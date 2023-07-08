Wimbledon 2023 live: Day six scores and updates as Katie Boulter faces Elena Rybakina

Katie Boulter takes on Elena Rybakina - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Boulter* 1-6, 1-5 Rybakina

Chance for Boulter? Two backhand errors from Rybakina make it 0-30. Backhand pass opportunity for Boulter but Rybakina reads the cross court shot and puts away a volley, 15-30.

111mph first serve from Rybakina and Boulter’s return goes into the tramlines, 30-30. Backhand long from Boulter, 40-30. Bad error that.

Lifeline for Boulter as Rybakina makes another backhand error, deuce. But Rybakina responds like a great champion does with an ace and a forehand winner to move a game away from the fourth round.

09:42 PM BST

Boulter 1-6, 1-4 Rybakina*

Too good from Rybakina as she dominates the rally from start to finish, sending Boulter left and then right before finishing with a volley winner, 0-30.

Deep and flat return from Rybakina and Boulter nets a forehand, two break points. Mis-hit forehand by Boulter and Rybakina breaks again.

Sadly that appears to be the cue for many people on Centre Court to leave. They don’t see a way back for the Briton and it is tough to disagree with them.

09:37 PM BST

Boulter* 1-6, 1-3 Rybakina

Coming into this game, Boulter had won just 5/20 receiving points on Rybakina’s serve.

She gets a sixth by rushing Rybakina into a backhand error, 30-15. But that’s all she gets as Rybakina holds to 15 when Boulter sends a backhand return long.

09:34 PM BST

Boulter 1-6, 1-2 Rybakina*

The fans on Centre are desperate to see a match here and are getting behind Boulter on every point she wins.

A drive forehand winner from Boulter makes it 40-15. And she finally ends Rybakina’s streak of games by holding to 15 here.

She desperately needed that.

09:31 PM BST

Boulter* 1-6, 0-2 Rybakina

Rybakina continues to serve so impressively, giving Boulter nothing to work off. The weight and depth of shot off both sides from Rybakina is breathtaking.

Another comfortable service hold to consolidate the break.

09:27 PM BST

Second Set: Boulter 1-6, 0-1 Rybakina* (*denotes next server)

More problems for Boulter as a double fault makes it 0-30. Big slice of luck for Rybakina as her backhand clips the net cord and the ball drops dead on Boulter’s side of the court, 15-40.

Backhand into the net from Boulter and Rybakina breaks again. Seven games in a row for Rybakina.

Katie Boulter in action against Elena Rybakina - Reuters/Toby Melville

09:22 PM BST

Boulter* 1-6 Rybakina

Fastest serve for the match for Rybakina at 119mph as she blasts an ace past Boulter, 30-0.

But she can also do it on her second serve as she spins a 99mph serve down the T for an ace and the set.

Rybakina has won all her points when the first serve has gone into play and won 11/21 points on the return.

Total domination and an uphill task for Boulter now.

09:20 PM BST

Boulter 1-5 Rybakina*

Boulter gets back on track as she races to 40-0. But a Rybakina forehand winner makes it 40-30 and under pressure from a deep Rybakina return, Boulter frames a backhand wide, deuce.

Break point Rybakina as she continues to rush and force Boulter into errors. And third seed earns the double break after Boulter nets a backhand.

Unfortunately for the Briton, she has no answer to Rybakina at the moment.

09:13 PM BST

Boulter* 1-4 Rybakina

Boulter wants to go toe-to-toe with Rybakina but that is a risky game against one of the biggest ball strikers in tennis.

A 117mph ace from Rybakina to finish the game and consolidate the break is a sign of the defending champion’s power.

09:10 PM BST

Boulter 1-3 Rybakina*

Back-to-back backhand errors from Boulter after deep returns from Rybakina puts her under pressure.

She responds by finding a first serve and finishing with a forehand winner, 15-30. Huge hitting from Rybakina, Boulter does brilliantly to stay in the rally and is rewarded when Rybakina mis-hit forehand goes long.

