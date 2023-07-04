Cameron Norrie holds nerve to beat spirited Tomas Machac in four sets – latest reaction

Cameron Norrie celebrates breaking the serve of Tomas Machac (not pictured) to go 5-4 ahead in the fourth set on day two of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon

British number one Cameron Norrie got his Wimbledon campaign up and running with a four-set victory over tricky Czech youngster Tomas Machac.

The 27-year-old, a semi-finalist here last year, dropped the second set but went on to record a 6-3 4-6 6-1 6-4 win under the roof on Court One.

Machac, ranked 108 in the world, was making his Wimbledon debut and playing the first Tour level match on grass of his career.

But nevertheless the 22-year-old was a dangerous first-round opponent who beat Norrie’s compatriot Dan Evans in the Davis Cup and took Novak Djokovic to a deciding-set tie-break earlier this year.

There was no drama for Norrie in the opening set, though, as he secured a break for 3-2 and another to wrap it up.

The 12th seed is still sporting the tape on his knee that he wore throughout Queen’s, but whatever the issue is it was not bothering him unduly.

However, things unravelled in the second with Norrie twice pointing an accusatory finger at the grass after misreading the bounce of the ball and dumping forehands into the net before Machac levelled the match.

But Norrie got back on track in the third, securing a double break to take the set in just 24 minutes.

He retrieved an early break in the fourth with a forehand which left a flagging Machac in a heap on the baseline.

Further break points went back and forth but it was Norrie who made one stick to complete an encouraging victory in two hours and 32 minutes.

“The last two years that was me waiting around in the rain,” said Norrie. “So it was nice to have a run last year and then to be able to play on this court.

“It’s nice to get it done and get the first one out of the way.”

Cameron Norrie vs Tomas Machac: as it happened

07:56 PM BST

Watch: Norrie's winning moment

Bound for the second round 🔜@cam_norrie battles past Tomas Machac in four sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/NFewP4IfaX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2023

07:48 PM BST

One to watch

Two players in the same side of the draw? Cam Norrie and Andy Murray...just going to leave that there for now.

Britain's Andy Murray (rear) and Britain's Cameron Norrie react as they take part in a training session prior to the start of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon

07:47 PM BST

Cam Norrie speaks after his win

Coming out on the court today put a smile on my face. I just love being back at Wimbledon. The first set I was enjoying and I played at a good level but came forward well in the second. It was so good to play under the roof in this atmosphere. Thanks you guys really got me through that fourth set. It was nice to get it done and start my campaign here again.

07:43 PM BST

Cameron Norrie beats Tomas Machac 6-3 6-4 6-1 6-4

One-two punch gets Norrie to 15-0 but he then misses an easy forehand after doing well to stay in the point.

Great work on serve from Norrie, who brings up two match points with that trusty wide serve. Machac the magician saves the first with another cavalier charge to the net.

But Norrie makes no mistake next time. A big serve and that’s game, set and match for Cam Norrie.

Cameron Norrie shakes hands with Czech Republic's Tomas Machac after winning his first round match

07:39 PM BST

Machac 3-6 6-4 1-6 4-5 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

You have to love Machac. All the shots, all the tricks and he is very much alive in this match.

Norrie gets to 15-30 though; a chink of light perhaps? Yes...but not in the way you like to see. Norrie tries to run round a forehand and shanks it horribly only for Machac to see it drift over his head and drop in. Sickener for the Czech.

Machac saves the first of the break points...but can do nothing on the next low volley.

Norrie will serve for this.

07:35 PM BST

Machac* 3-6 6-4 1-6 4-4 Norrie (*denotes next server)

Double fault from Norrie to start the game. He needs to watch out here.We’ve reached the point in this set where a break of serve could be terminal.

Excellent work at the net gets him back to parity before a delightful drop shot from Machac proves too hot for Norrie to handle. This has all got very tense.

Two break points for Machac...Norrie saves the first with a big serve down the tee and the second as Machac takes a real chance with a backhand return down the line.

Wild this time from Norrie...and he’s staring down another Machac break point. He does well to save his third of the game and then, two points later, holds. A huge hold as well.

07:28 PM BST

Machac 3-6 6-4 1-6 4-3 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

Shocking miss from Machac on the smash. I mean truly shocking. Norrie then successfully challenges a call on the Machac serve.

Machac whips an ace down at 123mph...that’s more like it from the Czech. Is the wrist feeling better all of a sudden?

Maybe but that isn’t quite equating to points as Norrie win three straight to bring up break point...which he doesn’t take.

