Wimbledon 2023 LIVE! Carlos Alcaraz vs Jeremy Chardy before Andy Murray and Cam Norrie

Wimbledon LIVE!

It’s day two at the All England Club and an action-packed one as Andy Murray returns to Centre Court, British no1 Cameron Norrie is also in action and that’s after top seed Carlos Alcaraz kicks things off in SW19. Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, favourites for the men’s and women’s titles, both made easy work of their first-round games, and now it’s over to the best of British, in Norrie, the best in the world, in Alcaraz, and one of the best ever, in Murray, to take to the grasscourt.

Alcaraz is in action against Jeremy Chardy on Court One, before Norrie wraps up the action against Tomas Machac. Murray takes on fellow British player Ryan Peniston in between on Centre. Elsewhere, 2022 finalist Ons Jabeur is also on Court One and Elena Rybakina begins the day on Centre against Shelby Rogers.

British interest continues first up with Katie Boulter taking on Daria Saville, before Heather Watson faces Barbora Krejcikova, George Loffhagen plays sixth seed Holger Rune, and Arthur Fery and Sonay Kartal get their campaigns up and running. Follow all the action LIVE below with Matt Verri!

Day 2 - Wimbledon latest news

Day 2: Murray, Boulter and Norrie in action

Gauff and Williams knocked out on opening day

Day one recap

10:44 , Matt Verri

As ever, it was a busy first day at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic breezed into the second round, despite a delay of almost 90 minutes as they waited for Centre Court to dry. Venus Williams suffered a straight-sets defeat to Elina Svitolina, before Coco Gauff became the biggest casualty of the day as the seventh seed was beaten by Sofia Kenin.

Elsewhere, Liam Broady, Jodie Burrage and Jan Choinski all progressed, but Katie Swan and Harriet Dart fell to defeats and Dan Evans was two sets down when bad light suspended play.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning!

10:36 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the second day at Wimbledon!

Andy Murray takes on fellow Brit Ryan Peniston later this afternoon, with Cam Norrie also in action and world number Carlos Alcaraz getting his campaign underway.

Before then, Katie Boulter is in action on Court 18 as she looks to give the home fans something to cheer.

We’ll have all the latest updates from around the courts throughout the day - stay with us!