Boulter nets a backhand off a deep Rybakina backhand and it is break point. Great second serve by Boulter, she crushes a forehand and Rybakina nets. Deuce.

Chance for Boulter to pass Rybakina at the net but she gets it all wrong and Rybakina puts away a simple volley, second break point.

Boulter tries another drop shot and fails miserably again. Groans from the crowd and Rybakina takes the lead.

Alex De Minaur (L) takes a seat to watch girlfriend Katie Boulter - Getty Images/Julian Finney

09:03 PM BST

Boulter* 1-2 Rybakina

114mph ace from Rybakina down the T, 30-0. Rybakina then whips a forehand into the corner for a winner, 40-0.

And she holds to 15 with a 103mph ace.

09:00 PM BST

Boulter 1-1 Rybakina*

Crushing backhand winner by Boulter into the corner, 15-0. Struck that very cleanly and should boost her confidence.

Boulter gets a drop shot all wrong, Rybakina moves up the court and easily puts away a forehand winner, 30-15. Good response from Boulter as her 109mph first serve is unreturned.

And she completes a good service hold by rushing Rybakina into another error.

08:57 PM BST

First Set: Boulter* 0-1 Rybakina (*denotes next server)

105mph first serve from Rybakina to open the match and Boulter’s backhand return goes well wide. Double fault by Rybakina followed by an ace, 30-15.

Deep forehand into the corner from Rybakina leads to a defensive forehand into the net from Boulter.

And Rybakina holds after Boulter’s forehand on the run goes into the tramlines.

08:50 PM BST

Here we go!

After a very long wait, Boulter and Rybakina walk onto the court for their match. Curfew is at 11pm so they have about two hours to finish.

08:42 PM BST

GAME> SET> MATCH> JABEUR

All over on Centre Court as the sixth seed hits an ace on match point to complete victory.

Now time for the main event, Boulter vs Rybakina.

Ons Jabeur is through to the fourth round - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

08:35 PM BST

Jabeur breaks!

Fifth double fault, followed by a forehand into the net from Andreescu and Jabeur breaks to lead 5-4 in the final set.

After the changeover, Jabeur will serve for the match.

08:32 PM BST

08:22 PM BST

Game on!

50 minutes after leaving due to the rain, Jabeur and Andreescu resume their match with Jabeur serving at 2-3.

Another late night under the roof at Wimbledon.

Tennis and football world collide as Leah Williamson of Arsenal Women and England chats to Billie Jean King - Getty Images/Julian Finney

08:11 PM BST

Play cancelled on the outside court

It is getting dark outside and after the rain stopped for a few moments, the wet weather returned. Looks like play on the outside courts won’t be resuming which means the players will be returning tomorrow to finish.

On Court 1, Berrettini and Zverev have returned but both are complaining that the grass is still slippery.

The tournament referee comes out and there is a long discussion. And the players eventually begin warming up.

Jabeur and Andreescu have only now just returned to Centre.

07:49 PM BST

Latest scores

Centre Court

Jabeur 3-6, 6-3, 2-3 Andreescu

Court No 1

Zverev 3-6, 4-4 Berrettini

Court No 2

Tiafoe 2-6, 3-6 Dimitrov

Frances Tiafoe reacts as rain falls at Wimbledon - Reuters/Hannah Mckay

07:36 PM BST

Rune vs Davidovich analysis from Jeremy Wilson on Court 3

High drama and plenty of edge on Court Three where the number six seed Holger Rune has recovered from 8-5 down in the first-to-10 fifth set tie breaker to win five points in a row and beat Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Incredibly, at 8-8 in the tie break, Fokina tried an underarm serve. Rune, who was already furious after being denied the chance to challenge a close line call earlier in the set, ran in and put the serve away. He had saved two match points previously in the set and, after laying flat out on his back on celerbation, is now into the last 16.

8-8 in the tiebreaker.



Who expected Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to do an underarm serve? 😯#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/2ki8QOqkXz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2023

07:29 PM BST

Play suspended

Oh dear. The rain is back at Wimbledon. Play stops on all courts as the staff move quickly to cover them.

The roof is coming on over Centre and Court 1.

