Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Andy Murray returns with SW19 on alert for Just Stop Oil protesters

Wimbledon 2023 enters day four with Andy Murray back to headline Centre Court.

The drama of Wednesday surrounded the Just Stop Oil protests, with three arrests made for aggravated trespass and criminal damage, leading to SW19 heightening security as a result of the confetti and puzzle pieces scattered across Court 18 by the protesters. Murray is due to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in a mouthwatering second-round match, with the pair's history from a famous five-sets match at the 2021 US Open adding extra spice to the second-round match. That contest, which Tsitsipas won, was packed with tension and bad blood after accusations from the Briton that the Greek took bathroom breaks to gain an advantage.

Elsewhere on Thursday, defending women's champion Elena Rybakina is back in action, with the No. 3 seed scheduled to face Alizé Cornet. Follow live updates, scores and results from SW19 below.

Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Latest scores and updates

Three arrests made at Wimbledon after Just Stop Oil protests

08:23 , Jack Rathborn

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage after Just Stop Oil protesters twice disrupted matches at Wimbledon.

The first time, eco-activists threw orange confetti and jigsaw pieces on Court 18, and one of them sat on the ground during a match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro.

Play was briefly delayed while marshals picked up the pieces. The crowd booed, before security officials removed the protesters.

The eco group objects to Wimbledon being sponsored by Barclays bank, which it claims has lent £30 billion to oil and gas companies in the past two years. Fossil fuels are a large emitter of greenhouse gases, causing climate change. The Metropolitan Police said a man and a woman had been taken into custody.

In the second case, play was halted, again on Court 18, when another protester, who like the earlier ones was in a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, threw confetti on the grass, interrupting British number one Katie Boulter’s first-round match. He was led off the court.

A man in this case was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage. Both Boulter and opponent Daria Saville helped clear the court after the protester was escorted away.

A Just Stop Oil protester threw orange confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces on to court (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Wimbledon order of play and Thursday’s schedule

08:13 , Jack Rathborn

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START

L. Broady (GBR) v C. Ruud (NOR) 4

A. Cornet (FRA) v E. Rybakina (KAZ) 3

A. Murray (GBR) v S. Tsitsipas (GRE) 5

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

A. Zverev (GER) 19 v G. Brouwer (NED)

S. Stephens (USA) v D. Vekic (CRO) 20

J. Pegula (USA) 4 v C. Bucsa (ESP)

For the full order of play, see below:

