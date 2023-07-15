Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Ons Jabeur in women’s final after Carlos Alcaraz sets up Novak Djokovic clash

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will go head to head in the women’s singles final this afternoon, capping off an enthralling fortnight of tennis on their side of the draw.

Jabeur avenged her 2022 final defeat by overcoming Elena Rybakina in three sets in the semi-finals, while Czech Vondrousova ended the fairytale run of Elina Svitolina, breezing past the Ukrainian. The 24-year-old was runner-up at the French Open in 2019, in her only previous major final, so she will share Jabeur’s aim of banishing ghosts on a stage of this size.

On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first Wimbledon final where he will try and stop Novak Djokovic from winning a fifth consecutive title on Sunday. Alcaraz brushed aside third seed Daniil Medvedev to set up a mouth-watering showpiece against Djokovic, who will bid to join Roger Federer by winning a men’s record eighth singles crown.

Djokovic has not lost a match on Centre Court since 2013 and has won 34 matches in a row at the All England Club ahead of what will be an unmissable final between the two best players in the world. Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner in straight sets in Friday’s first semi-final, the 36-year-old Serbian moving one step closer to a record eighth Wimbledon title.

Follow live updates and results from day 13 of Wimbledon, below.

Friday 14 July 2023 19:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Up above, there was the relentless lashing of rain, beating onto the Centre Court roof. Across the net, there was the consistent “UH-HOH!” of Carlos Alcaraz, soundtracking his own shots. All the while, Daniil Medvedev was silent.

He was silent when Alcaraz held serve to love in the very first game. He was silent when Alcaraz let his drop shot off the leash, beating the Russian three times in one game with that signature weapon. He was silent when the Spaniard broke and then held serve to win the first set, and he was silent as the crowd laughed along in disbelief at the stupefying feats before them.

Friday 14 July 2023 19:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic’s inevitable march to the Wimbledon final was only met by the briefest of interruptions. Unfortunately for Jannik Sinner, it didn’t come from him. Despite the young Italian’s spirit and fine shot-making, Djokovic’s grip on this semi-final was unrelenting, absorbing the power of one of the biggest hitters in the game and closing out a dominant 6-3 6-4 7-6 win that was only complicated by a couple of difficult moments - namely from the chair umpire, Richard Haigh, and some pockets of the Centre Court crowd.

Carlos Alcaraz, through after beating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, will need to offer more resistance than Sinner managed here, as well as doing a far better job of taking his chances when the two best players in the world meet in Sunday’s final. It’s a dream final, with all the ingredients for a classic. Djokovic, though, is playing better than ever. “36 is the new 26,” he smiled, once the tension had subsided.

And for a while, the tension had been high.

Friday 14 July 2023 20:39 , Jamie Braidwood

The narrative of revenge is a prickly one among the majority of sporting athletes. Most, when questioned on whether payback is at the forefront of their minds ahead of a rematch of some sort, downplay it, instead opting to shine the spotlight simply on their own performance. So, the saying goes, results will follow.

But not Ons Jabeur. Contrary to shying away from it, the Tunisian chasing redemption at Wimbledon after an agonising near-miss last year has instead embraced the concept of revenge and used it as her primary motivator this SW19 fortnight. As she was asked after her gutsy, crowd-inspired victory against Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals, what type of match are you expecting in the final against Marketa Vondrousova?

“I’m going for my revenge,” she stated, in no uncertain terms. “I didn’t win against her this year.”

Preview by Kieran Jackson

Friday 14 July 2023 20:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic on facing Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final: “I think, judging by the performances that we have seen from all the players, I think this is probably the best finals that we could have. We are both in good form. We’re both playing well.

“I guess I want to take this title without a doubt. I look forward to it. It’s going to be a great challenge, greatest challenge that I could have at the moment from any angle really: physical, mental, emotional.

“He’s one of the quickest guys on the tour. He can do pretty much anything on the court. I consider myself also very complete player.

“We had a very good match until he started struggling physically in Paris. I think we really took the level of tennis very high. I think was great for the audience and great for us players to be part of that.

“Obviously completely different conditions here. Grass is massively different from clay. Yes, I do have more experience playing in many more Grand Slam or Wimbledon finals than him. Still he’s in great shape. He’s very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry.

“I’m hungry, too, so let’s have a feast.”

Friday 14 July 2023 20:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic on facing Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final: “This is probably the most anticipated finals I guess from the beginning of the tournament, from most of the people. Alcaraz, myself... It will be his first finals in Wimbledon.

“He’s so young, but he’s incredibly consistent now, also on grass. Which I don’t think many people expected him to play so well because his game is basically, yeah, built and constructed and developed for clay mostly or slower hard courts. But he’s been incredibly successful in adapting to the surfaces and demands and challenges of opponents on a given day.

“I see this as a great trait, as a great virtue. I see this as one of my biggest strengths throughout my career, that I was able to constantly develop, adapt, and adjust my game depending on the challenges basically. That’s what he’s doing very early on in his career.

“Kudos to him. Amazing player. Great guy also off the court. He carries himself very, very well. He respects the history of the sport, respects everyone. No bad words about him at all.”

(Getty Images)

Friday 14 July 2023 19:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic will play Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men’s singles final in what will be an unmissable match between the two best players in the world.

Djokovic is bidding to move level with Roger Federer by winning a men’s record eighth Wimbledon title, as well as a fifth in a row at the All England Club.

The 36-year-old Serbian will play in his ninth Wimbledon final while Alcaraz is through to his first.

Friday 14 July 2023 19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first Wimbledon final where he will try and stop Novak Djokovic from winning a fifth consecutive title on Sunday.

Alcaraz, 20, brushed aside third seed Daniil Medvedev to set up a mouth-watering final against Djokovic, who will bid to join Roger Federer by winning a men’s record eighth singles crown.

Djokovic has not lost a match on Centre Court since 2013 and has won 34 matches in a row at the All England Club, in what will be an unmissable final between the two best players in the world.

Friday 14 July 2023 18:54 , Sonia Twigg

When asked about the prospect of facing Djokovic in a Wimbledon final on Sunday, he said: “What can I say, everybody knows, the legend he is, it’s going to be really really difficult but I will fight.

“I will believe in myself, I will believe that I can beat him here, I saw that he is unbeatable since 2013 at this court so it’s going to be very difficult.

“I dream since I started playing tennis, but it’s very special playing against Novak, but it’s a final, there’s no time to be afraid, I will be tired but I will go for it and let’s see what happens.”

Friday 14 July 2023 18:53 , Sonia Twigg

There were five breaks of serve in the third and final set, as Alcaraz was broken twice, but he held his nerve to fight back and win the game.

“Well it’s really really difficult to close the match, you have to be really focused,” he said.

“Daniil obviously didn’t want to lose, he fought until the last ball, he was an amazing fighter, runner, player.