07:20 PM BST

GAME> SET> MATCH> RUNE

The Danish sixth seed completes the comeback on Court three. It took him three hours and 59 mins to beat Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4 and 7-6 in the decider, winning the 10-point tie-break 10-8.

What a five-set thriller!@HolgerRune2003 comes through a rollercoaster contest against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina... and look at the relief on his face!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/XglYkkF25a — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2023

07:08 PM BST

Fight back on Centre!

After dropping the first set and looking out of sorts, Jabeur has responded to win the second set 6-3 and force a deciding set.

Ons Jabeur won the second set 6-3 - Reuters/Toby Melville

07:01 PM BST

'It took Noah 40 days to build the ark'

By Molly McElwee

The All England Club has experienced more rain than organisers would have liked this tournament, but Stefanos Tsitsipas went as far as comparing it to a Biblical flood.

After five consecutive days of play, Tsitsipas said it was a challenge similar to Noah building his ark.

“It’s the first time this week that I’ve made it easy for me,” he said after the straight sets victory. “I’ve had a few thrillers the last few days. It took Noah 40 days to build the ark, it feels like the last two matches are equivalent to something like that.

“I’ve never played a match that lasted two days, and rain delaying everything for so long. It’s been four days to complete two matches, it’s never easy. It makes my easier feeling the love of the crowd.

“The body for sure is not the freshest it has been. I’ve done lots of running the last four days. But once the adrenaline kicked in I forgot about everything, including the two matches I played before. It feels like I just got started.”

06:46 PM BST

Medvedev reacts after his win over Fucsovics

I’m very motivated, very determined. For sure I was. I said it before the tournament, that I want to do well here. The thing is that everyone can play well. We saw today, Marton played well. I managed to turn the match around. Great. I play Jiri next. He’s a really strong opponent. I think on grass he can be really dangerous. I’m going to try my best to at least equal the French Open performance. For sure, I mean, right now, as you said yourself, by the results, it’s sure that on clay and the grass I play less good than on hard courts. But I want to try to change it and try to be in the finals of slams playing the best players, even on these surfaces. That’s another chance for me this year. I hope I can continue playing the way I played today. I felt like I played well. Hopefully I can continue this way through the tournament. Like this, I’m going to have my chances.

Daniil Medvedev is through to the fourth round at Wimbledon - Getty Images/AFP

06:31 PM BST

Big names on court at Wimbledon

Centre Court

Andreescu had made a fast start and taken the first set over Jabeur 6-3.

Court 1

Berrettini and Zverev have just got under way. The winner of this match will play Alcaraz on Monday.

Court 2

Two of the sport’s great entertainers, Tiafoe and Dimitrov, have begun with the latter leading 3-2 on serve.

06:20 PM BST

Going five on No 3

Sixth seed Rune has battled back from two sets to one down to force a final set against Davidovich Fokina.

Holger Rune is fighting back against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina - Getty Image/Michael Regan

06:10 PM BST

Highlights on day six so far

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Russian Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 in the third round.

American Christopher Eubanks, backed up his win over Cameron Norrie to extend his best grand slam run by defeating Australian Christopher O’Connell 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 7-6(2).

Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed a 6-4, 7-6(5) 6-4 win over Serbia’s Laslo Djere.

Carlos Alcaraz came through in four sets, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5, to beat Chilean 25th seed Nicolas Jarry on Centre Court.

Czech Jiri Lehecka stunned American 16th seed Tommy Paul 6-2, 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-7(9), 6-2 to set up a fourth-round clash against third seed Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev came from a set down to beat Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and reach the fourth round.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova won in her 50th match at the All England Club with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Natalija Stevanovic.

05:57 PM BST

Roof on Centre is open

After being closed for the previous match, the roof has been opened for Jabeur vs Andreescu.

I suspect it will be closed again by the time Boulter comes on for her match with Rybakina.

Could be another late finish folks.

05:50 PM BST

Alcaraz reacts

It has been really tough. Nicolas is a really great player, coming in playing really well. We played in Rio and it was a really tough match, here as well. I was really happy with the level I played to get through this round. The energy we received was a special energy so thank you very much.

