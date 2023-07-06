Wimbledon 2023 live: Day four scores and updates with Katie Boulter in action

Katie Boulter is in second round action on day four of Wimbledon - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

04:13 PM BST

Boulter* 6-0, 3-3, 2-0 Tomova

Two very lucky net cords for Boulter and she gets two break points. Tomova saves the first with a big first serve that’s unreturned.

And the second after a great rally between the two players, Boulter hits a good forehand approach shot but Tomova’s forehand down the line is even better and Boulter can’t get her volley into play.

But Boulter earns another break chance and this time she takes it. Her deep return rushes Tomova and her forehand flies long.

04:09 PM BST

All Russian battle won by Rublev

04:07 PM BST

Third Set: Boulter 6-0, 3-3, 1-0 Tomova* (*denotes next server)

An ace and a backhand winner from Boulter to finish a love service hold. That should give her some belief after a poor second set.

04:04 PM BST

Boulter* 6-0, 3-6 Tomova

Two set points for Tomova as the error count rises for Boulter. And another backhand into the net hands the set to Tomova.

Into a deciding set we go!

04:02 PM BST

Boulter 6-0, 3-5 Tomova*

Boulter slips to 15-30 after a nice drop shot winner from Tomova. Long rally, Tomova digs in and Boulter sends a backhand long.

The crowd comes alive and shows their support but Tomova keeps her head and drills a backhand down the line for a brilliant winner.

She will serve for the set next.



04:01 PM BST

'The tennis power couple' - Latest update from Fiona Tomas

Alex De Minaur, Boulter’s boyfriend and the Australian 15th seed, has just arrived on Court 12 to cheer her on. He’s squeezed into a corner and his appearance is timely - Tomava is showing a lot more resolve in this second set. The tennis power couple have teamed up to play in the mixed doubles later today.

03:55 PM BST

Boulter 6-0, 3-3 Tomova*

After the early breaks in this set, things are settling down with both players holding serve with ease.

Tomova showing a lot more resolve than she did in the first set.

03:53 PM BST

The 2019 US Open champions is finally through

It took four days, but finally Bianca is safely through to the 2nd round of #Wimbledon! 💥



Rain delays can't stop Bibi, let's go 🇨🇦👊@nationalbank pic.twitter.com/lWykaGi1qZ — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) July 6, 2023

03:48 PM BST

Boulter 6-0, 2-2 Tomova*

Boulter’s serve comes to the fore and she gets back on track to the disappointment of Tomova, who is playing at her best at the moment.

Boulter on the full stretch - Reuters/Toby Melville

03:45 PM BST

'Boulter desperately trying to stay in the zone' - Latest update from Fiona Tomas

Boulter suffered a dip in concentration at the start of the second set, when Tomova showed brief signs of a fightback. The Briton appears very sensitive to any outside noise around the court and is desperately trying to stay in the zone. Crowd has fallen a bit silent.

03:42 PM BST

Boulter* 6-0, 1-2 Tomova

Boulter responds well after dropping serve and earns herself two more break points. She squanders them both but earns a third after a blistering forehand winner down the line.

Big ‘come on’ from Boulter as Tomova pushes a backhand into the tramlines. Boulter breaks back.

03:40 PM BST

Boulter 6-0, 0-2 Tomova*

First sign of trouble on the Boulter serve as Tomova comes alive and moves to 15-40.

Boulter is distracted by someone in the crowd coughing and loses focus. She sends a forehand long and Tomova breaks.

03:38 PM BST

'Boulter the bageler' - Latest update from Fiona Tomas

Boulter the bageler. The Brit cruised through that opening set in 27 minutes. She hasn’t given Tomava an inch. There’s five lads wearing wigs in the crowd who stand up and each shout a vowel of ‘K-A-T-I-E’ before singing ‘BOULTER’ in unison. Not sure the rest of Court 12 are that impressed.

03:36 PM BST

Second Set: Boulter* 6-0, 0-1 Tomova (*denotes next server)

Nice round of applause for Tomova after she finally gets on the board. But can she make any inroads on Boulter’s serve?

03:28 PM BST

Boulter 6-0 Tomova*

Set point for Boulter after great hustle sees her reach a short ball and flick a backhand winner up the line.

Deep return by Tomova and Boulter nets a backhand. Drive forehand by Boulter and Tomova nets, second set point.

A series of deep backhands by Boulter and Tomova nets a forehand. Bagel for Tomova!

Katie Boulter won the first set 6-0 - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

03:23 PM BST

Boulter* 5-0 Tomova

This is a very convincing performance from Boulter. She earns three break points in Tomova’s latest service game.

Tomova saves the first two. But Boulter gets the break again when Tomova nets a forehand.

Very tough set for the Bulgarian, who hasn’t got started yet.

