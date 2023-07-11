Wimbledon 2023 live: Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina latest updates

Elina Svitolina took the first set against Iga Swiatek - Shutterstock/Tolga Akmen

03:39 PM BST

Swiatek 5-7, 6-6 Svitolina*

Swiatek gets another short ball but hits another forehand error when in a good position, 15-15. On the very next point, Swiatek finds herself in a similar position but gets it right, 30-15.

And she forces a tiebreak with her first ace of the match.

03:36 PM BST

Swiatek* 5-7, 5-6 Svitolina

First ace of the match from Svitolina, 15-30. She then shows incredible speed to reach a Swiatek forehand down the line and hits a wonderful running backhand pass cross court.

Pressure back on Swiatek...

03:31 PM BST

Swiatek 5-7, 5-5 Svitolina*

Ideal game for Swiatek as she races to 40-0. And stays in the set when Svitolina nets a forehand.

Iga Swiatek plays a forehand against Elina Svitolina - Getty Images/Julian Finney

03:28 PM BST

Swiatek* 5-7, 4-5 Svitolina

Double fault from Svitolina to start the game. Forehand down the line from Svitolina goes long, 15-30.

Swiatek forehand return winner off a weak second serve from Svitolina, 15-40. Svitolina saves the first break point.

Swiatek takes control of the rally and steps into a short ball from Svitolina but pushes her forehand wide, deuce. Really bad error.

Big first pump from Svitolina as she completes the recovery to hold serve and pile all the pressure back on Swiatek, who has been shaky on serve today.

03:22 PM BST

Swiatek 5-7, 4-4 Svitolina*

Svitolina is off balance but manages to scoop a backhand pass beyond the advancing Swiatek, 0-15. Better from Swiatek as she whips a forehand winner into the corner, 15-15.

Replica of the previous point as Swiatek hits another forehand winner, 30-15. Swiatek hits a tough overhead, Svitolina reaches the ball and gets good length on her backhand but Swiatek keeps her composure to hit her third forehand winner of the game.

Swiatek's notes - BBC

03:16 PM BST

Swiatek* 5-7, 3-4 Svitolina

Svitolina’s forehand hits the baseline and catches out Swiatek, who sends a forehand long. She is furious with her self after that shot.

And she is even more demoralised after netting a backhand to concede the game.

03:14 PM BST

Swiatek 5-7, 3-3 Svitolina*

Double fault from Swiatek put her 15-40 down. Another loose forehand from Swiatek goes long and Svitolina breaks back again.

21 unforced errors from the world No 1 which feels low given the amount of mistakes she’s made today.

03:10 PM BST

Swiatek* 5-7, 3-2 Svitolina

Svitolina tries to get herself going again after her loss of focus and holds to 15 with strong serving.

She’s only made 54 per cent of first serves but she’s winning 81 per cent of those points and getting 89 per cent of returns in play.

03:08 PM BST

Swiatek 5-7, 3-1 Svitolina*

Break consolidated by Swiatek as she holds 15. She has definitely come out with a different mindset but the turning point is unquestionably that miss from Svitolina in the previous game.

Iga Swiatek speaks to her team after losing the first set against Elina Svitolina - Getty Images/Sebastien Bozon

03:03 PM BST

Swiatek* 5-7, 2-1 Svitolina

Svitolina is in complete control of the game but inexplicably nets a forehand, taking the point far too casually, 40-15.

Swiatek then forces Svitolina to deuce. And earns a break point with a forehand winner.

Swiatek blasts a cross-court backhand and Svitolina’s desperate response goes into the net.

Just like the first set, Swiatek breaks early.

02:57 PM BST

Swiatek 5-7, 1-1 Svitolina*

Better from Swiatek as she blasts a backhand winner down the line, 40-15. Big first serve from Swiatek and Svitolina’s return lands short.

Swiatek ends Svitolina’s streak at five.

02:54 PM BST

Second Set: Swiatek* 5-7, 0-1 Svitolina (*denotes next server)

15 minutes after the final point of the first set, we are back under way on Centre.

And Svitolina carries on where she left off, playing with aggression and forcing Swiatek into errors.

The Pole has hit 17 unforced errors to eight from Svitolina.

