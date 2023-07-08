Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Andy Murray questions future after defeat as Katie Boulter faces Elena Rybakina

Andy Murray questioned whether he has the motivation to return to Wimbledon next year after a heartbreaking five-set defeat to Stefanos Tsitisipas on Centre Court ended his hopes at the Championships.

Tsitsipas edged a two-day thriller to leave Murray crushed after the 36-year-old led by two sets to one on Thursday night, before the match was suspended due to the Wimbledon curfew.

With Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady also being knocked out on Friday, it leaves Katie Boulter as the last home player in the draw heading into the weekend. The British No 1 faces last year’s champion Elena Rybakina in the match of the day on Centre Court this evening.

Carlos Alcaraz and Ons Jabeur are also in action on another packed day of play, with an intriguing battle between Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini highlighting the schedule on Court One. Follow live updates, scores and results from SW19 below.

09:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Asked how confident he was about being back at Wimbledon next year, Murray said: “I don't know. Yeah, motivation is obviously a big thing. Continuing having early losses in tournaments like this don't necessarily help with that.

“Yeah, it's similar to I guess last year. I had a long think about things, spoke to my family, decided to keep on going. I don't plan to stop right now. But, yeah, this one will take a little while to get over. Hopefully find the motivation again to keep training, keep pushing, try and keep getting better.”

(PA Wire)

09:27 , Jamie Braidwood

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] v Nicolas Jarry (CHI) [25]

2. Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] v Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

3. Katie Boulter (GBR) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [3]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START (8:00 ET)

1. Daniil Medvedev [3] v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

2. Anna Blinkova v Aryna Sabalenka [2]

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) [19] v Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

09:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Katie Boulter is the last Brit standing in the singles at Wimbledon and her mouth-watering clash with reigning champion Elena Rybakina highlights a stacked Saturday at the All England Club.

Friday was a dark day for Brits in the men’s singles draw as Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady all fell by the wayside to leave Boulter as the final home hope – although a clash against powerful Rybakina is a significant obstacle as she looks to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time.

Elsewhere at SW19, men’s No 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz will look to follow up his straight-sets victory over Alexandre Muller on Friday with another over Chile’s Nicolas Jarry 24 hours later as the first match on Centre Court, with an intriguing clash between Ons Jabeur and Bianca Andreescu following before Boulter vs Rybakina as the headline act.

09:17 , Jamie Braidwood

A devastated Andy Murray was left questioning his motivation to keep going after Stefanos Tsitsipas fought back to win their delayed second-round clash on Centre Court.

The Scot was two sets to one up overnight after the 11pm curfew came into play but he was unable to complete the job, with fifth seed Tsitsipas battling to a 7-6 (3) 6-7 (2) 4-6 7-6 (3) 6-4 victory.

It was a hugely disappointing way for Murray to mark the 10th anniversary of his career-defining first Wimbledon title, and he is all too aware that his chances for another deep run here are ebbing away.

The heartbreaking moment Andy Murray’s Wimbledon comeback slipped away

09:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray slumped into the press conference room at Wimbledon, dumping his bags by his feet and lowering his stiff and weary body into a chair. Before shuffling across the stage, Murray believed he had been edged out by Stefanos Tsitsipas in a battle that could have gone either way. After resuming their contest on Friday afternoon, Tsitsipas didn’t allow Murray any break-point chances, raising his level in the fourth-set tiebreak and then again at the start of the fifth. Murray competed until the end, but the fifth seed ultimately showed his class as he denied the Briton a famous comeback.

Report from Centre Court on how close Murray came to the third round...

09:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning.

It’s a sore one, not going to lie. Andy Murray is out of Wimbledon and you can feel the hole it leaves in the tournament. What a match it was, but the fact he got so close to defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas just makes it even tougher to take.

Still - we’re back today and will have all the updates from another packed schedule, which is highlighted by Katie Boulter’s match against the defending champion Elena Rybakina later on. That should be a cracker.