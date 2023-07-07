Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas set to resume as Alcaraz and Djokovic return

Andy Murray resumes his Wimbledon match against Stefanos Tsitsipas today after the 36-year-old produced a stunning comeback under the lights on Centre Court before the contest was suspended due to the 11pm curfew last night.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was staring at an early elimination as an inspired Tsitsipas took the opening set on a tiebreak, but Murray roared back to win the crucial second-set decider.

With the momentum behind him, Murray broke the fifth seed early in the third and stood with three set points after finding a solid level behind his serve.

Despite slipping on set point and appearing to injure his groin, Murray was able to take the lead in the match as Tsitsipas fired long in what was a frenzied atmosphere under the lights.

The curfew was called at the end of the third set and Murray will resume on Friday afternoon with the 36-year-old just needing to win one more set to reach the third round. Follow live updates, scores and results from SW19 below.

Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Latest scores and updates

Andy Murray thrills in latest epic, but this time there’s a twist

Thursday 6 July 2023 23:20 , Jamie Braidwood

When looking down upon Centre Court, it is easy to construe the surface as some unearthly plain, to see the players who glide across it as some otherworldly beings. But truthfully, these are just people, and this is (glance over your shoulder, whisper it to a trusted friend) just grass.

In that same vein, Sir Andy Murray is merely a man. His faults prove that, even if his feats belie it. His clanging metal hip is a manmade accessory, not an astral invention. His brain ponders the ideal timing of a forehand and what awaits for dinner, not the bewildering basis of human existence and its place in the cosmos. Murray, like us, is human, no matter how many miracles he conjures on court. That is the reality.

Yet on the fourth night of Wimbledon, reality flickered in front of the Centre Court crowd and fizzled into something else altogether. This addictive, augmented reality read: ‘Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.’

By Alex Pattle on Centre Court

Andy Murray thrills in latest epic, but this time there’s a twist

How to get Wimbledon tickets and register for 2024 ballot

10:31 , Luke Baker

Wimbledon is underway and tickets are more in demand than ever, but while it will be difficult to attend this year’s grand slam, fans can already register for 2024.

There is also an opportunity for last-minute tickets to this year’s Championships.

Wimbledon continues to be one of the only major sporting events where fans can get tickets on the day of play.

With enough dedication, you can brave the queue, which is still a key part of the Wimbledon experience.

How to get Wimbledon tickets and register for 2024 ballot

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023: TV channel guide and schedule

10:16 , Luke Baker

Wimbledon is back and the big question ahead of the Championships, can anybody stop Novak Djokovic? The Serbian is looking to join Roger Federer on a record eight men’s singles titles.

Djokovic has been in unstoppable form in the grand slams this season and has now won a record 23 major titles after victories at the Australian Open and French Open this season.

The Serbian has won four Wimbledon titles in a row and defeated Nick Kyrgios in last year’s final to continue his dominance on the grass courts of SW19.

Elena Rybakina has looked impressive as the defending champion in the women’s singles after winning her first grand slam title in last year’s final against Ons Jabeur.

Here’s how to watch Wimbledon on TV:

Where to watch Wimbledon

British wildcard Jan Choinski determined to return to Wimbledon

10:01 , Luke Baker

Jan Choinski has targeted a Wimbledon return next year but wants to get there in his own right.

German-born Choinski, the son of an English ballet dancer, was handed a debut wild card and rewarded tournament organisers with an impressive first-round win against world number 56 Dusan Lajovic.

But his fun ended on Thursday when his former doubles partner Hubert Hurkacz won a tight match 6-4 6-4 7-6 (3) on Court 18.

The 27-year-old, who changed his nationality to British in 2019 and is ranked 164th in the world, got the taste for SW19 and wants a 2024 repeat.

“I would be very happy coming back next year,” he said. “Maybe even without needing a wild card for the main draw, try my best to get my ranking to a position where I can enter the tournament by myself.”

Liam Broady lives his childhood dream with epic Centre Court victory

09:45 , Luke Baker

Liam Broady admitted it took a monumental effort to realise his childhood dream as a career-best win over Casper Ruud on Centre Court made him the first British male into the third round at Wimbledon.

Broady outlasted world number four Ruud on Thursday to win 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-0 in an enthralling contest that lasted three hours and 27 minutes.