“I had to show my best in that moment, in that tough moment I had to play aggressive, be myself all the time.

“I think that was the key to close that match.”

(Getty Images)

Friday 14 July 2023 18:52 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz vows to “keep dreaming” after his three-set victory over Medvedev to book his place in the final on Sunday against Djokovic.

“As I said before this is a dream for me, playing a semi-final here and being able to reach the final here in Wimbledon, I can’t believe it,” he said on-court after the game.

“I’m going to enjoy this amazing moment for me, and it’s time to keep dreaming.”

Friday 14 July 2023 18:45 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz 6-3 6-3 6-3 Medvedev - Alcaraz win

A forehand pass down the line and Alcaraz has done it in just three sets, despite being broken twice, he was able to fight back straight away.

A well-deserved victory and it sets up an enticing contest in the final, with Alcaraz due to take on Djokovic on Sunday.

Friday 14 July 2023 18:40 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz* 6-3 6-3 5-3 Medvedev - Alcaraz breaks for a third time in the set

A 120mph second serve, and it almost seemed like Medvedev was finally going to hold.

But Alcaraz forced yet another break point, and claimed it, with Medvedev losing his third service game in a row.

Friday 14 July 2023 18:36 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz 6-3 6-3 4-3 Medvedev* - Medvedev breaks back

Alcaraz tried one of those shots between the legs, but it did not come off, as McEnroe joked on commentary that “Kyrgios has just shown up”.

Medvedev makes a forehand volley to set up two break points, there have been a lot of breaks so far this set.

He does it, a fourth break in the third set.

Friday 14 July 2023 18:32 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz* 6-3 6-3 4-2 Medvedev - Alcaraz breaks again

A quick race across the court to create a passing shot from Alcaraz, and a rapid forehand winner, and Medvedev was in danger of being broken straight back.

Alcaraz fires down a return to create a break point, Medvedev manages to save it, by reading the drop shot.

He defended well to save another, but Alcaraz kept creating opportunities, including a fifth break point, and eventually reaped the rewards with a fifth break of serve.

Friday 14 July 2023 18:23 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz* 6-3 6-3 3-2 Medvedev - Medvedev breaks back in the third set

He’s just gone on the front foot now Medvedev, attacking the court after returning the serve from well behind the baseline to create three break points.

Alcaraz saves the first with a drop shot, and a rare double fault sees Medvedev break for the first time in the match.

Friday 14 July 2023 18:21 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz* 6-3 6-3 3-1 Medvedev

It could all be over very quickly here, Medvedev loses the first point in his service game.

But a big smash-volley and he is back in the game, although not the match.

Medvedev holds, but there is a long way back into the match for him.

Friday 14 July 2023 18:16 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz 6-3 6-3 3-0 Medvedev*

Medvedev’s position far behind the baseline is limiting his ability to attack back, and with a lovely drop shot, Alcaraz holds again.

Friday 14 July 2023 18:13 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz* 6-3 6-3 2-0 Medvedev - Alcaraz breaks in the third set

Alcaraz has broken again, he’s edging closer and closer to a final meeting with Djokovic, and Medvedev is slightly struggling for answers.

Friday 14 July 2023 18:09 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz 6-3 6-3 1-0 Medvedev*

Alcaraz just held his nerve to volley drop-shot that’s just too much for Medvedev.

A wide ace makes it 40-0 and another sliced drop shot seals the game.

Friday 14 July 2023 18:06 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz 6-3 6-3 Medvedev - Alcaraz takes the second set

Alcaraz has almost been toying with his opponent here, his forehand speed is just too much for Medvedev, who is being made to run from end to end.

It’s clever tennis and perfectly executed, and Alcaraz has three set points.

Medvedev saves the first with a big serve that Alcaraz cannot direct his return, and the second in much the same way.

But third time lucky, Alcaraz takes the set. Just one set away from a Wimbledon final.

Friday 14 July 2023 18:03 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz 6-3 5-3 Medvedev*

Alcaraz’s drop shots today have been perfect, 100% of points won using it.

New balls and Alcaraz has 30-0 immediately, including a 132mph serve, the added bounce just falling his way.

Alcaraz holds to love, Medvedev was struggling to get his racket on some of those shots, never mind dominate on the return.

Friday 14 July 2023 18:00 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz* 6-3 4-3 Medvedev

Alcaraz is reading Medvedev’s second serve so well to capitalise and bring the game back to 30-30.

He challenged a call which would have given him another break point but Medvedev serves and volleys to hold.

Friday 14 July 2023 17:58 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz 6-3 4-2 Medvedev*

Medvedev misses a passing shot, and Alcaraz holds to love to maintain his advantage in the second set.

Friday 14 July 2023 17:54 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz* 6-3 3-2 Medvedev

Medvedev holds to love, a strong comeback after being broken in his last service game, but he has had just the one break point in this match so far, and Alcaraz’ ace prevented him capitalising.

Friday 14 July 2023 17:52 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz 6-3 3-1 Medvedev*

Alcaraz started strongly, but Medvedev fought back from 30-0 to make it 30-30.

The Spaniard is just taking control of this now, making Medvedev do the running and capitalising.

He holds, quite straightforward in the end with a powerful forehand.

Friday 14 July 2023 17:46 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz* 6-3 2-1 Medvedev - Alcaraz breaks in the second set

Two loose balls from Medvedev leaves him two break points down.

But the first one is saved, with an unforced error from Alcaraz, a safe shot just went long.

The second was saved through one of his biggest weapons, a big serve.

A brilliant rally, it looked as though Medvedev was going to save it, but Alcaraz won another drop point with his clever volleying to set up another break point, which this time he takes.

Friday 14 July 2023 17:43 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz 6-3 1-1 Medvedev*

Alcaraz’s drop shots had been almost perfect throughout the match so far, but he missed one to make it 15-15.

However, it was quickly followed by an ace down the middle line.

A double fault from Alcaraz allowed Medvedev break point early in the second set, but he brought it back with an ace.

Alcaraz holds, but he was pushed all the way there.

Friday 14 July 2023 17:35 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz* 6-3 0-1 Medvedev

After losing three games in a row, Medvedev, having taken a minute off the court, comes back and holds to love.

A big backhand winner, that Alcaraz cannot return steadies the ship.

Friday 14 July 2023 17:30 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz 6-3 Medvedev* - Alcaraz takes the first set

Medvedev’s returns earlier in the game had been perfect, but in this game, he couldn’t quite get his judgement right.

Alcaraz takes the first set, and Medvedev’s bright start just came to an end.

(Getty Images)

Friday 14 July 2023 17:28 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz* 5-3 Medvedev - Alcaraz break

The first break point goes the way of Alcaraz, who has just eased into this game.

And he breaks, it’s a massive game for the 20 year old.

