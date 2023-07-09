Wimbledon curfew strikes again as Novak Djokovic leads Hubert Hurkacz

Novak Djokovic is two sets to the good against Hubert Hurkacz but will have to return on Monday to complete the match - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

By Molly McElwee, at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic was blocked from completing his match on Sunday night, after the Wimbledon curfew caught up with Centre Court for the second time this week.

At 10:34pm, Djokovic had just clinched the second set tiebreak to take a 2-0 lead in this fourth round match when tournament referee Gerry Armstrong strode onto court to suspend play.

The reigning champion did not put up a fight, nor did his Polish opponent Hubert Hurkacz. But this was a very predictable scenario, as the players did not begin the match until 8:50pm.

The suspension of play was booed by the Centre Court crowd, and it will raise further questions about Wimbledon organisers’ staunch refusal to bring forward the start time on its main arena.

Currently it is the last court to begin play each day at 1:30pm, half an hour after No 1 Court and two-and-a-half hours after the outside courts. On Monday Djokovic and Hurkacz will resume their battle as the second match scheduled on Centre Court, which now has a total of four to squeeze in.

Yet another big match was forced into becoming a two-day fixture thanks to a late start-time and 11pm curfew - AP/Zac Goodwin

With tennis matches trending longer and the 11pm curfew a non-negotiable agreement with the local council, it seems untenable for Wimbledon to continue sticking with the late start on their biggest court. Especially as it continues to affect its most important players.

Both of the tournament’s biggest stars have been caught up in the drama, with Andy Murray’s lead against Stefanos Tsitsipas put on ice last Thursday night, leading to his subsequent loss on Friday afternoon.

Djokovic managed to narrowly avoid the curfew on Friday night, but only by blitzing his way past Stan Wawrinka in an efficient straight-sets win.

Djokovic is two sets to the good but was made to work hard for his lead by Hubert Hurkacz - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

On Sunday, it was impossible. Earlier on, Andrey Rublev’s five-set battle set the schedule back on Centre Court, and big-serving Hurkacz was always going to pose a time-keeping problem. It took him and Djokovic one hour and 46 minutes to play two sets, with both extending to tiebreaks.

Two years ago Hurkacz famously ousted eight-time champion Roger Federer with a bagel set in his last ever match on Centre Court, but Djokovic is not a man on his way out. He is on top form, and only hit eight unforced errors across the two sets that were played on Sunday. The Polish player had to be at his best to beat him, and despite putting himself in winning positions, choked both set tiebreaks.

In the first, he was 6-3 up, with no fewer than three set points, when he allowed Djokovic to claw back from the brink — including by clattering an easy forehand into the net.

In the second set tiebreak he was 5-4 ahead, and two points from levelling up the match, but he let Djokovic recover again, and the Serbian secured the set thanks to Hurkacz’s erratic wide forehand.

It was the 14th consecutive grand slam tie break Djokovic had won, continuing a mind-boggling run during clutch moments. But he will still need to finish off the job on Monday.

10:51 PM BST

'It’s probably been a lot of Pimm’s throughout the day'

Azarenka has issued a strong response to the booing she received from the No 1 Court crowd today:

I can’t control the crowd. I’m not sure that a lot of people were understanding what’s happening, so it’s probably been a lot of Pimm’s throughout the day.

Read the rest of her comments here.

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus leaves the court after being defeated by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina - AP/Alberto Pezzali

10:47 PM BST

To be concluded on Monday...

To be continued...



Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz will return tomorrow with the Serbian leading 2-0 in sets#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/wnCw8x26Dw — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

10:37 PM BST

PLAY SUSPENDED

That’s it folks. With the 11pm curfew looming, the tournament referee comes out and tells the players there will be no more play this evening.

The crowd boos. But Centre Court tickets holders for Monday will be delighted.

