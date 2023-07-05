Wimbledon 2023 live: Latest updates as Jodie Burrage loses in straight sets

Britain's Jodie Burrage in action during her second round match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina

03:48 PM BST

Sakkaro 6-0, 5-7, 1-2 Kostyuk*

After a battering in the first set, Marta Kostyuk has roared back against the eight seed Maria Sakkari. The Ukrainian battled hard to take a competitive second set and is now a break up in the decider on No 2 Court.

03:46 PM BST

Swiatek 2-0 Tormo

The world No 1 has made a rapid start on Centre Court, breaking Sara Sorribes Tormoin her first service game.

Iga Swiatek of Poland serves for her Women's Singles 2nd round match against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 05 July 2023

03:43 PM BST

Medvedev* 7-5, 6-4, 1-2 Fery

The Russian is known as combustible and he’s certainly ticking here in the third set. Fery is keeping him honest and Medvedev is clearly becoming frustrated at his lack of consistency.

03:38 PM BST

Medical Timeout...

...on No 3 Court as Yibing Wu receives some treatment. He lost the first set against Frances Tiafoe 7-6 and trails 1-0 in the second.

03:34 PM BST

03:31 PM BST

Warm-ups coming to a close on Centre Court

Iga Swiatek about to get underway against Sara Sorribes Tormo.

03:28 PM BST

Medvedev 7-5, 6-4 Fery*

That brief resistance from Fery in the second set appeared to wake up Medvedev there. He reels off two game on the spin and is now two sets to the good on No 1 Court.

03:24 PM BST

Shimabukuro 1-6, 2-5 Dimitrov*

Grigor Dimitrov is well on top on a now orange-less Court 18. The Bulgarian has just sent down an astonishing 140mph ace. We shan’t see many bigger than that this week.

Grigor Dimitrov in top form on Court 18 - AP Photo/Alastair Grant

03:22 PM BST

Tiafoe* 7-6, 0-0 Wu

American France Tiafoe has got the better of an enthralling if disruputed first against Yibing Wu of China.

03:21 PM BST

Medvedev 7-5, 4-4 Fery*

Superb from Fery. Just as it appeared Medvedev was speeding off into the distance the Briton has fought back. Securing a tough hold and then breaking the Russian to love.

Game on on No 1 Court.

03:20 PM BST

Choinski pushed to Thursday

By Simon Briggs, at Wimbledon

Ah, now there we are down to six Brits in action today. Jan Choinski’s match against 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz is one of ten matches that have been pushed over into tomorrow by the weather.

03:17 PM BST

'It’s disgraceful – we’ve paid a lot of money'

By Blathnaid Corless, at Wimbeldon

Some fans were not best pleased with the second day of disruption to the tennis, this time caused not by the rain, but by Just Stop Oil protesters.

Spectator Louis Harvey, 30, witnessed one of the protestors throw confetti and then sit in the centre of the court in a “yoga pose”.

He said: “I just saw the bloke throw some sprinkles and just sit on the floor in a yoga pose. It’s disgraceful. We’ve paid a lot of money to get in here.

“One the weather’s not great, and for them to play to stop because of that is just disruptive.

“It’s just the way they go about it. It makes the queues longer. I understand why they’re doing it but disruption like this is just outrageous.”

03:15 PM BST

Elsewhere...

A few other scores of note:

Sakkari 6-6, 3-3 Kostyuk

Tiafoe 6-6 Wu

B. Haddad Maia 3-6, 2-0 Putintseva

Shimabukuro 1-6, 2-3 Dimitrov

Stephens 6-2, 5-3 Peterson

03:12 PM BST

Medvedev 7-5, 4-2 Fery*

Medvedev earns the vital break in the second set in a service game which was rather thrown away by Fery. He’s much on the backfoot now.

Arthur Fery is fighting hard on No 1 Court - Shutterstock/ISABEL INFANTES

03:10 PM BST

'Shocking in the first set'

By Simon Briggs, at Wimbledon

As Jodie Burrage becomes the first British faller of the day - in fact, the first faller of any nationality - it’s worth remembering that, however bad things get, the home contingent can’t set any unwanted records today. There are seven Brits in action today and the record number of losses in a day stands at nine - which happened on day one in 2005 and day two in 2007. (These can’t have been good years, sandwiched as they were between the end of Tim Henman/Greg Rusedski and the coming of Andy Murray as a title contender.)