Friday 14 July 2023 17:24 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz 4-3 Medvedev*

Alcaraz really does add a flourish, with a fiery volley to draw level at 15-15.

His volleying has been perfect this game, and another backhand slice sets up another one, as he nears finishing the game, at 40-15.

Another straightforward hold for Alcaraz.

Friday 14 July 2023 17:20 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz* 3-3 Medvedev

Medvedev’s slightly unorthodox drop shot leads to a lead of 15-0, but he couldn’t get enough on an attempted lob by Alcaraz.

A replayed point at 15-30 because a ball fell out of Medvedev’s pocket, but he won the next point to make it even.

The next two points were more straightforward, and it’s 3-3.

Friday 14 July 2023 17:15 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz 3-2 Medvedev*

A beautiful drop-shot from Alcaraz but him in the driving seat, making his opponent run all around the court, it really is hard to believe that this is only his 10th grand slam.

Alcaraz holds, and every game has gone the way of the serve so far.

Friday 14 July 2023 17:10 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz* 2-2 Medvedev

Alcaraz used his pace across the court to take the first point, but it was level immediately afterwards with a strong forehand winner from Medvedev.

The games are becoming closer, but Medvedev holds, after 15 minutes it’s 2-2.

Friday 14 July 2023 17:05 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz 2-1 Medvedev*

After two games where the serve dominated, Medvedev returned well from his position right at the back of the court, and at one point it was poised at 30-30.

A stunning cross-court forehand took it to 40-40, that Alcaraz was unable to get a racket to.

A fortunate bounce off the net in favour of Medvedev took the game to a second deuce, but a missed backhand and another that went behind the baseline, keeps the set on serve so far.

Friday 14 July 2023 16:59 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz 1-1 Medvedev

There was one really good return from Alcaraz to make it 30-15, but otherwise it’s all gone the way of the server so far in the first set of the second semi-final at Wimbledon.

Friday 14 July 2023 16:56 , Sonia Twigg

Alcaraz 1-0 Medvedev

Alcaraz holds the first game very comfortably, Medvedev has yet to score a point.

It was well-served from the Spaniard, but there is a long way to go in this game.

Friday 14 July 2023 16:50 , Sonia Twigg

One semi final has gone, and Djokovic will be in the final, but attention turns now to who will be his opponent.

It’s a battle between the first and third seed for the tournament, Alcaraz has one grand slam to his name, while Medvedev has also won one, the US Open two years.

Friday 14 July 2023 16:44 , Sonia Twigg

On the game itself, Djokovic said: “The semi-finals, it was always going to be very close, very tense match, as it was the case, three very close sets.

“I think the scoreline maybe doesn’t give the reality of what was happening on the court. It was super close.

“The third set could have gone his way, he had 15-40 at 5-4 and a couple of second serves and he missed a few shots and allowed me to get into the tie break.

“He was really – just a lot of pressure in the third especially, I had my chances early on but he has proven why he is one of the leaders of the next generation and he is one of the best players in the world no doubt.

“So it’s great to be part of this new generation – I love it.”

When asked about whether his success was down to mental strength, he said: “The hindrance earlier on today in the match could have changed the course of the match.

“I felt really nervous after that call from the chair umpire, but I kind of managed to regroup and I think it’s probably the first time in my career that something like this has happened to me.

“I don’t normally have extended grunts but maybe it was an echo from the roof, but I actually didn’t feel I was causing any hindrance to my opponent but okay it was the call that I have to respect.”

Friday 14 July 2023 16:43 , Sonia Twigg

Djokovic joked “36 is the new 26” after booking his place in his ninth Wimbledon final.

“I’d like to believe that’s the case (that I’m playing my best tennis),” he told the BBC on the court after the game.

“I mean we are part of an individual sport, so you have to rely on yourself and try to put yourself in the best possible state physical and mental, and emotional, before going out on the court, so I try not to look at age as a hindrance or a factor that might decide the outcome on the court.

“On the contrary I feel 36 is the new 26 I guess it feels good and I just feel a lot of motivation and I am inspired to play the tennis that I truly love.

“This sport has given me so much in my life to my family, my team, so I am eternally grateful and I will try to be honest and return the favour to this sport and play as much as I possibly can.”

Friday 14 July 2023 16:26 , Alex Pattle

A net cord helps Sinner, or so it seems; Djokovic reacts well and ultimately beats his opponent at the net. He then smashes a ball into the turf in... I don’t know, to be honest? Defiance? Djokovic 4-3 Sinner.

Sinner restores parity in clinical fashion, as his opponent slips. Djokovic 4-4 Sinner.

Sinner nets a backhand, then a forehand! Djokovic 6-4 Sinner.

Two match points to the defending champion... and he gets it done! Sinner nets again!

Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) Jannik Sinner

Friday 14 July 2023 16:21 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic* 6-3 6-4 6-6 Jannik Sinner

Tiebreak!

Djokovic sends a forehand return of serve long. Djokovic 0-1 Sinner.

Now Sinner pounces on a second serve, punching a backhand winner up the line! Djokovic 0-2 Sinner.

Djokovic appears to have something in his eye... but it doesn’t stop him from propelling a powerful serve Sinner’s way – one that the Italian can’t deal with. Djokovic 1-2 Sinner.

Powerful serve out wide by Sinner, and Djokovic’s return falls well short. Djokovic 1-3 Sinner.

Oh, no, Jannik! A bad time to double-fault. Djokovic 2-3 Sinner.

The Italian then slips as he shovels a backhand long. Djokovic 3-3 Sinner.

Friday 14 July 2023 16:16 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-4 6-6 Jannik Sinner*

Sinner sticks a return of serve right underneath Djokovic, who challenges the call that the ball was good... smart challenge! It was long. 15-0.

Now Djokovic hooks a crosscourt backhand wide, though. 15-15.

Ace out wide! The seven-time champion moves to 30-15. He slices a forehand long on the run, however, and it’s 30-30.

Djokovic regains composure to bring up game point at 40-30.

He brutalises a forehand into the corner, and we’ll have a tiebreak!

Friday 14 July 2023 16:10 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic* 6-3 6-4 5-6 Jannik Sinner

Sinner with a wonderful forehand winner on the pass, beating Djokovic up the line. There’s a roar from the Italian. 15-0.

The pair trade points for 30-15, then an ace brings Sinner to 40-15.

Great forehand work from Sinner, moving Djokovic from side to side, and eventually the 36-year-old is beaten.

This has been a great set.

Friday 14 July 2023 16:07 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-4 5-5 Jannik Sinner*

Can Sinner finally break serve? If he does here, he’ll be right in this match.

He starts off aggressively in this game, but a little too much so, propelling a forehand long. 15-0. Djokovic nudges a backhand narrowly long. 15-15. Sinner swats a forehand return right at Djokovic’s feet, and the champion can only find the net. 15-30.