10:35 PM BST

Djokovic 7-6, 7-6 Hurkacz - TIEBREAK

Hurkacz reads a Djokovic overhead smash but nets a backhand pass, 7-6. Hurkacz forehand wide and Djokovic wins yet another tiebreak, 8-6.

10:33 PM BST

Djokovic 7-6, 6-6 Hurkacz - TIEBREAK

Djokovic gets a short but nets a forehand, 3-4. Djokovic can’t believe that miss. But he responds with a forehand winner, 4-4.

Hurkacz forehand return down the line and Djokovic nets a backhand, 4-5. Hurkacz’s turn to net a backhand, 5-5.

Djokovic guesses the right way off a Hurkacz forehand and places a backhand down the line, Hurkacz hits a half volley but Djokovic finishes the point with a backhand winner, 6-5. Great defence from Djokovic to stay in the rally as Hurkacz tries to blast through him and eventually the Serbian is broken down, 6-6.

10:27 PM BST

Djokovic 7-6, 6-6 Hurkacz - TIEBREAK

Hurkacz forehand return into the net, 1-0. Hurkacz pushes a volley into the tramlines, 2-0. Could be a costly error.

138mph ace from Hurkacz, 2-1. Hurkacz backhand winner down the line, 2-2. Hurkacz forehand return into the tramlines, 3-2. Sliced backhand battle between the two men and Hurkacz wins it after his proves too good for Djokovic, 3-3.

10:23 PM BST

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-6 Hurkacz

120mph ace from Hurkacz to open the game. Then a 124mph wide ace. Followed by a double fault, 30-15.

Djokovic forehand long, 40-15. He’s not happy with that miss at all. Another Hurkacz double fault, deuce. Huge points coming up now.

Hurkacz finds the line with a forehand volley. Gutsy hold from the Pole. Tiebreak time.

10:18 PM BST

Djokovic 7-6, 6-5 Hurkacz*

Hurkacz is making very little impact on the Djokovic serve. In fact he’s won just 10/64 on the return which is very poor.

Djokovic holds to love.

10:15 PM BST

Djokovic* 7-6, 5-5 Hurkacz

Must win service game for Hurkacz to stay in touch with Djokovic. And he makes a good start as Djokovic fails to return his two first serves, 30-0.

Another Djokovic return error makes it 40-0. And 119mph ace from Hurkacz seals a very quick service hold.

10:12 PM BST

Djokovic 7-6, 5-4 Hurkacz*

No such dramas on the Djokovic serve as he holds to love in next to no time.

10:09 PM BST

Djokovic* 7-6, 4-4 Hurkacz

Problems for Hurkacz here as Djokovic places a backhand pass beyond his reach, 0-30. Too good from Djokovic as he moves Hurkacz around and finishes him off with a forehand winner. Three break points.

Hurkacz saves the first with a 134mph ace. Then a 139mph ace. That was huge. Then a 138mph first serve which Djokovic can’t get back into play.

Rare serve and volley from Hurkacz and it is easy to see why after he pushes his volley long, fourth break point for Djokovic.

INCREDIBLE POINT. Hurkacz does amazingly to get a racket onto a Djokovic forehand pass down the line, the ball bounces just inside Djokovic’s side of the net, the Serbian runs for it and reaches it but falls over the net. The point goes to Hurkacz and the pair embrace at the net. The crowd loves.

And they love Hurkacz surviving this service game to hold.

Jelena Djokovic watching Novak Djokovic in action against Hubert Hurkacz - PA/Victoria Jones

10:00 PM BST

Djokovic 7-6, 4-3 Hurkacz*

Djokovic double faults to start the game. He responds by finding a 114mph first serve and Hurkacz sends his return long.

Big chance for Hurkacz to pass Djokovic with a backhand but once again he wildly overhits the ball, 30-15.

Djokovic seals a hold to 15 when Hurkacz sends a forehand return long.

09:57 PM BST

Djokovic* 7-6, 3-3 Hurkacz

113mph ace from Hurkacz, 30-15. But he follows it up with a double fault, 30-30. Then a 132mph ace.