03:21 PM BST

'I think he’s hilarious' - Latest update from Simon Briggs

Andy Murray has a long wait ahead of him before he goes on court against Stefanos Tsitsipas this evening, but at least he can kill time by cracking a few jokes. I’ve just picked this up from last night’s press conference by the No10 seed Frances Tiafoe:

Question: If you had to do the top three all-time funniest, most humorous guys, women on the tour that we know, who are your top three?

Tiafoe:

Well, definitely me. Definitely putting myself in there (smiling). I would definitely put obviously Gael in there. He’s unbelievable. It’s just who he is. Just how he carries himself and things he says, quite funny. I’m just going to throw a curveball, you guys won’t really think. I’m going to put Andy Murray in there. Very dry humor. Very, very funny. You guys think he’s boring or whatever, but I think he’s hilarious. Man, I love that guy. We get along really well. Yeah, he’s not one people think about, anything about funny. He’s definitely very funny.

03:18 PM BST

'She keeps walking' - Latest update from Fiona Tomas

A bright and bizarre start here for Boulter, who has broken Tomova in her first service game. The Briton just signalled to the umpire to talk to a random woman who kept pacing up and down the side of the court behind the umpire’s chair for no apparent reason. The 26-year-old was waiting for Tomava to serve as she pointed out the spectator to the umpire. “She keeps walking up and down!” she says. After her first round match was disrupted by Just Stop Oil protestors, the British No.1 doesn’t want any more distractions.

03:16 PM BST

Boulter* 3-0 Tomova

Boulter is flying at the moment. She holds her serve comfortably then breaks to 15 after Tomova double faults.

The Briton’s footwork is sharp, she’s hitting her forehand cleanly and is clearly full of confidence.

03:08 PM BST

First Set: Boulter* 1-0 Tomova (*denotes next server)

Cagey opening game but Boulter earns a break point after a deep return rushes Tomova into a forehand error.

Boulter’s forehand return goes long, deuce. Boulter gets another chance to break but nets a forehand.

Double fault by Tomova gives Boulter a third break point but she pushes her backhand return long.

Fourth break chance after an error from Tomova. And this time, Boulter gets it down. Big groundstrokes from Boulter and she finishes with a forehand winner.

Perfect start.

03:01 PM BST

Courtside on 12

I’ve made the dash over to Court 12 where Boulter is warming up against Tomova.

The grandstands are packed.

02:47 PM BST

A star of the future

16, 68 - At 16y and 68d, Mirra Andreeva is the third-youngest qualifier to reach the R32 of the Women's Singles at Wimbledon in the Open Era, only older than Kim Clijsters (1999) and Cori Gauff (2019). Rising.#Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/sRbt0J9irK — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 6, 2023

02:40 PM BST

'Won’t be an empty seat ' - Latest update from Fiona Tomas

Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 men’s finalist, is busily closing out a four-set win over countryman Lorenzo Sonego on Court 12. There’s a gigantic queue snaking all the way around the court where British number-one Katie Boulter is due on next against Viktoriya Tomova. As the last Briton left in the women’s draw, it looks like there won’t be an empty seat in the house.

Long queues for Court 12 - Telegraph

02:33 PM BST

First set Broady!

Big upset potentially on cards on Centre Court as Broady takes the opener 6-4. The crowd are responding to the energy and quality the wildcard is bringing to the match.

Ruud is a bit of a clay court specialist and has spoken of his dislike for grass but this would still be a major victory for the Briton.

02:25 PM BST

02:23 PM BST

'Krejcikova had totally lost her way' - Latest update from Thom Gibbs

All over on court four, the tenth seed is out to a qualifier, Krejcikova retiring hurt after going 4-0 down in the second set. The dreaded bageling looked highly possible, Krejcikova had totally lost her way. Not the way Andreeva would have chosen to win, but impressive all the same.

Mirra Andreeva is into the third round on her Wimbledon debut - Getty Images/Sebastien Bozon

02:14 PM BST

Four games in a row for Broady

From 1-3 down to 5-3 ahead with a break, an excellent start on Centre Court for the British wildcard.

Britain's Liam Broady in action - Reuters/Hannah Mckay

02:08 PM BST

'Andreeva is flying' - Latest update from Thom Gibbs

Another Andreeva break straight away in the second set, she is 3-0 up and flying, finding a way to stay in the rallies and almost always emerging on top. Mildest hint of rain in the air now. Krejcikova would probably welcome a break. Ice pack out for her ankle again now.

02:04 PM BST

Svitolina marches on

Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Elina Svitolina continued her excellent run in grand slams following her maternity break as the Ukrainian wildcard downed 28th seed Elise Mertens 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 to move into the third round.

Svitolina, who returned to the tour in April following the birth of her daughter in October 2022, reached the French Open quarter-finals last month and proved too good for five-time champion Venus Williams in her Wimbledon opener.