Djokovic moves in and attacks with a forehand, but he drags it wide! He has his head in his hand; he knows that could be a costly miss!

Two set points to Sinner... Djokovic puts his first serve in the net, and some of the crowd cheer – leading the Serb to clap them sarcastically and give them a taunting thumbs-up. Rightly so.

He makes the second serve, and Sinner goes wide with a backhand! Then a forehand! Both set points, GONE! Deuce.

Djokovic takes aim at some of the crowd again, to the sound of boos.

Now Sinner fires long. He challenges, but the ball was well out. He swats one into the net in frustration. Advantage to Djokovic.

The world No 2 with a brilliant forehand into the corner! He holds serve, then imitates crying to mock the crowd some more.

Friday 14 July 2023 15:58 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic* 6-3 6-4 4-5 Jannik Sinner

Djokovic puts a backhand return into the net. 15-0. Sinner attacks with a forehand now, and it’s a clean crosscourt winner. 30-0.

Djokovic takes a big swing at a forehand, aiming down the line, but he pushes it wide. 40-0.

Djokovic gets on the scoreboard for 40-15, sliding a backhand down the line and past Sinner – right in the corner.

Sinner then follows a serve and forehand with a volley that lands right on the back of the baseline, and Djokovic’s lob floats wide.

Sinner holds.

Friday 14 July 2023 15:55 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-4 4-4 Jannik Sinner*

Djokovic with a couple of lovely forehands, and he looks in control... until Sinner beats him up the line with a running forehand! One of the shots of the match! 0-15.

Sinner is forced deep to defend a serve, though, and his return goes long. 15-15.

Another great serve from Djokovic, this time out wide, and Sinner has no answer. 30-15.

Djokovic crushes a couple of forehands then a backhand, and that last shot is too accurate – right in the corner, and Sinner is beaten. 40-15.

Again Djokovic finds the corner, but with a serve, and Sinner can’t respond.

Friday 14 July 2023 15:51 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic* 6-3 6-4 3-4 Jannik Sinner

Sinner moves to 30-0 with some strong serving, including an ace out wide on the second point. There’s a little plume of chalk as he finds the line.

Djokovic now drags a backhand into the tramlines, then slices one to the same spot, and Sinner gets a useful hold to love.

Friday 14 July 2023 15:48 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-4 3-3 Jannik Sinner*

Not for the first time today, Djokovic executes an excellent serve, forehand and volley play. 15-0.

15-15, as Sinner fires a crosscourt forehand into the corner for a winner. He then nets a return of serve, however. 30-15.

Sinner thinks he has the beating of Djokovic, but as he steps into a forehand that’s meant to go down the line, he finds the net! 40-15.

Djokovic closes out the hold.

Friday 14 July 2023 15:43 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic* 6-3 6-4 2-3 Jannik Sinner

Great defence from Sinner, as he’s sent running all over the place, but a drop shot is too good from Djokovic. Just too good. 0-15.

The Serb then puts a return just beyond the baseline, however, and it’s 15-15... or is it? Djokovic challenges, and it turns out that his shot clipped the line!

The point is replayed, and again Sinner wins it – no dispute this time, and he gives a fist pump. 15-15.

The 21-year-old now wrangles a forehand into the corner, right on the line! 30-15. Parity is restored, though, as Djokovic takes a forehand early and gives Sinner no time to get there. 30-30.

Djokovic with another challenge, this time on a Sinner shot that was called in, but he’s wrong on this occasion. Sinner moves to 40-30.

A Djokovic return of serve then sails long on the backhand.

Friday 14 July 2023 15:38 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-4 2-2 Jannik Sinner*

Djokovic hits long at 15-15, and Sinner is fired up! Can he press on and get a break here?

Djokovic pulls it back to 30-30 then beats Sinner with a serve-forehand one-two. 40-30.

Deuce! Sinner hops into a backhand return of serve, brushing it up the line for a winner!

He misses next time around, though, and that’s advantage to Djokovic, who seals the hold with a forehand volley after some fine, tactical play.

Friday 14 July 2023 15:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic* 6-3 6-4 1-2 Jannik Sinner

Djokovic turns the screw with a fine backhand slice down the line that’s put into the net by Sinner. Another error from Sinner brings up three break points, continuing the theme of some of his service games just spiralling out of control.

The Italian saves the first after a long backhand exchange, and the second with an ace out wide. Sinner saves the third as well! Another fine serve out wide.

Sinner finds the forehand up the line to put the pressure on Djokovic, and gets his hold with another great serve. Solid hold from Sinner, it’s so important he stays level in this set.

Friday 14 July 2023 15:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-4 1-1 Jannik Sinner*

Djokovic somehow finds a second-serve ace down the middle to get to 40-15, and then closes it out with a first-serve ace out wide. Unreal serving.

Friday 14 July 2023 15:22 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic* 6-3 6-4 0-1 Jannik Sinner

Good serving from Sinner for 15-0, but he then pushes a forehand needlessly long. 15-15.

Again Sinner is clinical on his serve, moving to 40-15.

Djokovic fires back for 40-30, but Sinner sends a serve out wide then whips a forehand winner into the other corner! He holds.

Friday 14 July 2023 15:17 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-4 Jannik Sinner*

Djokovic, serving for the set... slingshots an ace down the T! 15-0.

His next serve is too good, as well, with Sinner’s defensive backhand return drifting into the tramlines. 30-0.

Now Djokovic sends Sinner one way then the other, beating the Italian with a brutal forehand winner in the corner!

Three set points at 40-0... The first goes begging, as Sinner outmanoeuvres Djokovic. 40-15.

ACE! What a way to seal the set – and a two-set lead! Djokovic has one foot in the final...

Friday 14 July 2023 15:13 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic* 6-3 5-4 Jannik Sinner

Sinner will serve to stay in the second set...

He manoeuvres Djokovic out wide, and the Serb slides into a backhand that only reaches the net. 15-0.

A nice serve-and-volley move from Sinner now. 30-0. He’s won 18/21 points when he’s approached the net... but he’s beaten by a neat lob on the next point! 30-15.

40-15, as Djokovic nudges a central forehand long.

WHAT a shot! Djokovic with an emphatic passing winner, as he slides into a backhand! 40-30.

Sinner holds, however, with a serve, ground shot and volley combo – the final shot floating right into the corner.

Friday 14 July 2023 15:09 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 6-3 5-3 Jannik Sinner*

Really impressive running by Djokovic, but he’s eventually beaten at the net, as Sinner punches a backhand volley past the world No 2. 0-15.

Djokovic gets on the front foot, moving up to the net and putting Sinner under pressure. The Italian doesn’t have much room for a backhand pass, and he puts it wide. 15-15.