Every time Norrie has a break point at present, Machac finds something extra and you can see the Briton’s frustration growing each time one goes begging.

Machac eventually holds. This one is still in the balance.

Britain's Cameron Norrie returns to Czech Republic's Tomas Machac during a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023

07:23 PM BST

Machac* 3-6 6-4 1-6 3-3 Norrie (*denotes next server)

For those not watching, the sound of rain on the roof on No 1 court is quite extraordinary. Norrie races to 40-0 but goes long with an easy forehand pass to put the game to bed.

Another forehand miss from Norrie. He just needs to focus here. But a weak forehand approach is not going to get the job done and Machac takes an easy pass with glee to get back to deuce.

Ace. Nice backhand. Norrie holds.

07:18 PM BST

Machac 3-6 6-4 1-6 3-2 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

The serve and the forehand from Machac had certainly lost a bit of zip since that hand cramp and Norrie is now taking advantage. The Czech was wild...but now he’s compromised seemingly and yet still wild. Compelling viewing all the same.

A serve-volley attempt is flicked away by a Norrie crosscourt forehand and he has two break points. Machac saves the first with a well-placed serve and then charges in behind another first serve but this time finds the volley and gets back to deuce.

Three points in a row after yet another neat volley. McEnroe says he has not seen anyone serve volley this much at Wimbledon for years. It’s refreshing to see the art is still alive.

Too good from Norrie though. Two sweet forehand winners and he has another break point...which he can not take after he’s deceived by a Machac drop shot.

The Czech then holds...fair play to Machac who is clearly having trouble with his wrist.

07:11 PM BST

Machac* 3-6 6-4 1-6 2-2 Norrie (*denotes next server)

An odd decision by about six fans who have chosen to remain on Henman Hill during a storm that would not be out of place in the English winter...a head scratcher for me but each to their own.

Norrie gladly takes a Machac unforced error after a double fault but is pegged back to deuce after a beautiful backhand winner from the Czech. He really does have all the shots this guy.

But that’s not enough in that game. Norrie holds.

Cameron Norrie in action during his first round match against Czech Republic Tomas Machac

07:06 PM BST

Machac 3-6 6-4 1-6 2-1 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

Machac still looks down in the dumps...maybe it’s the rain that’s audibly hammering the No 1 Court roof. The Czech is happier now though, smiling and gesturing to the crowd after a diving backhand volley gives him game point.

He then gifts a point back to Norrie (same old story) before the Briton’s whipped forehand down the line is too much for Machac to handle. Break-back chance for Norrie.

He takes his chance! Norrie punches back just when he needs it.

07:02 PM BST

Machac* 3-6 6-4 1-6 2-0 Norrie (*denotes next server)

The body language from Machac is not great early on here and for that reason Norrie will be furious that some loose hitting allows the Czech to get to 0-30 without doing very much at all.

Better from Norrie though. That trust wide, lefty serve brings the desired effect before Machac takes an awkward slip.

Game point for Norrie but a weak back hand finds the bottom half of the net. Then another error and Machac has an unlikely break...which he takes!

Awful start to this set for Norrie.

Czech Republic's Tomas Machac returns the ball to Britain's Cameron Norrie during their men's singles tennis match on the second day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2023

06:57 PM BST

Machac 3-6 6-4 1-6 1-0 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

Back underway after Machac takes on some salts for that cramping hand. Norrie will be keen to lay the smack down early on here and lessen any chance of a resurgence from the Czech.

Machac looks a little tentative with that cramping hand but holds to 30 to start the fourth set.

06:54 PM BST

Quick update

Dan Evans will follow the conclusion of Aryna Sabalenka’s match on Centre Court. He will resume two sets down against Quentin Halys.

06:51 PM BST

Machac is popping off the court...

...at the end of the third set. Followed swiftly by Norrie. Nature calls for both apparently.

06:49 PM BST

Machac* 3-6 6-4 1-6 Norrie (*denotes next server)

Norrie wastes no time in pressing home his advantage. In the blink of an eye he gets to 40-0 and asks too much of Machac with a wide serve.

That’s the third set in under 25 minutes for Norrie. Exactly what the doctor ordered.

Britain's Cameron Norrie reacts as he wins a point against Czech Republic's Tomas Machac during a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London

06:48 PM BST

Machac 3-6 6-4 1-5 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

Machac’s reaction needs to come now if he’s going to get back into this third set. A huge ace down the middle will certainly help and it’s the 30-15 in favour of the Czech.