05:43 PM BST

GAME> SET> MATCH> ALCARAZ

The world No 1 is through to the fourth round but he had to come through a extremely tough battle to get the job done.

The Spaniard finally overcoming Jarry 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 in three hours and 56 mins.

Next up on Centre is Jabeur vs Andreescu.

Alcaraz digs deep 💪



The No.1 seed defeats Nicolas Jarry in just shy of four hours, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bb4tWtIzFZ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2023

05:30 PM BST

Much easier day for Tsitsipas...

... who leads Djere 6-4, 7-6 and 3-2 with a break on Court 2

Stefanos Tsitsipas is two sets up - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

05:18 PM BST

The turning point on Centre?

Alcaraz has been well below his best today but has just broken back in the fourth set to level it up at 4-4 against Jarry.

Anybody expected the world No 1 to still be playing after three and a half hours.

05:03 PM BST

Celeb watch

Michael Owen (R) and his wife Louise Bonsall (L) watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

Anna Wintour attends day six of Wimbledon - WireImage/Karwai Tang

Former Olympic gold medalist for Great Britain Denise Lewis - WireImage/Karwai Tang

Emily Atack and Jameela Jamil greet each other - WireImage/Karwai Tang

04:43 PM BST

The No 3 seed is safely through

Back into the Round of 16 💪



No.3 seed @DaniilMedwed overcomes Marton Fucsovics in an entertaining four-set match, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0RnRVs8Ifh — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2023

04:33 PM BST

Light rain at Wimbledon

Some drizzle at SW19 has meant play is suspended on some of the outside courts.

They are continuing on Court 2 where Tsitsipas leads by a set. Out on Court 18, O’Connell and Eubanks are trying to keep warm as they wait for the surface to dry.

The sun is out now though and after a short warm-up, play will resume.

04:30 PM BST

British performance at Wimbledon

By Jeremy Wilson

Had a look over Wimbledon singles over the past decade to compare how many British players in round three across both men’s and women’s draw. Not the worst but under par nevertheless and the lowest since 2018:

Men / women and total:

2013: 1 / 1 total 2

2014: 1 / 0 total 1

2015: 2 / 1 total 3

2016: 2 / 0 total 2

2017: 2 / 2 total 4

2018: 1 / 0 total 1

2019: 1 / 2 total 3

2020: No tournament

2021: 3 / 1 total 4

2022: 2 / 2 total 4

2023: 1/ 1 total 2

Liam Broady, the last British man standing, called his defeat “a Debbie Downer” for the tournament so soon after Andy Murray and Cam Norrie’s exits but was upbeat about the wider health of British tennis. “I think the men’s game is in a fantastic state,” he said. “I think Jack [Draper]‘s going to have a breakout Wimbledon at some point. I think Cam could have easily gone deep. Andy could have. Dan Evans is a bit low on confidence at the moment, but he could have easily gone deep.

“The women’s side, maybe some of the girls didn’t have the Wimbledon they’d hoped to after some of the performances they’ve put in over the course of the grass court season - but that’s tennis. Wimbledon is one tournament. Why could we not have four or five girls in the top hundred by the end of the year, as well?”

04:14 PM BST

Latest scores at Wimbledon

Centre Court

Alcaraz 6-2, 6-7, 4-1 Jarry

No 1 Court

Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 5-4

No 2 Court

Djere 4-6 Tsitsipas

No 3 Court

Davidovich Fokina 3-6, 6-4 Rune

Court 12

Lehecka 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 5-5 Paul

Court 18

Eubanks 7-6, 5-5 O’Connell

03:59 PM BST

Wimbledon’s Centre Court start times could be reviewed

By Blathnaid Corless

Wimbledon’s Centre Court start times could be reviewed after players complained about matches having to be suspended.

The world’s oldest grass tennis tournament is subject to an 11pm curfew by Merton Council, which has led to some matches being suspended in the middle of play, frustrating both players and fans.

