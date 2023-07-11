Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Matteo Berrettini after Novak Djokovic survives test

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz battled past former runner-up Matteo Berrettini on Monday, reaching the quarter-finals of Wimbledon with a four-set win. In an entertaining clash on Centre Court, Alcaraz fought from a set down to overcome the Italian 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3, setting up a match with Holger Rune, who downed Grigor Dimitrov in four sets. Alcaraz vs Rune will mark the first Wimbledon quarter-final of the Open Era to be contested between two men under 21 years old.

Earlier, Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Hubert Hurkacz in four sets upon the resumption of their fourth-round clash, while the shock of the day was produced by Christopher Eubanks as the unseeded American stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina will face Ons Jabeur in the women’s quarter-finals, in a rematch of last year’s final after the Tunisian beat Petra Kvitova in straight sets. Elsewhere, Mirra Andreeva’s run is over after her defeat by Madison Keys in the fourth round, with the 16-year-old Russian qualifier refusing to shake hands with the umpire after a controversial end to the contest.

Follow live updates, scores and results from SW19 below.

Monday 10 July 2023 23:30 , Alex Pattle

The quarter-finals of Wimbledon are upon us, with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek both in action on Tuesday as the favourites continue their respective bids for the singles trophies.

Defending men’s champion Djokovic will play for the third day in a row, as he faces seventh seed Andrey Rublev after overcoming Hubert Hurkacz across two days. Djokovic, a seven-time champion in SW19, led the big-serving Pole by two sets to one on Sunday night but could not see off Hurkacz before the 11pm curfew. The world No 2 then dropped a set upon the resumption of their fourth-round clash on Monday, before ultimately winning in four.

See the other key match-ups and their timings here:

Monday 10 July 2023 21:56 , Jamie Braidwood

To be Carlos Alcaraz is to believe that anything is possible on a tennis court, to believe that every point and every shot is an opportunity to produce something special. On a sensational evening on Centre Court, the 20-year-old Spaniard radiated that confidence in every forehand, return and movement, as he came from behind to defeat the former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in four sets and reach the quarter-finals.

This should not look this easy, but to be Carlos Alcaraz is to believe that you can take on one of the biggest serves in the world and reduce it to a relatively average level. It is to see a volley that lands so wide it almost falls in the front row and not only reach it, but flick it around the posts and down the line. It is to believe that you can rock up at Wimbledon, on only your fourth tournament on grass, and confidently state that you can go and win the whole thing.

All-British pair reach women’s doubles quarter-finals for first time in 40 years

06:00 , Alex Pattle

Wildcards Naiktha Bains and Maia Lumsden hailed becoming the first all-British pair to reach the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon women’s doubles in 40 years as “surreal”.

The rookie duo added Slovakians Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova to their impressive list of scalps thanks to a stirring 6-3 6-7 (5) 6-3 win.

Jo Durie and Anne Hobbs were the previous British team to reach the last eight of the tournament in south-west London, doing so in 1983 before being beaten by top seeds Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver in the semi-finals.

More here:

Novak Djokovic breaks code on Hubert Hurkacz serve to reach last eight

04:30 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic belatedly reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals after polishing off Hubert Hurkacz on Monday.

The seven-time champion’s plans for a day off were scuppered by the strict 11pm curfew in SW19, meaning the match was halted on Sunday evening with Djokovic two sets to the good.

Upon returning to Centre Court, Djokovic was inconvenienced further when Polish 17th seed Hurkacz stole the third set.

But the 36-year-old hit back to register a 7-6 (6) 7-6 (6) 5-7 6-4 victory and book a 14th quarter-final at the Championships.

He said: “Big credit for Hubert for playing an amazing match, tough luck for him. He put up a great performance.”

More here:

Andy Murray has a lot of good tennis left in him, says brother Jamie

03:00 , Alex Pattle

Andy Murray will be back at Wimbledon next year and still has plenty of “good tennis in him”, according to brother Jamie.

Murray, a two-time winner in SW19, was beaten in five sets in the second round at this year’s Championships by fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

At 36 years old, his chances of going deep into grand slams again are dwindling, but doubles star Jamie Murray still believes his sibling can operate at the top level.

“Will he be back? I hope so,” he said. “Look, I think he still has a lot of good tennis in him. I think he needs to find his mojo and get out there and play some ball.”

More here:

Tearful Beatriz Haddad Maia retires from fourth-round clash with Elena Rybakina

01:45 , Alex Pattle

Beatriz Haddad Maia was left in tears after she was forced to retire during her fourth-round match with defending champion Elena Rybakina.

