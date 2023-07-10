Wimbledon 2023 live: Carlos Alcaraz stays on track for Novak Djokovic showdown after fourth round win

Carlos Alcaraz beat Matteo Berrettini in four sets - PA/John Walton

09:13 PM BST

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz reacts

I know that it was going to be really tough. Matteo is a great player, he made the final here on grass. He’s playing great and it’s not easy after losing the first set. I knew I was gong to have my chances, it’s something I am working on to stay focused and to be able to come back.

09:09 PM BST

The winning moment for Alcaraz

08:56 PM BST

Alcaraz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 Berrettini*

Alcaraz moves serenely to 30-0. Berrettini has a look at a running forehand pass but nets, two match points.

Deep Berrettini forehand return and Alcaraz nets a backhand, 40-30. Berretini hangs in the rally, Alcaraz attacks the net and has a simple forehand volley to win but pushes it long, deuce.

115mph ace out wide from Alcaraz, the response of a champion. Third match point. Wow. Double fault Alcaraz. Back to deuce we go.

Back comes Alcaraz as he goes deep to Berrettini’s backhand and extracts the error. Fourth break point.

One more attack of Berrettini’s backhand and the Italian sends his shot well wide. GAME. SET. MATCH. ALCARAZ.

08:49 PM BST

Alcaraz* 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 5-3 Berrettini

Two forehand errors from Berrettini put him in a tricky spot at 0-30. He gets back on track with a 133mph ace.

But Alcaraz punishes a short ball from Berrettini with a forehand winner down the line, two break points.

Berrettini runs around his backhand and mis-hits a forehand to gift the break to the world No 1.

Alcaraz to serve for the match next.

08:38 PM BST

Alcaraz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 3-2 Berrettini*

The roof is on, the players are back on court and at 8.34pm, the match resumes with Alcaraz serving.

He starts the game with a forehand winner into the corner. And he holds to love when Berrettini miscues a backhand return.

08:32 PM BST

GAME> SET> MATCH> RUNE

The 20-year-old from Denmark completes the comeback on No 1 Court...

Into the last 🎱@holgerrune2003 races back from a set down to defeat Grigor Dimitrov in four sets to reach a first Wimbledon quarter-final, 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4), 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/CXNZ6m5HDY — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023

08:28 PM BST

Alcaraz* 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 2-2 Berrettini

Berrettini holds to love and that is the cue for the umpire to announce that the roof is coming on.

Not for rain but for bad light. So this match will finish under the lights again but should beat the 11pm curfew.

Story continues

08:18 PM BST

Meanwhile...

'Ridiculous'



What a rally this is 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JB2fZNYX9t — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 10, 2023

08:08 PM BST

Fourth Set: Alcaraz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-0 Berrettini* (*denotes next server)

Long wait for Alcaraz at the start of this set after Berrettini leaves the court. And perhaps that has thrown him a little bit as he hits two double faults in a row, 0-30.

But he recovers to lead 40-30 with a 111mph ace and survives that scare when Berrettini nets a forehand return.

08:01 PM BST

Alcaraz* 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 Berrettini

Brilliant lob over Berrettini’s head from Alcaraz brings up two set points. The Italian saves the first with a big first serve.

Then the second when Alcaraz nets a drop shot. Third break point for Alcaraz after a blistering cross court forehand winner on the run.

Berrettini forehand long and Alcaraz breaks for the second time to take the set.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he wins a point against Matteo Berrettini - AP/Alberto Pezzali

07:54 PM BST

Alcaraz 3-6, 6-3, 5-3 Berrettini*

Alcaraz tries to serve and volley but gets the volley all wrong, 15-30. Concerned looks from his player box.

But the Spaniard recovers to lead 40-30 after Berrettini nets a backhand. The Italian is running around his backhand as often as he can to get his forehand into play but Alcaraz is too clever for that.

The US Open champion holds to move a game away from the third set.

07:42 PM BST

Alcaraz* 3-6, 6-3, 3-2 Berrettini

Alcaraz is starting to target the Berrettini backhand and is getting rewarded for his efforts. He earns another break point which Berrettini saves with an overhead smash.