But Wimbledon’s tournament director has said the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) would not rule out the prospect of earlier scheduling in the future for Centre Court matches, which begin at 1.30pm.

Jamie Baker, who is responsible for scheduling at The Championships, said although such a change would not be made mid-Championships, “it is something that we are constantly looking at”.

“Nobody enjoys the fact that we have to stop the match in the midst of play, especially when it’s such an amazing one like that was,” he said, referring to Murray’s Thursday night match against Tsitsipas which was suspended at 10.40pm after the third set.

After his defeat against Tsitsipas the following day, Murray said he had made a request before the tournament began not to be scheduled to play late because of the potential disruption.

However, with Murray’s success and popularity making him the most obvious choice for Wimbledon’s prime-time TV slot - the last match on Centre Court - his request was denied.

Mr Baker said Wimbledon was looking at long-term data, rather than individual matches or complaints, to assess whether it would be the best decision to move forward the start times on the tournament’s show courts in future.

“What we’re really trying to do, particularly when it comes to the scheduling and tennis decisions, is try to avoid making a knee-jerk decision based on one or two matches,” he said.

The tournament is in the process of examining data from a period of about three to five years to see if these changes are worth making, and if enough disruption is being caused to warrant them.

“We want to be able to build up enough evidence to say ‘look, if we’re going to make this decision here’s why we’re going to make this decision’, and I don’t think based on one or two matches that it’s probably enough,” he said.

03:40 PM BST

Wolverine is at Wimbledon

By Molly McElwee

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman was spotted on the Broadcast Media terrace, which has a brilliant vantage point for Court 18 where fellow Aussie Chris O’Connell is locked in a first set tiebreak with Chris Eubanks.

The Wolverine actor is in the UK filming Deadpool 3, but has taken a break to catch some tennis, as he is a big fan. He looked like he had popped into the gift shop too, as he had some Wimbledon merch - a cap - in hand.

Hugh Jackman was watching Chris O'Connell, who was in action on Court 18 - Telegraph

03:24 PM BST

The two-time champion has booked her place in the fourth round

Fourth round ticket booked 🎟️@Petra_Kvitova is through after defeating Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 7-5 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/rgaZohfF4s — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2023

03:17 PM BST

Latest update from Chris Bascombe on Centre Court

Nicolas Jarry is a dead ringer for the great Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro. He is currently playing like him, too. High-quality match. Interestingly, if anything Centre Court crowd seems more on the Chilean’s side. Probably more a case of being appreciative of how competitive it is.

03:12 PM BST

Earlier today...

Beatriz Haddad Maia moved into the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career with an emphatic 6-2, 6-2 victory over Sorana Cirstea, a minute before play was suspended due to rain.

Haddad Maia, who became the first Brazilian woman to reach the top 10 in the WTA rankings after her semi-final run at Roland Garros a month ago, shot out of the blocks on a cloudy morning to convert two early breaks and take a 3-0 lead.

Cirstea could be heard urging herself to “Fight, fight, fight,” and although she fought back with a break of her own, Haddad Maia attacked the Romanian’s weaker second serve to break once again and serve out the opening set.

Unable to match the power of the taller Haddad Maia on long rallies, a frustrated Cirstea had animated conversations with her coach between games as she sought answers but found few solutions as the Brazilian went 4-0 up in the second set.

Backed into a corner, the 33-year-old Romanian finally got on the board in the second set when she induced a rare unforced error off Haddad Maia’s forehand before serving to stay in the match.

But that only delayed the inevitable as Haddad Maia ground Cirstea down in her final service game and clinched victory on her first match point. And just in time as the rain came down, the players scrambled off, and the covers came on under grey London skies.

Beatriz Haddad Maia is through to the fourth round - Getty Images/Robert Prange

03:02 PM BST

Out on No 1 Court...

Third seed Danill Medvedev is in a battle against Marton Fucsovics.

The Russian lost the first set 6-4 but fought back to win the second 6-3 and leads 5-3 with a break in the third.

Daniil Medvedev reacts - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

02:55 PM BST

Good news

The rain has stopped, the sun has come out and the covers are being removed on the outside courts which means play should resume shortly.