He then goes for an audacious drop shot from the back of the court which, to Norrie’s relief, finds the net. You feel like he can smell blood here.

Machac then goes long with a forehand and Norrie has another break point...which he wastes after a lazy forehand return drifts long.

Then it’s Machac’s turn to be wasteful...a double fault at deuce hands Norrie another gilt-edged chance. Which he can not take. The Czech went for it all on second serve there and got away with it.

Another mistake from Machac and Norrie has his third chance to break...which he takes (in strange circumstances). Machac appeared to get a cramp in his hand at the end of a long rally there and simply dropped his racket.

06:40 PM BST

Machac* 3-6 6-4 1-4 Norrie (*denotes next server)

Lovely backhand from Norrie. He cuts off the angle on a Machac forehand and counter attacks with a crisp backhand winner. I feel like we’re back in the first set all of a sudden.

Big ace down the tee and Norrie is pressing on in this third set.

06:38 PM BST

Machac 3-6 6-4 1-3 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

There’s nothing quite like tennis for sudden changes in momentum. In the blink of an eye, dominance can simply evaporate and both players have had that happen to themselves so far.

Decent hold from Machac.

Czech Republic's Tomas Machac returns to Britain's Cameron Norrie during a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023

06:35 PM BST

Machac* 3-6 6-4 0-3 Norrie (*denotes next server)

Better from Norrie. A tidy one-two punch off a wide serve gets him to 0-30 before he completes a rapid hold of serve.

This feels like Norrie’s attempt to reclaim the initiative...it’s working on the evidence of that game.

06:33 PM BST

Machac 3-6 6-4 0-2 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

Machac is one hell of a good watch I have to say. Good, bad and brilliant all rolled into one.

Norrie lets out a huge ‘come on’ as he finds a stinging crosscourt winner beyond the reach of Machac but the Briton then goes wide with a wild forehand off a something of a moonball from the Czech.

We get to deuce early in this third set and Norrie then gets the crowd on its feet (finally) with an outrageous forehand winner.

The break soon follows...that’s exactly what Norrie and this crowd will have wanted to see.

Cameron Norrie celebrates winning the first set against Tomas Machac (not pictured) on day two of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon

06:28 PM BST

Machac* 3-6 6-4 0-1 Norrie (*denotes next server)

Maybe it’s the weather, maybe it’s the home man not playing all that well...but the crowd on No 1 court is flat here. Strange for a Briton on the first day of Wimbledon. Norrie needs to try to harbour this huge but at present latent advantage he has.

Decent hold from Norrie to begin the third set.

06:24 PM BST

Machac 3-6 6-4 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

Can Norrie make the young Czech start to feel the pinch here? On the evidence of that serve-volley from Machac...no he can not.

Norrie is long with a forehand and Machac punches his fist as he gets to 30-15. But that’s a better return from the Briton; a crisp forehand at the feet of Machac who can do nothing with the forehand.

Norrie is then wide though on a forehand and Machac has set point...but nets on an easy mid-court forehand.

Two points later, Machac makes no mistake. Norrie nets a seemingly easy backhand and we are all tied up here on No 1 court.

Tomas Machac of Czech Republic serves against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the Men's Singles first round match during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

06:20 PM BST

Machac* 3-6 5-4 Norrie (*denotes next server)

Point of the match. Machac stays in it thanks to a dynamic backhand down the line; Norrie responds with an angled slice which the Czech just reaches; another slice from Norrie before Machac asks everything of the Briton at the net with an outrageous one-handed backhand pass. Norrie just makes it. Great stuff.

Machac gets to deuce with another great backhand and Norrie is really up against it here. Bad bounce for the Briton and Machac has a set point. Saved by Norrie thanks to another of those lethal wide serves.

But there’s another chance for Machac...a horrible missed smash from Norrie, who then saves his bacon with that same serve again.

Better from Norrie from the deuce side, a quick-one two punch after a powerful serve and then holds.

Machac will have to serve this one out.

06:14 PM BST

Machac 3-6 5-3 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

John McEnroe has joined BBC comms and says he doesn’t feel Norrie is playing with the confidence he did in round one last year. What’s strange is that five or six games ago you’d say he absolutely was. Odd.

Anyway, the players exchange unforced errors before a rocking ace gets Machac back to 30-30. Another big serve and the Czech has a chance to get what would be a massive hold. And he does!

Machac is one game away from levelling this match up at a set apiece.

06:10 PM BST

Machac* 3-6 4-3 Norrie (*denotes next server)

Norrie is rocking a smidge here and he’s down 15-30 again on serve. Machac gets a chance to break back again...in fact two chances to break back again thanks to a lovely backhand winner, clipped off the baseline.