The Italian escapes this service game with a volley winner but Alcaraz is dominating at the moment and continues to lead with a break.

07:32 PM BST

Third Set: Alcaraz* 3-6, 6-3, 2-1 Berrettini

Two forehands pushed long and backhand into the net, makes it 0-40. The Italian saves the first. Then the second with a 131mph ace.

And the third when Alcaraz hits a backhand return long. A bit of inexperience there, he had to get the ball into play.

Berrettini backhand into the net, fourth break point for Alcaraz. Berrettini survives again but on the fifth break point, Alcaraz pushed the Italian wide and gets a defensive lob, which he brilliantly puts away with an overhead smash.

The world No 1 is taking charge on Centre.

Carlos Alcaraz stretches for a forehand against Matteo Berrettini - Getty Images /Mike Hewitt

07:13 PM BST

Alcaraz 3-6, 6-3 Berrettini* (*denotes next server)

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Alcaraz races to 40-0 and three set points but squanders the first two.

But gets it done on the third with a deft squash shot style shot which deceives Berrettini.

07:01 PM BST

Alcaraz hits back

After dropping the opening set, Alcaraz is staging a comeback, breaking Berrettini to lead 3-1 and then consolidating the break.

Alcaraz is turning the heat on Berrettini’s second serve with the Italian winning just 38 per cent of points.

06:58 PM BST

Controversy on No 1 Court

Incredibly tense tiebreak between Rune and Dimitrov.

The Dane uses up his challenges, then at 7-6 in the tiebreak he thinks Dimitrov’s backhand is long and raises his hand to challenge then continues when he realises he has no challenges and the umpire didn’t make the call.

The rally went on and eventually, Dimitrov nets a backhand and it is one set all.

Holger Rune is fighting back - Shutterstock/Isabel Infantes

06:44 PM BST

First set Berrettini

The world No 1 is struggling again on Centre.

First blood Berrettini 💪



The Italian takes the first set 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lX4Qe06cwU — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023

06:34 PM BST

Murray goes for another mixed doubles title

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Frank Morrish

We’re tied up here at a set apiece on court No.3 in the mixed doubles between Arevalo - Kostyuk and Murray - Townsend, but the point of difference has been the Arevalo serve.

His games have been safe bankers for him and Kostyuk, whilst the serving from both Murray and Townsend has been more suspect. Murray has looked strong at the net, though.

Jamie Murray and Taylor Townsend are in action against Marcelo Arevalo and Marta Kostyuk - Getty Images/Patrick Smith

06:21 PM BST

Big statement from Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has called for #Wimbledon organisers to consider bringing forward Centre Court start time from 1:30pm - he suggests 12pm is a better time — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) July 10, 2023

06:15 PM BST

Sabalenka on non-handshake gate

Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian defending women’s singles champion, has backed calls for fans to be clearly explained that players from Ukraine will not shake hands with those from Russia and Belarus.

Someone needs to come out on social media and say there will no handshake - then there is not such hate. It will be good for the crowd to know what is going on... that there is a reason behind the non handshake.

06:06 PM BST

Latest scores

Centre Court

Alcaraz 1-1 Berrettini

No 1 Court

Dimitrov 6-3, 1-1 Rune

Matteo Berrettini in action during his fourth round match against Carlos Alcaraz - Reuters/Hannah Mckay

Grigor Dimitrov took the opening set against Holger Rune - PA/Adam Davy

05:54 PM BST

"Eubanks becomes Wimbledon fan favourite'

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Frank Morrish

Chris Eubanks’ defeat of Tsitsipas was compelling viewing for myriad reasons - the gulf in ranking, the scoreline, the fluctuations - but the great takeaway for me was the American underdog’s charismatic presence on court No.2. Tsitsipas’ popularity - or lack thereof - aside, he had the majority of the crowd under his thumb.

His genuine gratitude and eloquence in the post-match interview will make him a popular figure in this competition and beyond - not to mention the fighting spirit he shares with his namesake.