Djokovic eases in front for 30-15, then forces Sinner into missing another passing shot; the 21-year-old puts a forehand long, as Djokovic rushes the net. 40-15.

The Serb misses a forehand on the next point, finding the net. 40-30.

There’s the hold, though! Sinner nets his return of serve.

Friday 14 July 2023 15:03 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic* 6-3 4-3 Jannik Sinner

Djokovic fizzes a forehand down the line, and Sinner can only bat a backhand wide in response! 0-15.

Now Sinner curls a forehand narrowly wide. 0-30. Djokovic then overhits a forehand that’s meant for the corner, and it’s 15-30.

Two break points for Djokovic, as Sinner drags a backhand into the tramlines... 15-40.

JUST LONG! Djokovic sends a groundstroke barely beyond the baseline, and one break point goes begging. 30-40.

Terrific forehand work from Sinner, who moves the Serb out of the way and slings a winner up the line! Another break point saved. Deuce.

Advantage to Sinner, as his serve is too much for Djokovic, whose desperate backhand return floats long.

ACE out wide! A great hold by Sinner after saving two break points!

Friday 14 July 2023 14:56 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 6-3 4-2 Jannik Sinner*

Djokovic wrongfoots Sinner a few times in a row, but the 21-year-old stays in the rally, eventually forcing the Serb to hit a reaching volley into the net. 0-15.

Djokovic quickly gets back on level terms, though. 15-15.

Now the champion moves ahead, pushing Sinner out wide and forcing the Italian to send a defensive backhand long. 30-15.

A fist pump from Sinner, after he takes a forehand early and makes a passing-shot winner up the line! 30-30.

The Italian now goes crosscourt with a forehand return of serve, but he drags it wide. 40-30.

Sinner finds the corner with an aggressive forehand, and Djokovic’s return can only set up a volleyed winner from the youngster. Deuce.

Sinner with an aggressive couple of points, but they don’t pay off! Djokovic holds.

Friday 14 July 2023 14:50 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic* 6-3 3-2 Jannik Sinner

The players trade points for 15-15, before Djokovic shows off great defence but is ultimately beaten by a smash. 30-15.

Djokovic dictates play with his backhand before putting one wide and in the net. 40-15.

Now he pulls a backhand wide on the other side, as he tries to beat an onrushing Sinner! The Italian holds.

Friday 14 July 2023 14:47 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 6-3 3-1 Jannik Sinner*

Now Djokovic is given a time-violation warning on his serve!

He stays composed and gets to advantage with a smash, though.

Now Sinner nets, and Djokovic holds serve after a long and eventful game...

Friday 14 July 2023 14:45 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 6-3 2-1 Jannik Sinner*

Djokovic moves to 15-0, before a fun rally follows at the net, with Sinner ultimately pushing a backhand past a retreating Djokovic. 15-15.

Djokovic expresses frustration now as he gives away a point for hindrance! He shouted after he struck a backhand up the line, and it’s called a foul! 15-30. He argues with the umpire, but he won’t affect the call...

The champion stays composed, though, and pulls it back to 30-30. And 40-30! Lovely drop shot from Djokovic, and although Sinner gets there and flicks a nice shot on the angle, the Serb nudges a winner past him.

Sinner with the winner now! He slings a backhand into the corner to win a fun rally! Deuce.

Another rally goes Sinner’s way, and he has break point. He’s already had several today, but he’s failed to convert any of them... and he won’t get this one! He’s on top of the point but puts a forehand in the net! Deuce again.

Friday 14 July 2023 14:35 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic* 6-3 2-1 Jannik Sinner

Brilliant backhand from Djokovic, whose placement in the corner is too much for Sinner. 0-15.

An ill-timed double-fault from Sinner! It’s 0-30, as he opens the door for a potential break of serve. He lashes a backhand long, and Djokovic will have three break points in fact...

It’s Djokovic’s turn to hit long, though, and that’s one break point saved. 15-40.

Brave hitting! Sinner with a forehand that beats a sliding Djokovic, and that’s another break point saved. 30-40.

That’s poor, though! Sinner hauls a forehand long, and he’s broken!

Friday 14 July 2023 14:30 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 6-3 1-1 Jannik Sinner*

A competitive baseline rally ends with Djokovic outlasting Sinner, who sends a shot long. 15-0.

Djokovic plonks what seems like a terrific drop shot over the net, but Sinner is equal to it with some rapid footwork! He fizzes a forehand winner crosscourt for 15-15.

This time Djokovic gets it right; a drop volley is too short for Sinner, after the 21-year-old is pushed right back by his opponent. 30-15.

Djokovic goes big with a backhand down the line, but he pulls it just wide. 30-30. Sinner strikes a wild backhand under little pressure now, and it’s 40-30.

A fun baseline rally ensues, with both players clipping the tape on back-to-back points, leading Sinner to utimately send a forehand long. Djokovic holds.

Friday 14 July 2023 14:24 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic* 6-3 0-1 Jannik Sinner

An ideal start to the second set for Sinner. He follows his serve with a laser-guided forehand winner on the line. 15-0.

He goes for the same spot on the next point, but he fires narrowly wide. 15-15.

Djokovic tries to turn defence into attack in the next rally, but he’s ultimately beaten by a fine forehand winner. 30-15.

Djokovic restores parity, before Sinner fires another effective serve for 40-30.

A great one-two from the Italian now, as he slams down a serve then sends an inside-out forehand past the seven-time champion.

Friday 14 July 2023 14:19 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 6-3 Jannik Sinner*

Sinner strikes first for 0-15, but Djokovic then powers a serve down the middle. 15-15.

The defending champion repeats the trick on his next serve. 30-15.

No ace this time, but his serve is too swift for Sinner, who can barely get a racket on it. 40-15, and two set points.

Same again! The serve is too quick for Sinner, who puts his return in the net!

Djokovic takes the first set in clinical fashion.

Friday 14 July 2023 14:16 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic* 5-3 Jannik Sinner

Nice work from Sinner, who hammers a serve out wide then whips a forehand drive volley into the other corner – just inside the baseline. 15-0.

Djokovic turns the screw, however, with some brilliant forehands to control the point and ultimately strike a winner. 15-15.

Sinner hits a well-disguised drop shot on the forehand, and Djokovic slips on the baseline. He doesn’t seem to have rolled or tweaked anything, thankfully. 30-15.

Now Djokovic misses as he fires a shot down the line. 40-15, and a pump of the fist from Sinner.

His next serve is a strong one, and Djokovic shoves a backhand wide after the ball swerves into his body. There’s another hold for Sinner.

Friday 14 July 2023 14:12 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 5-2 Jannik Sinner*

Djokovic finds the baseline, which is proven by his successful challenge, and the first point will be replayed. Sinner puts a return of serve into the net, and it’s 15-0.