“I enjoy so much being on the court, getting this chance to play in front of an amazing crowd in such an amazing event,” Svitolina said.

“I’ll try to accept what’s coming my way though sometimes there can be tough days. I know my family is there supporting me and enjoying every single moment I get to play in such an amazing event.”

02:00 PM BST

'Year of the veteran' - Latest update from Simon Briggs

Could it be the year of the veteran at Wimbledon? In the men’s draw, perhaps. Novak Djokovic (36) is the runaway favourite. Andy Murray (also 36) has started well. And now Stan Wawrinka (38) is into the third round after a four-set victory over 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Wawrinka plays Djokovic in the next round - a replay of the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open finals. (Wawrinka won both of those despite trailing 20-6 overall.)

Next up: Novak Djokovic ✨@stanwawrinka gets through No.29 seed Tomas Etcheverry in four sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 💪#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4Q0IRGjlME — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2023

01:53 PM BST

World class shot from the Italian

Shot of The Championships?! 🤯



A moment of pure magic from Lorenzo Musetti 🪄#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AzfV4jDYiM — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2023

01:49 PM BST

'Fearless Andreeva' - Latest update from Thom Gibbs

A break for Andreeva and no less than she deserves. She’s forced Krejcikova into some wild shots and has looked fearless every time she has come to the net, hitting a couple of stunning passes. A few here wearing Czech football shirts supporting Krejcikova. They’ve gone a bit quiet.

01:43 PM BST

Choinski's Wimbledon run ended

Hubert Hurkacz showed no mercy to his former doubles partner Jan Choinski as he sent the Briton packing in the second round at Wimbledon.

German-born Choinski, the son of an English ballet dancer, partnered with the 17th seed up until 2016, but could not match him on Court 18 as Hurkacz won 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Defeat brings to an end Choinski’s first appearance in SW19 having been given a wild card, leaving just four Britons remaining in the draw.

Jan Choinski is out of Wimbledon - Telegraph/Heathcliff O'Malley

01:29 PM BST

'People were yelling at each other' - Latest update from Simon Briggs

Something seems to have gone wrong with the human traffic flow around Wimbledon today. There are some quite frightening overcrowding at the south end of the site. I tried to get down to No2 Court to see what the reception would be for the Russia-on-Russia clash between Rublev and Karatsev, and it must have taken me 15 minutes to go 80 metres. This was supposed to be a thoroughfare. People were yelling at each other, trying to work out why it was so rammed, and why the crush kept on going for so long. But none of us were any the wiser when we finally emerged, feeling slightly panicky.

Busy day on the grounds - PA/Adam Davy

01:20 PM BST

Thursday order of play

CENTRE COURT (1.30pm)

Liam Broady (Britain) v 4-Casper Ruud (Norway)

Alize Cornet (France) v 3-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

Andy Murray (Britain) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

COURT ONE (1pm)

19-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands)

Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 20-Donna Vekic (Croatia)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Cristina Bucsa (Spain)

Find out the rest of the schedule here.

01:14 PM BST

'Some fancy an upset' - Latest update from Thom Gibbs

They’re packed in tight on Court 4 for the tenth seed Barbora Krejcikova against Russia qualifier Mirra Andreeva. Clearly some fancy an upset. Andreeva, only 16, has knocked off some impressive names early in her career. This would be quite the feather in her cap. It’s actually more of a visor.

Mirra Andreeva is in action on Court 4 - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

01:04 PM BST

Ready for more tennis?

Hello and welcome to day four of Wimbledon!

After a wild Wednesday, featuring two protests, rain and 87 matches scheduled, the event will be hoping for a more mundane day at SW19. Our focus will be on British No 1 Katie Boulter, who will be in action on court 12 against Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova. Boulter looked in good form against Daria Saville yesterday and is feeling confident going into today’s match.

“It’s going to be a battle,” she said. “It’s going to be a tough match. No match here is going to be easy.

“You can look on paper and say whatever you want, but at the end of the day I’m going to have to bring some game and work hard. I think I’m looking forward to it already, so yeah.”

Elsewhere, Liam Broady gets the honour of opening play on Centre Court against fourth seed Casper Ruud.

“Look, everybody wants to play Centre Court at Wimbledon,” he said. “That’s just what it is. It’s like playing a Champions League final. It’s just what you want to do.

“I’d happily play him on Court 12 out in the bullpen, on the outside of Centre Court as well. I’m not sure we’d have enough room on those back courts. It would probably be quite good.

“I’m playing the number four in the world second round of Wimbledon. I’ll play him back up in Stockport if I have to. I don’t mind.”

There are 17 first-round matches across both the men’s and women’s draw still to be completed going into the fourth day of the tournament - when all second-round matches are usually completed.

That backlog is going to take a couple of days to clear and with the threat of more rain to come at the weekend, tournament officials will be wary of more scheduling headaches.