05:40 PM BST

'I’m going for my revenge'

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Fiona Tomas

Jabeur advances to the quarter-final and keeps alive her hope of a first grand slam. That was so straightforward for the sixth seed, who punches the air before kissing her hand and touching the Centre Court turf. She faces Elena Rybakina next in a repeat of last year’s final.

“I’m going for my revenge,” she tells on-court interviewer Rishi Persad. “It was difficult last year and it’s going to bring back a lot of memories.”

Ons Jabeur touches the lawn as she reacts to beating Petra Kvitova - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

05:30 PM BST

GAME> SET> MATCH> JABEUR

Jabeur just needs 63 minutes to book her spot in the quarter-finals, sending Kvitova packing 6-0, 6-3.

Not many people saw that result coming I think but full credit to the 2022 finalist, who looks on a mission to go one step further.

And next up is a repeat of last year’s final as Jabeur takes on Elena Rybakina.

05:22 PM BST

Jabeur the entertainer

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Fiona Tomas

We’ve just been treated to Ons Jabeur’s footy skills on Centre. The self-confessed Real Madrid fan hits a forehand long, which Kvitova returns, and she sticks out a leg and catches the ball on her trainer.

The crowd seemed to enjoy it. She was a double break up in the second set and appeared to be on the home straight but Kvitova got one of the breaks back to make it 4-3.

05:15 PM BST

Superb Sabalenka glides past Alexandrova

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka continued her march towards a second Grand Slam title this year with a comfortable 6-4, 6-0 victory over Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova to power into the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

The normally aggressive Australian Open champion, who could potentially replace Iga Swiatek at the top of the world rankings by lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish, bagged the first set with a late break playing some delightfully delicate shots at the net.

The 28-year-old Alexandrova had eased past her Belarusian opponent in their previous two meetings but a repeat was never on the cards under bright sunshine on Court One as Sabalenka pounced early in the second set for a 4-0 lead.

Serving with power and precision, the 2021 semi-finalist tightened her grip on the match with a solid hold and closed out the contest when fast-fading 21st seed Alexandrova sent a shot long at the baseline.

Sabalenka, 25, who has dropped only one set in the tournament so far, will face American 25th seed Madison Keys in the last eight.

05:10 PM BST

A later Wimbledon curfew?

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Jeremy Wilson

Something that could solve the controversy over Centre Court timings is a later curfew at Wimbledon than 11pm, but the All England Club clearly remain very mindful of upsetting locals and will not even countenance raising the idea of an extension with the local council.

The other three grand-slam tournaments all have no curfews and so can go as late into the night (or early morning) as the matches need.

05:04 PM BST

'Jabeur's movement around the court is exquisite'

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Fiona Tomas on Centre Court

It’s taken her half an hour but Kvitova is finally on the scoreboard. She lets out a huge roar as she manages to hold serve, but it already looks a long way back from here. Everything is going Jabeur’s way at the moment.

At 5ft 5, the Tunisian might be one of the smaller players on the tour, but her movement around the court is exquisite. She covers the grass so well.

05:03 PM BST

Agree or disagree with Kyrgios?

I think the only person now who honestly can take down or trouble Novak on the grass is Berrettini…. On the grass you need a bomb for some free points. If not you are in trouble. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 10, 2023

In my humble opinion, Berrettini doesn’t have the backhand to trouble Djokovic at all even if he serves incredibly.

04:53 PM BST

'Kvitova in trouble'

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Fiona Tomas on Centre Court

Jabeur is cruising against the two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who has been bageled in a brutal first set.

The 33-year-old Czech, who has won her last eight matches on grass and became the oldest player to win the Berlin Open last month, hasn’t turned up to this one yet.

Ons Jabeur in full control on Centre - Shutterstock/Neil Hall

04:46 PM BST

'Right now I think grass my best friend'

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Molly McElwee

Just a few weeks ago, Chris Eubanks was calling grass “the stupidest surface” in a text exchange with Kim Clijsters. But some encouragement from the Belgian former major champion and a bit of persistence has helped push him on to a nine-match winning streak on the green stuff - and into his first major quarterfinal.