Victory over Ruud, who had made the finals of Roland Garros and the US Open during the past 12 months, was even sweeter for the Stockport left-hander given it took place in front of a buoyant Centre Court crowd.

“It was a pretty terrifying, exhilarating experience coming out at Centre Court on Wimbledon, but it’s been my dream since I was five-years-old,” Broady reflected, having lost his only other match on the venue to Andy Murray in straight sets in 2016.

“I played on Court One in the finals of the juniors (in 2011). I was a set and a break up. I completely choked it, completely guffed it. That has kind of haunted me my entire career, to be honest. It always bothered me coming back, playing on the bigger courts and never really feeling like I was comfortable and had performed. Losing to Andy on Centre, losing to (Milos) Raonic on One, then (Alex) De Minaur on One and never winning so much as a set.

“That’s why it felt good. I feel like it’s taken a monumental effort for me personally to be able to win a match on Centre Court at Wimbledon. I mean, Novak (Djokovic) hasn’t lost a match on Centre in 10 years, which is a testament to how good of a player he is, as well, but that was a big one for me.”

Calculated gamble ensures Katie Boulter’s Wimbledon ‘rollercoaster’ continues

09:30 , Luke Baker

Katie Boulter hurled her fist into the air, her ponytail swishing from side to side. A magnificent victory was claimed against Viktoriya Tomova on Court 12 at Wimbledon. Riding a wave of momentum, Boulter has galloped into the third round. The reward for some audacious tennis is the opportunity of her career, in all likelihood: Centre Court against the defending champion Elena Rybakina.

Boulter has previously lit up SW19, beating former finalist Karolina Pliskova last year, but there is now a fiery determination to her game, swatting 36 winners across a pulsating hour and 43 minutes. Tomova, left helpless for much of this game, could only applaud at times. It is no coincidence her breakout comes on the grass, either.

“I think I embrace it a lot. I’m an aggressive player,” Boulter said. “I enjoy going for it, I feel I have more of an opportunity to play my game on the grass. Sometimes you’ve got to back yourself and trust the process. If you go for it and lose, you can take it.”

It wasn’t all about Andy Murray yesterday and Jack Rathborn took in British women’s No 1 Katie Boulter reaching the third round:

Katie Boulter’s Wimbledon ‘rollercoaster’ continues after calculated gamble

Good morning from Wimbledon

09:28 , Jamie Braidwood

We go again. Wimbledon is picture-perfect this morning with the best weather of the week so far. It’s set to be a hot one today, with a temperature of 28c or 29c expected later this afternoon.

That, of course, is when we are expecting Andy Murray’s second-round match with Stefanos Tsitsipas to resume, in what will be completely different conditions to last night’s epic action under the roof.

There’s a real sense of anticipation already both inside and outside the grounds - almost like the day of a final. The Wimbledon queue is absolutely insane already - with a sea of people making Wimbledon Park look like an afternoon at Glastonbury.

‘It didn’t seem real’: Andy Murray’s generation-defining Wimbledon triumph, 10 years on

09:15 , Luke Baker

When Andy Murray won his maiden grand slam, at the 2012 US Open, the reality of the situation was lost on the Scot for the briefest of moments. As Novak Djokovic propelled a forehand beyond the baseline inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, Murray gave a trademark pump of the fist. ‘A point well won.’

It was approximately two seconds later that Murray, 25 at the time, actually realised what he had done – perhaps not the wider magnitude of it, but at least what it meant in his own life.

He had not just won Britain’s first major men’s singles title in 76 years, he had removed one of the most persistent and ferocious monkeys from his back. Yet there was another still clinging to the Scot’s spine, one that would delight in screeching: ‘You’ve never won Wimbledon.’

Alex Pattle tells the story of Andy Murray’s 2013 Wimbledon win:

‘It didn’t seem real’: Andy Murray’s generation-defining Wimbledon triumph

Friday’s No 1 Court order of play

08:55 , Luke Baker

Meanwhile, on the other show court, there are also some intriguing encounters to light up this Friday afternoon.

British men’s No 1 Cam Norrie will hope to land a knockout punch on Christopher Eubanks, while women’s contenders Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur are also scheduled to play.

Here’s the order of play for Court No 1.