And another 132mph ace out wide. That is seriously impressive.

09:55 PM BST

Djokovic 7-6, 3-2 Hurkacz*

World class from Djokovic as he drag Hurkacz to the net with a drop shot then nonchantly flicks a backhand pass past the Pole, who slips over.

[2] @DjokerNole rallies from 3-6 in opening set tie-break to win 8-6 vs [17] @HubertHurkacz in 4R @Wimbledon.#Djokovic improves to 19-4 in tie-breaks this season by winning his 11th straight TB overall and 13th in a row in #GrandSlam events in 2023. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) July 9, 2023

09:51 PM BST

Djokovic* 7-6, 2-2 Hurkacz

Hurkacz with another forehand error, 0-30. Heavy top spin second serve by Hurkacz and Djokovic sends a backhand return long, 15-30.

Backhand return into the net from Djokovic, 30-30. Another rally goes back five shots and Djokovic wins it after Hurkacz nets a sliced backhand, break point.

124mph ace from Hurkacz, deuce. Two more aces (118 & 130mph) and Hurkacz holds.

Nice weapon to have that.

09:46 PM BST

Djokovic 7-6, 2-1 Hurkacz*

Groans from the crowd as Hurkacz steps inside the baseline and nets a backhand, 30-15. Djokovic ace, 40-30.

And Djokovic holds when Hurkacz sends a forehand return long.

09:43 PM BST

Djokovic* 7-6, 1-1 Hurkacz

Hurkacz has served very well in his defence. But rallies go beyond five shots, Djokovic has the upper hands so far but as long as Hurkacz can continue serving out games to love, he has a chance.

09:41 PM BST

Second Set: Djokovic 7-6, 1-0 Hurkacz* (*denotes next server)

In 2023 especially, Djokovic hasn’t given his opponents many chances to win a tiebreak against him. Hurkacz had three chances to get it done and blew it. And history suggests he will come to rue those bad errors.

The 23-time grand slam champion begins the second set with a service hold to 15.

Hubert Hurkacz reacts - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

09:35 PM BST

Djokovic 7-6 Hurkacz - TIEBREAK

Hurkacz backhand into the net after Djokovic locked in and refused to miss, 7-6. Wild forehand from Hurkacz flies long, 8-6.

09:34 PM BST

Djokovic 6-6 Hurkacz - TIEBREAK

Djokovic double fault, 3-4. Hurkacz ace, 3-5. Another ace, 3-6. Hurkacz slices a backhand into the net, 4-6.

Djokovic finds a first serve and Hurkacz nets a forehand return, 5-6. One more chance. Djokovic short forehand return but Hurkacz nets his forehand, 6-6.

09:29 PM BST

First Set: Djokovic 6-6 Hurkacz

Djokovic defensive lob goes long, 0-1. Wild Hurkacz return flies long, 1-1. Hurkacz with a wild forehand that goes long, 2-1. Bad errors from the Pole.

But he responds with a big serve down the T and Djokovic’s return is long, 2-2. Hurkacz ace, his seventh of the match, 2-3.

Hurkacz forehand return into the net, 3-3.

09:26 PM BST

First Set tiebreak

Nothing to separate Djokovic and Hurkacz and that means we have a tiebreak on Centre.

09:17 PM BST

Away from the drama on No 1 Court

Djokovic has come onto court for his match with Hurkacz.

The match is under the roof and faces a race to be finished before the 11pm curfew, which means they will be back tomorrow to finish.

After nine games in the opening set, Hurkacz leads 5-4.

Novak Djokovic serves to Hubert Hurkacz - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

09:10 PM BST

More reaction from Svitolina

On reaching the quarter-finals:

Really unbelievable. In January when I started playing again I didn’t think that I would be here. I didn’t think on the grass I would play that good. I’m just really enjoying the atmosphere, this chance. I’m really thankful for the chance to play here.

