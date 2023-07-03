Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Latest scores and updates after shock Nick Kyrgios withdrawal

Wimbledon is back as the first round gets underway at the All England Club following the shock news that Nick Kyrgios is out of the tournament due to injury. Kyrgios, last year’s runners-up in the men’s singles, announced his withdrawal from the Championships on the eve of the opening day due to a wrist problem, with the Australian set to be replaced in the draw by a lucky loser.

Novak Djokovic will open play on Centre Court this afternoon as the defending men’s champion targets a fifth consecutive title at SW19 and an eighth overall, which would move the Serbian level with Roger Federer’s men’s record. Iga Swiatek and Venus Williams, who is back at Wimbledon at the age of 43, also highlight the opening day’s play.

Meanwhile Andy Murray, who gets his tournament underway against fellow Brit Ryan Peniston on Tuesday, has warned that there is a “good chance” of the tournament being disrupted by Just Stop Oil activists. The two-time Wimbledon champion said that while he agrees with Just Stop Oil’s cause, there could be a “different way” of getting their message across amid fears the Championships will be targeted.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Follow live scores and updates from Wimbledon in our live blog

Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Latest scores and updates

Wimbledon first round underway from 11am at SW19

Wimbledon order of play and Monday’s schedule

How to watch Wimbledon: TV channel guide

Novak Djokovic opens play on Centre Court at 1:30pm

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon on eve of tournament

Andy Murray fears Just Stop Oil disruption during Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2023: Swiatek has dominated tennis but not grass - is that about to change?

08:38 , Jamie Braidwood

The transition from clay to grass in the three-week period between the French Open and Wimbledon is notoriously difficult. Figuring out how to peak at both Roland Garros and SW19 is a skill that takes years to master, and the short interlude only heightens the pressure that players face when they are forced to adjust to the new bounce and configure their movement on the starkly different surface.

Last year, Iga Swiatek arrived at Wimbledon on the back of a 35-match win streak and as the dominant force at the top of women’s tennis, but admitted she allowed the unique challenge grass presents to throw her off her game. A thigh injury that limited her preparation time even further did not help the 22-year-old’s confidence or mentality to attack the competition. Swiatek looked uncomfortable on the grass from her opening match and in the end it was not great surprise that a wily opponent such as Alize Cornet claimed the upset in only the third round.

But the mood, it seems, is different now.

Iga Swiatek has dominated tennis but not Wimbledon - but is that about to change?

Wimbledon 2023: Why Andy Murray is still ‘our champion’

08:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Ten years: who knows where they went. Even now, watching back Andy Murray’s victory in the 2013 Wimbledon final manages to tie a knot in your stomach. The pressure and weight of history, climaxing in that tortuous final game, feel just as overwhelming, right until that last shot from Novak Djokovic drifts long in the haze of Centre Court. That winning moment – “the waiting is over!” – still raises goosebumps on your arm.

Story continues

The tenth anniversary of Murray’s defining moment, and arguably the greatest individual triumph in British sporting history, naturally brings time for reflection: a celebration of how an awkward, gangly outsider who struggled to be fully embraced by the public, persevered through heartbreak and expectation to become a much-loved champion, a player universally respected for his values and commitment to equality and fairness as much as his determination to end Britain’s 77-year wait for a men’s singles winner.

Handily, you can read all of this in the many tributes that followed Murray’s apparent retirement announcement at the Australian Open four years ago – few others have been allowed a look behind the curtain of a sporting obituary that has yet to be fully written, and Murray’s is glowing. The former world No 1, of course, elected to undergo career-saving hip resurfacing surgery. He refused to quit, and there are many who take as much inspiration from the past five years as his arduous quest to win Wimbledon, if not more.

Here’s how Andy Murray become ‘our champion’ ahead of his return to Wimbledon

Andy Murray is still ‘our champion’ – as his response to Wimbledon controversy shows

Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray fears Just Stop Oil disruption

08:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray believes there is a “good chance” Wimbledon will be disrupted by Just Stop Oil activists, but warned players it could be “dangerous” to take matters into their own hands like Jonny Bairstow did when the England cricketer removed a protester from the field of play at Lord’s.