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

1 Varvara Gracheva (FRA) vs Aryna Sabalenka [2]

2 Cameron Norrie (GBR) [12] vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)

3 Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] vs Zhuoxuan Bai (CHN)

Friday’s Centre Court order of play

08:40 , Luke Baker

All eyes will be on Centre Court at Wimbledon today, as not only does Andy Murray finish his developing epic against Stefanos Tsitsipas but men’s No 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz, women’s No 1 seed Iga Swiatek and a certain Novak Djokovic all play their third-round matches.

Here’s the full order of play

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START

1 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Alexandre Muller (FRA)

Not before 15:00

2 Andy Murray (GBR) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] T/F 6/7(3) 7/6(2) 6/4 0/0

3 Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] vs Petra Martic (CRO) [30]

4 Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

Advice not to queue at Wimbledon today

08:34 , Luke Baker

If you were thinking of heading down to join the famous queue at Wimbledon, the All England Club are very much advising against it...

It seems as if SW19 will be at capacity and beyond today

Our Grounds are set to be at capacity today, which means those already in the Queue will be waiting several hours for admission.



We advise people intending to Queue today not to travel to Wimbledon. — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2023

Andy Murray: What does AMC stand for on Wimbledon kit?

08:25 , Luke Baker

Andy Murray continues his Wimbledon campaign on Friday against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The second-round is developing into an epic after a routine win over Ryan Peniston in the first round on Centre Court.

The two-time champion sports a fairly unique kit compared to his rivals and the sport’s best male players such as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Sponsored by AMC, the branding has been clear across the Scot’s chest throughout his warm-up tournaments and practice towards the end of last week.

AMC has been across Murray’s social media in the build-up to SW19 too. So what is AMC and what do they do? Here is everything you need to know about Murray’s kit sponsor.

What is AMC? Andy Murray’s Wimbledon kit explained

Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ frosty history explained: ‘It’s cheating’

08:10 , Luke Baker

We know that all eyes will be on Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas when they resume this afternoon but it’s fair to say the pair have somewhat of a frosty history together.

When Murray and Tsitsipas, 24, played each other at the 2021 US Open, the Briton accused his opponent of ‘cheating’ for taking a seven-minute-long toilet break. Tsitsipas went on to win in five sets.

Addressing the 2021 US Open drama around his match with Murray, Tsitsipas added: “I think it has been settled already, a long time ago. We had to play Laver Cup together in the same team. I’ve forgotten about it. He has forgotten about it.

Alex Pattle provides full details of their clash:

‘It’s cheating’: Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ frosty history explained

Day four at Wimbledon’s best shots

07:54 , Luke Baker

It’s fair to say that day four at Wimbledon delivered drama in spades. Here’s the best shots.

Some of the best shots on Day Four at #Wimbledon



Which one was your favourite? pic.twitter.com/RmFiHSnztq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2023

Wimbledon order of play and Friday’s schedule

07:37 , Luke Baker

The conclusion of Andy Murray’s match against Stefanos Tsitsipas adds to an already stacked schedule on CentreCourt on Friday as Wimbledon begins to heat up up the All England Club.

Murray will resume two sets to you up against Tsitipas, while Novak Djokovic returns to Centre Court - and the seven-time Wimbledon champion will follow arguably his biggest threat this year.

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz has been gradually adjusting to the grass and looks to be timing his form perfectly.

The Serb takes on two-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka, while the Spaniard battles Alexandre Muller. Iga Swiatek, the women’s No.1 seed, is back too and the Polish star faces Petra Martic.

While two British heroes from Thursday are back: After Liam Broady’s epic win over Casper Ruud, he’ll take on Denis Shapovalov. Katie Boulter, meanwhile, is back in singles action on Saturday, but she is set to play doubles with her partner Alex De Minaur. Here is Friday’s intended order of play:

Murray and Tsitsipas poised to continue second-round epic on Centre Court

07:14 , Jack Rathborn

Good morning and welcome back, ready to do it all over again?

Murray and Tsitsipas produced a thrilling second-round encounter on Centre Court.

But the curfew cut short the entertainment. Now, they’re ready to resume in the fourth set.

Here’s what we know about the time the pair will likely continue their latest epic battle.

What time will Andy Murray play today?

Wimbledon 2023

Thursday 6 July 2023 23:34 , Jamie Braidwood

We’ll be back again tomorrow for the conclusion to Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Make sure you’re with us!

Why is there a Wimbledon curfew?