Good running from the Italian, however, and he beats Djokovic with a forehand passing shot up the line. 15-15.

Djokovic clips the net cord, and Sinner is wrongfooted; he tries to respond with a slice, but it’s an awkward attempt that only reaches the net. 30-15.

Great baseline hitting from both players, until Sinner puts a forehand in the net. 40-15.

Now a timely ace from Djokovic to hold – right down the T.

Friday 14 July 2023 14:08 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic* 4-2 Jannik Sinner

Impressive defence by Djokovic, but he’s beaten as Sinner follows up a big serve with an aggressive forehand into the corner and a deft volley – right on the line, bouncing away from his opponent. 15-0.

The Italian with another strong serve, and he eases to 30-0. More good work from him: He follows his next serve with a powerful forehand and a backhand for a winner. 40-0.

Now he wrongfoots Djokovic with a forehand winner for a hold to love.

This set would look very different so far if the youngster had taken any one of his several break points...

Friday 14 July 2023 14:04 , Alex Pattle

Who is in the Royal Box on the 12th day of Wimbledon?

Friday 14 July 2023 14:04 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 4-1 Jannik Sinner*

Lovely one-two from Djokovic, who slams a serve out wide then places an inside-out forehand right in the other corner. 15-0.

Now Sinner wins a brief forehand battle, with Djokovic snatching at one and pulling it into the tramlines. 15-15.

A brilliant rally ensues – a mini chess match! Djokovic wins out, wrongfooting the onrushing Sinner with a forehand winner up the line. 30-15.

Djokovic slices a backhand just long, and it’s 30-30. Decent movement from Sinner on that point.

Another fun rally ensues, with Sinner taking a backhand early and slinging it up the line – on the line, in fact – for a winner! Break point... Can he convert this time?

No! Djokovic forces the 21-year-old out wide, and Sinner gets a bit too greedy with a crosscourt forehand that goes wide. Deuce. Djokovic gains advantage now, with a serve, forehand and volley combination.

ACE! Right down the T, and Djokovic holds. Sinner is paying for those unconverted break points so far.

Friday 14 July 2023 13:57 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic* 3-1 Jannik Sinner

Sinner hammers down a serve, and Djokovic stretches into a backhand return attempt, but he can only send the ball wide. 15-0.

Again the Italian comes up with a powerful serve, and Djokovic can only lash a groundstroke into the net. 30-0.

Now an ace from Sinner. It’s central but not down the T, but Djokovic is stranded anyway. 40-0.

Djokovic gets on the board in this game, as Sinner puts a forehand in the net after a brief rally. 40-15.

Sinner ups the intensity and it pays off! He whips a forehand crosscourt, and its curve beats Djokovic. Sinner is up and running!

Friday 14 July 2023 13:54 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 3-0 Jannik Sinner*

Really nice, incremental aggression by Djokovic on the forehand, but he’s eventually beaten by a wonderful backhand pass! 0-15.

Djokovic regains control, however, with some play for 30-15.

Again Djokovic with some aggression on the forehand side, and this time it pays off as Sinner nets on the run. 40-15.

Lovely placement from Sinner as he attacks Djokovic’s serve, and the Serb’s attempted passing shot is JUST wide – that would have been a terrific winner. 40-30.

Sinner nets again on the next point, and Djokovic holds for a comfortable lead in this first set.

Friday 14 July 2023 13:50 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic* 2-0 Jannik Sinner

Sinner shovels a backhand wide. 0-15. His next serve is too powerful for Djokovic, however, and the reigning champion nudges a backhand return long. 15-15.

Another big serve from Sinner, and he has Djokovic on the move. The Serb slides into a backhand slice, which drifts into the tape. 30-15.

Sinner with yet another powerful serve, but the return doesn’t give him time to adjust his feet, and he puts a forehand in the net. 30-30.

The Italian goes for an ambitious forehand up the line, but he sends it into the tramlines! Break point to Djokovic at 30-40...

Great depth by Djokovic on his return of serve and next couple of shots, and Sinner – under pressure – hooks a forehand wide! There’s the early break for Djokovic!

Friday 14 July 2023 13:45 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic 1-0 Jannik Sinner* (*denotes next server)

Sinner slips one way then slides the other, ultimately slicing a forehand into the net. 15-0. Again the Italian finds the net, this time on a return of serve. 30-0.

A great passing shot attempt by Sinner on the backhand, and although Djokovic gets a racket to it, he can’t make the return. 30-15. Now Djokovic puts a forehand into the tramlines. 30-30.

Terrific footwork from Sinner as he moves up to the net; he circles around the ball and curves an inside-out forehand past Djokovic for a winner! Break point at 30-40!

Great placement from Djokovic in the next rally, however, and Sinner’s forehand on the run sails wide. Deuce. Djokovic has Sinner on the run again, but the Italian turns the tide and fires a forehand winner up the line for another break point!

AGAIN it’s saved, as Sinner whips a forehand into the net. Deuce once more. Djokovic puts a ground shot right under Sinner, just inside the baseline, and the 21-year-old lashes a forehand high and wide. Advantage Djokovic.

Sinner misses another, and Djokovic holds serve.

Friday 14 July 2023 13:38 , Alex Pattle

Here we go!

Friday 14 July 2023 13:35 , Alex Pattle

Away from the tennis court, Sinner is a keen skier and could have turned professional had he not decided to focus on tennis. Sinner spent lots of his childhood on the slopes of the Italian Alps and was one of the best skiers in the country by the age of 12, before deciding to concentrate on tennis at the age of 13.

Novak Djokovic was also a talented skier in his youth, while Sinner has also struck up a friendship with Lyndsey Vonn, the American Olympic gold medalist and one of the greatest downhill racers of all time.

More on Sinner here:

Friday 14 July 2023 13:33 , Alex Pattle

This will be just the third meeting between Djokovic, 36, and 21-year-old Sinner.

Djokovic was a straight-sets winner against the Italian at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters, but more importantly: The Serb fought from two sets down to beat Sinner in the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year, before going on to win his seventh crown here...

Can Sinner get over the line this time? We’ll soon find out. The players are warming up right now.

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner moments away

Friday 14 July 2023 13:21 , Alex Pattle

We’re 10 minutes away from the arrival of Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner on Centre Court – the first men’s semi-final of this year’s Wimbledon.

Our very own Jamie Braidwood is making his way to Centre Court as we speak, and he’ll have a report from the match for your reading pleasure later today.

Meanwhile, Sonia Twigg and I will keep you informed with live updates from the match.

Friday 14 July 2023 13:07 , Alex Pattle

More from Lawrence Ostlere here, as we look ahead to the women’s singles final tomorrow:

If someone other than Marketa Vondrousova is to win Wimbledon on Saturday, they will first have to figure out how to win a tennis match while putting themselves through the mental and physical misery of playing Marketa Vondrousova.