Burrage was shocking in the first set against 11th seed Daria Kasatkina, losing it 6-0 in 19 minutes. She recovered slightly - but only slightly - to go down 6-0, 6-2 in exactly 60 minutes.

03:09 PM BST

Next on Centre Court

World No 1 Iga Swiatek faces Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.

03:08 PM BST

Medvedev 7-5, 2-2 Fery*

Arthur Fery continues to be a thorn in the side of Danil Medvedev. The pair were engaged in a real battle at deuce on the Russian’s serve with Fery 2-1 up in the second but the third seed eventually holds.

03:02 PM BST

GAME SET AND MATCH

Jodie Burrage loses to Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 6-2.

She never really recovered from that horrific start on what was her Centre Court debut.

02:59 PM BST

A statement from Wimbledon

Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the Grounds.



Play on the court was temporarily paused and, following a suspension in play due to a rain… — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2023

02:56 PM BST

Medvedev* 7-5, 0-1 Fery

The Russian third seed did not waste his chance to wrap up that first set on No 1 Court but there were plenty of encouraging signs for Arthur Fery in that first set.

He holds impressively to start the second.

Daniil Medvedev plays a backhand against Arthur Fery of Great Britain in the Men's Singles first round match during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London

02:53 PM BST

Outside court update

The weather looks a shade more settled outside now...famous last words. Players are steadily making their way back to their respective courts. A reverse raindance from all of you please.

02:51 PM BST

Kasatkina* 6-0, 4-2 Burrage

The 11th seed has seized the initiative against Jodie Burrage on Centre Court and is now a break to the good in the second set.

Daria Kasatkina is proving a tough nut for Jode Burrage to crack - AP Photo/Alastair Grant

02:48 PM BST

Medvedev* 6-5 Fery

Danil Medvedev breaks Arthur Fery in the first game after the resumption and he will now serve for the first set on No 1 Court.

02:41 PM BST

The delay will be longer on Court 18

The ground staff are having to remove the remaining debris following the Just Stop Oil protest.

02:38 PM BST

The sun is shining again

And the players have emerged back out onto Centre Court and No 1 Court. Outside courts may take just that big longer.

02:34 PM BST

Back to the tennis...

Current scores from selected courts with play suspended.

Kasatkina 6-0, 2-2 Burrage

Medvedev 5-5 Fery

Sakkari 6-0, 2-1 Kostyuk

Tiafoe 3-3 Wu

Putintseva 5-2 Haddad Maia

Dimitrov 6-1, 1-0 Shimabukuro

02:26 PM BST

READ: Just Stop Oil protesters storm Court 18

Our full story on the protests that haven taken place on Court 18.

A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023

A Just Stop Oil protester sits on Court 18 on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Just Stop Oil protest on Court 18 at Wimbledon

02:24 PM BST

'1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle'

The ticker tape was in a box for a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle of Centre Court. Reports suggest the puzzle pieces were also still in the box.

02:22 PM BST

'They should have closed the roof'

By Molly McElwee, at Wimbledon

That optimism from organisers goes punished. At 5-5 in the first set on No 1 Court play is stopped due to rain. Fery and Medvedev take their seats and the court covers come on. They should have closed the roof.

02:21 PM BST

WATCH: The male protester led away by security

Just stop oil sitting protest on court 18 as Grigor Dimitrov plays Sho Shimabukuro. Two protestors burst onto court with orange confetti. #WIMBLEDON pic.twitter.com/33ogjUhSre — Qasa (@QasaAlom) July 5, 2023

02:20 PM BST

PICTURED: The moment of protest

Just Stop Oil

02:19 PM BST

Elsewhere...

...play has been suspended on all courts as more rain hits SW19.

02:17 PM BST

Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro...

...are the players affected by the invasion. A man and woman ran onto the court and thre orange ticker tape over the court.

Protestors jump onto court 18 at #WIMBLEDON half way through Dimitrov & Shimabukuro.

Crowds cheering as they’re both removed. pic.twitter.com/GNWroRO1SY — Molly Clayton (@mollclayton) July 5, 2023

02:14 PM BST

Just Stop Oil invade

By Simon Briggs, at Wimbledon

Just Stop Oil protestors inflicted their first delay of the fortnight as two people jumped over the barrier onto Court 18 and shook confetti out of a cardboard box that had also held a Centre Court jigsaw.

The interruption halted play in the match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro, and saw the leaf-blowers make another appearance as ground-staff started to clear the orange-gold confetti off the court.

