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys

14:21 , Jamie Braidwood

*Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 3-4 Madison Keys

Madison Keys pumps her fist as she converts her third break point to edge ahead of Aryna Sabalenka in the second set of their Wimbledon quarter-finals. The American’s backhand is firing sweetly now. Sabalenka looks perplexed...

... but not for much longer. The second seed breaks straight back.

(Getty Images)

Rybakina 6-6 Jabeur - all-sqaure in the tie-break

14:20 , Ben Fleming

Jabeur had been ice-cold up until the final game of this set but there are just a few seeds of frustration creeping into her game. She gifts Rybakina a mini-break but does well to cancel it out with the next point.

Even at 3-3 as they switch sides.

Rybakina 6-6 Jabeur - Rybakina breaks back for tie-break

14:17 , Ben Fleming

At 0-15 up, it’s a poor shot from Rybankina which catches the net and levels the game up at 15-15. Another chance follows as Jabeur fires long...and then nets! Nervy from the Tunisian and it gifts Rybakina two break-back points.

The serve out wide saves the first break point and some consummate hitting saves the next! Back to deuce. Long again from Rybakina and a set point for Jabeur...not to be as the Tunisian nets.

Some frustration now for Jabeur as she finds the net for a second successive time to gift Rybakina another break opportunity and this time the champion makes no mistake. Tie-break it is...

Rybakina 5-6 Jabeur* - Jabeur breaks, serves for opeing set

14:11 , Ben Fleming

It’s taken just 28 minutes to rattle through the first 10 games of this match but we’re at the crucial point now. It’s dogged defence from Jabeur to win the first point but it’s followed by an unreturnable 115mph serve out wide from Rybakina.

The Kazakh advances to the net for the next point but Jabeur holds firm and whips a forehand past the attempted backhand volley of Rybakina. She fires long with the next point and Jabeur has two break points!

And what a way to break! Another superb passing shot with her backhand. She had no right to make that shot and had to wait for confirmation from the umpire before letting out a slight grin in celebration. She now serves for the set.

*Rybakina 5-5 Jabeur - Jabeur holds to love

14:07 , Ben Fleming

That is a classy point from Jabeur. A jumping backhand is arrowed into the corner of the court and sets up a precise, perfectly-executed opening point for the Tunsian which is wrapped up with a confident volley and a raise of the racquet to the cheering Wimbledon crowd.

A hold of love follows and we’re back even at 5-5.

Rybakina 5-4 Jabeur* - Jabeur serving to stay in the first set

14:05 , Ben Fleming

It feels like Rybakina is happy to play the role of the aggressor in this contest with the Kazakh constantly looking to hit moving forward and into the corners. It’s working well for her now as she fires a missile of a forehand away from Jabeur’s outstretched racquet.

A hold of serve for the defending champion. Jabeur now serves to prolong this first set.

*Rybakina 4-4 Jabeur - Jabeur levels

14:02 , Ben Fleming

And just like that, we’re back level again. Serve dominating once again on centre court as Jabeur holds with ease.

Rybakina 4-3 Jabeur* - Rybakina holds

13:59 , Ben Fleming

It’s either been a blistering break or a comfortable hold for both of these players so far. This time it’s the latter as Rybakina serves out for a hold of serve to edge ahead in this first set.

*Rybakina 3-3 Jabeur - Jabeur consolidates break

13:56 , Ben Fleming

That was the first time since Rybakina’s very first game of the tournament that the defending champion has been broken and what a way to do it from Jabeur.

And last year’s runner-up consolidates her break with some more excellent hitting to neutralise Rybakina’s power. A cute lob over Rybakina’s head secures a great hold and we are back level at 3-3.

Rybakina 3-2 Jabeur* - Jabeur breaks back

13:53 , Ben Fleming

Now it’s Rybakina under pressure as she looks to consolidate her break with Jabeur racing into a 0-30 lead. Oh, that’s marvellous from Jabeur! A drop shot from way back in the court is expertly executed. Rybakina gets to it but Jabeur is onto the Kazakh’s follow-up drop shot in a flash and flicks it over the net and into the vacant backcourt.