Each time Elina Svitolina returned to her seat she looked a little more perplexed, more drained. With each passing game the left-handed Vondrousova made herself increasingly awkward to face, putting comical spin on her backhand slice, picking obscure angles and covering the court so nimbly that there was no safe space for Svitolina to find, no easy way out.

The looping top-spin on Vondrousova’s forehand refused to slot into Svitolina’s hitting arc. Drop shots would appear unannounced. It made the Ukrainian wonder: do I stand on my heels to receive a deep, bouncing groundstroke, or stay on my toes to anticipate the drop? It was a question she could never fully answer.

Full article here:

Friday 14 July 2023 12:47 , Alex Pattle

During an intense two weeks, the tennis court became Elina Svitolina’s sanctuary from outside noise. Her simple stand of refusing to shake hands with Russian and Belarussian players took on heightened scrutiny at Wimbledon, a place where etiquette is sacred. The spotlight brought with it relentless questions, and an insatiable lust for her emotions.

Soldiers are dying on the front line, what’s your message for them? The UK is supporting Ukraine, what’s your message for us? Harry Styles has offered you tickets to his concert, what’s your message for him?

Here on Thursday, after a bruising semi-final defeat by Marketa Vondrousova, who pulled her all over the court with a tormenting array of spinning slices, deep groundstrokes and disguised drop shots, Svitolina broke down.

“It’s a lot of responsibility, a lot of tension,” she said through tears. “I tried to balance as much as I can, but sometimes it gets too much.”

She was turned into a totem: a symbol of what a new mother can achieve, and the embodiment of a defiant nation’s spirit. More weirdly, amid the stream of searching questions, she was often prompted to give thanks and be grateful, as if satisfying a certain sort of Western saviour complex.

Read Lawrence Ostlere’s excellent piece here:

Friday 14 July 2023 12:37 , Alex Pattle

It is almost remarkable that every step Novak Djokovic takes on Centre Court does not emit a low thud – an ominous boom oscillating around the grounds of the All England Club, the SW19 postcode, and in fact the wider Wimbledon area. For such a sound would be a fitting soundtrack to the presence and progression of the seven-time champion at this tournament.

And while it would be irresponsible not to acknowledge the looming threats to Djokovic’s throne at Wimbledon this year, the reigning champion saw off another threat, another contender, another pretender to his crown on Tuesday, as the air of inevitability around the Serb intensified.

With this 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 victory over seventh seed Andrey Rublev, Djokovic’s 33rd straight win at Wimbledon, he set up a semi-final clash with eighth seed Jannik Sinner, and for all the youthful exuberance and precocious skill that the 21-year-old possesses, it is difficult not to see the Italian falling the same way as Rublev. Any one of Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, underdog Christopher Eubanks or world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz may then await, but their attributes risk disappearing under an asterisk – one stamped in the record books, above the section on Djokovic’s prospective 24th major title.

Report from Djokovic’s win over Rublev:

Friday 14 July 2023 12:26 , Alex Pattle

After more than an hour of Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune serving up a classic opening set of futuristic tennis, the door suddenly closed. Standing in its way was the World No 1, as Alcaraz took the match away from his young rival and raced through the second and third sets to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final.

This first grand slam meeting between Alcaraz and Rune, and first Wimbledon quarter-final played between two men under the age of 21, burned immensely bright to begin with. The stunning attacking play on both sides, creating fun points and absorbing rallies, seemed set to last until it reached the fading evening light on Centre Court.

There was a shine to it, a gleaming freshness, until Alcaraz put his foot down. Staggeringly, after edging ahead by taking the first-set tiebreak, Alcaraz didn’t make a single unforced error in the second set and only one in the third. This was a performance that Novak Djokovic would have been proud of.

Here’s Jamie Braidwood on Alcaraz’s quarter-final performance:

Friday 14 July 2023 12:16 , Alex Pattle

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev have played each other once before at Wimbledon, in 2021.

Medvedev was a straight-sets winner that day, and Alcaraz is hoping to implement learnings from that second-round loss in their rematch today.

“He’s playing great here on grass,” Alcaraz said this week. “I lost the first match we played here on grass, so I have to learn [from] it.

“He has had a great, great year as well. He’s a really complete player; I think [Andrey] Rublev said a few times, he’s an octopus. He’s an amazing athlete.”

Medvedev beat Alcaraz in straight sets in their only previous Wimbledon clash (Getty Images)

Friday 14 July 2023 12:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Daniil Medvedev will square off with Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semi-finals today, with each player aiming to reach their first final at the All England Club.

Like world No 1 Alcaraz, Medvedev is a former US Open champion, having lifted the trophy in New York in 2021. That title, secured with a victory over Novak Djokovic, marks the Russian’s only major triumph.

Friday 14 July 2023 11:49 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s no tension from ‘spy-gate’ on display here!

Novak Djokovic’s practice on Court One is followed by Carlos Alcaraz, and the players and their teams exchange a friendly greeting as they swap over on court.

And no, Alcaraz’s team were not filming Djokovic as they made their way onto Court One...

Friday 14 July 2023 11:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday, as each man bids for his first final at the grass-court grand slam.

Like Medvedev, World No 1 Alcaraz is a former US Open champion, having won in New York last year to claim his first major title at the age of just 19. That victory over Casper Ruud came only 18 months after the Spaniard made his tour debut, and it made him the youngest ever men’s world No 1.

Friday 14 July 2023 11:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Jannik Sinner is through to his first grand slam semi-final as he takes on Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old Italian is one of the game’s rising stars and his first appearance in the last four of a slam is expected to be the first of many.

Sinner led Djokovic by two sets in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-final in what was an early example of his prodigious talent, despite the 23-time grand slam champion coming back to win the match in five.

Followed everywhere he goes by the ‘Carota Boys’, Sinner is already one of the top players in the world and is set to form the sport’s next great rivalry along with the 20-year-olds Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune.

Friday 14 July 2023 10:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Marketa Vondrousova has revealed her husband is set to arrive at Wimbledon for her final against Ons Jabeur after finding a cat-sitter.

Vondrousova said after her quarter-final win against Jessica Pegula that her husband had remained at home in order to look after their cat.

That was before her unexpected run to the final, with the Czech player looking to become the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title.

Vondrousova’s run has also taken major sponsors by surprise. The 24-year-old does not currently have a clothing deal after being dropped by Nike last year.

Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova celebrates her semi-final win (AFP via Getty Images)

Friday 14 July 2023 10:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Neal Skupski is one win away from a Wimbledon hat-trick after reaching the men’s doubles final with partner Wesley Koolhof.

The Liverpudlian won the mixed doubles in 2021 and 2022 and will have a shot at his first men’s title after a 7-5 6-4 win over Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden on Court One.