The players would have resumed soon enough except that another short shower then blew over the grounds, forcing covers to be pulled across the court. Meanwhile the two protestors were led away by security guards and police.

02:10 PM BST

BURRAGE BREAKS TO LOVE

Where has this been from the British No 2? She leads 2-1 with a break in the second set against Kasatkina.

Jodie Burrage vs Daria Kastakina

02:08 PM BST

BURRAGE WINS HER FIRST GAME

A huge roar from the Centre Court crowd and you have to say you feel good for Jodie. You could not have scripted a worse start to the match but at least she has some traction now.

1-1 in the second set on Centre.

02:06 PM BST

Net faliure on Court 7

By Simon Briggs, at Wimbledon

The sun may be shining but we have further delays on Court 7 - now hosting Alexiei Popyrin and Dominic Stricker - where the net has failed and a team of half-a-dozen groundstaff have come out to replace it.

02:05 PM BST

Sakkari 6-0 Kostyuk

Play is back underway on the outside courts and Maria Sakkari has wasted no time in getting the first set done and dusted against Maria Kostyuk after play resumed at 5-0.

02:03 PM BST

Fery 3-3 Medvedev

Over on No 1 Court, Danil Medvedev broke Arthur Fery but the Briton punched back straight away with a break of his own. Excellent stuff so far against one of the world’s best.

Arthur Fery in action against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) on day three of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon

01:59 PM BST

Kasatkina 6-0 Burrage

One to forget for Jodie Burrage there. A 19 minute first-set loss and she looks simply out of sorts. She gives her bag a good belt as she gets back to her chair. A comeback after a start like that would be quite something.

She won just seven of the 32 points played in that set.

01:53 PM BST

Still no play on the outside courts as yet

We can not be far away though. In fact, the umpires have just appeared on No 3 Court where Frances Tiafore is at 2-2 with Wu Yibing.

01:50 PM BST

Kasatkina 4-0 Burrage

An ugly start has got worse for Jodie Burrage. She’s now down a double break in the opening set and has barely threatened in any of the games so far. You could hear a pin drop on Centre Court.

01:49 PM BST

Fery 1-1 Medvedev

Over on No 1 Court, Arthur Fery looks to have settled pretty quickly against Danil Medvedev. The Briton even had a break point on the Russian’s serve in the second game of the match.

01:44 PM BST

Kasatkina 2-0 Burrage

Burrage looks a shade tight here early on. Double faults and unforced errors a plenty in the opening two games. Understandable considering it’s her first appearance on a court of this stature but she’ll need to settle quickly.

Jodie Burrage is maing her debut on Centre Court - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

01:39 PM BST

'Organisers are feeling confident'

by Molly McElwee, at Wimbledon

The organisers are feeling confident about the weather holding out for the foreseeable future. The roof is open on No 1 Court, with Britain’s Arthur Fery and Daniil Medvedev just starting their warm up (35 minutes late due to sudden the downpour earlier).

01:38 PM BST

The players are warming up on the show courts

Play should resume on the outside courts shortly. The ground staff will just need a little more time to get things ready out there.

01:35 PM BST

David Beckham is in the Royal Box...

...and he’s bought along his mum, Sandra, for the day.

Former footballer, David Beckham watches on with his Mother, Sandra Georgina West prior to the Women's Singles second round match between Daria Kasatkina and Jodie Burrage of Great Britain during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London

01:33 PM BST

In fact here they are

Huge smile on Jodie Burrage’s face as she appears on Centre Court.

No.11 seed Daria Kasatkina and British No.2 Jodie Burrage begin proceedings on Centre Court...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/YGB8HbaG3X — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2023

01:32 PM BST

Roof also opening on Centre Court

Jodie Burrage and Daria Kasatkina should also be appearing shortly.

The roof is opened on centre court before the start of play on day three of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon

01:29 PM BST

'Slow hand-clapping on No 1 Court'

By Simon Briggs, at Wimbledon

There was some slow hand-clapping on No1 Court as the organisers did the hokey-cokey with the roof. Play could have started at 1pm indoors but instead the All England Club insisted that this is an outdoor tournament. As a result, we are still waiting for the players to start their warm-up

01:23 PM BST

Burrage and Fery upcoming

We’re just minutes now from getting our first look at some British players this afternoon. Jodie Burrage on Centre Court and Arthur Fery on No 1 Court.

We are hearing the latter match might be slightly delayed as there is hope that the match can start without the roof on. Seems a strange move for me. The roof guarantees play, which is something that has been sorely lacking over the last few days at SW19.