Here are the latest scores around the ground:

Court 2

Stefanovic 3-6, 5-4 Kvitova

Court 12

Lehecka 6-2, 7-6, 1-1 Paul

Court 18

Eubanks 2-1 O’Connell

02:48 PM BST

Watch: Man hit on the head by ball from another court

A spectator was hit on the head by a shot from a completely different court... 🫨#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GuSx9Pu2GX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2023

02:35 PM BST

Latest score: Alcaraz 6-3 Jarry

Update from Chris Bascombe on Centre Court:

This is a different, much improved Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court; more focused, consistent and having ditched the overhit forehands of the previous round.

Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning the first set - Reuters/Toby Melville

02:30 PM BST

02:24 PM BST

Star-studded Royal Box

By Chris Bascombe at Wimbledon

Much love for the sporting heroes introduced on Centre Court. Fair play to England T20 World Cup star Sam Curran arriving in his cricket whites.

Billie Jean King the clear winner on the clap o-meter, the triumphant Lionesses and Sue Barker close behind.

Meanwhile, has ex-Everton midfielder Tom Davies found a new job?

A very good Tom Davies lookalike on Centre Court today - Telegraph

02:15 PM BST

WATCH: Jarry goes the wrong way on Centre

By Molly McElwee at Wimbledon

Yesterday Carlos Alcaraz said he feels like he “belongs on Centre Court”. Meanwhile his third-round opponent, Nicolas Jarry, gave it away that he felt less comfortable with the big stage before even hitting a ball on Friday.

As Jarry led the way onto Centre Court to open play, the Chilean veered right out of the doorway, striding out onto the grass with confidence - except he was going the complete wrong way.

World No 1 Alcaraz looked confused, turning left towards the chair umpire and the player seats, and it took a beat for Jarry to notice his mistake. Slightly red-faced, he trotted over to Alcaraz, and the pair shared a good laugh.

Talk about breaking the ice before one of the biggest matches of your career.

02:10 PM BST

But on Centre Court...

... Carlos Alcaraz has begun his match against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry.

Jarry is 6’6” and seeded 25th. Still on serve in the early stages with the score 3-3.

02:05 PM BST

The current scene outside at Wimbledon

No play before 2.30pm I’m hearing.

Spectators take shelter on Henman Hill - PA/Zac Goodwin

Spectators shelter under umbrellas on court 18 - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

A spectator stands in the rain with a Wimbledon umbrella - Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

01:50 PM BST

Day six at Wimbledon

Hello and welcome to coverage from Wimbledon with British hopes resting on Katie Boulter later this today.

The British No 1 faces a stern test as she comes up against defending champion Elena Rybakina on Centre Court.

“I think it’s a super great opportunity for me,” she said. “I’ve got nothing to lose. She’s clearly the defending champion for a reason. I’m going to have a swing and go for it. I’ve got a lot of tennis behind me. It’s time for me to test my skills against an incredible champion.

“I think I’m playing really well. I’ve played a lot of matches on the grass. I feel very comfortable. Again, it’s always a tough match on grass when you’re playing people like I am today. They’re going to come back at you with a lot more trouble. I have to find ways to win. A lot of it is my self-belief. A lot of matches I’ve really drawn from recently to help me get over the line. I definitely did that again today, as well as the British crowd.”

That match is scheduled third on the main show court with world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz opening for the second successive day as he takes on Chilean Nicolas Jarry. Last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur will face former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu and second seed Aryna Sabalenka will be in action.

Elsewhere, Matteo Berrettini, who made the final two years ago, squares off with 19th seed Alexander Zverev after knocking out 15th seed Alex De Minaur.

And Stefanos Tsitsipas, who already has eliminated two Grand Slam champions — Dominic Thiem and Andy Murray — is scheduled to be back out on court for a fifth consecutive day against Laslo Djere on Court 2.

“I’m ready for anything, pretty much. Unfortunately, I can’t plan how long I want to play,” said Tsitsipas. “Sometimes I just have to accept what comes from the other side of the net, try and work around that.”