Eubanks’s run has been phenomenal, beating two seeds in Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) and Cameron Norrie (12) at Wimbledon by playing his serve-volley, old school brand of tennis. He and the grass get on just fine now.

“Those words will never come out for the rest of my career,” Eubanks said of his previous harsh assessment of the surface.

“The grass and I have had a strenuous relationship over the years. Right now I think it’s my best friend.”

Christopher Eubanks gestures to the crowd - Reuters/Toby Melville

Christopher Eubanks celebrates victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

04:42 PM BST

'Alarming number of vacant green chairs'

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Fiona Tomas on Centre Court

When faced with growing questions over its 1.30pm start-time on Centre Court this week, the All England Club has stressed it wants to allow adequate time for people to travel and take their seats to ensure their show court is full.

But there’s an alarming number of vacant green chairs around Centre right now, where two top 10 women’s players are battling for a place in the quarter-final.

Ons Jabeur is a double break up in the first set against Petra Kvitova, leading 4-0.

04:35 PM BST

GAME> SET> MATCH> EUBANKS

What a result on Court 2.

The American fights back from two sets to one down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Court 2.

“It’s surreal, it’s unbelievable, I can’t believe it,” he says.

Eubanks the entertainer 🇺🇸@chris_eubanks96 takes down No.5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets to reach the QF on #Wimbledon debut pic.twitter.com/1U9cHr67v1 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023

04:27 PM BST

Eubanks serving for the match against Tsitsipas

Major upset brewing here. Stand by!

04:25 PM BST

Djokovic on his next match with Rublev

He’s a different player to Hurkacz for sure. Very powerful, very quick ground strokes, loves to dictate. I’m not going to talk too much about tactics - I will to keep that to myself. The matches are going to get harder, and I have to get ready for that.

Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Hubert Hurcacz - Shutterstock/Neil Hall

04:18 PM BST

Djokovic reacts

Big credit for Hubert for playing an amazing match. He put up a great performance. Honestly I don’t recall the last time I felt this miserable on returning games. He has one of the best serves in the world and it’s difficult to read it on one of the quickest surfaces in the sport. It was not enjoyable for me. In the important moments I was fortnate to win that first set. This match could have gone a different way but I held my nerves when it mattered.”

04:07 PM BST

The winning moment for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic powers through to the quater-final of #Wimbledon ⚡



Hubert Hurkacz put up a good fight but it wasn’t enough in the end 👏#BBCTennis pic.twitter.com/LDe3aIl1kb — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 10, 2023

04:02 PM BST

GAME> SET> MATCH> DJOKOVIC

Job done for the 23-time grand slam champion as he serves out the game to love and completes a 7-6, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 victory.

Nice embrace at the net between the two players, Djokovic clenches his fist and walks towards his support box.

That was not easy but as the great champions do, he finds a way. Nice ovation from the crowd towards Hurkacz, he’s earnt himself some fans after that display.

03:57 PM BST

Djokovic 7-6, 7-6, 5-7, 5-4 Hurkacz

Hurkacz loses sight of the ball after a high lob from Djokovic and blasts his overhead well wide, 15-30. A clap on the racket from Djokovic to Hurkacz after a ridiculous half volley winner, 30-30.

133mph ace followed by a 124mph ace means Hurkacz forces Djokovic to serve for the match.

03:55 PM BST

Eubanks fight back against Tsitsipas on Court 2

03:52 PM BST

Djokovic 7-6, 7-6, 5-7, 4-3 Hurkacz

Djokovic earns himself two break points on the Hurkacz serve, his first since the opening set.

Hurkacz saves the first when Djokovic just misses the line with a backhand down the line. Then the second with a 135mph ace down the T.

Djokovic gets a third break point after an excellent return and finishing with an overhead smash winner. And he finally gets the break as the wind picks up when Hurkacz sends a defensive forehand long.

Djokovic is two games away from the quarters.