The Brazilian was enjoying her best run at Wimbledon, having never previously got past the second round, but hopes of a first quarter-final appearance were taken away from her when she suffered a hip injury early in the first set.

She had a lengthy medical timeout trailing 3-1 and tried to carry on but after being unable to move during a Rybakina service game it was clear that she could not continue.

Having been in tears throughout the last game, she reluctantly walked to the net and shook hands with the score at 4-1.

It meant that Rybakina’s smooth progress continued as she was on court for just 21 minutes and was able to put her feet up to watch Ons Jabeur beat Petra Kvitova for the chance to play her in the quarter-finals.

More here:

Has Ons Jabeur found the key to Wimbledon revenge against Elena Rybakina?

Tuesday 11 July 2023 00:45 , Alex Pattle

Within one hour and two minutes, last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur had beaten Petra Kvitova and sealed a rematch with Elena Rybakina, the woman who beat her in the 2022 Wimbledon final.

“I respect a lot what Petra has done for women’s tennis,” Jabeur said on court, having just played as if she had no respect for whatsoever for the two-time champion. She then, ironically, went on to talk of the lack of “mercy” that Rybakina has for her opponents, yet perhaps the greatest characteristic that Jabeur displayed against Kvitova was that same kind of ruthlessness.

“It will be a difficult match,” she admitted. “It was a difficult final last year, [the quarter-final] is definitely going to bring a lot of memories. I’m probably going for my revenge.”

In pursuit of that revenge, Jabeur will have to be ruthless against Rybakina.

Full piece from Centre Court:

Novak Djokovic calls for earlier Centre Court start times amid Wimbledon disruption

Monday 10 July 2023 22:30 , Alex Pattle

Novak Djokovic has called for Wimbledon to overhaul its scheduling and start play earlier on Centre Court.

The seven-time champion fell foul of the All England Club’s insistence on beginning matches at 1.30pm when his fourth-round match against Hugo Hurkacz had to be suspended on Sunday night due to the council-imposed 11pm curfew.

Andy Murray’s match with Stefanos Tsitsipas last week also had to be carried over into a second day, while Djokovic’s third-round clash against Stan Wawrinka concluded with only 14 minutes to spare.

Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said on Monday morning that there is no guarantee that an earlier start time will be considered on Centre Court for next year’s tournament. But Djokovic, who returned to finish off Hurkacz in four sets on Monday afternoon, was unequivocal in his response when asked if matches should start earlier.

“I think so. I agree with that,” said the 23-time grand slam winner. “Obviously curfew is probably something that is much more difficult to change, I understand, because of the community and the residential area we are in. I think the matches could be pushed at least to start at 12pm. I think it would make a difference.”

More here:

Monday 10 July 2023 21:36 , Alex Pattle

Matteo Berrettini stayed on Centre Court for some time, signing autographs (Getty Images)

Monday 10 July 2023 21:21 , Alex Pattle

“I knew it was going to be really tough, Matteo is a great player, he made the final here on grass,” said Alcaraz. “He’s playing great. It’s not easy after losing the first set. I knew I was going to have my chances. Something I’ve been working on is to stay focused and not lose my mind a little bit. That part I did great.

“It’s something that I really wanted. Last year I lost in the fourth round. I came here this year with that goal: first get into the quarter-finals, and now I’m looking for more.

“My dream is to play a final here, to win the title one day. I hope I reach that dream this year, but right now it’s great to be in the quarter-finals.”

Monday 10 July 2023 21:12 , Alex Pattle

So, the Wimbledon men’s singles quarter-finals are set:

Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Holger Rune (6)

Daniil Medvedev (3) vs Christopher Eubanks

then on the other side of the draw...

Jannik Sinner (8) vs Roman Safiullin

Andrey Rublev (7) Novak Djokovic (2)

Monday 10 July 2023 21:08 , Alex Pattle

Monday 10 July 2023 21:07 , Alex Pattle

Alcaraz sticks around for about 10 minutes, signing autographs. The Centre Court crowd really loves him – and that’s saying something, because there was a lot of support for Berrettini this evening, too.

Wimbledon LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 Matteo Berrettini

Monday 10 July 2023 21:00 , Alex Pattle

Alcaraz vs Rune will mark the first time in the Open Era that a singles quarter-final at Wimbledon will be contested between two men under 21 years old.

Monday 10 July 2023 20:59 , Alex Pattle

Alcaraz will play Holger Rune next, after Rune beat Grigor Dimitrov.

That’s a first Wimbledon quarter-final for Alcaraz.