Three break points...and like Rybakina last game she only needs one with a thunderous return of serve! What a response from the Tunisian and we are back on serve.

(Getty Images)

*Rybakina 3-1 Jabeur - Rybakina breaks to love

13:49 , Ben Fleming

Well, I take that previous statement back. Out of nowhere, a few mistakes and some more clean hitting from Rybakina brings up three break points for the Kazakh. And she converts at the first time of asking as Jabeur fires wide with a stooping backhand.

An early break for the defending champion.

Rybakina 2-1 Jabeur* - Rybakina holds

13:46 , Ben Fleming

Early signs show how difficult it could be for both players to break each other’s serve. Neither has had even a sniff of an opportunity in these first three games as Rybakina holds with ease again.

*Rybakina 1-1 Jabeur - Jabuer holds to love

13:43 , Ben Fleming

An early ace from Jabeur as she serves for the first time this match. Some really crisp hitting on display from the Tunisian to match as she holds to love.

Rybakina 1-0 Jabeur* - Rybakina holds

13:41 , Ben Fleming

What a rally to start us off! Side-to-side, back-to-front, all-action stuff. Jabeur comes forward at full stretch but can’t quite keep her low passing shot in.

Rybakina’s power with the serve is on display early as she fires down her face of the match with the very next point. A fairly comfortable hold of serve for the defending champion to start.

Wimbledon 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur

13:38 , Ben Fleming

There was some slight rain as the players were warming up but that seems to have left us, thankfully. Rybakina to serve first.

Wimbledon 2023: Queen Camilla in the Royal Box

13:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Her Majesty the Queen will make an appearance in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, her first since stepping into her new role alongside King Charles III. She was last seen at the sporting event in 2019. She will be there today with her sister, Annabel Elliot.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys

13:32 , Jamie Braidwood

*Aryna Sabalenka 4-1 Madison Keys

Double break! Wow - what an emphatic start from Sabalenka. The second seed is racing through the opening set against Madison Keys, who has looked so solid through the tournament. The American also calls the trainer after going 4-1 down.

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur

13:28 , Ben Fleming

There was a smattering of showers earlier in south west London but the roof is currently open on centre court as we prepare for the first match of the day.

Wimbledon 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur

13:20 , Ben Fleming

Ahead of this match, the pair have met four times, with both players winning twice. Jabeur has the better of the Kazakh player on hard courts with a 2-1 record but as previously mentioned, it is Rybakina who had the all-important victory on grass last year in the final of Wimbledon.

That surely will provide her with plenty of confidence but she’s up against an in-form Jabeur who showcased her own ability with her superb dismantling of former champion, Petro Kvitova, in the last round.

Wimbledon 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur

13:10 , Ben Fleming

Our first match on centre court sees a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final as Elena Rybakina takes on Ons Jabeur. A quick reminder of how they both got to this point in the tournament.

Rybakina:

Round 1: bt. Shelby Rogers 4-6 6-1 6-2

Round 2: bt. Alize Cornet 6-2 7-6

Round 3: bt. Katie Boulter 6-1 6-1

Round of 16: bt. Beatriz Haddad Maia via walkover

Jabeur:

Round 1: bt. Magdalena Frech 6-3 6-3

Round 2: bt. Zhuoxuan Bai 6-1 6-1

Round 3: bt. Bianca Andreescu 3-6 6-3 6-4

Round of 16: bt. Petra Kvitova 6-0 6-3

Centre Court action coming up

13:00 , Ben Fleming

Action on centre court should get underway in about half an hour. A reminder of the two matches that we have scheduled:

1. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [3] vs Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6]

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Holger Rune (DEN) [6]

First up, Elena Rybakina faces Ons Jabeur in a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final before the men’s draw will see Carlos Alcaraz face rival Holger Rune in the first Wimbledon quarter-final in the Open era to be played between two players under the age of 21.