One break of serve in each set was enough for Skupski and Koolhof, who are top seeds, to get the job done as they made it into their second grand slam final together, booking a Centre Court appearance on Saturday.

Skupski said winning the men’s doubles at Wimbledon is the “pinnacle” of what he can achieve and the buoyant celebrations at the end showed just what this means to him.

Friday 14 July 2023 10:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Ons Jabeur believes she is a different player than when she finished runner-up at Wimbledon and says she would have lost yesterday’s semi-final against Aryna Sabalenka a year ago.

"Maybe the old me would have lost that match today," she said. "Probably 12 months ago, for sure. Maybe also a little bit before, like six months ago. It's a different player.

"I'm working on myself like crazy. You have no idea what I'm doing. Every time there is something, I'm very tough with myself, try to improve everything. Very impatient sometimes, which is not good.

"Maybe my injuries slowed me down and teach me to be patient and accept what's going on.

"I was like, honestly, I'm not going to give a s***, I'm just going to go in and hit my return.

"Yeah, it was coming. I was returning much better. She missed some shots that did help me stay in the game. I was fighting every point. We just wait for a little bit of chance sometime to get the game, and that's what happened."

Ons Jabeur celebrates victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semi-finals (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Friday 14 July 2023 10:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Britain’s Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have reached the final of the men’s wheelchair doubles at Wimbledon again.

The four-time winners are looking to regain their title after finishing runners up last year.

They beat Martin De La Puente from Spain and Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez 7-5 6-3 on Court One.

Hewett and Reid are also in the semi-finals of the singles tournament, so there could be an all-British final at the weekend.

Both Hewett and Reid are back in singles action today in the men’s semi-finals. Hewett faces Spain's Martin De La Puente while Reid plays Japan's top seed Tokito Oda.

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are back in action today (Getty Images)

Friday 14 July 2023 09:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Just arrived at Wimbledon ahead of today’s men’s semi-finals and I did not manage to beat the rain.

The downpours have started and they are set to last for the whole afternoon, meaning both men’s semi-finals are set to be played under the Centre Court roof. It’s currently shut are there’s little chance it will open againt today.

Friday 14 July 2023 09:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Daniil Medvedev on facing Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semi-finals: “It’s interesting to play someone like Carlos. He is amazing, amazing player. What he continues to do is just unbelievable. He doesn’t stop. I don’t think he will.

“I think the power (is the most impressive thing about him). When he was 17, which was actually not long ago, he was much less mature and younger, which is normal, he was missing. Everyone saw that he’s amazing, but everyone was wondering is he going to find the way to miss less producing the same power. And he did quite fast. That’s what’s pretty amazing.

“Yeah, we see if you give him one easy shot, you can be in trouble. Maybe big chances you’re going to get a winner even with, let’s say, in my opinion, with Novak or Andy, even Rafa, you kind of feel like you can have a chance to get this shot, but the thing is they’re going to have 20 more. With Carlos, maybe you’re not going to get this one. It’s one shot sometimes is brutal.

“I think that’s what the most powerful in his game. That’s what I will have to try to deal with.”

Carlos Alcaraz powered into the Wimbledon semi-finals (PA Wire)

Friday 14 July 2023 09:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz on facing Daniil Medvedev, the “octopus”, in the Wimbledon semi-finals: “He’s really tall. He’s playing great here on grass. He has a great, great year as well. I lost the first match we played here on grass (in 2021). So I have to learn about it.

“But going to enjoy the semi-final. I think I’m playing great, a lot of confidence right now. So it’s going to be a really good match I think. I going to enjoy.

“He’s really complete player. I’m going to say, I think Rublev said a few times, he’s an octopus. He catches every ball. It is amazing. He’s an amazing athlete.

“I think a mix of everything. He does almost everything well.”

Daniil Medvedev beat crowd-favourite Chris Eubanks to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals (PA Wire)

Friday 14 July 2023 09:16 , Jamie Braidwood

After more than an hour of Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune serving up a classic opening set of futuristic tennis, the door suddenly closed. Standing in its way was the World No 1, as Alcaraz took the match away from his young rival and raced through the second and third sets to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final.

This first grand slam meeting between Alcaraz and Rune, and first Wimbledon quarter-final played between two men under the age of 21, burned immensely bright to begin with. The stunning attacking play on both sides, creating fun points and absorbing rallies, seemed set to last until it reached the fading evening light on Centre Court.

There was a shine to it, a gleaming freshness, until Alcaraz put his foot down. Staggeringly, after edging ahead by taking the first-set tiebreak, Alcaraz didn’t make a single unforced error in the second set and only one in the third. This was a performance that Novak Djokovic would have been proud of.

Friday 14 July 2023 09:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Bearing in mind the tennis you’re playing at the moment, you only dropped two sets, you’re the defending champion, do you make yourself the favourite?

Novak Djokovic: “I mean, I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favourite. Judging with the results I had in my career here, previous four occasions of Wimbledon that I won, and reaching other semi-final, so I do consider myself favourite, yes.”

(Getty Images)

Friday 14 July 2023 08:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Jannik Sinner on facing Novak Djokovic and what he learned from last year’s five-set defeat: “First of all, you have to go up two sets to love!

“In the other way, it’s going to be a completely different match than last year. He knows me better as I know him better also. It’s going to be also a little bit tactical.

“In the other way, it is also a little bit mental, no? If you play against Novak, it’s always tough to play here, especially on Grand Slams.

“But I’m happy. I will fight for every ball. I will enjoy the moment, but knowing that I can go hard, no, trying to beat him.

“But, as I said, now I have two days off, trying to work on couple of things what I might use for the next match. Let’s see. Let’s see how it goes.”

Jannik Sinner made it through to his first grand slam semi-final (PA Wire)

Friday 14 July 2023 08:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Since Roger Federer stood with two match points against Novak Djokovic in the 2019 Wimbledon final, Jannik Sinner is probably the closest anyone has come to ending the Serbian’s Wimbledon run.

The Italian led by two sets in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals. Djokovic still hasn’t lost a match on Centre Court since 2013 and has won 33 matches in a row at SW19...

Friday 14 July 2023 08:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic on Jannik Sinner: “He’s playing on a very high level. He likes to play on grass. He likes to play on quick surfaces because he likes to be aggressive and take control of the point. From both forehand and backhand, he’s smashing the ball really, really hard, trying to be the one that is going to dictate the point from early on. I know his game well.

“He’s so young, so of course it’s expected that he’s going to improve. He is improving, no doubt, I think with the serve. He’s been serving better. On grass, obviously makes a difference.

“He’s a very complete player. Now first time in semis of Wimbledon. I’m looking forward to that challenge. I’m sure that he’s going to be very, very motivated to win. On the other hand, I am, too.”

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website