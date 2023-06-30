Wimbledon 2023: When does this year’s tennis tournament start?

Wimbledon is just around the corner as the best tennis players in the world return to the pristine grass-courts of the All England Club.

Novak Djokovic reigned supreme once again as the Serbian won his fourth Wimbledon in a row and seventh title overall by defeating Nick Kyrgios in last year’s men’s singles final.

The 36-year-old now has the chance to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight titles if he can continue his winning run at SW19, after taking the outright lead in the grand slam race with victories at the Australian Open and French Open this season.

Elena Rybakina is the defending champion in the women’s singles, where the competition is set to be much more open and could deliver a surprise winner once again.

Emma Raducanu is out of the Championships due to injury, with British hopes led by two-time champion Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie - who reached the semi-finals last year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wimbledon 2023.

When is Wimbledon?

The Wimbledon main draw begins on Monday 3 July. The tournament runs for two weeks with the women’s singles final taking place on Saturday 15 July and the men’s singles final on Sunday 16 July.

Wimbledon qualifying will be held from Monday 26 June to Thursday 29 June.

When is the Wimbledon draw?

The draw for the Wimbledon men’s and women’s singles tournaments will take place on Friday 30 June at 10am BST.

The draw will be conducted at the All England Club.

What are the seeds for Wimbledon?

Seedings for Wimbledon have yet to be announced by the AELTC.

The AELTC used to use a grass court seeding formula to determine the seeding for Wimbledon, however that was discontinued ahead of the Championships in 2021 and seedings now following the Tour rankings for both men’s and women’s singles draws.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the prize money?

The total prize money for this year’s Wimbledon across the men’s and women’s singles tournaments is up to a record £32,154,000. It represents an increase of 10.9 per cent from 2022 and the total amount will be split equally across the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a record £2.35m, which is an increase of 17.5 per cent on what Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina won in 2022.

The runners-up are guaranteed £1,175,000 for making the final, while the prize money for reaching the first round of the tournament’s main draw stands at £55,000 - even if you lose and exit the competition without winning a single match.

Wimbledon 2023 prize money

Winner - £2,350,000

Runner-up - £1,175,000

Semi-Finalists - £600,000

Quarter-Finalists - £340,000

Fourth Round - £207,000

Third Round - £131,000

Second Round - £85,000

First Round - £55,000