Doubles dream over for British duo

12:45 , Ben Fleming

Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains were in action earlier on court two but it was an unfortunate and swift defeat for the British pair who had become the first all-British pair to reach the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon women’s doubles in 40 years.

A 6-2 6-1 defeat Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens means their tournament is over. The victorious pair will go on to face hang Shuai and Caroline Dolehide in the semi-finals.

Up next on that court, Jamie Murray and his partner Michael Venus face German duo Tim Pütz and Kevin Krawietz in the men’s doubles quarter-finals.

Best all-British women’s doubles run at Wimbledon since 1983 comes to an end

Wimbledon 2023: Aryna Sabalenka looks forward to Madison Keys battle

12:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Aryna Sabalenka is looking strong on her return to Wimbledon and faces Madison Keys as the Belarusian looks to return to the semi-finals. Sabalenka reached the last four at Wimbledon in 2021 before she was banned from competing last year. The Australian Open champion has only dropped nine games overall in her last four sets.

On facing Keys, Sabalenka said: “She’s very aggressive player. Her forehand can be really annoying. She’s hitting some really big shots from there. Serving really well. Playing pretty fast game. She’s really tough opponent to play against. I mean, I know it’s going to be great battle. I’m really looking forward for this match.”

(PA Wire)

Coming up shortly on Court One

12:30 , Ben Fleming

We have around half an hour until play gets underway on the first show court, Court One. A reminder of the schedule:

1. Aryna Sabalenka [2] vs Madison Keys (USA) [25]

2. Daniil Medvedev [3] vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)

It promises to be an intriguing afternoon. Aryna Sabalenka will look to return to the Wimbledon semi-finals as the second seed faces in-form Madison Keys. The Belarusian reached the final four in 2021 before she was banned from competing at the Championships last year.

Christopher Eubanks, meanwhile, has been one of the big stories of the men’s tournament so far and will look to pull off another upset as the unseeded American faces Daniil Medvedev. Eubanks has advanced following shock wins against Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas but will face his sternest test in the form of Russian, Medvedev who has dropped just one set this tournament.

British doubles interest on day 10

12:18 , Ben Fleming

British hopes of a deep run in the men’s and women’s singles came to an abrupt end fairly shortly into the tournament with Cam Norrie, Andy Murray and Katie Boulter crashing out early.

But as we enter the final few days, there is still plenty of Brits to cheer on for those in attendance and watching at home. On court two, wildcards Naiktha Bains and Maia Lumsden are into the women’s doubles quarter-finals. The pair became the first all-British pair to reach the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon women’s doubles in 40 years and take on third seeds Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens for a place in the final four.

After them, it’s time for Jamie Murray and his partner Michael Venus who face German duo Tim Pütz and Kevin Krawietz in the men’s doubles quarter-finals.

On court three, Britain’s Neal Skupski and his Dutch partner, Wesley Koolhof are facing Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlásek with the number one seeds eyeing up a spot in the men’s doubles last four. Finally on court three sees Jonny O’Mara - part of Andy Murray’s coaching set-up - continue his run with Olivia Nicholls in the mixed doubles. The British pair take on seventh seeds Mate PaviÄ and Lyudmyla Kichenok for a place in the final.

Naiktha Bains, left, and Maia Lumsden, right, ended Britain’s long wait by reaching the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Chris Eubanks ‘can become a worldwide star’ after shining at Wimbledon

12:15 , Ben Fleming

Chris Eubanks has the potential to be a worldwide star after his breakthrough at Wimbledon, according to former American number one James Blake.

The 27–year-old had never made it past the second round at a grand slam until his amazing run in SW19, where he has knocked out last year’s semi-finalist Cameron Norrie and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on his way to a quarter-final against Daniil Medvedev.

“He has become a superstar back home, which is great to see because he just deserves it, he is the most genuine guy,” said Blake.

“He’s taken advantage of his huge moment, he played so well last week in Majorca and now just playing with that confidence he is going to go far and I do think he has a chance against Medvedev.”