On having to sell her ticket to go and watch Harry Styles:

I hope Harry is watching. I’m just a big fan of his.

09:03 PM BST

Martina Navratilova reacts on the BBC

Elina Svitolina played the braver tennis in the whole third set, particularly in the closing stages, and deserved to win this match. She is beside herself.

Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Victoria Azarenka - Reuters/Toby Melville

08:56 PM BST

Svitolina reacts

After giving birth to our daughter, this is the second happiest moment in my life. I heard you guys cheering for me and I almost wanted to cry. You guys gave me so much strength today. Back home there is lots of people watching and cheering for me. I know how much it means to them. Any moment they can share a moment of happiness. I was just thinking there is tough times in Ukraine. I cannot complain I just have to fight and try to win every single point.

08:46 PM BST

GAME> SET> MATCH> SVITOLINA

All over on No 1 Court after a tension filled, thrilling battle but it is Svitolina who comes through, winning 2-6, 6-4, 7-6.

As expected the two don’t shake hands at the end of the match but there is an acknowledgement between them. But as Azarenka walks off the crowd boos her, she stops and pauses, shakes her head and then leaves.

Svitolina will now meet Swiatek on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals.

Epic. Elina ✨@ElinaSvitolina outlasts Victoria Azarenka in a rollercoaster three-set thriller to progress to the quarter-finals 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9) 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vikVFGuTFj — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

08:31 PM BST

GAME> SET> MATCH> SWIATEK

The very best find a way to get it done and Swiatek has done just that.

The world No 1 completes a tough 6-7, 7-6 6-3 win over Bencic on Centre. The relief on her face is clear for all to see.

And she plays the winner of Svitolina vs Azarenka next!

Iga for more.



World No.1 @iga_swiatek defeats Belinda Bencic 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3 in a contest that lasted over three hours ⏱#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BNQogDqP6t — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

08:23 PM BST

10 point tiebreak time on No 1

So it all comes down to a tiebreak to separate Svitolina and Azarenka.

Standby!

08:17 PM BST

Latest scores

Centre Court

Swiatek 6-7, 7-6, 5-2 Bencic

No 1 Court

Azarenka 6-2, 4-6, 5-6 Svitolina

08:08 PM BST

The story behind Murray & Townsend's push ups (see 19:04 post)

Jamie Murray was forced to do press-ups as a punishment by his hardline partner Taylor Townsend after their mixed doubles win at Wimbledon.

Britain’s Murray and American Townsend needed two tie-breaks, the second a marathon ending 15-13, to beat Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Jan Zielinski.

Murray had earlier won in the men’s doubles with Australian partner Michael Venus in three sets against Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler.

But that gruelling schedule did not stop Townsend from making the Scot do a forfeit alongside her for not serving well enough.

“It was punishment for me to keep bloody serving in the net,” said Murray.

“I was like blowing it all of the time. She was like, ‘oh my God, we should do some press-ups’.

“She did outlast me. I said to her ‘keep going, I don’t want to fail in front of all of these people’. I was happy to bow out after 10. I don’t like them.”

07:51 PM BST

'Crowd very much behind Svitolina'

I was completely engrossed by that second set of Elina Svitolina v Victoria Azarenka, and the atmosphere was electric on No 1 Court. Safe to say the crowd are very much behind the Ukrainian player. A few Ukraine flags dotted around too #Wimbledon — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) July 9, 2023

07:46 PM BST

'Boos in Azarenka’s direction'

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Simon Briggs on No 1 Court

Scenes on No1 Court as Svitolina levels at one set apiece. This crowd is more partisan than I had expected. I even heard a boo in Azarenka’s direction, which is almost unheard of among the polite folk of Wimbledon.

A couple of people have makeshift Ukraine flags which they have sneaked past security.

07:40 PM BST

Final set deciders on Centre and No 1

After saving those match points, Swiatek makes it count by dominating the tiebreak, winning it 7-2.

