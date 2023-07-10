Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Novak Djokovic to resume suspended match and Carlos Alcaraz in action

Novak Djokovic resumes his Wimbledon fourth-round match against Hubert Hurkacz today after play was suspended due to the 11pm curfew last night.

Djokovic won two tiebreaks to take a two-set lead against the big-serving Hurkacz, who squandered a 6-3 advantage in the first decider on what was a dramatic middle Sunday at the Championships.

Earlier, Iga Swiatek saved two match points to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time as the World No 1 battled from a set down to defeat Belinda Bencic. The four-time grand slam winner looked in trouble against the Olympic champion but found brilliant winners to force the third set, where Swiatek showed her class to advance.

Elsewhere, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka blamed “drunk” fans in the Wimbledon crowd after she was booed off court following her defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina. As expected, there was no handshake at the net but Azarenka was then loudly booed after her three-set defeat on Court One.

Follow live updates, scores and results from SW19 below.

09:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Victoria Azarenka’s reaction to being booed off by the Wimbledon crowd: “What can I say about the crowd? There is nothing to say. She doesn’t want to shake hands with Russian, Belarusian people. I respected her decision. What should I have done? Stayed and waited? Like, I mean, there’s no thing that I could do that would have been right, so I just did what I thought was respectful towards her decision.

“But this conversation about shaking hands is not a life-changing conversation. So if you guys want to keep talking about it, bring it up, make it a big deal, headlines, whatever it is, keep going.

“I thought it was a great tennis match. If people are going to be focusing only on handshakes or crowd, quite drunk crowd, booing in the end, that’s a shame. That’s probably what it is in the end of the day.

“It was a tennis match. We are here, tennis match. Nobody’s changing lives here. We are playing tennis. We’re doing our jobs. That’s it.”

09:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek on saving match points against Belinda Bencic and facing Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals:

“Right now I don’t even remember how it was. But from what I know, usually I know that I have kind of nothing to lose. Usually I know that the player that is supposed to win this point is having little bit more pressure. I also know how it is to have match points and to kind of try to close it, but not be too impatient.

“I just wanted to kind of play my game no matter what the situation was. I’m happy that I did that.

“For sure,, we respect each other. We like each other. It’s all pretty positive.

“It’s good to have these kind of players on tour that are nice and they have kind of good values, I think. I’m happy that she’s back after becoming a mother. I don’t know how tough it is, but I’m sure it’s really tough. I’m happy that she’s playing a solid game. I think it’s going to be interesting in two days.”

Why did Elina Svitolina and Victoria Azarenka not shake hands at Wimbledon?

09:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Elina Svitolina is through to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon after winning a thrilling battle against Victoria Azarenka in the third-set match tiebreak.

Svitolina only returned to tennis earlier this year after giving birth to her first child but the Ukrainian wildcard has matched her best performance at the All England Club by reaching the last-eight.

The 28-year-old fought from a set down to defeat the former world No 1 Azarenka 2-6 6-4 7-6(9) and will now play top seed Iga Swiatek for a place in the semi-finals.

But Svitolina’s performance and an enthralling contest between the players was overshadowed after the Wimbledon crowd booed Azarenka off the court.

Svitolina and Azarenka did not shake hands at the net after the match and the 33-year-old was loudly jeered when she left Court One.

Why did Elina Svitolina and Victoria Azarenka not shake hands at Wimbledon?

Why are Russian and Belarusian players allowed back at Wimbledon?

08:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Russian and Belarusian players will return to Wimbledon as neutrals this year after the All England Club lifted its ban on players from both countries competing in the Championships.

Wimbledon was the only one of the four grand slam tournaments to ban players from Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but was criticised by the men’s and women’s professional tours for doing so.

In response, Wimbledon was stripped of its ranking points and the Lawn Tennis Association was hit by a fine after the ban on Russian and Belarusian players was extended to the summer’s other grass-court events in Britain.

But in March this year, the All England Club announced it had reversed its decision ahead of this year’s Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete, as long as they agreed to several strict conditions.

Why are Russian and Belarusian players allowed back at Wimbledon?

Who is Mirra Andreeva? The 16-year-old Russian winning hearts at Wimbledon

08:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Mirra Andreeva is becoming one of the stories of Wimbledon after the 16-year-old Russian qualifier advanced to the fourth round on her debut at the Championships,

Having made her grand slam breakthrough on clay at the French Open with a run to the third round earlier this season, Andreeva has gone one step further and is winning fans at the All England Club.

Incredibly, Andreeva had not played a professional match on grass before she arrived at Wimbledon qualifying last week, but won three matches in a row to reach the main draw.

A super-fan of Andy Murray, Andreeva will attempt to take inspiration from her hero when she tries to reach the quarter-finals against Madison Keys on Monday.

Who is the 16-year-old Russian qualifier winning hearts at Wimbledon?

Jamie Murray forced into forfeit despite doubles win with Taylor Townsend

08:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Jamie Murray was forced to do press-ups as a punishment by his hardline partner Taylor Townsend after their mixed doubles win at Wimbledon.

