Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek back on court
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek return to top billing on Centre Court as the fourth round of the Championships get underway on the tournament’s middle Sunday.
Djokovic will continue his bid for a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title and the big-serving Polish player Hubert Hurkacz is set to be his toughest challenge yet at the All England Club. The Serbian, who raced past Stan Wawrinka on Saturday night, has yet to drop a set this week and will look to extend his winning run at Wimbledon to 32 matches against the 17th seed.
Swiatek takes on the Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, while Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina faces former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka as she looks to continue her comeback run.
Meanwhile, British hopes are over in the singles after Katie Boulter was crushed by defending champion Elena Rybakina late on Saturday night. Boulter was the last British player standing after Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady were knocked out on Friday but Rybakina produced a dominant performance to win 6-1 6-1 in just 56 minutes.
Follow live updates, scores and results from SW19 below.
Wimbledon 2023 - Latest scores and updates
Wimbledon reaches the middle Sunday as the action continues
Favourites Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek resume their campaigns
Sunday’s schedule and order of play
Katie Boulter’s 56-minute exit asks the same Wimbledon question
Carlos Alcaraz made to work hard for place in fourth round at Wimbledon
09:46 , Luke Baker
Carlos Alcaraz remains on course to meet Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final – but the seven-time champion will not be having sleepless nights just yet.
World number one Alcaraz, touted as the only realistic challenger to Djokovic this fortnight, joined the Serbian in the fourth round after beating Nicolas Jarry.
But it took the Spaniard four sets and almost four hours to get past a player who had not played at Wimbledon for four years and before this week had only won one match here.
Chilean Jarry is a player on an upward curve, however, having risen from 152 in the world at the start of the year to a career-high 28.
Carlos Alcaraz made to work hard for place in fourth round at Wimbledon
Katie Boulter’s 56-minute exit asks the same Wimbledon question
09:28 , Luke Baker
The scoreboard told the story. After 56 minutes of complete domination, of punishing forehands and thumping serves from the racket of Elena Rybakina, Katie Boulter’s exit was as swift as the contest that had preceded it. Boulter had waited all afternoon and into the evening to take to Centre Court and for the match of the day to arrive, but as the defending Wimbledon champion closed out a 6-1 6-1 win that was as one-sided as it looks, Boulter was relieved for it all to be over.
With it, British hopes in the men’s and women’s singles are, too. It has been a brutal two days for the home players, after Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady all suffered the same fate on Friday night. But after reaching the third round, Boulter faced the most difficult task out of them all in Rybakina, who came into her tournament defence after having her preparations disrupted by illness but has since found her confidence and rhythm upon returning to the grass courts of the All England Club.
Read Jamie Braidwood’s full report from Wimbledon:
Katie Boulter’s 56-minute exit asks the same Wimbledon question
Wimbledon order of play and Sunday’s schedule
09:17 , Luke Baker
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek return to top billing on Centre Court as the fourth round of the Championships get underway on the tournament’s middle Sunday.
Djokovic will continue his bid for a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title and the big-serving Polish player Hubert Hurkacz is set to be his toughest challenge yet at the All England Club.
The Serbian, who raced past Stan Wawrinka on Saturday night, has yet to drop a set this week and will look to extend his winning run at Wimbledon to 32 matches against the 17th seed.
Swiatek takes on the Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, while Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina faces former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka as she looks to continue her comeback run.
Here is Sunday’s intended order of play:
Wimbledon order of play and Sunday’s schedule
Wimbledon 2023
09:16 , Luke Baker
Good morning and welcome back to our coverage of Wimbledon. We’re in for a treat on this middle Sunday with a slew of big names lined up