01:18 PM BST

We did actually have some tennis earlier...

...my evidence herewith.

Marta Kostyuk is struggling early on against Maria Sakkari - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Japan's Sho Shimabukuro returns a serve from Grigor Dimitrov - Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

Sloane Stephens got her tournament underway against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson - AP Photo/Alastair Grant

01:14 PM BST

Just a thought

You have to wonder why when rain is already playing havoc with the tournament, that the organisers do not work out a way to get play starting earlier. 10am on the outside courts perhaps? 11am on No 1 Court?

There will be broadcast reasons why that might be difficult I’m sure but surely there’s an argument for maximising the amount of time in a given day.

01:06 PM BST

Scores on the doors elsewhere

Maria Sakkari is 5-0 Maria Kostyuk on No 2 Court

Frances Tiafoe has broken back against Wu Yibing and that match stands at 2-2

The 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia is 4-1 down against Yulia Putintseva on Court 12.

Grigor Dimitrov has raced out to a 5-1 lead over Sho Shimabukuro

Maria Sakkari has got out of the blocks quickly against Marta Kostyuk - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

01:04 PM BST

Here comes the rain

Play has been suspended on the outside courts as the rain returns to SW19.

01:01 PM BST

No, no, no

A few umbrellas have popped up on No 3 Court. Let’s hope that is just precautionary.

12:59 PM BST

'There has to be a better way than this'

By Blathnaid Corless, at Wimbledon

Some fans who missed out on seeing any tennis yesterday have returned to the Queue today, but are reporting long hold ups.

“We have moved once in three hours, and it looks like two more lines to go before we get into the queue that takes you to the tickets,” Colleen Edwards, who has travelled from Vancouver in Canada to come to Wimbledon and has been in the Queue since 8.15 this morning, said.

She had returned after coming to the tournament yesterday, where she didn’t get to watch any tennis thanks to the washout.

“It’s a little frustrating as we are here on vacation and only had yesterday and today for Wimbledon,” she added. “I do like the idea of it being fair for everyone and to avoid the high reprice sales, but there has to be a better way than this.”

12:58 PM BST

Frances Tiafoe 0-2 Wu Yibing

An early break on No 3 Court for China’s Wu Yibing against the tenth seed Frances Tiafoe. That was not in the script for the popular American.

Frances Tiafoe of USA in action during his Men's Singles 1st round match against Yibing Wu of China at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 05 July 2023

12:57 PM BST

A huge grey cloud...

...actually it might be more accurate to call it a black cloud is hovering over SW19 as I type. Fingers crossed we have no more delays.

12:55 PM BST

A reminder...

We’re just over 30 minutes away from the start of play on the show courts this afternoon. Here’s a quick refresh of who we will have up first.

Centre Court – Daria Kasatkina vs Jodie Burrage

No 1 Court – Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fery

12:52 PM BST

Sakkari 3-0 Kostyuk

The Greek eighth seed has got off to a flyer on No 2 Court. Breaking Marta Kostyuk in the second game of the match before fighting back from 0-40 down in her own service game to hold and take a 3-0 lead.

12:50 PM BST

The sight we were all waiting for...

A general view of the Men's Singles first round match between Sho Shimabukuro of Japan and Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England

12:46 PM BST

Frances Tiafoe vs Wu Yibing

After winning the Stuttgart Open, American Frances Tiafoe is full of confidence ahead of what will be his sixth Wimbeldon appearance.

A US Open semi-finalist in 2022, told AP: “I knew I was capable on grass, but winning a title helps.

“Since the US Open, any time I’m on a hard or grass court, I feel I’m one of the best players in the world and have a chance against anybody, so I have high hopes for Wimbledon.”

Frances Tiafoe of USA enters the court for his Men's Singles 1st round match against Yibing Wu of China at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon

12:43 PM BST

Sakkari 1-0 Kostyuk

Maria Sakkari holds serve in the first game of the match. The crowd appear simply delighted to have some tennis to watch.

12:42 PM BST

Tell me you're British without telling me you're British

Always ready for that surprise shower...

People wait for play to start on Court 3 at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain

12:36 PM BST

We have players!

Maria Sakkari and Marta Kostyuk have appeared on No 2 Court...the ball on Wonderful Wednesday is finally rolling.

12:35 PM BST

Who to keep an eye on as play gets underway

The sun is out (for now) at SW19 and so we are minutes from from finally getting some play. Here’s who you should be looking out for in the matches scheduled to get us underway.