Thursday 6 July 2023 23:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Wimbledon’s curfew came into play on Thursday night when Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ second-round match was suspended after three thrilling sets.

Here’s why it wasn’t able to continue.

Why is there a Wimbledon curfew?

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 23:07 , Jamie Braidwood

What a fighter. Andy Murray just had Centre Court in his spell for two hours there. What an atmosphere, what a night. Let’s just hope it gets the conclusion it deserves.

Centre Court rises for @andy_murray who leads two sets to one.



To be continued tomorrow...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Zn5nkdXF3f — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2023

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 23:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Ah, confirmation.

Murray will be the second match of the day on Centre Court tomorrow, and won’t play before 3pm.

So that leaves the order of play looking like this:

Centre Court - 13:30 start

1. Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Muller

Not before 15:00

2. Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas T/F 6-7 7-6 6-4

3. Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic

4. Stan Wawrinka vs Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 22:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 6-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

What a reception Murray gets as he heads off Centre Court... it’s not done yet, but what a comeback that was.

Don’t want to dampen the mood, but that groin has to be a big worry. That sound Murray made as he went down was awful...

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 22:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 6-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

What unbelievable drama... simply incredible. Murray roars back from a set down to lead Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-1... and we will have to come back tomorrow to finish the contest. Murray will only need to win one set to reach the third round.

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 22:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 6-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

They are stopping the match after the third set and before the 11pm curfew! We are done for the night!

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 22:38 , Jamie Braidwood

SET Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 6-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

TSITSIPAS GOES LONG TSITSIPAS GOES LONG!

“LET’S GOOO!” Murray roars! What an unbelievable turnaround! Murray leads!

But there is real concern about his groin after that awful slip!

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 22:37 , Jamie Braidwood

*Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 5-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Oh no.... Murray is down and lets out an awful cry! What’s happened here? He slips and is grimacing in agony, holding his groin!

Murray is back up... he can’t take a timeout... 40-30...

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 22:34 , Jamie Braidwood

*Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 5-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Right... can Murray close this out?

Tsitsipas slips behind the baseline as the backhand drifts wide! 15-0.

Forehand return into the net from Tsitsipas against the second serve! Murray can’t believe his luck! 30-0.

Where oh where has that Tsitsipas forehand gone?! The Greek goes long and Murray has three set points! 40-0.

Tsitsipas digs in behind the slice... Murray spins it wide... 40-15.

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 22:32 , Jamie Braidwood

*Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 5-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

It’s tough to be Tsitsipas now - Centre Court is willing every moment and point to fall Murray’s way.

Huge game for the Greek: he makes a good start and Murray groans as his backhand drifts long.

Tsitsipas looked to have the point sown-up behind the forehand, but Tsitsipas then frames the Murray slice! Centre Court erupts!

And that’s far too hesitant from Tsitsipas! He almost apologetically taps a backhand into Murray’s path, and Murray puts away the volley.

30-30: Murray goes big on the return... long!

Tsitsipas then holds with a serve out wide. Murray can’t return.

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 22:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 5-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas*

Murray looks to take the game to Tsitsipas on the front foot but the Greek clips the baseline with a lob, with Murray then finding the net.

Ace from Murray! Those are so key right now.

Another key first serve from Murray! Right down the middle. Tsitsipas gets a racket to it on the stretch, but nothing more.

ACE! SECOND OF THE GAME! ONE MORE HOLD TO GO!

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 22:24 , Jamie Braidwood

*Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 4-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas rattles through another service game. All of the energy and focus is on the Murray service games now. That’s where this set will be won and lost. The 36-year-old needs two more holds to take the third...

And we have roughly 35 minutes of action left tonight before the 11pm curfew.

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 22:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 4-2 Stefanos Tsitsipas*

A big serve from Murray gets him to 40-15 before Tsitsipas wins a long rally with great defence on his backhand, eventually sending Murray running with the lob.

A little pressure at 40-30, but Murray replies with an ace! Huge.

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 22:16 , Jamie Braidwood

*Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 3-2 Stefanos Tsitsipas

A simple hold from Tsitsipas. It’s been a while since we’ve had one of them.

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 22:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 3-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas*

Tsitsipas moves in well from the baseline to put away the volley and set up another break point.

Again, just ridiculous tension, Murray goes after the Tsitsipas backhand but the Greek finds great depth. Murray switches his attack to the forehand side and Tsitsipas pushes long!