He needs only one attempt and Machac breaks Norrie once more. This game has no real rhythm at present.

Czech Republic's Tomas Machac returns to Britain's Cameron Norrie during a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023

06:07 PM BST

Machac 3-6 3-3 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

Too good from Machac. Norrie can not get close to a powerful backhand down the line from the Czech and now it’s he who is setting the tempo of this match.

A nice approach and volley gets him out of a small jam at 30-15 but that’s poor from Machac. A wild inside out forehand goes wide and just like that Norrie has that break back.

Self inflicted from the Czech you have to say.

06:03 PM BST

Machac* 3-6 3-2 Norrie (*denotes next server)

After a superb run of games Norrie has rather lost his way. He’s geeing himself up after nearly every point but the easy misses keep coming. He could do with the crowd getting into this one but they seem a tad disengaged at this point.

To his credit, Norrie fights well and gets to 40-15 with some tidy serving before Machac nets an easy return.

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain serves against Tomas Machac of Czech Republic in the Men's Singles first round match during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

06:00 PM BST

Machac 3-6 3-1 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

Machac just feels like the sort of player who can get on a roll quickly. A real frontrunner. He gets to 40-0 in his service game with real ease but then nets an easy volley and misses his first chance to consolidate that break.

Hmmm...then a double fault. That old yin and yang again? No. Machac holds and Norrie has some real work to do in this second set.

05:56 PM BST

Machac* 3-6 2-1 Norrie (*denotes next server)

A chance for Machac maybe here? He makes the most of a shanked lob landing in and gets to 15-30 after Norrie nets.

Suddenly it’s break points for the Czech as Norrie goes wide with a backhand...and yes...it’s a break for Machac and the Czech takes the initiative in this second set.

05:53 PM BST

Machac 3-6 1-1 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

Having watched Norrie’s exits in Melbourne and in Rome this year, his problems seem to come from a lack of confidence in his hitting. A timidity on both sides if you will but there’s no evidence of that here.

Norrie has an early second-set break opportunity...he misses the first after netting a backhand and then the second after netting a forehand.

Machac ace and he has the chance for an important hold but then a truly WILD dry volley lets Norrie back into the game. The yin and yang of the Czech is quite remarkable. Eventually he holds.

Tomas Machac in action against Cameron Norrie (not pictured) on day two of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon

05:49 PM BST

Machac* 3-6 0-1 Norrie (*denotes next server)

You know when Norrie is really feeling his game when he really gets that flat backhand going and there’s early evidence in this second set. At 15-0, he punishes a decent return from Machac by taking the ball on top of the bounce for a crosscourt winner. Really, really nice.

Love hold for the Briton.

05:45 PM BST

Machac 3-6 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

Loose stuff from Machac and he’s suddenly in a 0-30 hole. Make that 0-40 after another easy miss and it’s three set points for Norrie.

The Czech saves the first...and the second as Norrie goes wide with a forehand crosscourt. This is the good and bad of Machac wrapped up in one game.

Norrie finally converts though and that’s the first set for last season’s beaten semi-finalist.

Cameron Norrie reacts during his first round match against Czech Republic Tomas Machac

05:42 PM BST

Machac* 3-5 Norrie (*denotes next server)

Machac shows great touch at the net with a soft backhand volley. He does have some game the Czech but with the good apparently comes a healthy dose of the bad.

A loose return or two allows Norrie to seize the initiative in the game and he puts the bow on it with the shot of the match so far. Norrie is on the run but finds the perfect backhand pass beyond the reach of the charding Czech.

The Briton is a game away from the first set.

05:37 PM BST

Machac 3-4 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

Now it’s Machac’s turn to get to 40-0. Far from competitive in these last few games.

He can not complete the job though and goes long with a wild forehand pass. Then, Norrie punishes a weak forehand from the Czech with a powerful pass down the line.

That’s it for the Briton in that game though as Machac holds to keep the deficit to one.

Czech Republic Tomas Machac in action during his first round match against Britainâ€™s Cameron Norrie

05:34 PM BST

Machac* 2-4 Norrie (*denotes next server)

Norrie looks keen to press home this advantage. An ace, a successful challenge and another ace get him to 40-0 – he’s ticking now.

Machac then nets a tough low volley. That’s eight points in a row from the British No 1.

05:31 PM BST

Machac 2-3 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

In the blink of an eye Norrie is at 0-40. Machac tries the serve-volley tactic again but this time Norrie is wise to it. Picking the volley before finding a stinging forehand winner down the line.