02:47 PM BST

A penny for Swiatek's thoughts

Swiatek opted not to leave the court during the delay and the camera catch her writing notes in a book.

I wonder what she’s writing...

02:46 PM BST

Pegula leads Vondrosova 4-6, 6-2, 3-1

By Molly McElwee

Just as Jessica Pegula went a break up in the deciding set of her quarterfinal against Marketa Vondrousova, the referee came onto court to alert them play was going to be suspended.

It isn’t raining yet, but organisers are trying to preempt an incoming shower, and the roof on No 1 Court is being closed.

Jessica Pegula in action against Marketa Vondrousova - PA/John Walton

02:41 PM BST

Play suspended

It is not raining. But it is forecast and therefore the umpire announces that the roof will be closed.

Takes about 10mins for the roof to cover the court and the air conditioning to turn on. So around 15mins delay.

02:35 PM BST

Swiatek 5-7 Svitolina*

Svitolina creeps into the net after a forehand approach shot and finishes with a deft short volley, 0-30. Swiatek takes the rally to Svitolina and earns a backhand error, 15-30.

Deep return from Svitolina off a short second serve and Swiatek nets a backhand, two set points.

Swiatek backhand volley goes wide and Svitolina steals the set. Scenes on Centre.

02:32 PM BST

'Svitolina has become a folk hero'

By Simon Briggs on Centre Court

After a sleepy start, the Centre Court fans are starting to make themselves heard. Svitolina has become a folk hero here after her magnificent win over Victoria Azarenka on Sunday, and her service hold for 4-5 was cheered to the rafters.

I feel like it discomfited Swiatek, who isn’t used to being up against such a strong crowd favourite. She swished her racket angrily after double-faulting to bring the score back to 5-5.

Elina Svitolina in action - Reuters/Toby Melville

02:30 PM BST

Swiatek* 5-6 Svitolina

Svitolina races to 40-0 then double faults which earns more groans from the crowd, who are clearly favouring the Ukrainian.

Swiatek miscues a forehand return and Svitolina holds to lead for the first time in the match.

Pressure back on the world No 1.

02:27 PM BST

Swiatek 5-5 Svitolina*

Sloppy start to the service game by Swiatek as she slips to 0-30. Swiatek forehand long and that brings up three break points.

Double fault Swiatek. Wow. Didn’t see that total lack of focus coming. Svitolina breaks back.

02:22 PM BST

Swiatek* 5-4 Svitolina

Svitolina tries a drop shot, it is decent but Swiatek gets up to the ball and flicks a backhand winner cross court, 0-30.

Good recovery from Svitolina to get back to 30-30. Huge forehand winner from Svitolina to hold serve. Unquestionably her best shot of the day.

Where has that firepower been all match?

02:18 PM BST

Swiatek 5-3 Svitolina*

Crushing forehand winner from Swiatek, 15-30. She has an extra injection of pace which Svitolina just doesn’t have. More groans from the crowd as Svitolina nets a forehand, 30-30.

Swiatek gets lucky with a net cord as the ball clips the tape, drops low and Svitolina can’t get the ball back in play, 40-30.

Svitolina flattens out her forehand cross court and Swiatek sends a forehand into the tramlines, deuce.

Svitolina slices a defensive forehand long and Swiatek holds to move a game away from the set.

Elina Svitolina in action against Iga Swiatek - Tolga Akmen/Shutterstock

02:12 PM BST

Swiatek* 4-3 Svitolina

Perhaps this love hold for Svitolina will kick start the match for her. She finds her first serve here and earns herself some cheap points off errors from the world No 1

02:09 PM BST

Swiatek 4-2 Svitolina*

Swiatek consolidates the break with a hold to 15. Not the highest quality match in the early stages. Feels like the crowd are waiting to be entertained and it is not happening yet.

I’d say the majority of the spectators appear to be supporting Svitolina.

02:03 PM BST

Swiatek* 3-2 Svitolina

Another Svitolina service game where she is being tested by Swiatek. A defensive sliced forehand into the net means it is a break point opportunity for Swiatek.

Groans from the crowd as Svitolina sends a forehand into the tramlines to hand Swiatek another break.

01:59 PM BST

Swiatek 2-2 Svitolina*

First half opening for Svitolina on the Swiatek serve after rushing the world No 1 into a backhand error, 15-30.