ACE! That will do nicely.

“Let’s go!” says Murray, another big serve, and and that’s a big hold!

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 22:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 2-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas*

Tsitsipas sends a warning with a forehand that kicks up paint at the back of the baseline. Murray responds with an ace but Tsitsipas shows great depth behind the forehand again.

15-30, unreal tension now, Murray holds off Tsitsipas in a long rally and this time Tsitsipas fires long behind the forehand!

30-30, and that’s stunning from Tsitsipas, he flashes the backhand winner down the line and sets up break point.

30-40 - ACE FROM MURRAY!

Deuce: Murray raises his fist after sending the second of two smashes past Tsitsipas!

But Tsitsipas saves after finding great depth to the baseline. On we go.

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 22:02 , Jamie Braidwood

*Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 2-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas gets on the baord but there were more positive signs for Murray there. He’s hungry, hunting everything, and the forehand looks much stronger. He will like where he is at right now.

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 21:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 2-0 Stefanos Tsitsipas*

Great response from Murray after Tsitsipas wins the first point of his service game. He’s solid as a rock from the baseline and the serve is landing too. Suddenly Tsitsipas’ game is looking shaky and he balloons a forehand long.

Murray needed to break the Greek’s rythym and he’s certainly managed to do that.

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 21:56 , Jamie Braidwood

BREAK! *Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 1-0 Stefanos Tsitsipas

UNREAL! Murray comes back for the third set and wins four points in a row to break Tsitsipas to love!

Stunning! Tsitsipas barely made an error during the second set but can’t clear the net with the drop shot.

Murray jumps on the uncertainity and gets the huge break of serve as Tsitsipas goes into the net on the backhand!

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 21:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Boos on Centre Court! These might be in jest, but Tsitsipas went off to the toilet and we know the history between these two when it comes to bathroom breaks.

Winning that second-set tiebreak was so key for Murray. With the 11pm curfew looming, it means he’s in the match whichever way this third set goes.

He’s got the momentum too....

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 21:47 , Jamie Braidwood

SET! Andy Murray 6-7 7-6 Stefanos Tsitsipas

MURRAY IS ALIVE AND KICKING ON CENTRE COURT!

Suddenly the errors creep into the Tsitsipas game and the Greek goes long on the forehand return! Murray has levelled the match and it will now feel like he has the momentum!

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 21:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 6-7 6-6 Stefanos Tsitsipas - Tiebreak!

Imagine the noise in this place if Murray can win this...

Murray gets his return in play.... great depth and Tsitsipas nets from down low on the forehand! 5-2.

Grit from Murray in the rally! He hangs in and suddenly Tsitsipas feels the pressure! Drop shot... into the net! 6-2.

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 21:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray 6-7 6-6 Stefanos Tsitsipas - Tiebreak!

Ace from Murray. Perfect start. 1-0.

Stunning drop shot from Tsitsipas! Murray didn’t stand a chance and can’t reach it. 1-1.

Better depth from Murray... Tsitsipas runs around the backhand... into the net! 2-1.

Big serve from Murray! Tsitsipas can’t keep the backhand block in play! 3-1.

Another first serve from Murray! Into the net this time from Tsitsipas! 4-1.

Good response from Tsitsipas with the one-two punch. He meets the drive volley and puts it away. 4-2.

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 21:16 , Jamie Braidwood

*Andy Murray 6-7 3-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas thought he had a love-hold after belting three aces in a row, but Murray challenges the last one and finds that it’s out! From there, Murray battles back and wins a lengthy baseline battle to get back to deuce! Murray had the chance to flick a backhand pass down the line, but Tsitsipas reads it at the net to put away the volley. Tsitsipas finds his level again and pushes Murray deep onto his forehand side to get the hold. Murray still without a break point chance midway through the second set.

Wimbledon LIVE: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest score

Thursday 6 July 2023 20:45 , Jamie Braidwood

SET! Andy Murray 6-7 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas only requires one set point. It’s brilliant defence from the Greek after Murray pushed him back with backhand attacks down the line. He then turns defence into attack to send Murray chasing with the lob. Murray reaches it but Tsitsipas replies again with the forehand, and finally Murray nets!

That’s tough on Murray. There wasn’t much in that opening set but the fifth seed edges it. He’s managed to tame Murray so far.