Wimbledon is on high alert after Just Stop Oil recently targeted the second Ashes Test, following previous incidents at the Grand National, the World Snooker Championship, and Premiership Rugby final this year.

The All England Club has also updated its conditions for entry, with spray paint and glue banned - amid fears an environmental activist may attempt to attach themselves to the net.

Wimbledon have urged players not to “do a Bairstow” and avoid helping to end any potential demonstrations, after the cricketer intercepted a Just Stop Oil protester being they could damage the wicket on the opening day of the second Test match at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Murray, the two-time Wimbledon champion, also said that while he agrees with Just Stop Oil’s cause in calling for the UK Government to stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects, there could be a “different way” of getting their message across than disrupting sporting events.

Andy Murray fears Just Stop Oil disruption at Wimbledon: ‘There’s a good chance’

Wimbledon 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws on eve of tournament

08:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Nick Kyrgios has made a shock last-minute withdrawal from Wimbledon due to a torn ligament in his wrist.

The Australian, runner-up in the men’s singles last year, had been scheduled to take on David Goffin in the second match on Court 1 on Monday.

But he announced his withdrawal at gone 10pm on Sunday night, in a message on Instagram.

“Hey everyone, I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year,” he said.

“I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

“During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

“I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.”

More here:

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon

How can I watch Wimbledon?

08:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is today’s TV schedule?

10:30-19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

13:45-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

Wimbledon order of play and Monday’s schedule

08:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Before play starts on the show courts, there is plenty of action getting underway from 11am on the grounds, with Harriet Dart, Jessica Pegula and Andrey Rublev among those in action.

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START

Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Lauren Davis (USA)

David Goffin (BEL) vs Lucky Loser (TBC)

Katie Swan (GBR) vs Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Quentin Halys (FRA) vs Daniel Evans (GBR)

No.3 COURT - 11:00 START

Andrey Rublev vs Max Purcell (AUS)

Katie Volynets (USA) vs Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Jodie Burrage (GBR) vs Caty McNally (USA)

Yannick Hanfmann (GER) vs Taylor Fritz (USA)

COURT 12 - 11:00 START

Diane Parry (FRA) vs Harriet Dart (GBR)

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Radu Albot (MDA)

Shuai Zhang (CHN) vs Donna Vekic (CRO)

Wimbledon order of play and Monday’s schedule

Wimbledon order of play and Monday’s schedule

08:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic will open play on Centre Court as the defending men’s champion begins his hunt for an eighth Wimbledon title at the All England Club and a share of Roger Federer’s men’s record.

The 36-year-old faces Pedro Cachin in the opening match as he looks to continue his winning run at the Championships: Djokovic has 28 consecutive wins at Wimbledon, and hasn’t lost on Centre Court since 2013.

The sensational first-round match between star wildcards Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina will be next on Centre Court, while world No 1 Iga Swiatek opens play on Court No 1 against Lin Zhu.

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (all times BST)

Pedro Cachin (ARG) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Venus Williams (USA) vs Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG)

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Lin Zhu (CHN)

Laurent Lokoli (FRA) vs Casper Ruud (NOR)

Sofia Kenin (USA) vs Coco Gauff (USA)

Good morning

08:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Wimbledon is back as the first round gets underway at the All England Club following the shock news that Nick Kyrgios is out of the tournament due to injury. Kyrgios, last year’s runners-up in the men’s singles, announced his withdrawal from the Championships on the eve of the opening day due to a wrist problem, with the Australian set to be replaced in the draw by a lucky loser.

Novak Djokovic will open play on Centre Court this afternoon as the defending men’s champion targets a fifth consecutive title at SW19 and an eighth overall, which would move the Serbian level with Roger Federer’s men’s record. Iga Swiatek and Venus Williams, who is back at Wimbledon at the age of 43, also highlight the opening day’s play.

Meanwhile Andy Murray, who gets his tournament underway against fellow Brit Ryan Peniston on Tuesday, has warned that there is a “good chance” of the tournament being disrupted by Just Stop Oil activists. The two-time Wimbledon champion said that while he agrees with Just Stop Oil’s cause, there could be a “different way” of getting their message across amid fears the Championships will be targeted.