03:39 PM BST

Angry Novak

Novak Djokovic screams at his support box - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

Novak Djokovic takes a tumble - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

03:32 PM BST

Nice catch Sir

03:24 PM BST

Djokovic 7-6, 7-6, 5-7 Hurkacz

Game on folks!

After 37 consecutive service hold between the two men, we finally have a break and it goes the way of Hurkacz, who earns two break points by taking the game to Djokovic with his forehand.

Djokovic saves the first when Hurkacz’s forehand return goes long. But he gets it done on the second, hitting a deep forehand and Djokovic’s forehand reply goes into the net.

Can Hurkacz do the unthinkable and force a fifth set now?

03:19 PM BST

'Packed out Henman Hill'

By Frank Morrish

Henman Hill is packed to the gills as Hurkacz resumes his battle with the indomitable Djokovic. But half of the crowd’s attention is more focused on finding Gaviscon for a particularly vocal audience member.

They’re here to watch one of the greatest tennis players of all time, but the loudest cheer so far goes up when some is found. Gripping scenes.

Fans watch the action from the hill - Getty Images/Patrick Smith

03:14 PM BST

Djokovic 7-6, 7-6, 5-5 Hurkacz

It’s been a very clean display from Djokovic today. 17/25 at the net, 32 winners, 13 unforced errors and 90 per cent of points won on his first serve.

This match is moving quickly toward a tiebreak.

03:06 PM BST

Revenge for Xu

By Frank Morrish

Britain’s Mingge Xu is through to the third round of the girls’ singles after beating sixth seed, Kaitlin Quevedo on Court 4.

Xu showcased her thunderous forehand, serve and impressive racket speed throughout. Quevedo had to battle to hold her serve whilst Xu largely cruised on her own in the first set but.eventually Xu won a scintillating tiebreak.

In the second, both traded breaks before the Briton closed out another gripping tiebreaker for a 7-6, 7-6 victory against a frustrated Quevedo.

Her coach applauded her heart and told me it was gratifying to see her exact revenge for her defeat to the same opponent at the French Open.

Mingge Xu in action during her girls singles match - PA/Bradley Collyer

02:58 PM BST

Djokovic 7-6, 7-6, 2-3 Hurkacz

Just like last night, nothing to separate the two players on serve. Hurkacz is winning 83 per cent of points on his first serve, Djokovic 88 per cent.

Hurkacz is yet to have a break point in the match but has hit 47 winners.

02:52 PM BST

Another Wimbledon retirement

After Medvedev closes out the second set, his opponent Lehecka retires due to a foot problem. He called for treatment earlier in the match on a blister issue and it seems the Czech has decided the pain is too much to continue.

Medvedev now awaits the winner of Eubanks and Tsitsipas, who are battling on Court 2.

Jiri Lehecka receives treatment on his foot - Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

02:38 PM BST

Latest scores

No 1 Court

Medvedev 6-4, 6-2

No 2 Court

Eubanks 3-6, 6-6 Tsitsipas

02:34 PM BST

Here we go!

Djokovic made Hurkacz wait a while but here come the players to resume their match.

Hurkacz gives a wave to the crowd and smiles as he soaks up the atmosphere. The fans have only seen 27mins of action so they will be hoping the Pole can sneak at least one set today.

Ready to resume play.



Novak Djokovic returns to Centre Court leading Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(6), 7-6(6)#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ynLMJixgYa — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023

02:22 PM BST

Next up on Centre...

... is the clash between Djokovic and Hurkacz.

Wimbledon officials will be relieved that the match is getting underway earlier than anticipated given the schedule issues the tournament has had.

It will take a monumental effort for Hurkacz to get back into this match. And I think Djokovic will be very keen to get this wrapped up as soon as possible.

02:14 PM BST

Very tough way to lose for Haddad Maia

Beatriz Haddad Maia receives medical attention - Shutterstock/Neil Hall

Beatriz Haddad Maia (L) hugs with Elena Rybakina (R) as she retires - Shutterstock/Neil Hall

02:07 PM BST

Haddad Maia retires

Haddad Maia retires injured. She’s in tears and distraught at having to withdraw after just 27mins.