“I knew that it was going to be really tough,” he says. “Berrettini is a great player, he made the final here on grass, he’s playing great.

“It’s not easy after losing the first set. I had to stay focused, take my chances. It’s something I’m working on, to keep my focus.”

Monday 10 July 2023 20:55 , Alex Pattle

Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 Matteo Berrettini

Alcaraz just about finds the line with a ground shot, and that’s 15-0. He then puts a serve nice and deep, and Berrettini’s return floats way long. 30-0.

Now Berrettini finds the corner with a backhand return of serve, and Alcaraz can only put a forehand wide as he stretches to get there. 30-15.

Rapid serve down the T by Alcaraz, and it’s called out. He challenges, but to no avail. His second serve is on point, however, and he moves up to the net, forcing a miss out of Berrettini.

Two match points for the Spaniard at 40-15... FIRST ONE SAVED!

Berrettini’s forehand return is just inside the baseline, and Alcaraz’s reactive backhand is in the net. 40-30.

Alcaraz moves Berrettini around the court really well with some terrific forehands, and eventually he moves in for a volley... which he punches long! Another match point saved!

Another match point EARNED, however, as Alcaraz whips a slice serve into the corner for an ace...

Double-fault, and another match point goes begging!

Alcaraz brings up his fourth of those, though, with a fine one-two... and Berrettini sends a backhand return wide!

ALCARAZ WINS 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3!

Monday 10 July 2023 20:48 , Alex Pattle

*Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-3 5-3 Matteo Berrettini

Huge serve down the middle from Berrettini. Alcaraz stretches to get a backhand to it, and his return floats over for Berrettini to put away a forehand... but the Italian sends it into the net instead! 0-15.

Again Berrettini can only find the net with a forehand, though this one is played from the baseline and while stepping backwards. 0-30.

The fans give Berrettini some encouragement to get into this game, and it seems to have helped! He fires an ace down the line, creating a plume of chalk. 15-30.

But Alcaraz is too good on the next point, producing a forehand winner to bring about two break points! 15-40.

A brief rally ensues, and Berrettini frames a forehand into the tramlines! His serve is broken, and Alcaraz will serve for the match...

Wimbledon LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini

Monday 10 July 2023 20:43 , Alex Pattle

Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-3 4-3 Matteo Berrettini*

Big serving from Alcaraz, and Berrettini struggles every step of the way in this game.

It’s a second straight hold to love for the world No 1.

Monday 10 July 2023 20:42 , Alex Pattle

*Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-3 3-3 Matteo Berrettini

Berrettini with a solid first point for 15-0, but he then puts a smash into the tape after a competitive rally – and it doesn’t fall kindly for him! 15-15.

He gets back in front, then slams an ace out wide for 40-15.

Alcaraz swats a forehand long, and there’s the hold!

Wimbledon LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini

Monday 10 July 2023 20:37 , Alex Pattle

Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-3 3-2 Matteo Berrettini*

There’s an enormous round of applause as Alcaraz prepares to get this match back under way.

And when he does, he does so in fine fashion, slinging a forehand up the line and into the corner for a winner. Berrettini then nudges a forehand of his own long. 30-0.

This time it’s a backhand that the Italian sends long, and on the next point he has no answer for a serve out wide, framing it low into the net.

Alcaraz with a perfect service game.

Monday 10 July 2023 20:33 , Alex Pattle

*Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-3 2-2 Matteo Berrettini

And here we go...

Wimbledon LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini

Monday 10 July 2023 20:30 , Alex Pattle

*Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-3 2-2 Matteo Berrettini

The roof is closed, and the lights flash on to the sound of cheers! Moments later, the players emerge.

They’ll have a brief warm-up before play resumes.

Monday 10 July 2023 20:28 , Alex Pattle

*Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-3 2-2 Matteo Berrettini

There’s a repeated attempt to set up a Mexican wave in the Centre Court stands, but the wave isn’t getting too far...

Hang on, it’s catching on! Finally it makes its way around the entire arena, and a few times in fact!

The roof is nearly closed, and play should resume within 10 minutes. Don’t go anywhere!

Monday 10 July 2023 20:21 , Alex Pattle

*Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-3 2-2 Matteo Berrettini

Berrettini with a swift serve down the T, and Alcaraz’s forehand return is in the tramlines. 15-0.

Some tremendous running from the Spaniard on the next point, but he’s eventually beaten as he fails to reach a drop shot after sprinting from the opposite corner. 30-0.

More brilliant running from Alcaraz to get on the end of a powerful, deep forehand, but he’s left stranded as Berrettini strikes a winner into the open side of the court. 40-0.