Read more below:

Chris Eubanks ‘can become a worldwide star’ after shining at Wimbledon

Wimbledon day nine: Iga Swiatek sent home but Novak Djokovic marches on

12:00 , Ben Fleming

In case you missed yesterday’s day nine action, here’s a quick recap:

Novak Djokovic battled back to remain on course for a fifth successive Wimbledon men’s title on the day women’s world number one Iga Swiatek suffered a quarter-final exit.

Defending champion Djokovic swatted aside Andrey Rublev to set up a semi-final clash with Jannik Sinner, while Swiatek’s hopes were ended by the impressive Elina Svitolina.

Read more below:

Wimbledon day nine: Iga Swiatek sent home but Novak Djokovic marches on

Elina Svitolina: Having a child, and war, made me a different person

11:45 , Ben Fleming

Elina Svitolina has priorities far bigger than tennis but that has not stopped her from producing a fairytale run to the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

The Ukrainian wildcard stunned world number one Iga Swiatek in a 7-5 6-7 (5) 6-2 victory on Centre Court having only returned to the sport three months ago following the birth of her daughter, Skai.

Svitolina is also taking motivation from the Russian invasion of her country as she moves closer to a scarcely believable first grand-slam title.

Read more about the wildcard Ukrainian’s tale below:

Elina Svitolina: Having a child, and war, made me a different person

Jannik Sinner reaches maiden grand slam semi-final

11:30 , Ben Fleming

One player who already has his place in the semi-final is young Italian, Jannik Sinner. The 21-year-old lived up to his billing as Wimbledon’s poster boy by booking a grand slam semi-final place for the first time in his career.

The Italian featured prominently in an official poster alongside Carlos Alcaraz as the future of the tournament.

His presence on illustrator Grant Gruenhaupt’s artwork raised eyebrows but he is living up to the hype after reaching a grand slam semi-final for the first time with a masterful 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-2 win over Roman Safiullin.

Jannik Sinner reaches maiden grand slam semi-final

Alfie Hewett determined to complete grand slam set with Wimbledon win

11:15 , Ben Fleming

Wheelchair tennis star Alfie Hewett believes he has the “weapons, heart and mentality” to win Wimbledon and complete a clean sweep of grand slam singles titles.

The individual championship at the All England Club is the only notable gap on the glittering CV of the 25-year-old, who on Wednesday afternoon begins his campaign against Belgium’s Joachim Gerard.

Hewett feels his grass-court game is in the best shape ever and is confident it is only a matter of time until he lifts the elusive trophy.

Read more ahead of the start of the wheelchair tournament:

Alfie Hewett determined to complete grand slam set with Wimbledon win

Carlos Alcaraz and Holgar Rune: From child doubles partners to grand slam rivals

11:00 , Ben Fleming

Carlos Alcaraz and Holgar Rune played doubles together as children, and on Wednesday they will meet in the youngest Wimbledon quarter-final of the open era.

World number one Alcaraz and sixth seed Rune teamed up at a tournament in France called Petits As when they were 14.

Six years on and the duo, now 20, will do battle on Centre Court for a place in the semi-finals.

Read more about the pair’s long-standing history below:

Carlos Alcaraz and Holgar Rune: From child doubles partners to grand slam rivals

Wimbledon 2023: Has Ons Jabeur found the key to Wimbledon revenge against Elena Rybakina?

10:45 , Ben Fleming

For all the similarities between Petra Kvitova and Ons Jabeur, it will have been their differences that stood out to Jabeur on Monday morning.

Both women entered Wimbledon as top-10 seeds, with career-high rankings of No 2 in the world, and as past finalists at SW19. But while Jabeur’s sole final at the All England club ended in heartbreaking fashion one year ago, with the Tunisian beaten by Elena Rybakina in three sets, Kvitova has altogether happier memories on Centre Court. It was on this manicured lawn that the Czech claimed both of her major titles, breezing past Maria Sharapova in 2011 and dismantling a young Eugenie Bouchard in 2014.

On Monday afternoon, however, all that mattered to Jabeur was the trajectory ahead – not the trauma behind her, and not the triumphs behind Kvitova.