While on No 1 Court, Svitolina fought back from a break down to break Azarenka in the 10th game of set two and won it 6-4.

Still to come today...Novak Djokovic.

Elina Svitolina is fighting back against Victoria Azarenka - Getty Images/Patrick Smith

07:35 PM BST

Boulter & De Minaur beaten in the doubles but at least they will have this moment

Now we know who wears the trousers...@AlexDeMinaur wanted to take control of the rally, but @KatieCBoulter didn't let him 😆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ePFES8BTWf — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

07:30 PM BST

Swiatek saves match points

Backhand long from Swiatek means she slips to 15-40. She saves the first match point. Then the second with a backhand winner.

Gutsy play by Swiatek. And she survives to force that tiebreak.

Here we go!

Iga Swiatek stretches for a forehand against Belinda Bencic - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

07:24 PM BST

Pressure on Swiatek

The World No 1 must hold serve at 5-6 to force a tiebreak and for her sake send this match into a final set.

Standby...

07:08 PM BST

Bencic fights back

After losing the first set, Swiatek broke Bencic at the start of the second set and was leading until the Swiss broke back and held serve to lead 4-3.

The world No 1 is in trouble here and the Centre Court crowd can sense it.

07:04 PM BST

Watch: Taylor Townsend and Jamie Murray celebrate their doubles win in unusual fashion

06:53 PM BST

Today's singles results

Men’s Singles Fourth Round

Roman Safiullin, Russia, def. Denis Shapovalov (26), Canada, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. Alexander Bublik (23), Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Jannik Sinner (8), Italy, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Singles Third Round

Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Anastasia Potapova (22), Russia, 6-2, 7-5.

Women’s Singles Fourth Round

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Marie Bouzkova (32), Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula (4), United States, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-3.

06:44 PM BST

First set Azarenka

19th seed is in full control of the match on Court 1.

She won the opening set 6-2 and is already a break up in the second.

Victoria Azarenka leads Elina Svitolina on Court 1 - AP/Alastair Grant

06:35 PM BST

First set Bencic

The Swiss star saved six break points before eventually taking the tiebreak over the world No 1.

Are we about to have another shock result today?

Belinda Bencic gets low during her fourth round match against Iga Swiatek - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

06:22 PM BST

Roger continues to have a great time in retirement

When the boss calls you answer 📞 @springsteen pic.twitter.com/FLqlaHL1UR — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 8, 2023

06:08 PM BST

Latest scores

Centre Court

Swiatek 5-4 Bencic

No 1 Court

Azarenka 1-1 Svitolina

No 2 Court

Boulter & De Minaur 3-6, 3-3 Vliegen & Xu

Belarus' Victoria Azarenka and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during the coin toss before the start of their fourth round match - Reuters/Toby Melville

05:57 PM BST

Big crowd on Court 2 to watch Brit-Aussie couple

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur are taking on Joran Vliegen and Yifan Xu in mixed doubles - Telegraph

05:41 PM BST

GAME> SET> MATCH> SINNER

The Italian is through to the last eight at Wimbledon. Incredibly talent, is this finally the year he gets over the line at a grand slam?

Back in the quarter-finals 🔒



No.8 seed @janniksin surges past Daniel Elahi Galan in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lCFE92PTEh — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

05:32 PM BST

Rublev reacts

It was the most lucky shot ever! It was luck, nothing else. I don’t think I can do it one more time. I was just thinking it doesn’t matter, I lost the third set and fourth set. I said if I keep playing I would have one chance, and in the end I had it, played a really good volley and was able to break him. Every set I had chances, on match point he served full power. I kept thinking just keep playing, don’t start to explode before the match is over. In the end I was able to make it.

Andrey Rublev dives for a forehand - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

05:23 PM BST

It doesn't get more Wimbledon than this

"Ladies and gentlemen... if you are opening a bottle of champagne, don't do it as the players are about to serve" 🍾



The most #Wimbledon warning ever from umpire John Blom 🤣 pic.twitter.com/57GBixnM4U — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

05:04 PM BST

GAME> SET> MATCH> RUBLEV

All over on Centre and Rublev completes the the victory in five sets, winning 6-4 in the final set.