8th seed Maria Sakkari against Marta Kostyuk on No 2 Court

Frances Tiafoe faces Yibing Wu on No 3 Court

Grigor Dimitrov, a semi-finalist in 2014, faces Sho Shimabukuro on Court 18

12:22 PM BST

Former world No 13...

...Alex Dolgopolov retired from tennis two years ago and has since joined the Ukrainian army on the front line against the Russians.

Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine in action during his Gentlemen's Singles first round match against Alex Bogomolov Jr. of Russia on day two of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships

Who, me?

Just hanging around.

Does this count, as grass court season?😅 pic.twitter.com/g6CuHhtVs8 — Alex Dolgopolov (@TheDolgo) July 5, 2023

12:13 PM BST

Good news

The sun has finally arrived at SW19 and the court staff are mobilising to remove the covers on the outside courts.

No play before 12:30 but matches should get under way before 1pm.

12:04 PM BST

'I was jealous'

Carlos Alcaraz made an excellent start to his championships yesterday with a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 success over Jeremy Chardy. After the match the number one seed confessed himself to be a shade envious after seeing that Roger Federer was in attendance on Centre Court.

I saw that Roger Federer was here and I was a little bit jealous. Honestly, I want him to watch one of my matches and I wish to talk a little bit with him. I hope to see him around this week.

Carlos Alcaraz in action against Jeremy Chardy (not pictured) on day two of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon

11:54 AM BST

Celeb watch

Melvyn Bragg and Bear Grylls spotted so far this morning.

Melvyn Bragg and his wife Gabriel Clare-Hunt arrive at Wimbeldon this morning - WireImage/Karwai Tang

Celebrity survival expert Bear Grylls and his wife Shara are also in attendance - PA Wire/Victoria Jones

11:47 AM BST

'10,000 people in the Queue'

By Blathnaid Corless, at Wimbledon

Wimbledon announced early this morning that the grounds of the All England Tennis Club were set to be at capacity, with 87 matches set to take place today following yesterday’s deluge.

There are currently 10,000 people in the Queue, and anyone joining warned they would be waiting “several hours” before gaining entry.

11:46 AM BST

No problems for Federer this time

You might remember at Wimbledon last year when Roger Federer forgot his pass and was thus denied entry by security.

Fortunately, the eight-time champion was more on the ball this morning.

11:43 AM BST

Swiatek back in action

Having watched her two primary rivals in the women’s draw win yesterday, Iga Swiatek will be chomping at the bit to lay down a signal of intent this afternoon.

The world No 1 arrived at Wimbledon fresh off her third French Open success and made light work of Lin Zhu in the first round. The Pole has only made it as far as the fourth round at Wimbledon to date.

She is second on Centre Court and faces Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Iga Swiatek of Poland in action against Lin Zhu of China in the first round during Day One of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2023

11:38 AM BST

No play before 12.30 on outside courts

You can almost hear the sudder running down the organisers’ spines. That glorious British summer eh!

A general view of the outside courts as rain delays the start of play on day three of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon

11:34 AM BST

Fair play to the queue dwellers

Looking pretty bleak for those in the queue this morning. One for the hardy of soul certainly.

11:31 AM BST

Play delayed again...

We have another 15-minute delay to play....11.45 is our new start time on the outside courts.

11:28 AM BST

Three matches to keep an eye on today

By Jeremy Wilson

Heather Watson v Barbora Krejcikova

This was also scheduled for Tuesday but did not get started due to the rain. Watson, for so long the British number one, achieved a career peak in reaching the fourth round last year but needed a wildcard to gain entry after slipping down the rankings. She also faces a highly accomplished opponent in 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova.

Dominic Thiem v Stefanos Tsitsipas

A match of particular interest not just because the winner will face Andy Murray but for its potential for an outstanding finish. Tsitsipas, so memorably beaten last year by Nick Kyrgios, is seeded fifth but lost the first set on Court Two yesterday before the rain came. Thiem is a former US Open champion.

Katie Boulter v Daria Saville

Boulter, currently the British number one, got started on Tuesday on Court 18 in front of the Princess of Wales but will need to hold serve to send the first set into a tie-break against Daria Saville when the match resumes today. Saville was previously ranked in the world’s top 20 and, although she now sits outside the top 200, has already shown glimpses of her best form.

11:27 AM BST

Leaden skies....