The Czech nets from the back of the court and Norrie has the first break of the match.

Britain's Cameron Norrie reacts as he wins a point against Czech Republic's Tomas Machac during a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023

05:29 PM BST

Machac* 2-2 Norrie (*denotes next server)

The hitting from the back of the court here is heavy. Norrie gets to 30-0 but has no response to a whipped forehand down the line from Machac. If these early exchanges are anything to go by this is going to be far from a walk in the park for the Briton.

Norrie has game point at 40-30 and does all the hard work before finding the net with a rudimentary volley. He then holds with a wide ace.

05:22 PM BST

Machac 2-1 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

For the third time in as many games, Machac is into the net behind a big first serve. There’s a smidge of the old school about the Czech’s work in these early exchanges. Another huge serve reigns down the tee – this guy has a canon for someone of lesser stature.

Deuce comes and Machac is up to the task, giving Norrie too much to do before another ace restores the Czech’s slender advantage.

Tomas Machac of Czech Republic plays a forehand against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the Men's Singles first round match during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023

05:19 PM BST

Machac* 1-1 Norrie (*denotes next server)

You can see how Norrie’s flat backhand, in particular, suits this surface. Low and skidding, it hurries his opponent and sets up plenty of chances of a quick one-two punch.

Norrie gets to 40-15 with the minimum of fuss in his first service game and holds as Machac goes long with a big forehand.

05:15 PM BST

Machac 1-0 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

A blistering first rally sees Norrie go long with an attempted backhand winner down the line. If that’s a sign of things to come we could be in for a cracker here. An early pump of the first from the Briton as he puts away an easy volley at the net and there’s early pressure on the Machac serve at 15-30.

Machac saves a couple of break points thanks to some good serving and then holds. A nice nerve-settler for the young Czech.

05:09 PM BST

The players are on No 1 Court...

...and have just finishind their warm-ups. Norrie will recieve first here.

05:02 PM BST

Norrie's memorable 2022 run

This time 12 months ago Cam Norrie was about to embark on what still is his best run at grand slam. Pablo Andújar, Jaume Munar, Steve Johnson, Tommy Paul and David Goffin were all picked off before he met Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

There is no disgrace in a loss to the eventual champion and possibly the greatest player of all time...

After the loss, Norrie said: “The level of execution from him today was better than me. His level of focus, the way he handled his service games … [There was] a lot of good learning for me.”

04:58 PM BST

Pictured: Cam Norrie's last practice session ahead of Wimbledon

Cameron Norrie practices at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, ahead of the championships

Cameron Norrie practices at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, ahead of the championships

Britain's Cameron Norrie takes part in a training session prior to the start of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon,

Britain's Cameron Norrie during practice

04:55 PM BST

Battle of the Britons on Centre

Over on Centre Court, Andy Murray is a set to the good against fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in their first-round match. Rob Bagchi is our man covering that one and you can keep up to date with all the action HERE.

04:52 PM BST

Welcome to No 1 Court

Last summer, Cameron Norrie lit up Britain’s collective tennis consciousness on his superb run to the Wimbledon semi-finals. Now, just shy of 12 months since he took the court against Novak Djokovic, Norrie returns to SW19 to begin his 2023 campaign against Tomas Machac.

While Andy Murray will, as ever, hog the majority of the public spotlight as far as the Briton’s are concerned at Wimbledon, in truth it is Norrie who would be likeliest to put together another magic run.

At 27, the world No 13 is entering his peak years and if last year’s superb Wimbledon display told us anything, it is that his consistent, if slightly unorthodox, game matches up very well with the demands of grass-court tennis.

His results in 2023 have been slightly below his 2022 heights, as indicated by his slide from No 8 in the world rankings in September of last year to his current position.

Third-round exits at both the Australian and French Open were clear disappointments but Norrie has shown flashes of the form that vaulted him into the world’s top 10 last season.

His defeat of current world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final in Rio proved his ability to mix it with the best but a lack of consistency has certainly held him back from kicking on this campaign.

But what of today’s opponent? Machac is ranked 106 in the world and makes his debut in the main draw at Wimbledon this year. The majority of the 22-year-old’s biggest successes to date have come on the Challenger tour and on all known form, Norrie should have too much.

Indeed, should he get anywhere close to the heights of 2022, the Briton will win this one at a canter. Yet with rain in the air and roof shut tight on Court 1, it may be worthwhile accepting the plausibility of the unexpected just for now.