Serving for the match at 5-4, Rublev completed a sensational diving forehand winner which left Bublik stunned:

04:51 PM BST

Rublev breaks in the fifth

Nothing to separate Bublik and Rublev in the fifth set until the Russian finally breaks to lead 4-3 when his opponent makes unforced error.

Rublev roars towards his support box. The frustration had been building for him and all his emotions came out there.

04:42 PM BST

Shock result on Court 2

26th seed Denis Shapovalov has been knocked out of Wimbledon.

The Canadian was beaten 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 to Roman Safiullin. Shapovalov appeared to be hampered by a knee problem but refused to retire, which is a credit to him.

Safiullin will now meet the winner of Sinner vs Galan for a place in the semi-finals.

Roman Safiullin is through to the last eight - Shutterstock/Neil Hall

04:26 PM BST

Going five on Centre

Ever the entertainer, Bublik has taken Rublev to a fifth set, winning two tiebreaks in a row.

Alexander Bublik forces a fifth set - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

04:16 PM BST

Upset alert

26th seed Denis Shapovalov is in trouble on Court 2.

The Canadian is losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 2-1 to Roman Safiullin. The Russian never made the main draw at Wimbledon until this year and is now on the brink of reaching the last eight.

04:08 PM BST

Is there a cricket match going on?

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Chris Bascombe

Obviously the tennis is exciting as ever today, but it is fair to say a small gathering of England fans let out a wholesome cheer as Chris Woakes struck the winning runs at Headingley.

“Come on England!” echos around Court One. — Carrie Brown 💙 (@CarrieBrownTV) July 9, 2023

Latest reaction from Headingley here.

03:57 PM BST

Bold returning position from Bublik against Rublev

The return position Bublik just adopted on Rublev's second serve.



He won the point, too, and got to three break points ... but Rublev saved them all, the last one with a ridiculous redirecting half-volleyed backhand winner. pic.twitter.com/mR0x0oxZss — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 9, 2023

03:44 PM BST

Latest scores

Centre Court

Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 Bublik

Court 1

Sinner 6-6 Galan

Court 2

Safiullin 3-6, 6-3, 2-0 Shapovalov

03:38 PM BST

Congratulations Naomi!

Four-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka has reportedly given birth to a baby girl.

The Japanese star and her musican partner Cordae announced her pregnancy after withdrawing from the Australian Open in January.

Osaka said she intends to return to tennis so we look good to potentially seeing her at Wimbledon in 2024.

03:26 PM BST

In-form Pegula into last eight

Jessica Pegula enjoyed one of those scarcely believable days at Wimbledon as her racket oozed winners left, right and centre in a 6-1, 6-3 fourth-round destruction of luckless Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

Tsurenko was left slapping her thighs and talking animatedly into her racket but no matter what she tried, it seemed like her game had slipped into a terminal coma.

Pegula took full advantage of her opponent’s woes as she walloped thunderous winners from the baseline to streak into a 5-0 lead in 18 blinding minutes.

Perhaps still feeling the effects of the mammoth effort she put into overcoming Ana Bogdan in the previous round, when Tsurenko won the longest women’s singles tiebreak (20-18 in the third set) at a slam in the Open Era, the Ukrainian could do little to stop the on-fire Pegula’s charge.

Welcome to the quarter-finals, @JPegula 🙌



The American gets through Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 to move on#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/YXZd0e6ruV — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

03:16 PM BST

Celeb watch

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Chris Bascombe

Celebrity spotting is easy when staring at Centre Court’s Royal Box, but there is more fun to be had identifying the minor celebs wandering around the grounds of SW19, like former Scottish (and Birmingham & Aston Villa) coach Alex McLeish’s.