After Rybakina held serve to love to lead 4-1, Haddad Maia appeared to get a signal to stop.

02:03 PM BST

Medical time out on Centre

We are under way on Centre Court between Elena Rybakina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

But play has stopped after Haddad Maia pulled up with what looks like a back spasm. She’s left the court to receive treatment, leaving Rybakina practising serves.

After four minutes, the Brazilian returns but is not moving well at all. Could be a retirement here...

01:58 PM BST

' I didn’t throw the racket. I did slip'

By Jeremy Wilson on Court 2

Hard not to feel some sympathy for Mirra Andreeva after her thrilling bid to become the youngest Wimbledon quarter-finalist for 26 years ended in controversy and her storming off Court Two without shaking the umpire’s hand.

Having led by a set and a break at 4-1 against Madison Keys, Andreeva’s exceptional consistency with her groundstrokes went ragged and her hugely competitive on-court persona then drifted dangerously towards self-destruct.

She greeted the frustrating loss of the second set tie-break by throwing her racket - dart-like - along the side of the court towards her chair. Wimbledon are famously jumpy about any threat to their playing surface and, while the incident happened outside the tramlines, it still prompted a code violation and warning for unsportsmanlike conduct. This went unheeded and, with the score at deuce as Andreeva tried to hold serve to stay in the match at 5-2 down in the third set, she slipped on the baseline and flung her racket into the ground. Cue a point deduction that felt harsh but which was justifiable by the letter of the law.

Andreeva tried to protest her innocence in a lengthy exchange with the umpire, claiming unconvincingly that she lost control of the racket because of the slip rather than as a result of her frustration. “I fell… it’s the wrong decision. I didn’t throw the racket. I did slip. I slid and then I fell,” she said.

Two things can be true at once however and, while she did slip, she did also appear to throw her racket into the ground. The perceived injustice was then compounded when, on match point, an overruled line call meant that she was forced into a second serve that Keys punished. Andreeva departed without shaking the umpire’s hand while Keys is into the quarter-finals for the first time in eight years.

Mirra Andreeva was a frustrated figure during her defeat to Madison Keys - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

01:53 PM BST

It's warm day in SW19

A woman sports a straw hat on the eighth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships - Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

A spectator stays cool on Court 3 - PA/Steven Paston

Spectators on the Hill - PA/Victoria Jones

01:43 PM BST

Wimbledon betting offers and free bets

Take advantage of these Wimbledon betting offers and free bets today at SW19.

01:32 PM BST

Day eight at Wimbledon

Hello and welcome to coverage from day eight of Wimbledon, where the sun is out and the competition is hotting up.

Before play was introduced on the middle Sunday, the second Monday at Wimbledon used to be known as Manic Monday with all the fourth-round matches taking place.

It will be less manic today but it won’t lack for drama and entertainment with seven matches scheduled, including the resumption of last night’s match between Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz. The Serbian leads 7-6 (6) 7-6 (6) as he looks to book his spot in the quarter-finals. The winner will face Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev.

Hopes of a home singles Wimbledon champion ended at SW19 after no British players made it through to the last 16.

But Jamie Murray won both his men’s and mixed doubles matches on Sunday - with similar success for British pair Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson, who also made it through to the third round.

The match of the day is Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 finalist, against world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

“Playing against Carlos, it’s always been like a pleasure, a fight, a great fight,” Berrettini said. “I remember playing in Australia against him five sets. Three sets both times Vienna and Rio.

“We always give our best. He’s No. 1 right now, so he’s the best player in the world. It’s going to be a great challenge. But I’m so glad that I have this kind of, like, opportunity right now.

“I remember watching him play Roland Garros from my TVs. Now it’s going to be me against him. I’m really happy for that. I think this thing, yeah, is going to help me to go there and enjoy and find that extra energy that I was talking about.”

Elsewhere, defending champion Elena Rybakina opens play on Centre against Beatriz Haddad Maia and sixth seed Ons Jabeur faces Petra Kvitova.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.