Ahead of her match with Elena Rybakina, a look back on her thumping win against Petra Kvitova:

Has Ons Jabeur found the key to Wimbledon revenge against Rybakina?

Marketa Vondrousova’s phone call to her husband helped inspire Wimbledon win

10:30 , Ben Fleming

Marketa Vondrousova revealed an impromptu pep talk from her husband helped inspired her stunning Wimbledon quarter-final comeback win over world number four Jessica Pegula.

The 2019 French Open finalist was trailing 3-1 in the deciding set against the American when play was suspended for more than 20 minutes to allow the Court One roof to be closed due to forecasted rain.

Vondrousova spoke on the phone with spouse Stepan Simek during the unexpected stoppage and, once play resumed, battled back from 4-1 and a break point down to continue her greatest run at the All England Club with a gripping 6-4 2-6 6-4 success.

Marketa Vondrousova’s phone call to her husband helped inspire Wimbledon win

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic’s message to challengers - ‘it ain’t happening’

10:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic, when asked how it felt to be the man always with a target on his back: “I love it. Any tennis player wants to be in the position where everyone wants to win against you.

“Pressure is a privilege, as Billie Jean (King) said. It’s never going to go away. It awakens the most beautiful emotions in me and it motivates me beyond what I’ve ever dreamed of and inspires me to play my best tennis.

“I know they want to get a scalp, they want to win, but it ain’t happening.”

(PA Wire)

Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek reacts to shock exit

10:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek after losing to Elina Svitolina in the Wimbledon quarter-finals: “I didn’t feel today like I could play my best game. But I gave my all in everything that I could do today

“My forehand wasn’t the best. I’ll still work on it. But honestly, it’s hard for me to, like, point one thing what failed exactly. I think Elina was just overall playing aggressively and giving it all in every shot.

“I felt like she’s playing differently than before, than when we played on clay a couple years back. So for sure I played some mistakes that I shouldn’t do. That’s why I lost. But she also put pressure on me, I think.

“Looking at her career, having a Grand Slam title would be pretty amazing for her. She’s coming back after becoming a mother. I’ll root for her, especially because we like each other as people. I told her on the net that I hope she win this tournament.

“You know how it is in tennis: it’s tough to win a Grand Slam. I know that for sure she wants it really bad. So I will be rooting for her.”

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2023: Daniil Medvedev getting comfortable at SW19

09:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Daniil Medvedev is through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time and is enjoying his run at SW19. Is he starting to believe that he can win the tournament? “I always tell this to myself,” he said. “At the same time we have Novak who won it, what, four times in a row, seven times in total. He’s win a lot of Grand Slams.

“I always want to win these tournaments. Wimbledon was not that successful for me. But now it’s already the best result of my career here. I don’t want to stop. I’m playing great. I’m looking forward to next matches and I want to try to win for sure.”

On facing Christopher Eubanks in the quarter-finals: “He’s a great player. Miami was his first, let’s call it, breakthrough in a way. That’s where he went into the top hundred, coming from quallies, made quarters. His best result at the moment.

“He played great against me. It was a very tough match. I was on fire. I managed to beat him. But it was a tough one. Here he’s on fire again. He just won his first ATP title. Here in the quarters beating Stefanos five sets, unbelievable. I know I need to be at my 100 per cent and absolute best physically, tennis-wise, and mentally to try to beat him.”

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2023: Christopher Eubanks looks to keep on ‘living the dream’

09:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Christopher Eubanks has become one of the stories of Wimbledon after a breakthrough run to the quarter-finals. The American has defeated Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas so far, and today takes on third seed Daniil Medvedev in his first grand slam quarter-final, on what is also his Wimbledon debut.

“I just think the entire experience all together has just been a whirlwind,” he on Monday. “It’s been something that you dream about. But I think for me I didn’t really know if that dream would actually come true. I’m sitting here in it now, so it’s pretty cool.

“I think I’ve been able to find a way to compartmentalize everything, realize this is a pretty big moment, but also saying, This is a tennis match that I need to play in a couple days.