Rain delays the start of play on day three of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Wednesday July 5, 2023

11:26 AM BST

Top shots from Tuesday

11:24 AM BST

A good start for Murray

Two-time champion Andy Murray looked excellent in his opening round match against fellow Briton Ryan Peniston. Murray admitted to feeling the nerves on Centre Court but showed none of that as he galloped past his opponent 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

Murray said afterwards; “I’m playing well enough to beat most of the players, I think, in the draw if I play well. Physically, I feel good. Yeah, physically I feel absolutely fine right now.

“You don’t plan and prepare for the matches that I had earlier this year in Australia or when I played Stefanos [Tsitsipas] at the US Open, or whatever. I hope my matches don’t go on that long. If they do, I’ve prepared well enough to be able to deal with them.

“You see how you recover physically from them. But I’m not concerned about either of those things. It’s not something that I worry about each day whilst I’m here or in the build-up.”

Andy Murray celebrates after winning his first round match against Britain's Ryan Peniston

11:19 AM BST

Brit watch

Seven Briton’s in action this afternoon. Here are the details:

Jodie Burrage is first on Centre Court against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina. Expect that one to kick off at 1.30.

On No 1 Court, Arthur Fery faces a tough assignment against third seed Daniil Medvedev at 1.00.

Heather Watson follows the Fery/Medvedev match on No 1 Court. Shes faces Barbora Krejcikova.

George Loffhagen resumes his match a set down against Holger Rune. They are second on No 3 Court.

Third on No 3 Court is Sonay Kartal as she faces American Madison Keys.

Katie Boulter resumes her match against Daria Saville. That match is second on Court 18.

Finally, Jan Choinski faces the talented Hubert Hurkacz. That will be the final match of five on Court 12.

11:08 AM BST

Today's weather outlook

Iffy this morning. Better this afternoon. Fingers-crossed job methinks but it does at least look as whole lot better than at this point yesterday.

Weather forecast

11:02 AM BST

It all looked so promising this morning...

...and then the heavens opened over SW19. Fingers crossed this should only be a short delay though.

Ground staff pull out the rain covers during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England

Ground staff prepare to pull out the rain covers during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England

Ground staff pull out the rain covers during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England

A member of the ground staff cleans the grass from the paint on court 2 on the third day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2023

10:58 AM BST

No play until 11.30

The remnants of yesterday’s rain is still hovering over the skies of south-west London this morning and as such play on the outside courts has been delayed until 11.30am this morning.

10:56 AM BST

Welcome to day three

Day three of the championships at Wimbledon is upon us. Quite frankly, anything better than the abysmal weather experienced at SW19 yesterday could be counted as a win.

That certainly true for the organisers, who are now facing a huge backlog of matches to get through. Only eight of the 77 scheduled matches on Tuesday were completed, with a further 15 halted in progress.

Wimbledon is facing a £400,000 payout to rain-soaked spectators after 69 matches were wiped out by the wet weather on Tuesday.

Full refunds were announced for all ground passes as well as No 2 and No 3 ticket holders after the vast majority of action was called off amid chaos.

Organisers are facing a significant backlog clearing outstanding first round matches on Wednesday. With weather set to dramatically improve and the already introduced Middle Sunday providing a buffer, the championships is confident it can avoid any major disruption to scheduling later in week.

Under Wimbledon’s rules, refunds are applicable where less than an hour’s play has taken place. More than 15,000, as a result, are now allowed to apply to get their money back, with Tuesday’s bill for Wimbledon estimated at £400,000. It is likely the refunds are covered by insurance.

The 67 matches cancelled by rain on Tuesday, include 10 held over from the opening day’s play on Monday. Some spectators appeared confused about the cancellations and suggested more could have been done to explain to the crowds that all action was off.

There was no message on the Henman Hill scoreboard, for instance, telling people play was suspended.

Unfortunately, there is slight concern over the weather again today, with changeable conditions expected throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. Play on the outside courts has already been delayed until 11.30am.

The saving grace, of course, are the two covered show courts where ticket holders – who cna considered even luckier than normal this week – should get a full slate of matches.

On Centre Court, the atmosphere should be cracking from the off as Briton Jodie Burrage gets the action underway against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina. World No 1 Iga Swiatek follows for a clash with Sara Sorribes Tormo, with second seed Novak Djokovic due on third.

Daniil Medvedev gets things underway on No 1 Court against 20-year-old Briton Arthur Fery. Another home favourite, Heather Watson, follows as she faces the Czech Barbora Krejcikova. Last year’s beaten semi-finalist, Jannik Sinner.