He was around Court 12 as compatriot Jamie Murray came through in the doubles. McLeish’s chances of a VIP invite in future may depend on Sir Alex Ferguson requesting the red carpet be rolled out for Aberdeen’s 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup squad.

Richard Osman is in the Royal Box with his wife Ingrid Osman - Telegraph/Eddie Mulholland

Oscar and BAFTA award winner Daniel Kaluuya - Telegraph/Eddie Mulholland

1969 Wimbledon champion Ann Jones looks on from the Royal Box - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

03:01 PM BST

Latest scores

Centre Court

Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 0-1 Bublik

Court 1

Sinner 1-1 Galan

Court 2

Safiullin 3-6, 1-0 Shapovalov

02:42 PM BST

'Dimitrov looking in peak form'

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Chris Bascombe

Anyone passing Court 2 earlier had to keep their eyes to the sky as crowd favourite Frances Tiafoe was involved in some high class tantruming. Heading for a hammering from Grigor Dimitrov, the tenth seed received a ball from the ball girl only to reject it by smashing it over and beyond the stand.

Sadly for him, it proved one of his most memorable strikes of a disappointing exit, Dimitrov looking in peak form.

Grigor Dimitrov (front) hugs Frances Tiafoe after winning - Getty Images/Sebastien Bozon

02:30 PM BST

About last night...

Pretty brutal night for me. Lost out to much better player. I just wanted to come on here and say a massive thank you to each and everyone of you that supported me.



It never ever goes unnoticed. 💜💚 pic.twitter.com/bconxKRIEf — Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) July 9, 2023

02:22 PM BST

'Wimbledon has a new star'

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Fiona Tomas on Court 3

What a fairytale run Mirra Andreeva is enjoying at The All England Club. The 16-year-old qualifier couldn’t quite believe what she had done after Anastasia Potapova slammed a volley into the net as the teenager clinched the biggest win of her fledgling career. This was just her sixth match on grass.

Instead of walking back onto the court to soak it all in, Andreeva ambled over to her seat and buried her face in her towel, visibly overcome with emotion. She received a standing ovation as she walked off Court 3. Wimbledon has a new star.

Mirra Andreeva is through to the third round on her Wimbledon debut - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Mirra Andreeva is enjoying herself on the grass - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Mirra Andreeva poses for photos with fans following victory against Anastasia Potapova - Getty Images/Julian Finney

02:09 PM BST

02:00 PM BST

Day seven at Wimbledon

Hello and welcome to middle Sunday at Wimbledon as a host of stars look to progress into the quarter-finals.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek headline the action on Centre Court while Elina Svitolina and Victoria Azarenka go head to head on Court One.

The political significance of this match is huge with a Ukrainian taking on a player from Belarus.

At the French Open, Svitolina beat two Russian players before falling to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals. She was booed in Paris for sticking to the Ukrainian position of not shaking hands with opponents from the two countries due to the ongoing war.

And Svitolina is well aware of what this match means, saying: “A lot of Ukrainians will be watching, will be supporting me. I will go out there and put the fighting spirit on and just really fight for every single point.”

Azarenka, however, said she was happy for Svitolina after she had a baby and returned to the court.

“I’m very happy for her that she had this incredible experience, of going through this incredible experience of having a family and the ability to come back actually very quickly on tour,” she said.

“(She has) already picked up her game at a very high level... I can’t speak for her but it seems like she’s playing with not so much pressure.”

Djokovic faces 17th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, who is 0-5 against the seven-time champion. They’ll play on Centre, where Djokovic hasn’t lost since July 7, 2013, in the final to Andy Murray.

Hurkacz, from Poland, hasn’t dropped his serve in three wins at this year’s tournament, all in straight sets. They’ve met once before at the All England Club, in the third round in 2019 with Djokovic winning in four sets.

“He’s very comfortable playing on grass,” Djokovic said of Hurkacz. “He beat Federer here some years ago. He’s a player that doesn’t mind playing on a big stadium.”