“I’m not too worried about it. I think for today I’m going to really enjoy this, really, really enjoy it, just think back on it, realize how surreal it is, how crazy it is. When tomorrow comes, it’s going to be another match. It’s going to be me stepping on court.”

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz ‘excited’ for Holger Rune clash

09:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz on facing Holger Rune in the Wimbledon quarter-finals: “We shared a lot of great moments. We played together since we were 12 years old. We’ve not texted each other, but obviously we know really well each other.

“I’m really excited about it. I think he’s the same.

”Yeah, I remember when we were 12 years old or 11 years old, I think that’s the first time I saw him, a tournament in Mallorca. I think it was Tennis Europe under 12.

“In that tournament we played the first time together. I remember really clearly. Yeah, that’s the first memory that I have with him.

“He has a lot of passion. He loves the game. He’s a really competitive guy, as well.”

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic set for Jannik Sinner ‘challenge'

09:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic on facing Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals: “He’s playing on a very high level. He likes to play on grass. He likes to play on quick surfaces because he likes to be aggressive and take control of the point. From both forehand and backhand, he’s smashing the ball really, really hard, trying to be the one that is going to dictate the point from early on. I know his game well.

“He’s so young, so of course it’s expected that he’s going to improve. He is improving, no doubt, I think with the serve. He’s been serving better. On grass, obviously makes a difference. He’s a very complete player. Now first time in semis of Wimbledon. I’m looking forward to that challenge. We both have two days to recover. I’m sure that he’s going to be very, very motivated to win. On the other hand, I am, too.”

Djokovic came from two sets down to beat Sinner last year (Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2023: Elina Svitolina says ‘war made me stronger’

08:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Elina Svitolina after stunning Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals: “I know that lots of people back in Ukraine watching. I got really massive amount of messages from last round. I didn’t really check my phone yet today, but I think there will be a lot of messages, a lot of news.

“I’m happy I can bring little happiness to their life. There was many videos also on Internet where the kids are watching on their phones. This really makes my heart melt seeing this. Just happy I could bring little happiness to people of Ukraine.

“I think war made me stronger and also made me, like, mentally stronger. Mentally I don’t take difficult situations as like a disaster, you know? There are worse things in life. I’m just more calmer.

“I think also, because I’m just started to play again, I have different pressures. Of course, I want to win. I have this motivation, like huge motivation, to come back to the top. But I think having a child, and war, made me a different person. I look at the things a bit differently.”

Can she win Wimbledon?

Elina Svitolina celebrates victory over Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon quarter-finals (PA Wire)

Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur out for revenage against Elena Rybakina

08:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Ons Jabeur has vowed to stick to her plan as she targets Wimbledon revenge over Elena Rybakina.

The pair meet in the quarter-finals on Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s final, where Jabeur’s heart was broken by a three-set defeat.

The Tunisian has come back 12 months later and looked every inch a possible champion as she has coasted into the last eight. She knows this is a step up in quality and accepts she will have to do things she does not enjoy against Rybakina.

The sixth seed said: “My priority is really to stick 100 per cent to the plan that my coach will give me, and try to even do things that I might not like on the court, play more freely, just think about each point and not the results.

“I think you have a plan tactically, mentally also. Sometimes playing someone like Elena, who serves really well, it can be frustrating. Me, I would get angry, but I’ll try to accept the fact that she serves so good and try to return good and see what I can do there.”

Ons Jabeur vows to keep calm as she faces Wimbledon rematch with Elena Rybakina

Carlos Alcaraz’s impossible shot could be the making of a Wimbledon champion

08:37 , Jamie Braidwood

To be Carlos Alcaraz is to believe that anything is possible on a tennis court, to believe that every point and every shot is an opportunity to produce something special. On a sensational evening on Centre Court, the 20-year-old Spaniard radiated that confidence in every forehand, return and movement, as he came from behind to defeat the former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in four sets and reach the quarter-finals.

