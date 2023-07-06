Wimbledon 2023: Katie Boulter hopeful doubles love match can inspire long singles run

Katie Boulter is hopeful that an on-court partnership with boyfriend Alex de Minaur can help inspire her to a good run at Wimbledon.

Boulter came through a tough first-round singles match against Daria Saville, which lasted 30 hours because of a rain delay and was also hampered by a Just Stop Oil protester scattering orange confetti and jigsaw pieces on Court 18 during a first-set tiebreak.

She returns to court on Thursday to take on Viktoriya Tomova but is also entered into the mixed doubles with De Minaur for later in the tournament.

“I always says this – I play my best tennis when I’m relaxed and I’m enjoying myself,” she said following the win over Saville. “I try really hard to keep reminding myself of that.

“It really does bring the best out of me. I think having him [De Minaur] with me will keep me very calm and hopefully we can play some really good doubles.”

The partnership between boyfriend and girlfriend will be a first for the pair on court in the doubles, but Boulter admitted it is something they had wanted to do for a while but both needed to find the right moment.

“We’re going to go out there and have a swing,” she said. “We’ve got nothing to lose so I’m looking forward to it. It’s not often you get to have that experience together, especially at Wimbledon.”

The pair have been together since 2020 and have practised together on a few occasions as well as trained in Alicante, where Boulter gained the upper hand on De Minaur in target practice.

Asked about the potential for their doubles match-up to put a strain on their relationship, she said: “I hope not. I think it’s going to be an experience. It’s going to test our relationship, I don’t doubt that for a minute!

“No, it’s a totally different vibe going on the court with him. I think we bring the best out of each other in terms of tennis on and off the court. I think we’re going to have a couple of smiles on our faces, enjoying ourselves. He’s obviously got a lot more experience than me in doubles and I’ll be looking to draw off him.”

In her singles match against Saville, Boulter had been 4-2 down in the opening-set tiebreak at the time the protester broke onto court. Following a near 10-minute delay to clear up the debris with leaf blowers, she returned to win the next nine points and wrap up the match 7-6, 6-2.

Of the incident, she said: “It was obviously a little bit of a shock to the system. I think we both handled it really well. I wouldn’t say I felt in danger, I was quite far away from it. And I have faith in the system that they’ve got enough security in place.

“I would say that I think we all sympathise with what they’re going through [the Just Stop Oil protesters] completely. At the same time, I don’t know if it’s the right place or time.”