Now Alcaraz sends a backhand return of serve long, and Berrettini holds to love.

And now the roof will be closed!

Monday 10 July 2023 20:17 , Alex Pattle

Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-3 2-1 Matteo Berrettini*

A fun little rally kickstarts this game, with Berrettini moving up to the net, where he’s beaten by a forehand passing shot up the line! 15-0. “Carlos, I love you!” one fan shouts.

A second serve is called as a let, but it was clearly wide, and Berrettini challenges successfully! Double-fault by Alcaraz, therefore. Berrettini had a bit of help from the audience when contemplating whether to challenge... 15-15.

Next point, Alcaraz lures in Berrettini with a drop shot, and the Italian’s reaching lob drifts into the tramlines. 30-15.

Now Berrettini strikes the net cord with a backhand, and the ball drops kindly for him. Another net cord for Berrettini, but Alcaraz reads it well as he skips up to the net, and his next shot is a volleyed winner. 40-30.

Now he fires a forehand down the line, and Berrettini’s attempt to respond in kind wide. Another hold of serve for Alcaraz.

Monday 10 July 2023 20:12 , Alex Pattle

*Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-3 1-1 Matteo Berrettini

Berrettini with a punchy one-two to start his service game. 15-0. On the next point, Alcaraz moves his feet swiftly to open up a forehand, which is too powerful for his opponent down the line; Berrettini frames it. 15-15.

Berrettini forces an error out of Alcaraz, who is on the run, but the Italian then strokes a forehand long after his opponent puts the ball right underneath him. 30-30.

Big ace down the T! 40-30.

Alcaraz then drags a backhand return of serve narrowly wide, and Berrettini holds.

“Matteo, forza! ” is the cry from a few fans.

Monday 10 July 2023 20:08 , Alex Pattle

Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-3 1-0 Matteo Berrettini*

Alcaraz with two double-faults to start this third set! On the first point, he goes long twice; on the next, he goes long then nets. 0-30.

Better now, as he makes a first serve then wins a brief backhand battle with Berrettini, who shovels one wide.

Another backhand error by Berrettini, who pushes one long after a fairly standard second serve from Alcaraz. 30-30.

Ace! Alcaraz slices a serve out wide, and it fades past a stretching Berrettini. 40-30.

The world No 1 then holds with a serve that Berrettini can only nudge back into the net.

Monday 10 July 2023 20:02 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-3 Matteo Berrettini

Monday 10 July 2023 20:01 , Mike Jones

*Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-3 Matteo Berrettini

The pressure is all on Matteo Berrettini now. He’s serving to stay in this set but gives away the first point. A better serve sees Carlos Alcaraz’s return loop over the back of court and bring the Italian back in the contest.

Alcaraz is unequivically targeting Berrettini’s backhand and is rewarded with another false shot, and a point, before he sets up two break points with a perfectly executed lob.

Berrettini saves the first one with a barnstorming serve that strikes the T line and he saves the second thanks to an Alcaraz drop shot that clips the top of the net! Deuce.

A spanking cross court forehand sets up Alcaraz with a third set point and this time this he takes it as Berrettini goes long!

Carlos Alcaraz leads two sets to one.

Monday 10 July 2023 19:55 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 5-3 Matteo Berrettini*

Berrettini takes the lead in this crucial game but a mishit from an Alcaraz volley drops the ball over the net to bring the Spaniard level.

He makes another error in judgement, with a second volley, but this time the point goes Berrettini’s way. The Italian is left with his hands on his head after a decent backhand down the line just misses the line and helps Alcaraz up to 30-30.

The Spaniard completes his hold of serve and moves within one game of taking the set!

Monday 10 July 2023 19:51 , Mike Jones

*Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 4-3 Matteo Berrettini

After a run of close games, Matteo Berrettini breaks the flow with a rapid hold of serve. He moves back within one of Carlos Alcaraz and could really do with breaking the Spaniard in the next game to set up this third set.

How will Alcaraz respond here?

Monday 10 July 2023 19:48 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 4-2 Matteo Berrettini*

Carlos Alcaraz understands that he, himself, isn’t playing to the best of his ability. Couple that with a determined and tricky opponent and the Spaniard is celebrating every point he wins.

When the first serve lands for him, Alcaraz is able to dictate play. Otherwise, Berrettini unleashes on the slower, second serve and puts the world no. 1 on the backfoot.

Luckily for Alcaraz, his serving is good. He holds to 15 and is two games away from taking the third set.

