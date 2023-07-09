Wimbledon 2023 live: Day seven scores and updates as Andrey Rublev wins five-set thriller

Andrey Rublev celebrates winning against Alexander Bublik - Getty Images/Daniel Leal

05:41 PM BST

GAME> SET> MATCH> SINNER

The Italian is through to the last eight at Wimbledon. Incredibly talent, is this finally the year he gets over the line at a grand slam?

Back in the quarter-finals 🔒



No.8 seed @janniksin surges past Daniel Elahi Galan in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lCFE92PTEh — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

05:32 PM BST

Rublev reacts

It was the most lucky shot ever! It was luck, nothing else. I don’t think I can do it one more time. I was just thinking it doesn’t matter, I lost the third set and fourth set. I said if I keep playing I would have one chance, and in the end I had it, played a really good volley and was able to break him. Every set I had chances, on match point he served full power. I kept thinking just keep playing, don’t start to explode before the match is over. In the end I was able to make it.

Andrey Rublev dives for a forehand - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

05:23 PM BST

It doesn't get more Wimbledon than this

"Ladies and gentlemen... if you are opening a bottle of champagne, don't do it as the players are about to serve" 🍾



The most #Wimbledon warning ever from umpire John Blom 🤣 pic.twitter.com/57GBixnM4U — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

05:04 PM BST

GAME> SET> MATCH> RUBLEV

All over on Centre and Rublev completes the the victory in five sets, winning 6-4 in the final set.

Serving for the match at 5-4, Rublev completed a sensational diving forehand winner which left Bublik stunned:

04:51 PM BST

Rublev breaks in the fifth

Nothing to separate Bublik and Rublev in the fifth set until the Russian finally breaks to lead 4-3 when his opponent makes unforced error.

Rublev roars towards his support box. The frustration had been building for him and all his emotions came out there.

04:42 PM BST

Shock result on Court 2

26th seed Denis Shapovalov has been knocked out of Wimbledon.

The Canadian was beaten 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 to Roman Safiullin. Shapovalov appeared to be hampered by a knee problem but refused to retire, which is a credit to him.

Safiullin will now meet the winner of Sinner vs Galan for a place in the semi-finals.

Roman Safiullin is through to the last eight - Shutterstock/Neil Hall

04:26 PM BST

Going five on Centre

Ever the entertainer, Bublik has taken Rublev to a fifth set, winning two tiebreaks in a row.

Alexander Bublik forces a fifth set - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

04:16 PM BST

Upset alert

26th seed Denis Shapovalov is in trouble on Court 2.

The Canadian is losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 2-1 to Roman Safiullin. The Russian never made the main draw at Wimbledon until this year and is now on the brink of reaching the last eight.

04:08 PM BST

Is there a cricket match going on?

By Chris Bascombe

Obviously the tennis is exciting as ever today, but it is fair to say a small gathering of England fans let out a wholesome cheer as Chris Woakes struck the winning runs at Headingley.

“Come on England!” echos around Court One. — Carrie Brown 💙 (@CarrieBrownTV) July 9, 2023

Latest reaction from Headingley here.

03:57 PM BST

Bold returning position from Bublik against Rublev

The return position Bublik just adopted on Rublev's second serve.



He won the point, too, and got to three break points ... but Rublev saved them all, the last one with a ridiculous redirecting half-volleyed backhand winner. pic.twitter.com/mR0x0oxZss — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 9, 2023

03:44 PM BST

Latest scores

Centre Court

Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 Bublik

Court 1

Sinner 6-6 Galan

Court 2

Safiullin 3-6, 6-3, 2-0 Shapovalov

03:38 PM BST

Congratulations Naomi!

Four-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka has reportedly given birth to a baby girl.

The Japanese star and her musican partner Cordae announced her pregnancy after withdrawing from the Australian Open in January.

Osaka said she intends to return to tennis so we look good to potentially seeing her at Wimbledon in 2024.

03:26 PM BST

In-form Pegula into last eight

Jessica Pegula enjoyed one of those scarcely believable days at Wimbledon as her racket oozed winners left, right and centre in a 6-1, 6-3 fourth-round destruction of luckless Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

Tsurenko was left slapping her thighs and talking animatedly into her racket but no matter what she tried, it seemed like her game had slipped into a terminal coma.

Pegula took full advantage of her opponent’s woes as she walloped thunderous winners from the baseline to streak into a 5-0 lead in 18 blinding minutes.