Swiatek gets low and whips a forehand into the corner for a winner, 30-30. Svitolina has a chance to pass Swiatek at the net but the Pole guesses the right way and gets her racket to the ball, which bounces just over the net, 40-30.

We go to deuce after Swiatek nets a backhand. Another backhand error from Swiatek and it means a break point for Svitolina.

Forehand into the net from Swiatek and Svitolina breaks back.

Iga Swiatek hits a forehand against Elina Svitolina - Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

01:49 PM BST

Swiatek* 2-1 Svitolina

Svitolina takes control of the game as she moves to 40-15 but Swiatek keeps things close with a forehand winner which Svitolina barely moved for.

But there’s relief for Svitolina as she finally gets on the scoreboard when Swiatek nets a forehand return.

01:47 PM BST

Swiatek 2-0 Svitolina*

The No 1 seed continues her ideal start to the match with a love hold. Svitolina will never give up on a point and always hustles but she will need to show more aggression in her tennis if she wants to worry Swiatek today.

01:43 PM BST

First Set: Swiatek* 1-0 Svitolina (*denotes next server)

Early statement of intent from the world No 1 as she crushes a forehand into the corner and Svitolina can’t get the ball back in play.

The Ukrainian knows if she leaves the ball short, she’ll be in trouble. Svitolina mis-hits a forehand into the tramlines, 15-30.

Swiatek tries to take the initiative again but whips a forehand of her own into the tramlines, 30-30. Deep return by Swiatek off a Svitolina second serve and the Ukrainian nets a backhand, deuce.

Good backhand pass from Svitolina but an even better half volley from Swiatek bounces twice for a winner, break point.

Double fault Svitolina and Swiatek is gifted an early break.

01:34 PM BST

Here we go!

Looking for a place in the semi-finals ✨



Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina enter Centre Court...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/VRiy6fJDnR — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2023

01:30 PM BST

Anticipation is building...

An honorary steward reviews the order of play on day nine - PA/Victoria Jones

Spectators arrive at Wimbledon - PA/Victoria Jones

People queuing ahead of day nine of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships - PA/Victoria Jones

01:25 PM BST

Swiatek on her respect for Svitolina

For sure, yeah, we respect each other. We like each other. It’s all pretty positive. It’s good to have these kind of players on tour that are nice and they have kind of good values, I think. I’m happy that she’s back after becoming a mother. I don’t know how tough it is, but I’m sure it’s really tough. Yeah, I’m happy that she’s playing a solid game.

01:16 PM BST

A warning sign for Swiatek

Elina Svitolina has had her fair share of success against the world's top player#FiveThingsToWatch | @BarclaysUK pic.twitter.com/j9RK3i6Vbz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2023

01:08 PM BST

01:00 PM BST

Women's quarter-final day

Hello and welcome to coverage from Centre Court as Iga Swiatek takes on Elina Svitolina for a place in the semi-finals.

Both women have had to battle their way into the last eight, needing three sets to overcome their opponents in the previous round. Svitolina capped a brilliant first week with that dramatic victory over Victoria Azarenka to make it back-to-back quarter-finals at grand slams following the birth of her first child.

Svitolina said: “So far I feel fine. For me, as soon as I had opportunity to practice, as soon as I had the green light from doctors, at the beginning of my comeback I was really working hard on my fitness, I was working out a lot. This was really priority for me.

“Now I feel like this was the right way. It was the right thing to do. Then it took little bit of time for me to transfer it on the court. But, yeah, I’m very happy with my fitness so far. Have my physio here right now. We are working hard to prepare me for each match. So far it’s been injury-free. This is the priority right now.”

Swiatek, who won her third French Open title last month, suffered from fever and possible food poisoning before the start of Wimbledon and had to withdraw from the semi-finals of the Bad Homburg Open.

But she recovered in time to compete at SW19, winning her first three matches in straight sets before saving two match points to claw out a 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3 victory against Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

“I think she’s that kind of player who is patient,” Swiatek said of 28-year-old Svitolina.

“She has enough experience to have all the skills to play defence, play offence. She won so many big tournaments, like WTA Finals... She’s a really solid player. So I have to be ready for everything.”