This should not look this easy, but to be Carlos Alcaraz is to believe that you can take on one of the biggest serves in the world and reduce it to a relatively average level. It is to see a volley that lands so wide it almost falls in the front row and not only reach it, but flick it around the posts and down the line. It is to believe that you can rock up at Wimbledon, on only your fourth tournament on grass, and confidently state that you can go and win the whole thing.

Today, Alcaraz plays Holger Rune, another first-time quarter-finalist. It will be the first time in the Open era that two players under the age of 21 have competed in a Wimbledon quarter-final.

Carlos Alcaraz’s impossible shot could be the making of a Wimbledon champion

Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev, and the moment a match became Wimbledon theatre

08:35 , Jamie Braidwood

It is almost remarkable that every step Novak Djokovic takes on Centre Court does not emit a low thud – an ominous boom oscillating around the grounds of the All England Club, the SW19 postcode, and in fact the wider Wimbledon area.

For such a sound would be a fitting soundtrack to the presence and progression of the seven-time champion at this tournament.

And while it would be irresponsible not to acknowledge the looming threats to Djokovic’s throne at Wimbledon this year, the reigning champion saw off another threat, another contender, another pretender to his crown on Tuesday, as the air of inevitability around the Serb intensified.

By Alex Pattle on Centre Court

Djokovic, Rublev, and the moment a match became theatre

Elina Svitolina’s fairytale comeback is bigger than Wimbledon

08:34 , Jamie Braidwood

After almost three hours of understanding her role and executing a calculated game plan to perfection, Elina Svitolina was suddenly at a loss to explain what she had achieved. In stunning the world No 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals, the Ukrainian wildcard, who only returned to tennis three months ago after becoming a mother, continued her fairytale comeback run in a story that is becoming bigger than the tournament. It could become greater still.

There will be no overshadowing this. After knocking out Victoria Azarenka in the previous round, delivering a victory for Ukraine against Belarus in a three-set thriller that was dominated afterwards by the Wimbledon crowd booing Azarenka off the court, Svitolina produced an even stronger performance against Swiatek. It’s a seismic shock, delivered by a wildcard with nothing to lose and who no longer sees tennis as the most important thing in her life.

But that, perhaps, is the explanation behind Svitolina’s stunning run.

Piece from Centre Court

Elina Svitolina’s fairytale comeback is bigger than Wimbledon

Wimbledon order of play and today’s schedule

08:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Elena Rybakina faces Ons Jabeur in a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final as the quarter-finals continue at the All England Club today.

Rybakina defeated Jabeur in three sets to win her first grand-slam title last July but the Tunisian is out for “revenge” after looking impressive in her straight-sets win against Petra Kvitova.

The men’s action is highlighted by Carlos Alcaraz facing young rival Holger Rune in the first Wimbledon quarter-final in the Open era to be played between two players under the age of 21.

Christopher Eubanks will look to pull off another upset as the unseeded American faces Daniil Medvedev, following shock wins against Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas so far.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka will look to return to the Wimbledon semi-finals as the second seed faces in-form Madison Keys. The Belarusian reached the final four in 2021 before she was banned from competing at the Championships last year.

Wimbledon order of play and Wednesday’s schedule

Good morning!

08:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Welcome back to our live coverage of Wimbledon as the quarter-finals continue today with a rematch of last year’s final taking place in the women’s draw and Carlos Alcaraz competing in the pick of the men’s matches.

Elena Rybakina will go up against Ons Jabeur in the first contest of the day, as the defending champion looks to repeat her success against the Tunisian from 12 months ago. However, Jabeur was in scintillating form last time out, thrashing two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova.

In the other Centre Court match for the day, Alcaraz takes on fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune. World No 1 Alcaraz fought from behind in the last round to overcome Matteo Berrettini, and sixth seed Rune did the same against Grigor Dimitrov.

Yesterday, Novak Djokovic continued his title defence as he saw off the challenge of Andrey Rublev to reach his 46th grand slam semi-final, which equals Roger Federer’s all-time record. In the result of the day, Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina knocked out world No 1 Iga Swiatek to extend her stunning run at the Championships.

Follow live updates and results from day 10 of Wimbledon, below.