Monday 10 July 2023 19:45 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic has called for Wimbledon to overhaul its scheduling and start play earlier on Centre Court.

The seven-time champion fell foul of the All England Club’s insistence on beginning matches at 1.30pm when his fourth-round match against Hugo Hurkacz had to be suspended on Sunday night due to the council-imposed 11pm curfew.

Andy Murray’s match with Stefanos Tsitsipas last week also had to be carried over into a second day, while Djokovic’s third-round clash against Stan Wawrinka concluded with only 14 minutes to spare.

Monday 10 July 2023 19:43 , Mike Jones

*Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 3-2 Matteo Berrettini

The last two games have been closely fought affairs and this is set up to be another one when Berrettini volleys an overhead into the net. The Italian takes the next point with a wide serve before belting an inside out forehand across the court to ping one past Alcaraz. 30-15.

Alcaraz’s response is a nonchalant whip on the ball from Berrettini’s next serve which flies wide of the Italian and lands in play. Two points later, two mistakes later and both men are back up to deuce.

Alcaraz drives a backhand just over the net as Berrettini comes forward. Berrettini’s attempted drop shot fails to get over the net leaving the Spaniard with a break point. Berrettini comes forward again but this time smashes back a volley to take the game back to deuce.

Berrettini holds! That’s a big moment for him. He’s still in this set but needs to break back at some point.

Monday 10 July 2023 19:37 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 3-1 Matteo Berrettini*

Almost ruthless from Carlos Alcaraz. After fighting to break Matteo Berrettini’s serve, which he did on the sixth attempt, in the previous game the Spaniard flies quickly up to a 40-0 lead.

Berrettini fights back after Alcaraz gives him an opening with a flase shot that lands in the net. The Italian slides a backhand winner down the line to move within one point and earns a spot at deuce when Alcaraz slices one into the net.

Berrettini’s momentum takes a hit when an inside out backhand hits the tape and bounces back from the serve. Alcaraz gets to advantage and holds serve with a backhand winner down the line!

Monday 10 July 2023 19:31 , Mike Jones

*Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 2-1 Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini is a fighter. He finds himself in another poor service game, letting Carlos Alcaraz fly up to a 0-40 lead and set up three break points.

Berrettini digs deep, slows down the serves and targets Alcaraz’s body. The next three points go his way to bring the game to deuce but an unforced error from the Italian sees him pump a backhand into the net.

Alcaraz’s next break point is saved too and Berrettini pulls out the flying fist pump when he wins the next rally with a forehand down the line.

The Italian can’t get over the line though and this game goes to a third deuce. There’s a feeling that this game is a microcosm of the match, whoever wins it would be a favourite to take the set.

Alcaraz misses a fifth break point as Berrettini falls back on his impressive forehand.

There it is! Carlos Alcaraz lets out a loud yell as he smashes back an overhead winner to break Berrettini in the third set.

Monday 10 July 2023 19:22 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 1-1 Matteo Berrettini*

A rare double fault from Carlos Alcaraz just halts his momentum as he tries to get himself into the third set. Berrettini manages to work a forehand over to the left singles line and thinks about a challenge but the ball is called out. He doesn’t bother and Alcaraz moves 40-15 ahead.

Another mistake from Berrettini gives the game to the Spaniard.

Monday 10 July 2023 19:19 , Mike Jones

*Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 0-1 Matteo Berrettini

Okay then. This set could be a decisive factor in which way this match will go. Berrettini has the opening serve but Alcaraz comes up to the net and forces a mistake from the Italian who punts a volley into the net.

Berrettini regains his composure though and moves swiftly ahead to 40-15. A backhand from Alcaraz hits the top of the tape as Berretini comes up to the net. The Italian has to stretch but gets to the ball and flicks it over the net to clinch the game!

Monday 10 July 2023 19:15 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 Matteo Berrettini*

Monday 10 July 2023 19:14 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 Matteo Berrettini*

There may be a bit of nerves for Carlos Alcaraz as he tries to close out this set. He’s 40-15 but misses his first set point with a blazing forehand over the back.

The next opportunity isn’t missed though! A volley drop shot winner gives the second set to the Spaniard!

Game on.

Monday 10 July 2023 19:09 , Mike Jones

*Carlos Alcaraz 3-6 5-3 Matteo Berrettini

This set looks to have gone for Matteo Berrettini but he can try to hold serve and force Carlos Alcaraz into serving for the set. The Spaniard wins a point with a fine drop shot but then belts one over the back.

Berrettini places a sharpish serve perfectly to move up to 40-15 before closing out the game.