Britain’s Murray and American Townsend needed two tie-breaks, the second a marathon ending 15-13, to beat Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Jan Zielinski.

Murray had earlier won in the men’s doubles with New Zealand partner Michael Venus in three sets against Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler.

But that gruelling schedule did not stop Townsend from making the Scot do a forfeit alongside her for not serving well enough.

Jamie Murray forced into forfeit despite doubles win with Taylor Townsend

Wimbledon 2023: What time will Novak Djokovic play?

08:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Suspended matches are resumed the next day, second on the court it was started on.

That means Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz will resume after the opening match between Elena Rybakina and Beatriz Haddad Maia, which will start at 1:30pm.

Djokovic won’t resume before 2:30pm, but he is more likely to take to the court at around 3:30pm.

It will slot in before Petra Kvitova vs Ons Jabeur, leaving Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini’s battle as the fourth of the day.

What time will Novak Djokovic play at Wimbledon today?

Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek comes back from the brink and is now ready to win

08:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek comes back from the brink and is now ready to win Wimbledon

If Iga Swiatek goes on to win Wimbledon 2023 and, make no mistake, Swiatek has proved she is now capable of winning Wimbledon 2023, then this match may just be the turning point in her tournament and maybe in her entire relationship with grass-court tennis.

To say the world No 1 was on the brink of elimination would be the mother of all understatements. At a set and 6-5, 15-40 down facing two match points in a contest where everything had seemed to be conspiring for a Belinda Bencic victory, she was basically in the taxi on her way home.

Yet she dug deep, probably deeper than she ever has on a surface that she openly admits she is “still trying to figure out” to smack a forehand winner down the line and then a backhand winner cross-court.

True champions shine brightest in the darkest moments and Swiatek was luminescent as she turned the tide to somehow snatch a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3victory in a three-hour thriller that earned her a standing ovation from an enthralled Centre Court crowd.

By Luke Baker

Iga Swiatek comes back from the brink and is now ready to win Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2023: Today’s order of play

08:01 , Jamie Braidwood

The schedule is gradually getting lighter and lighter... but the matches are becoming more important. There are some crackers again today, particularly the final two on Centre Court.

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)

1. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [13] vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [3]

Not before 14:30

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB [2] vs Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [17] TF - 7-6 7-6

3. Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] v Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]

4. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] v Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START (8:00 ET)

1. Daniil Medvedev [3] v Jiri Lehacka (CZE)

2. Ekaterina Alexandrova [21] v Aryna Sabalenka [2]

3. Grigor Dmitrov (BUL) [21] v Holger Rune (DEN) [6]

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Madison Keys (USA) [25] vs Mirra Andreeva

2. Christopher Eubanks (USA) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5]

Wimbledon crowd boo Victoria Azarenka off court after defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina

07:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka blamed “drunk” fans in the Wimbledon crowd after she was booed off court following her defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina triumphed in an epic three-set battle against the former world No 1 Azarenka in what was the first match between a Ukrainian player and a Russian or Belarusian at this year’s tournament.

Players from Russia and Belarus were banned by Wimbledon last year following the invasion of Ukraine but they have been allowed to compete as neutral athletes this year.

Svitolina, like all Ukrainian players on the professional tour, does not shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents due to the ongoing invasion of her home country.

As expected, there was no handshake at the net but there was a nod of acknowledgement between the players.

But Azarenka was then loudly booed off the court as Svitolina prepared for her post-match interview.

Wimbledon crowd boo Victoria Azarenka after defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic halted by curfew after schedule havoc looms

07:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic will have to cancel his day off and work overtime after falling foul of Wimbledon’s stubborn scheduling.

The defending champion and title favourite was leading by two sets, 7-6 (6) 7-6 (6), against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz when play was suspended at 10.35pm.

Wimbledon chiefs will again be under scrutiny for their insistence on starting play no earlier than 1.30pm on Centre Court despite knowing it cannot go past the council-imposed 11pm curfew.

Andrey Rublev’s five-set win over Alexander Bublik took three hours and 17 minutes, before Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic in three sets, two of which were tie-breaks, which also took just over three hours.

What time will Novak Djokovic play at Wimbledon today?

Wimbledon 2023: Good morning

07:55 , Jamie Braidwood

After a crazy middle Sunday, we’re back at Wimbledon for a manic Monday.

Well, not so manic as it used to be when all men’s and women’s fourth-round matches were played on the same day, but there’s still so much on at the Championships today.

Novak Djokovic will need to resume his Wimbledon fourth-round match against Hubert Hurkacz this afternoon after play was suspended last night due to the 11pm curfew.

Djokovic won two tiebreaks to take a two-set lead against big-serving Hurkacz, who squandered a 6-3 advantage in the first decider on what was a dramatic middle Sunday at the Championships.

It adds to an already packed day of action at the All England Club, which is highlighted by the mouth-watering clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini.

There is also the contest between two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur, as well as Elena Rybakina’s match against Beatriz Haddad Maia.

You can follow all the action in today’s live blog.