Perhaps still feeling the effects of the mammoth effort she put into overcoming Ana Bogdan in the previous round, when Tsurenko won the longest women’s singles tiebreak (20-18 in the third set) at a slam in the Open Era, the Ukrainian could do little to stop the on-fire Pegula’s charge.

Welcome to the quarter-finals, @JPegula 🙌



The American gets through Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 to move on#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/YXZd0e6ruV — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

03:16 PM BST

Celeb watch

By Chris Bascombe

Celebrity spotting is easy when staring at Centre Court’s Royal Box, but there is more fun to be had identifying the minor celebs wandering around the grounds of SW19, like former Scottish (and Birmingham & Aston Villa) coach Alex McLeish’s.

He was around Court 12 as compatriot Jamie Murray came through in the doubles. McLeish’s chances of a VIP invite in future may depend on Sir Alex Ferguson requesting the red carpet be rolled out for Aberdeen’s 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup squad.

Richard Osman is in the Royal Box with his wife Ingrid Osman - Telegraph/Eddie Mulholland

Oscar and BAFTA award winner Daniel Kaluuya - Telegraph/Eddie Mulholland

1969 Wimbledon champion Ann Jones looks on from the Royal Box - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

03:01 PM BST

Latest scores

Centre Court

Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 0-1 Bublik

Court 1

Sinner 1-1 Galan

Court 2

Safiullin 3-6, 1-0 Shapovalov

02:42 PM BST

'Dimitrov looking in peak form'

By Chris Bascombe

Anyone passing Court 2 earlier had to keep their eyes to the sky as crowd favourite Frances Tiafoe was involved in some high class tantruming. Heading for a hammering from Grigor Dimitrov, the tenth seed received a ball from the ball girl only to reject it by smashing it over and beyond the stand.

Sadly for him, it proved one of his most memorable strikes of a disappointing exit, Dimitrov looking in peak form.

Grigor Dimitrov (front) hugs Frances Tiafoe after winning - Getty Images/Sebastien Bozon

02:30 PM BST

About last night...

Pretty brutal night for me. Lost out to much better player. I just wanted to come on here and say a massive thank you to each and everyone of you that supported me.



It never ever goes unnoticed. 💜💚 pic.twitter.com/bconxKRIEf — Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) July 9, 2023

02:22 PM BST

'Wimbledon has a new star'

By Fiona Tomas on Court 3

What a fairytale run Mirra Andreeva is enjoying at The All England Club. The 16-year-old qualifier couldn’t quite believe what she had done after Anastasia Potapova slammed a volley into the net as the teenager clinched the biggest win of her fledgling career. This was just her sixth match on grass.

Instead of walking back onto the court to soak it all in, Andreeva ambled over to her seat and buried her face in her towel, visibly overcome with emotion. She received a standing ovation as she walked off Court 3. Wimbledon has a new star.

Mirra Andreeva is through to the third round on her Wimbledon debut - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Mirra Andreeva is enjoying herself on the grass - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Mirra Andreeva poses for photos with fans following victory against Anastasia Potapova - Getty Images/Julian Finney

02:09 PM BST

02:00 PM BST

Day seven at Wimbledon

Hello and welcome to middle Sunday at Wimbledon as a host of stars look to progress into the quarter-finals.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek headline the action on Centre Court while Elina Svitolina and Victoria Azarenka go head to head on Court One.

The political significance of this match is huge with a Ukrainian taking on a player from Belarus.

At the French Open, Svitolina beat two Russian players before falling to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals. She was booed in Paris for sticking to the Ukrainian position of not shaking hands with opponents from the two countries due to the ongoing war.

And Svitolina is well aware of what this match means, saying: “A lot of Ukrainians will be watching, will be supporting me. I will go out there and put the fighting spirit on and just really fight for every single point.”

Azarenka, however, said she was happy for Svitolina after she had a baby and returned to the court.

“I’m very happy for her that she had this incredible experience, of going through this incredible experience of having a family and the ability to come back actually very quickly on tour,” she said.

“(She has) already picked up her game at a very high level... I can’t speak for her but it seems like she’s playing with not so much pressure.”

Djokovic faces 17th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, who is 0-5 against the seven-time champion. They’ll play on Centre, where Djokovic hasn’t lost since July 7, 2013, in the final to Andy Murray.

Hurkacz, from Poland, hasn’t dropped his serve in three wins at this year’s tournament, all in straight sets. They’ve met once before at the All England Club, in the third round in 2019 with Djokovic winning in four sets.

“He’s very comfortable playing on grass,” Djokovic said of Hurkacz. “He beat Federer here some years ago. He’s a player that doesn’t mind playing on a big stadium.”

